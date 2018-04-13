The Mets have placed C Travis d'Arnaud on the 10-day DL due to a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, the team announced Wednesday. Treatment options for d'Arnaud, including potential surgery, will be determined in the coming days. He informed the Mets on Tuesday about the discomfort.

"I don't think it was a specific play," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said prior to Wednesday night's game. "Just something that started to develop. He's gonna think about getting it taken care of, and go from there."

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Partial UCL tears can go a number of ways, as the Mets have seen with Seth Lugo (who rehabbed and is currently pitching with a tear) and T.J. Rivera (who had Tommy John surgery last September and hopes to return by May). For d'Arnaud, whether or not he opts for surgery will be determined by the severity of the tear. While pitchers usually need 12-to-18 months to return from TJS, position players can return in as little as six months. But while the recovery time for position players is quicker, d'Arnaud's 2018 will almost certainly be over if he needs surgery.