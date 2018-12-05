Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Adding another a starting pitcher

It appears the Mets are at least listening to offers for Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler, but in either case they are reportedly also considering whether to add a starting pitcher.

According to ESPN.com's Buster Olney, now that Patrick Corbin has signed with the Nationals, the Indians are expected to become more aggressive in trying to trade one of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco or Trevor Bauer.

It was reported earlier this offseason that the Mets had interest in trading for one of the above three pitchers, all of whom were previously students of Mickey Callaway.

In the event the Mets reconsider dealing Syndergaard, the Rays can be added to teams with interest in acquiring him, local reporter Marc Topkin twice said this week.

MY TAKE >> I realize Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen downplayed the possibility of trading Syndergaard on Tuesday. However, while that could be true, it could also be a way to signal that it will take a ton to get a deal done. It could also be that dangling Syndergaard was simply a way to open talks about other players, such as, say, Wheeler. In the end, I firmly believe that Van Wagenen and Callaway would love to start next season with a front three of Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard and Kluber or Bauer. And, with all due respect to the Nationals, who just signed Patrick Corbin, the Mets would have the best top three in baseball.

Speaking of the pitching market, the Padres and Brewers are among the teams still interested in trading for Yankees LHP Sonny Gray, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Adding an everyday catcher...

The Mets have continued to talk with the Marlins about acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

MY TAKE >> I believe this 100 percent. However, instead of Brandon Nimmo, my Miami sources say Derek Jeter would prefer to have Amed Rosario, as well as Van Wagenen's remaining top prospect, infielder Andres Gimenez. I've also repeatedly been told this type of deal would require a second, high-ceiling prospect, though not necessarily a Top 100 guy. In the end, I hate giving up Rosario. However, if Van Wagenen is going to deal him and then sign Manny Machado, I'm fully on board.

The market for Machado & Bryce Harper

Multiple reports suggest Scott Boras has started conducting preliminary meetings with teams prepared to offer Bryce Harper a nine-figure deal.

First up, it seems, were the Dodgers, who held a sit-down with Boras and Harper earlier this week, according to a Yahoo's Tim Brown and Jeff Passan.

In addition to the Dodgers, the Yankees, Phillies, White Sox, and at least five to seven other teams are expected also meet with Harper and Boras, who reportedly want to sign a contract before the end of December.

On the other hand, there have been zero substantive reports about the state of talks and interest in Manny Machado, who was last in the news during November when clarifying his controversial statements about hustle and dirty play during the World Series.

MY TAKE >> In the wake of Corbin's signing, and the seemingly uptick in rumors about Harper, I asked my usual panel of MLB insiders where they now expect Machado to end up, given how quiet things have been about his free agency. Similar to the start of the offseason, roughly half said the Phillies, followed by the White Sox and Dodgers, with the Cardinals, Yankees, Mets and Cubs toward the end of the list.

RELATED: Mets have been in touch with free agent CF A.J. Pollock

RELATED: Brodie Van Wagenen changing Mets culture, trying to 'eliminate as many 'ifs' as possible' >> Read More

RELATED: Mets COO Jeff Wilpon on payroll: 'It's absolutely opened up' >> Read More

Matthew Cerrone (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Contact) is lead writer of MetsBlog.com, which he created in 2003. He also hosts the MetsBlog Podcast, which you can subscribe to here. His new book, The New York Mets Fans' Bucket List, details 44 things every Mets fan should experience during their lifetime. To check it out, click here!
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

In what were the first definitive comments about a potential long-term extension for Jacob deGrom, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Wednesday that the team will be making an offer. 

"We'd like to see him stay here long-term," Wilpon said during an appearance with Mike Francesa on WFAN. "I'm sure there will be an offer. How long-term that is, that's up to us to figure out." 

Echoing Wilpon's comments, GM Brodie Van Wagenen -- also on with Francesa -- said "our goal will be to try to extend that relationship."
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Danny Abriano
Read More
Yoenis Cespedes (52) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Yoenis Cespedes (52) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets' roster for the 2019 season is beginning to take a new shape under new GM Brodie Van Wagenen. He already bolstered the lineup with Robinson Cano, and Edwin Diaz will be the team's much-needed closer. 

As Van Wagenen continues to be aggressive, there is also some hope for current Mets to be available down the road as well. One is veteran OF Yoenis Cespedes, who Van Wagenen addressed on WFAN with Mike Francesa on Wednesday.

Francesa asked whether or not Van Wagenen, along with manager Mickey Callaway and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon in the room, views Cespedes as a part of next season.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Could Cano net Bryce Harper? 00:00:37
SNY MLB insider Sweeny Murti tells a story about Bryce Harper's connection and friendship with Robinson Cano, could it land Bryce in NY?

Asked point blank by WFAN's Mike Francesa on Wednesday whether the Mets would pursue free agents Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, GM Brodie Van Wagenen seemed to suggest it was unlikely.

"We'll have to be really creative to move some money around to make those guys work," Van Wagenen said.

Harper and Machado are both reportedly seeking deals in excess of $300 million for 10 years or more, and SNY's Andy Martino has reported that the Mets pursuing either is unlikely...
Read More
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Mets manager Mickey Callaway will ultimately make the lineup decisions for Opening Day of the 2019 MLB season, but Brodie Van Wagenen has been clear about who he wants to see playing first base on March 28.

The new Mets GM told WFAN's Mike Francesa on Wednesday that he intends for Peter Alonso to make his major-league debut at first in Washington against the Nationals. (Newsday's David Lennon)

Van Wagenen has sung Alonso's praises throughout the offseason, saying last month he thought the prospect "has a chance to be an impact player" for the big-league club.
Read More

In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino break down the Mets' pursuit of J.T. Realmuto. Doug and Andy predict what an unpredictable Brodie Van Wagenen will do next week at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. And finally, they give their takeaways from the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN...
Read More

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Tuesday at Citi Field that it would take a "very special circumstance" to trade Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets have reportedly been listening to trade proposals for Syndergaard since the GM Meetings in early November.

"Syndergaard is critical to what we're trying to do now," Van Wagenen explained. "It would have to be very special circumstances for us to even consider moving him."
Tags: Noah Syndergaard, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
(Richard Drew)
(Richard Drew)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | If Mets fans were looking for a sign of genuine hope on Tuesday, the most significant wasn't the donning of the jerseys by Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, but rather the stars in Jeff Wilpon's eyes when he spoke admiringly of his new GM, Brodie Van Wagenen.

Suffice it to say there could be a direct correlation to a higher payroll for 2019.

"Brodie's got his fingers in on everything right now," Wilpon said to reporters at Citi Field. "I haven't seen anybody with this much drive and determination in a long time."
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, David Wright, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, John Harper
Read More
Aug 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Aug 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | With the Mets enthusiastically pursuing a trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, the shape of their current plan is becoming more clear.

According to major league sources, the team is more likely to offer Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto plus prospects than Amed Rosario. Because the Mets are still not expecting to pursue Manny Machado, it would be easier to acquire Realmuto for an outfielder, then sign A.J. Pollock. Bryce Harper remains an unlikely target.

This represents the team's thinking at this moment, but as talks are ongoing, details are subject to change. It remains to be seen if the Mets will actually have the stomach for moving Conforto. And Rosario is hardly untouchable.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Andy Martino
Read More
Aug 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Aug 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | With the Mets enthusiastically pursuing a trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, the shape of their current plan is becoming more clear.

According to major league sources, the team is more likely to offer Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto plus prospects than Amed Rosario. Because the Mets are still not expecting to pursue Manny Machado, it would be easier to acquire Realmuto for an outfielder, then sign A.J. Pollock. Bryce Harper remains an unlikely target.

This represents the team's thinking at this moment, but as talks are ongoing, details are subject to change. It remains to be seen if the Mets will actually have the stomach for moving Conforto. And Rosario is hardly untouchable.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Andy Martino
Read More
Mets pursuing J.T. Realmuto? 00:00:47
After the Cano and Diaz deal, is J.T. Realmuto the next target for Brodie Van Wagenen? Andy Martino thinks so.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv

The theme of Tuesday morning's news conference at Citi Field was that Brodie Van Wagenen's Mets are expecting an action-packed winter, and that the new GM is exploring all possibilities.

To that end, the Mets are very much interested in Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to major league sources.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Andy Martino
Read More

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said his big move to land Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz wasn't the last he would make. His agressive style this offseason will continue, and free-agent CF A.J. Pollock is a name he has shown interest in.

Van Wagenen said he believes Pollock could be a good fit for the Mets, and he has been in touch with Pollock's agent.

One potential red flag with Pollock is his injury history. Aside from 2015, when he played in 157 games, he has been impacted by injuries every season since 2013. He played 75 games in 2014, 12 in 2016, 112 in 2017 and 113 in 2018...
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto
Read More
Nimmo excited for Cano and Diaz 00:00:58
Brandon Nimmo says the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade sends a message to current players that the Mets are trying to win this year.

Brandon Nimmo is excited about his new teammates. 

The 25-year-old Mets outfielder was at Citi Field for team's holiday party on Tuesday, which coincided with the introduction of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, and Nimmo is certainly looking forward to the impact they could have on the Mets next season. 

"We're gonna try and win next year," he said. "I think that's something Brodie (Van Wagenen) has said from Day 1. ... So I think we have the pitching staff and now, obviously, he's looking at a few more pieces, but Robinson and Edwin, those are two great pieces to add to try and help us win next year."
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Read More
Callaway high on Jeff McNeil 00:04:59
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is thrilled to Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade as well as how the team will now employ Jeff McNeil

A veteran All-Star infielder that has proven to be consistent at the plate, and a young shutdown closer that led the league in saves last season have been added to Mets manager Mickey Callaway's roster.

So, yeah, you can probably guess how happy he was at Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz' introductory press conference on Tuesday. 

"Obviously, I'm very excited.," Callaway told SNY's Steve Gelbs. "We have two players that are going to be in Mets uniforms that are at the top of their game. Robinson Cano, one of the most thoughtful baseball people I've ever been around. I had a chance to eat dinner with him last night and get to hear his thoughts on baseball and his love for the game and hitting. It's going to help our players tremendously."
Read More

Robinson Cano was introduced as a member of the Mets on Tuesday, making him the 133rd MLB player to have played for both the Mets and Yankees. 

The 35-year-old joins Todd Frazier as current players on the Mets roster who previously played for the Yankees. 

Other notables who played for both teams include Yogi Berra, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, David Cone, Al Leiter and Carlos Beltran
Read More
Sep 12, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Sep 12, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

Free agent Patrick Corbin cemented a top spot in the Nationals' power-arm rotation on Tuesday, when the heated sweepstakes for the 29-year-old starter finally came to an end. The southpaw reportedly signed to a six-year, $140 million deal with Washington, according to Jon Heyman of FanCred.

The Yankees and Phillies were among the final two teams to be in on Corbin, though the Yankees were reportedly not interested in a 6-year deal for the lefty.

The NL East is set to showcase an army of jawdropping starters. The Nationals will flash Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and now, Corbin as their top three starters for an all-hands-on-deck shot at the 2019 postseason. If Thor remains in Flushing, the Mets will counter their rivals with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler
Read More
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

As the Mets look to further reshape their team after landing Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano in a blockbuster trade with the Mariners, it sounds like they'll have some extra payroll to work with.

"It's absolutely opened up," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Tuesday about the payroll heading into the 2019 season. "And Brodie understands the parameters that we're working within -- be it trades and obviously this one is pretty neutral in terms of dollars when you look at what we're getting back and the salary relief. But also the ability to do other things with some of the insurance money." 

Wilpon also noted that the Mets had recently non-tendered Wilmer Flores, freeing up even more additional money. 

 
Read More
Van Wagenen: "Talent to win now" 00:03:59
Van Wagenen joins Steve Gelbs after the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz press conference. He admits he's not afraid of failing to succeed.

Mets new GM Brodie Van Wagenen has already lived up to his mission statement from his own introductory press conference: "We will win now and in the future." And on Tuesday, he addressed the press at another press conference, this time to introduce his first acquisitions in Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz

It was a move many were surprised to see as Van Wagenen's first deal in his new role. But he wants to make his team better immediately for the 2019 season, and Van Wagenen knows that is going to mean making some big decisions like this one.

"I didn't leave my previous post to be bashful or shy in this job," Van Wagenen told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

 
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Syndergaard has been made available by the Mets via trade, but GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Tuesday that it would take "very special circumstances" for the team to "even consider" dealing him.

Martino reported last week that the next step for the Mets after their Edwin Diaz-Robinson Cano blockbuster could be to trade Syndergaard, with the team potentially replacing him with one of the high-end starting pitchers on the free agent market. The Mets have also reportedly been in contact with the Indians about a potential trade for Corey Kluber.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If you're taking Van Wagenen at face value about it needing to take "very special circumstances" for the Mets to trade Syndergaard, than a potential deal with the Padres for him would seemingly be completely off the table...
Read More
Van Wagenen's message to fans 00:02:20
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen explains his plans behind the Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade and team's mindset moving forward.

While introducing Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano after making his blockbuster trade, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen invoked his mission statement from earlier this offseason.

Noting the "hard work," "collaboration," and "unwavering commitment" he said would exemplify the franchise, Van Wagenen said the deal is a signal.

"This trade should be a signal to our players and our fans that words alone will not define this franchise," he said.
Read More
Robinson Cano elated to be in NY 00:03:53
Robinson Cano joined Steve Gelb after his introductory press conference. The second baseman is excited to be back in NY with the Mets.

Robinson Cano is back in New York wearing pinstripes, but with a slight color change. This time around, his No. 24 jersey will have the Mets' blue and orange, and he couldn't be happier as he donned it for the first time on Tuesday during his introductory press conference. 

But Cano doesn't want too much change from his last stint in New York, more specifically what position he plays. Speaking with SNY's Steve Gelbs, the 36-year-old said second base -- his natural position -- is where he hopes to play every game with the Mets. 

"To be honest, it's hard when you have to move around when you play second base for 14 years," he said. "Hopefully I'll be able to play second base every day."
Tags: Robinson Cano, Scott Thompson
Read More
Sep 3, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Sep 3, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

The Mets felt that if they didn't quickly finalize their trade for Mariners closer Edwin Diaz and INF Robinson Cano, that Diaz would have been traded to the Phillies, COO Jeff Wilpon said Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Phillies were trying to snag Diaz as part of the trade that eventually netted them SS Jean Segura, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday.

According to Rosenthal, discussions between the Phillies and Mariners for Segura and Diaz included RHP Sixto Sanchez, the Phillies' top prospect who is the No. 21 prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list.
Read More
(@Mets on Twitter)
(@Mets on Twitter)

Watch live on SNY's Facebook and Twitter today at 11 a.m. as the Mets introduce Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

SNY will air the entire press conference, with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Cano, and Diaz.

Steve Gelbs will anchor SNY's coverage from Citi Field, while Gary Apple and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino will be live from the SNY studios. 
Read More
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets will introduce Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano during a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m., which you can watch live via SNY on Twitter and Facebook. 

With step 1 of the offseason plan done, here are five questions GM Brodie Van Wagenen should answer...

Are you serious about trading Noah Syndergaard and, if not, have you seen any interest in Zack Wheeler?
Tags: Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
May 27, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)
May 27, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) drives in a run with a base hit in the fifth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu)

Former Mets outfielder Jay Bruce said he wasn't as surprised at being traded for the third time in the past two and a half years.

"Honestly, it's just another trade now," Bruce said, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma, after he was included in the seven-player blockbuster trade that brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. "The third trade doesn't hold quite the shock as the first couple do."

The Mets dealt Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and three prospects -- OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista -- to the Mariners for Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer and Cano, the veteran second baseman who has five years remaining on his 10-year deal.
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce
Read More
May 10, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) bumps into third baseman Kyle Seager (15) as they celebrate with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after a win over Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)
May 10, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) bumps into third baseman Kyle Seager (15) as they celebrate with relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after a win over Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Dan Hamilton)

The trade sending Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Mariners to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and Gerson Bautista is done, with Cano having passed his physical.

Aside from taking on the contracts of Bruce and Swarzak, the Mariners will send the Mets $20 million as part of the deal, reports Jon Heyman of FanCred. New York will receive $5 million in 2019 and then $3.75 million over the final four years of Cano's contract, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

There is expected to be a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to announce the deal. 
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce, Danny Abriano
Read More
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The everyday catcher
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field. (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

The Phillies are about to acquire SS Jean Segura in a trade from the Mariners in exchange for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. And Seattle could be sending Anthony Swarzak to Philly, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today and FanCred's Jon Heyman.

Jayson Stark of ESPN refutes those reports, saying Swarzak won't be heading to the Phillies. 

Swarzak was just sent from the Mets to the Mariners in the blockbuster for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz...

 
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Danny Abriano
Read More
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Robinson Cano took another step toward becoming a Met, landing at JFK Airport late Sunday night in advance of Monday's physical for the megadeal. And he's happy to return to the Big Apple.

"It's good to be back in New York," Cano told the New York Post after flying in from the Dominican Republic. 

The second baseman is part of a trade, agreed upon Saturday, that would send Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners, pending physicals and MLB approval. Seattle would reportedly also send $20 million to New York.
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce
Read More
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterWith pretty much all of the details of the Mets' blockbuster trade with the Mariners now known, let's take a look at how the deal will impact the Mets' payroll in both the short and long-term...

What we know

The Mets will acquire Robinson CanoEdwin Diaz, and $20 million from the Mariners in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and Gerson Bautista.
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Danny Abriano
Read More
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz tips his cap to the crowd following a video presentation recognizing his new single-season team saves record of 50 during the middle of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Edwin Diaz tips his cap to the crowd following a video presentation recognizing his new single-season team saves record of 50 during the middle of the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

Sure, Robinson Cano is the more high-profile name in the blockbuster Mets-Mariners trade. But Edwin Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer, is the real star the Mets received.

Diaz led the league with 57 saves last season and recorded 124 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP in 73.1 innings with Seattle.

And last year wasn't a fluke. He has a career 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 109 saves in three seasons while striking out 14.2 batters per nine innings since debuting in 2016.
Read More
Corey Kluber (28) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Corey Kluber (28) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)

The Mets have spoken with the Cleveland Indians about a trade for Corey Kluber, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Before the Indians traded catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals, the Mets had been speaking to Cleveland about trading for Gomes, with SNY's Andy Martino suggesting that with the Indians looking for young outfielders, it might make sense to expand a potential deal to include Brandon Nimmo for Kluber.

Along with Kluber, the Indians have made Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco available...
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Danny Abriano
Read More
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches in the twelfth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches in the twelfth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)

Regardless of whether the Mets trade Noah Syndergaard, it makes sense for them to sign free-agent Nathan Eovaldi, who is reportedly being pursued by up to 10 teams.

To be clear, I've heard just as many MLB insiders predict Syndergaard will be dealt as say the Mets are simply using him as bait to get in conversations with interested teams. I can see it both ways and I think we'll only know the truth when players report to Spring Training.

The thing is, with or without Syndergaard, the Mets can state their belief in Jason Vargas all they want, but the fact is he had such a terrible 2018 that he has to be a considered a major question mark. Similarly, while Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler seemingly turned the corner in their respective careers, it was Wheeler's first full successful season in three years and the first time Matz (who is already 27 years old) made more than 30 starts in a season. 
Read More
Sep 19, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) walks to the plate to bat during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Sep 19, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) walks to the plate to bat during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Despite tendering Travis d'Arnaud a contract, the Mets still have interest in upgrading at catcher, with free agents Wilson Ramos and Martin Maldonado among the players they have an eye on, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets are expected to remain "aggressive" after their blockbuster with the Mariners is finalized, and had been in talks with the Indians to trade for Yan Gomes before he was dealt to the Nationals

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If the Mets add another big bat to go along with Cano, they can justify signing Maldonado -- a tremendous defender who isn't much of a hitter -- to be their catcher. If they don't, Ramos makes the most sense...
Read More
Aug 21, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Aug 21, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Robinson Cano (22) waits between pitches against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter |

We'll need years to know the real results from this developing Mets-Mariners blockbuster trade.

But one thing about it is certain, beyond the instant pressure it applies to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen: For the Mets, it's no cookie-cutter deal straight from the blueprint for running a ballclub in today's Major League Baseball.
Read More
Top 10: Wilmer Flores walk-offs 00:02:31
SNY counts down every walk-off hit from Mets infielder Wilmer Flores' career.

It was sad news for Mets fans to hear Wilmer Flores was non-tendered by the club ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. deadline. 

Over his six-year career with the team, Flores generated tons of love from the Mets faithful. It came to a peak one night in July 2015 when rumors broke that Flores was to be traded to the Brewers. 

The fans were giving Flores a standing ovation, and after Flores figured out why, his emotions came to a cap in this iconic moment...
Read More
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)
Oct 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a single in the third inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Ken Blaze)

The Mets had their eyes on a potential trade for Indians C Yan Gomes, but the Nationals jumped the gun first. 

According to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Nationals acquired Gomes through a trade with the Indians on Friday. Minor league RF Daniel Johnson was the exchange for Gomes.

The Mets may not have finalized with their Robinson Cano-Edwin Diaz trade just yet, but that doesn't mean they have stopped exploring more options to bolster their roster for 2019. 
Read More

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets' blockbuster trade that will land them Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners is one of the biggest they'll have ever made -- if it gets finalized.

And while the focus has primarily been on the enormity of Cano and Diaz coming to Flushing with Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and another lower-tier prospect heading to Seattle, the deal could have an enormous impact on two young players who remain with the Mets: Jeff McNeil and Peter Alonso.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores, Danny Abriano
Read More
The One Where We Say Goodbye 00:00:20
It's time to say goodbye to good "friend" Wilmer Flores, as the Mets decided to non-tender the infielder on Friday.

This one might be a tearjerker for Mets fans.

The Mets announced they non-tendered INF Wilmer Flores' contract ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline on Friday. Flores was arbitration-eligible this season before becoming a free agent in 2020.

A swiss-army knife in the infield and powerful hitter against left-handers, Flores will likely find another home in the MLB. However, he has always been a fan-favorite, especially after the 2015 trade fiasco.
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores
Read More
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Even as the Mets and Mariners continued to discuss players and money on Thursday night, leading to a deal that at the moment will bring Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and significant cash to Queens for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista, Brodie Van Wagenen and his group were already planning for the rest of the offseason.

In a word, it will be active.

We can't view the Cano/Diaz trade in a vacuum. 
Read More
Too many prospects for Cano? 00:03:12
SNY's DNL crew chats about the status of the Mets trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, and whether they spent too much in prospects.

John Harper, for SNY.tv | Twitter | -- OK, I know that even fans who hadn't heard of Jarred Kelenic until Thursday are now convinced he's the next Ted Williams, and there are plenty of scouts who will swear to that, but let's start with the bright side: 

The Mets are going to be better in 2019 for acquiring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz in the still-to-be-finalized trade with the Mariners, and maybe a lot better if Brodie Van Wagenen's first-ever deal kicks off a series of off-season moves, as anticipated.

For that matter, you can probably say the same thing about 2020 as well. 

 
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Jay Bruce, Seattle Mariners, Todd Frazier, John Harper
Read More
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Robinson Cano hits a three-run homer against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. (Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports)

While the Mets would take on Robinson Cano's large contract in the seven-player blockbuster trade with the Mariners that continues to near finalization, a source told SNY.tv's Andy Martino that Seattle would send the Mets a significant amont of money as well.

It is unknown, according to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, if Cano will be asked to defer some of the money involved.

There is "lots of momentum" toward the trade, which would send Cano and All-Star reliever Edwin Diaz to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: outfielder Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn and RHP Gerson Bautista.
Tags: Seattle Mariners
Read More
Cano and Diaz, is this the deal? 00:05:17
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks down the potential parts of the deal that would bring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to the Mets.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Here's what's true about the Mets and Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade talks as of Thursday night:

  • Though the deal is not yet official, the trade on the table is Cano/Diaz for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn. The Mets are keeping Jeff McNeil out of the deal as of now. It is unclear how much money, if any, would be exchanged.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Andy Martino
Read More
Mets have questions at catcher 00:01:55
SNY's Mets Hot Stove panel discusses the deadline for the Mets to offer a contract to Travis d'Arnaud, and the team's future at catcher.

The non-tender deadline is Friday, with the Mets having nine arbitration-eligible players. 

Among those players, six -- Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Michael Conforto, Steven Matz, and Kevin Plawecki -- are locks to be offered arbitration.

One (Rafael Montero) is a near-lock to get non-tendered, and questions swirl around the other two -- Wilmer Flores and Travis d'Arnaud...
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Danny Abriano
Read More
Is dealing Kelenic a mistake? 00:02:29
Steve Gelbs, Jim Duquette, and Anthony DiComo question including Jarred Kelenic in the Mets potential deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

Jarred Kelenic's name has come up in trade talks between the Mets and Mariners as part of a potential Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz deal, and two scouts said including Kelenic would be a big mistake.

"He's still young but he has a chance to be a superstar," one of the scouts told Harper. Along with Kelenic, pitching prospects Justin Dunn and INF Jeff McNeil have also had their names come up in trade talks, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Parameters of the deal would also have the Mets trading Jay Bruce and getting significant money from the Mariners to help offset Cano's salary. 

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | In iterations of this deal that had the Mets getting Cano and Diaz while unloading Bruce and giving up a prospect of the non-Kelenic variety, it seemed too good to be true. A deal that has the same general parameters but includes Kelenic? That would be too bad to be true.
Read More
New York Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Turner Field. (Brett Davis)
New York Mets second baseman Dilson Herrera (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Turner Field. (Brett Davis)

Dilson Herrera is back with the Mets.

The team announced Thursday that the 24-year-old infielder is returning to the organization on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training with the big-league club.

Herrera was once one of the Mets' top prosepcts, but multiple injuries to his right shoulder have stifled his development. 
Tags: Dilson Herrera
Read More

In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino go live right in the middle of a ton of Robinson Cano rumors! Doug and Andy explore all avenues of the rumored trade between the Mets and Mariners surrounding Cano and Edwin Diaz, with Andy showing off some live reporting during the show.

Phones blowing up, Doug answering viewer questions, it all happens here!

Click below to listen...
Read More
mets Archives