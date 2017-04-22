An injury-plagued Mets offense continued to struggle in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals, stringing together just two hits on the day.

The Mets were held hitless until Juan Lagares' single in the sixth inning, which set up Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI single to put the Mets on the board. Cabrera's hit was the second and final one of the game for the Mets, who have dropped three straight and seven of their last eight after a five-game winning streak.

The Mets have only been able to score more than four runs one time in their last eight games, during which several players have been sidelined.

The Mets played without Yoenis Cespedes, Wilmer Flores, Lucas Duda, and for the most part, Travis d'Arnaud. Cespedes missed a second straight game after departing Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, while Flores and Duda were both placed on the disabled list. D'Arnaud, dealing with a sore wrist, was not in the lineup on Saturday but pinch hit in the ninth.