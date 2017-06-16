The Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey and OF Juan Lagares on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and recalled INF Matt Reynolds and OF Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Harvey, whose DL stint is retroactive to June 15, has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder and is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

He complained of 'dead arm' after Wednesday night's start against the Cubs. An MRI on Thursday revealed his shoulder injury.

Lagares suffered a fractured IP joint in his left thumb during Thursday night's game against the Cubs.

Reynolds hit .174 in 20 games with the Mets earlier this season. He was hitting .286 with a .375 OBP and .393 SLG with one HR, three doubles, and five RBI in 15 games this season for Las Vegas.

Nimmo, who began the season on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury, is hitting .223 with a .361 OBP and .378 SLG with three HR, 12 doubles, one triple, and 16 RBI in 38 games this season for Las Vegas.