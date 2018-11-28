Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The everyday catcher

The Mets have so far been reluctant to pursue free-agent C Wilson Ramos because of concerns about his defense and previous injuries, according to the NY Post's Mike Puma.

The Mets have not gotten far in talks with free-agent C Martin Maldonado, who they've reportedly been interested in since the start of the off season, writes Puma.

MY TAKE >> I still expect the Mets to end up signing a defense-first catcher, who is terrific at framing pitches. But, that's predicated on them adding offensive upgrades at other positions in the field. I've heard Mickey Callaway say in offseason interviews that his pitching staff deserves to have better hands behind the plate. And it certainly sounded like Brodie Van Wagenen felt the same based on his comments during his introductory press conference. That said, if the Mets could somehow acquire prospects that could be spun into a deal for Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, I'm sure they'd all be just fine with that outcome as well...

Speaking of which, the Mets, Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Giants are among the teams being relentless in their push to trade for Realmuto, says Fancred.com's Jon Heyman. According to previous reports, due to demand, the Marlins are asking for an overwhelming amount of talent in a deal for Realmuto, who reportedly is also seeking a contract extension in the range of the Buster Posey's nine-year, $170 million deal with the Giants.

Trading Syndergaard

Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin believes the Rays could be among teams interested in trading for Noah Syndergaard, who the Mets are open to dealing.

According to Topkin, the Rays have a bounty of young, major-league ready talent and are eager to acquire impact players under contract that help them win sooner than later.

Replacing Syndergaard...

The Mets have interest in acquiring Indians ace Corey Kluber, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, who says the two teams have discussed a trade.

MY TAKE >> Callaway loves Kluber, we all know that. The thing is, I've been told by a Cleveland source that the Mets have to put Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto on the table before considering any potential deal. ... Also, much like I think the Mets are using Syndergaard as a way to open doors with teams about other trades, I don't doubt Cleveland my be doing the same with Kluber, while instead preferring to deal Bauer.

There are at least 10 teams interested in free-agent J.A. Happ, according to Heyman.

MY TAKE >> Much like with free-agent Nathan Eovaldi, I'm sure Happ is viewed by a lot of teams as a backup in case they miss out on the top line group of starting pitchers. Happ and Eovaldi are both likely on track to be offered two- to three-year deals in the $10-15 million per season range.

Everyday center fielder

The Reds non-tendered, speedy center fielder Billy Hamilton, who is now a free agent.

Free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock is seeking at least a five-year, $80 million contract, Bob Nightingale of USA Today reported this past weekend.

MY TAKE >> I don't see Pollock getting this level contract because he has yet to show he can remain healthy on a consistent basis. I also think this may be a major reason, in addition to the money, that the Mets would be hesitant about acquiring him. MLB insiders all seem to think he's worth no more than a three-year deal, paying him around $15 million each season.

Adding another relief pitcher

It could take a three-year deal to lock up free-agent reliever David Robertson, a source told George A. King III of the NY Post.

MY TAKE >> Robertson has always told people he prefers to pitch in the northeast, specifically with the Red Sox or Yankees. The Red Sox reportedly only see him as being worth a short-term deal -- two years at most. The Yankees have so far had very little contact with him. Therefore, I'd assume the Mets would be on his list as well. He'd actually be a perfect complement to Edwin Diaz, who the Mets just acquired from the Mariners. Robertson is experienced, he knows New York inside and out, he's pitched in all sorts of pressure, playoff spots and his stuff and career have always been underrated. I can see him as a terrific fallback if Diaz stumbles, not to mention the tutelage he can provide for him throughout the season. 

Adding another impact bat

League executives have repeatedly told the New York Post's Joel Sherman that they believe free-agent Bryce Harper will eventually re-sign with the Nationals, while Manny Machado will sign with the Phillies.

MY TAKE >> I have no sourcing on this, it's just a hunch when looking at what has happened so far, but (if you squint) you can see Brodie Van Wagenen currently making moves that open a path to him signing Harper. Think about it. By cutting Wilmer Flores and by swapping Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak for Robinson Cano, who likely asked to defer some his salary for tax reasons (they don't have state income tax in Washington), the team's projected payroll seemingly sits around $130 million.

If Van Wagenen trades Zack Wheeler instead of Syndergaard for prospects making no money, then trades Nimmo for Bauer and signs Maldonado for $5-6 million each season, the team's payroll will only be around $140 million. Signing a high-end free agent reliever could take the payroll to around $150 million. So, to give Harper a deal in which the bulk of the money doesn't kick in until after 2020, when the Mets say goodbye to Yoenis Cespedes, it could all fit into a budget similar to what they operated with the past few seasons. Again, I have no idea if this is what Van Wagenen is trying to do, but it certainly feels feasible if he wants to go down that road...

Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets will introduce Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano during a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m., which you can watch live via SNY on Twitter and Facebook. 

With step 1 of the offseason plan done, here are five questions GM Brodie Van Wagenen should answer...

Are you serious about trading Noah Syndergaard and, if not, have you seen any interest in Zack Wheeler?
May 10, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) bumps into third baseman Kyle Seager (15) as they celebrate with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after a win over Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)
May 10, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) bumps into third baseman Kyle Seager (15) as they celebrate with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after a win over Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)

The trade sending Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Mariners to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and Gerson Bautista is done, with Cano having passed his physical.

Aside from taking on the contracts of Bruce and Swarzak, the Mariners will send the Mets $20 million as part of the deal, reports Jon Heyman of FanCred

There is expected to be a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to announce the deal. 
May 27, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)
May 27, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)

Former Mets outfielder Jay Bruce said he wasn't as surprised at being traded for the third time in the past two and a half years.

"Honestly, it's just another trade now," Bruce said, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma, after he was included in the seven-player blockbuster trade that brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. "The third trade doesn't hold quite the shock as the first couple do."

The Mets dealt Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and three prospects -- OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista -- to the Mariners for Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer and Cano, the veteran second baseman who has five years remaining on his 10-year deal.
New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

The Phillies are about to acquire SS Jean Segura in a trade from the Mariners in exchange for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. And Seattle could be sending Anthony Swarzak to Philly, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today and FanCred's Jon Heyman.

Jayson Stark of ESPN refutes those reports, saying Swarzak won't be heading to the Phillies. 

Swarzak was just sent from the Mets to the Mariners in the blockbuster for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz...

 
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Robinson Cano took another step toward becoming a Met, landing at JFK Airport late Sunday night in advance of Monday's physical for the megadeal. And he's happy to return to the Big Apple.

"It's good to be back in New York," Cano told the New York Post after flying in from the Dominican Republic. 

The second baseman is part of a trade, agreed upon Saturday, that would send Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners, pending physicals and MLB approval. Seattle would reportedly also send $20 million to New York.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterWith pretty much all of the details of the Mets' blockbuster trade with the Mariners now known, let's take a look at how the deal will impact the Mets' payroll in both the short and long-term...

What we know

The Mets will acquire Robinson CanoEdwin Diaz, and $20 million from the Mariners in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and Gerson Bautista.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz tips his cap to the crowd following a video presentation recognizing his new single-season team saves record of 50 during the middle of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz tips his cap to the crowd following a video presentation recognizing his new single-season team saves record of 50 during the middle of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Sure, Robinson Cano is the more high-profile name in the blockbuster Mets-Mariners trade. But Edwin Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer, is the real star the Mets received.

Diaz led the league with 57 saves last season and recorded 124 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP in 73.1 innings with Seattle.

And last year wasn't a fluke. He has a career 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 109 saves in three seasons while striking out 14.2 batters per nine innings since debuting in 2016.
Corey Kluber (28) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Corey Kluber (28) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)

The Mets have spoken with the Cleveland Indians about a trade for Corey Kluber, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Before the Indians traded catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals, the Mets had been speaking to Cleveland about trading for Gomes, with SNY's Andy Martino suggesting that with the Indians looking for young outfielders, it might make sense to expand a potential deal to include Brandon Nimmo for Kluber.

Along with Kluber, the Indians have made Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco available...
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches in the twelfth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches in the twelfth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)

Regardless of whether the Mets trade Noah Syndergaard, it makes sense for them to sign free-agent Nathan Eovaldi, who is reportedly being pursued by up to 10 teams.

To be clear, I've heard just as many MLB insiders predict Syndergaard will be dealt as say the Mets are simply using him as bait to get in conversations with interested teams. I can see it both ways and I think we'll only know the truth when players report to Spring Training.

The thing is, with or without Syndergaard, the Mets can state their belief in Jason Vargas all they want, but the fact is he had such a terrible 2018 that he has to be a considered a major question mark. Similarly, while Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler seemingly turned the corner in their respective careers, it was Wheeler's first full successful season in three years and the first time Matz (who is already 27 years old) made more than 30 starts in a season. 
Sep 19, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) walks to the plate to bat during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Sep 19, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) walks to the plate to bat during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Despite tendering Travis d'Arnaud a contract, the Mets still have interest in upgrading at catcher, with free agents Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado among the players they have an eye on, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets are expected to remain "aggressive" after their blockbuster with the Mariners is finalized, and had been in talks with the Indians to trade for Yan Gomes before he was dealt to the Nationals

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If the Mets add another big bat to go along with Cano, they can justify signing Maldonado -- a tremendous defender who isn't much of a hitter -- to be their catcher. If they don't, Ramos makes the most sense...
Aug 21, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Aug 21, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter |

We'll need years to know the real results from this developing Mets-Mariners blockbuster trade.

But one thing about it is certain, beyond the instant pressure it applies to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen: For the Mets, it's no cookie-cutter deal straight from the blueprint for running a ballclub in today's Major League Baseball.
SNY counts down every walk-off hit from Mets infielder Wilmer Flores' career.

It was sad news for Mets fans to hear Wilmer Flores was non-tendered by the club ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. deadline. 

Over his six-year career with the team, Flores generated tons of love from the Mets faithful. It came to a peak one night in July 2015 when rumors broke that Flores was to be traded to the Brewers. 

The fans were giving Flores a standing ovation, and after Flores figured out why, his emotions came to a cap in this iconic moment...
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)

The Mets had their eyes on a potential trade for Indians C Yan Gomes, but the Nationals jumped the gun first. 

According to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Nationals acquired Gomes through a trade with the Indians on Friday. Minor league RF Daniel Johnson was the exchange for Gomes.

The Mets may not have finalized with their Robinson Cano-Edwin Diaz trade just yet, but that doesn't mean they have stopped exploring more options to bolster their roster for 2019. 
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets' blockbuster trade that will land them Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners is one of the biggest they'll have ever made -- if it gets finalized.

And while the focus has primarily been on the enormity of Cano and Diaz coming to Flushing with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and another lower-tier prospect heading to Seattle, the deal could have an enormous impact on two young players who remain with the Mets: Jeff McNeil and Peter Alonso.
The One Where We Say Goodbye 00:00:20
It's time to say goodbye to good "friend" Wilmer Flores, as the Mets decided to non-tender the infielder on Friday.

This one might be a tearjerker for Mets fans.

The Mets announced they non-tendered INF Wilmer Flores' contract ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline on Friday. Flores was arbitration-eligible this season before becoming a free agent in 2020.

A swiss-army knife in the infield and powerful hitter against left-handers, Flores will likely find another home in the MLB. However, he has always been a fan-favorite, especially after the 2015 trade fiasco.
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Even as the Mets and Mariners continued to discuss players and money on Thursday night, leading to a deal that at the moment will bring Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and significant cash to Queens for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista, Brodie Van Wagenen and his group were already planning for the rest of the offseason.

In a word, it will be active.

We can't view the Cano/Diaz trade in a vacuum. 
SNY's DNL crew chats about the status of the Mets trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, and whether they spent too much in prospects.

John Harper, for SNY.tv | Twitter | -- OK, I know that even fans who hadn't heard of Jarred Kelenic until Thursday are now convinced he's the next Ted Williams, and there are plenty of scouts who will swear to that, but let's start with the bright side: 

The Mets are going to be better in 2019 for acquiring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz in the still-to-be-finalized trade with the Mariners, and maybe a lot better if Brodie Van Wagenen's first-ever deal kicks off a series of off-season moves, as anticipated.

For that matter, you can probably say the same thing about 2020 as well. 

 
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

While the Mets would take on Robinson Cano's large contract in the seven-player blockbuster trade with the Mariners that continues to near finalization, a source told SNY.tv's Andy Martino that Seattle would send the Mets a significant amont of money as well.

It is unknown, according to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, if Cano will be asked to defer some of the money involved.

There is "lots of momentum" toward the trade, which would send Cano and All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: outfielder Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn and RHP Gerson Bautista.
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the potential parts of the deal that would bring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Here's what's true about the Mets and Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade talks as of Thursday night:

  • Though the deal is not yet official, the trade on the table is Cano/Diaz for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn. The Mets are keeping Jeff McNeil out of the deal as of now. It is unclear how much money, if any, would be exchanged.
SNY's Mets Hot Stove panel discusses the deadline for the Mets to offer a contract to Travis d'Arnaud, and the team's future at catcher.

The non-tender deadline is Friday, with the Mets having nine arbitration-eligible players. 

Among those players, six -- Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Michael Conforto, Steven Matz, and Kevin Plawecki -- are locks to be offered arbitration.

One (Rafael Montero) is a near-lock to get non-tendered, and questions swirl around the other two -- Wilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud...
Steve Gelbs, Jim Duquette, and Anthony DiComo question including Jarred Kelenic in the Mets potential deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

Jarred Kelenic's name has come up in trade talks between the Mets and Mariners as part of a potential Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz deal, and two scouts said including Kelenic would be a big mistake.

"He's still young but he has a chance to be a superstar," one of the scouts told Harper. Along with Kelenic, pitching prospects Justin Dunn and INF Jeff McNeil have also had their names come up in trade talks, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Parameters of the deal would also have the Mets trading Jay Bruce and getting significant money from the Mariners to help offset Cano's salary. 

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | In iterations of this deal that had the Mets getting Cano and Diaz while unloading Bruce and giving up a prospect of the non-Kelenic variety, it seemed too good to be true. A deal that has the same general parameters but includes Kelenic? That would be too bad to be true.
New York Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Turner Field. (Brett Davis)
New York Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Turner Field. (Brett Davis)

Dilson Herrera is back with the Mets.

The team announced Thursday that the 24-year-old infielder is returning to the organization on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training with the big-league club.

Herrera was once one of the Mets' top prosepcts, but multiple injuries to his right shoulder have stifled his development. 
In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino go live right in the middle of a ton of Robinson Cano rumors! Doug and Andy explore all avenues of the rumored trade between the Mets and Mariners surrounding Cano and Edwin Diaz, with Andy showing off some live reporting during the show.

Phones blowing up, Doug answering viewer questions, it all happens here!

Click below to listen...
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets are continuing their aggressive trade pursuit of Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz, according to major league sources, and the sides are deep in talks on Thursday.

SNY first reported that the Mets were aggressively pursuing the Mariners' stars. That remains the case. As of late Thursday morning, a deal was not imminent, and a source said Cano had not yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause. 

Sources cautioned against viewing a trade as inevitable. But there is clearly momentum...
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The search for an everyday catcher
Aug 27, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Russell Martin (55) double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
Aug 27, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Russell Martin (55) double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)

The catching market just gained a little more intrigue this offseason. 

The Blue Jays' Russell Martin and Pirates' Francisco Cervelli are both for sale and drawing interest from several teams, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan. 

Martin and Cervelli join a crowded catcher's market, which includes free agents Yasmani Grandal, Wilson Ramos, Martin Maldonado, Robinson Chirinos, Evan Gattis, Matt Wieters, Devin Mesoraco and Jonathan Lucroy. 
Apr 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis (30) during batting practice prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Wierzbicki)
Apr 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis (30) during batting practice prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Wierzbicki)

The Mets are working on a deal to make Chili Davis their next hitting coach. 

Davis, 58, is the Mets top choice but a deal is not yet done, sources tell SNY's Andy Martino. 

Davis was most recently the Cubs hitting coach in 2018 and spent three seasons with the A's and three seasons with the Red Sox as their hitting coach. 
New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler and second baseman Jeff McNeil address recent trade rumors surrounding Robinson Cano, Noah Syndergaard.

Offseason trade rumors have surrounded the Mets early this offseason, with RHP Noah Syndergaard among them. Being a flame-throwing starter that has had tremendous success early on in his career, there is no wonder why multiple teams would be interested in trading for him. 

But fellow starter RHP Zack Wheeler doesn't want to see him in any jersey but the Mets. 

"I'd rather have him on the team," Wheeler told reporters at the Mets Holiday Shopping Spree in Queens on Wednesday. "He's a power guy that is part of this staff and I think we can do a lot of good things with him out there on the mound."
Sep 30, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) singles against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 30, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) singles against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Mets fans wre buzzing about the prospect of a Robinson Cano trade with the Mariners on Tuesday, with SNY's Andy Martino noting both sides being "aggressive" in trade talks. Cano is an established All-Star that would provide a big left-handed bat to the Mets at second base.

And while these rumors swirl around as we approach the Winter Meetings in a couple weeks, the Mets' current second baseman in Jeff McNeil hears them too. 

"I mean, I see it," McNeil told reporters at the Mets Holiday Shopping Spree in Queens on Wednesday. "It's hard not to see it, but I try not to think as much about it and kinda go about my business."
My understanding, after talking to MLB insiders during early November, is that to trade Noah Syndergaard, the Mets need to get back a comparable, elite position player that can help them win now.

For instance, a Rockies source indicated that they may soon begin listening to offers for Nolan Arenado if they believe he can't be signed to a contract extension. He also confirmed their interest in Syndergaard. So, though he didn't say it, it's easy to see a direct line between swapping these two guys, giving the Mets the best third baseman in baseball for one season, while Colorado can justify moving him by getting a dominant, Cy Young caliber star under contract for three more years.

That said, while it's fun to imagine this type of blockbuster, I'm not yet convinced Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen actually wants to trade Thor, which I explain in more detail at the end of this post. However, if he is prepared to make a deal right now, I see the following two teams as the best fit...
The Mets on Wednesday hired Allard Baird to be their vice president and assistant GM of scouting and player development. He leaves the Red Sox, where he had been the senior VP of player personnel.

"I'm thrilled to join the Mets and am ready for this opportunity to help build the Mets into perennial contenders," Baird said in an official statement. "A key ingredient that drew me to this role was Brodie's leadership and vision."

In late 2010, Baird interviewed to be GM of the Mets, who instead hired Sandy Alderson...
SNY's Andy Martino discusses the prospects of the Mets signing Bryce Harper or trading for Robinson Cano on Loud Mouths.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | The early weeks of Brodie Van Wagenen's tenure as Mets GM have left agents and rivals struck by the Mets' aggressiveness on many fronts.

They have checked in on many trade scenarios and free agents, and have several intriguing proverbial balls in the air, including talks with Seattle about trading for Robinson Cano.

But the view from here is that it is still extremely hard to imagine the Mets making a play for Bryce Harper.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Zack Wheeler said Wednesday that his agents have not yet engaged in contract extension discussions with the Mets, according to The Record's Matt Ehalt.

The 28-year-old starter, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2018, isn't set to hit free agency until after the 2019 season.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen met with Wheeler's camp at the GM Meetings earlier this month, but a long-term agreement doesn't appear to be an urgent matter for team brass.
Wally Backman (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
Wally Backman (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Wally Backman is finally a manager in New York.

The former Mets Triple-A skipper and 1986 World Series champion has been named the new manager of the Long Island Ducks, the team announced Wednesday.

"I'm excited to join the Ducks knowing the professionalism of the organization and how much they care about winning," Backman said in a club release. "It's an added bonus that this opportunity brings me back to New York and keeps me in the Atlantic League, where I have enjoyed managing."
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Latest on Mets and M's infielder Robinson Cano...

The Mets and Mariners have been discussing a deal that would send Robinson Cano to New York, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
Apr 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view as the sun sets over Citi Field during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view as the sun sets over Citi Field during the second inning between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets made a huge front office move on Wednesday, hiring Red Sox executive Allard Baird to be their vice president/assistant GM of scouting and player development, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

The Baird hire comes a day after the Mets hired Adam Guttridge as their assistant GM of systematic development.

Baird, who was a candidate for the Mets' GM job in 2010, had been working for the Red Sox since 2006 -- serving most recently as their senior vice president of player personnel.
Aug 12, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Aug 12, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Noah Syndergaard remains very available, but the Mets are still waiting for an offer that appeals to them. The team is anticipating a lot of action on Syndergaard heading into the winter meetings.

As of today, the Yankees and Reds are definitely not in on Syndergaard, despite their need for starting pitching.

The Rockies and Brewers have shown some interest, but there is skepticism that Colorado would be able to assemble a package strong enough to nab Syndergaard...
John Harper, for SNY.tv | Twitter | -- Brodie Van Wagenen seems determined to make a big splash to kick off his career as Mets GM, and while you can debate the merits of pursuing Robinson Cano in a trade, such a move would leave no doubt that there's a new sheriff in town.

Under Sandy Alderson the Mets moved slowly and conservatively in making deals, and while that wasn't always a bad thing, this organization is desperately in need of some creativity at the moment.

In short, the Mets have declared themselves a win-now team, but they need more talent to honor such a pledge and they don't have much help coming from the farm system.

 
Sep 29, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman (35) walks to the mound during a pitching change against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (David Kohl)
Sep 29, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman (35) walks to the mound during a pitching change against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (David Kohl)

Jim Riggleman is now officially the Mets' new bench coach, and during his first conference call with New York media on Tuesday, that is the only job he is thinking about right now. 

In his rookie season as Mets manager, Mickey Callaway saw a fantastic 11-2 start turn into a fourth-place finish in the NL East at 77-85 the 2018 season concluded. Riggleman knows that some view him as Callaway's replacement should the Mets wish to go in a different direction mid-season.

However, he's confident the second-half team that finished strong will pick things right back up in 2019, and a conversation to change direction won't be needed.
Sep 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Safeco Field. Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) is at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Sep 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Safeco Field. Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) is at right. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Earlier today, we reported that the Mets and Mariners were both "aggressive" in Robinson Cano trade talks. Since then, we've been able to gather more specifics about the structure of a potential deal.

Per major league sources, here are the basic parameters of what the teams are discussing: Cano would go to the Mets, and Seattle would pay approximately $10 million annually of the $120 million owed to Cano over the next five years. That would take Cano's annual salary down to about $14 million.

The Mets are also trying to get Seattle to take on a burdensome contract like Jay Bruce's, and obtain a player like Edwin Diaz or Mitch Haniger.
SiriusXM and MLB Network personality Chris Russo explains why the Mets are better off with Jeff McNeil at second base over Robinson Cano.

With SNY's Andy Martino reporting that the Mets are being "aggressive" regarding a potential trade for Robinson Cano, Sirius XM and MLB Network personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo explains why the Mets may be better off sticking with Jeff McNeil at second base. 
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Trading Noah Syndergaard...
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets have hired Adam Guttridge as their assistant GM of systematic development, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed. 

Guttridge, who has a deep analytics background, began his career in baseball in 2005 with the Rockies. He then joined the Brewers, where he seved as Manager of Baseball Research and Development. 

After working with the Brewers, Guttridge co-founded NEIFI (normalized empirical individual forecasting index), where he co-developed the Automated Prospect Model, which received an award from MIT.
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets and Padres have been talking for weeks about a Noah Syndergaard trade, and now we have our first specific tidbit: San Diego has told the Mets that top infield prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is untouchable, according to major league sources.

The teams have discussed catcher Austin Hedges.

The Mets remain open to moving Syndergaard, but are still looking for the right offer. If that offer fails to materialize they will keep him...
Sep 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano (22) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Sep 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano (22) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets are holding their cards extremely close on the possibility of trading for Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, declining to answer inquiries about the topic. But a rival executive in touch with the team says they are being "aggressive" on Cano, and hoping the Mariners sweeten their offer.

The Yankees, too, are worth watching on Cano. Although talks centered around Jacoby Ellsbury fizzled -- as reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal -- the Yanks haven't ruled out revisiting the subject.

As for the Mets, the idea is to capitalize on Seattle's own aggressive posture in trying to unload Cano. At 36 years old, owed $120 million over the next five seasons, and coming off a PED suspension, Cano carries significant baggage. But he remains a productive hitter...
Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman uses the telephone during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman uses the telephone during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets hired former MLB manager Jim Riggleman as their next bench coach, the team announced Monday night.

"I'm excited to have Jim's knowledge alongside me," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said in a statement. "He'll be a tremendous resource for me and the entire coaching staff."
