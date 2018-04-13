New York Mets catcher Johnny Monell doubles to center field during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets catcher Johnny Monell doubles to center field during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets have signed C Johnny Monell, he announced on Instagram.

Beyond excited to be back with the @mets organization!! #gomets #nymets

A post shared by Johnny Monell Jr (@jmoe220)

The 32-year-old Monell, who played 27 games for the Mets in 2015, has not played in the majors since then.

Monell was almost certainly signed to a minor league deal, and should report to Triple-A Las Vegas -- with the Mets expected to call up Jose Lobaton to replace Kevin Plawecki on the roster. 

Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/13
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Todd Frazier came into this game with no home runs on the season. But, at the end, he left with two. Frazier belted a solo homer in the second inning to the apple in the center field. Then, in his next at-bat, he roped a fastball to left field in the bottom of the fourth. He finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI on the night.
Steven Matz
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

He allowed just three hits, but it was the long ball forced Mets starter Steven Matz out of Friday's game against the Brewers.

Matz' night starterd with a walk to Lorenzo Cain, but would strand him at second to end the inning. However, he would allow the Brewers to tie the game at two when Hernan Perez launched a two-run jack to left field in the fourth inning. 

After a 1-2-3 fifth, Matz gave up another two-run blast, this time to leftfielder Ryan Braun. Matz would strikeout Travis Shaw in the next at-bat, but manager Mickey Callaway pulled the plug after 83 pitches. 
Steven Matz
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Mets 3B Todd Frazier entered Friday's contest without any home runs through the first 11 games of the season. By the end of the night, he had his first two instead of one. 

In his first at-bat of the night, Frazier took a Zach Davies hanging slider deep to the Mets apple in centerfield for his first homer on the season.

Todd Frazier
Gelbs sits down with Rosario
Steve Gelbs sits down with Amed Rosario to discuss the Mets' historic start to the season and the shortstop's contributions.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

The Mets return home for a three-game set against the Brewers at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.
Steven Matz
Mets catchers talk injuries
Mets catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki talk about their injuries, which will cost d'Arnaud the season and Plawecki several weeks.

Mets C Kevin Plawecki suffered a broken left hand when he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday night's game against the Marlins in Miami, and expects to return quickly.

The injury is viewed as short-term, with Plawecki expected to return in as little as two-to-three weeks, according to SNY's Gelbs.

The Mets had given a timeframe of three-to-four weeks, though Plawecki said Friday that three weeks would be on the longer end of what he thought it would be...
Kevin Plawecki, Danny Abriano
Mets GM on catcher injuries
Mets GM Sandy Alderson talks about the injuries to catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki, and options moving forward at the position.

The Mets are comfortable at catcher for now, but that could change relatively quickly, GM Sandy Alderson said Friday at Citi Field.

"I think we're comfortable for the very short-term," Alderson said. "We'll see how things go." But the Mets will monitor and be aware of the trade market and their current comfort level "certainly could change"

With Travis d'Arnaud likely done for the season due to Tommy John surgery, and Kevin Plawecki expected to miss three-to-four weeks due to a broken left hand, the Mets have turned to Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido.
Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud
Apr 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) looks on from the dugout after losing to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Apr 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) looks on from the dugout after losing to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets C Travis d'Arnaud will have Tommy John surgery next week to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow, it was announced Friday. The surgery will almost certainly end his season. Along with d'Arnaud, the Mets are without C Kevin Plawecki, who is expected to miss two-to-three weeks due to a hairline fracture to his left hand. 

To replace d'Arnaud and Plawecki on the roster, the Mets have called up Double-A Binghamton catcher Tomas Nido and Triple-A Las Vegas catcher Jose Lobaton. D'Arnaud was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room for Lobaton on the 40-man roster.

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter | Well this just sucks. Is it possible for the Mets to go one season without a player needing Tommy John surgery? It doesn't feel like it is. Yes, the recovery from TJS is not as bad for a position player as it is for a pitcher, but still...
Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud, Danny Abriano
Shea Anything: Brandon Nimmo
Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the caliber of player Brandon Nimmo will be in the future.

The Mets have recalled Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned Jacob Rhame to Triple-A to make room on the roster, it was announced Friday.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Friday that one of the reasons Nimmo was called up was because the team will likely have a greater need for him to pinch-hit late in games due to the likely light offense expected from catchers Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido.

Nimmo had been sent down on Monday, and the Mets would have had to wait at least 10 days before bringing him back up. However, he is replacing an injured player (Kevin Plawecki) on the roster, which allowed the Mets to call Nimmo up sooner. 
Brandon Nimmo, Danny Abriano
Sep 19, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) rounds the bases after hitting a walk off solo home run in the tenth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 19, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) rounds the bases after hitting a walk off solo home run in the tenth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets have spoken to the Marlins about trading for catcher J.T. Realmuto, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post. Realmuto, who has not yet played this season due to a back injury, requested a trade prior to the season amidst the Marlins' recent firesale. However, the Marlins are under no obligation to obey that demand. 

The 27-year-old Realmuto will earn $2.9 million this season, and is arbitration-eligible after this season and next -- before being eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Realmuto would be a perfect fit for the Mets, regardless of how quickly Kevin Plawecki returns from his hand injury. And with the Marlins in a deep rebuild, the idea that the Mets could find enough minor league pieces to entice Miami isn't far-fetched...
Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud, Danny Abriano
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

22-year-old Tom Seaver made his Mets debut on today's date in 1967 at Shea Stadium.

The man who would become known as The Franchise allowed two runs on six hits while walking four and striking out eight.

It was the first of 395 starts Seaver would make as a member of the Mets, who he pitched for from 1967 through 1977, and again in 1983.
Sep 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) is congratulated by first baseman Kevin Plawecki (26) after hitting the game winning home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) is congratulated by first baseman Kevin Plawecki (26) after hitting the game winning home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Kevin Plawecki's left hand was described as red and swollen, but not broken, following Wednesday's win against the Marlins. But on Friday, it was revealed that the hand is indeed broken, though he is expected to miss only two-to-three weeks.

The Plawecki injury happened hours after the Mets announced Travis d'Arnaud had been diagnosed with a partially torn right UCL, which could require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Tommy John surgery for a position player is not as devastating (in terms of time lost) as it is for a pitcher's throwing elbow. However, given the throw to second from behind the plate, the operation would certainly mean losing d'Arnaud for an extended period of time. So, what do the Mets do now? 
Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud, Matthew Cerrone
Mar 1, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mar 1, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

For most of the offseason, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he was happy with the team's starting pitching depth. Most, including yours truly, felt there were far too many 'ifs' as part of that depth, and implored Alderson to sign a starting pitcher. Eventually, he did -- inking LHP Jason Vargas to a two-year deal. Fast forward a few months...

The Mets are fresh off the first-ever rotation turn of the once known 'five aces' -- Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, and Zack Wheeler.

Vargas, who suffered a fractured bone during spring training that required surgery to his right (non-throwing) hand, is close to a return -- potentially in about 10 days...
Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Danny Abriano
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back for another edition of Shea Anything, where the guys react to the news of Travis d'Arnaud's partially torn UCL and the latest amazing tweet from Keith Hernandez. Later, they dip into questions from Twitter and discuss Alex Rodriguez's outrageous contract demands back in 2000.

Alex Rodriguez, Travis d'Arnaud
Mets 2016 top pick RHP Justin Dunn pitching for Brooklyn Cyclones (Photo Credit: BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)
Mets 2016 top pick RHP Justin Dunn pitching for Brooklyn Cyclones (Photo Credit: BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)

Mets RHP prospect Justin Dunn -- one of the top prospects in the system -- has been lights out so far this season for High-A St. Lucie.

The 22-year-old Dunn has tossed 10.0 scoreless innings over two starts while allowing just eight hits, walking three, and striking out 14.

Dunn, who the Mets selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, struggled last season, with ESPN's Keith Law saying the Mets may have rushed him...
Breaking Down Bryce Harper
SNY's Keith Hernandez breaks down Bryce Harper's swing on Science of Baseball brought to you by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Keith Hernandez recently took an in-depth look at Bryce Harper's swing in their series against the Mets as part of the Science of Baseball presented by Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Harper and the Nationals head to Citi Field for three games starting this Monday.
Apr 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a MLB game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Apr 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a MLB game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

In what was his first start of the season, Zack Wheeler (1-0) allowed one run during seven innings, while striking out seven batters and helping the Mets (10-1) to their eighth-straight win.

Wheeler's first pitch Wednesday night marked the first time ever that he, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz (the heralded Fab Five) all made consecutive starts.

"Everybody is healthy," said Wheeler, who is the team's first starting pitcher this season to get a batter out in a seventh inning. "It's nice to get a turn around. ... Hopefully we can keep it going."

The closest the five pitchers came to making consecutive starts was during June, 2015.
Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Matthew Cerrone
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-1 win over the Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets shook off being no-hit through 6 2/3 innings to rally for four runs in the top of the eighth inning. With Kevin Plawecki on first and one out, Michael Conforto ripped a pinch-hit double and pinch-hitter Adrian Gonzalez followed with a two-run single to give New York a 2-1 lead. Wilmer Flores added an RBI double and Todd Frazier lofted a sacrifice fly to complete the scoring...
Zack Wheeler
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler was stellar in his first start with the big league club this season. 

Wheeler, who was called up from Triple-A to make a spot start for the injured Jason Vargas, went seven strong, making him the first Mets pitcher to do so this season. 

His night would start off with a strikeout to Derek Dietrich, but Miguel Rojas would launch a solo homer to put the Marlins on the board first. But Wheeler wouldn't let the night slip away from him.
Zack Wheeler, Scott Thompson
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) fields a ground ball and throws out St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (not pictured) during the 8th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) fields a ground ball and throws out St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler (not pictured) during the 8th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | There was a moment in the Mets' victory on Monday in Miami when it was easy to dream on their defense. Amed Rosario dashed to his right to backhand a grounder and made a strong, nervy throw to second instead of throwing to third for perhaps an easier play. Asdrubal Cabrera made a smooth turn at second and a strong relay to complete a double play.

In their recent history, the Mets' glove story was mostly nightmare stuff. But that perhaps has changed during their quick start in 2018. Their fielding has impressed scouts, registered some solid numbers in defensive metrics, and set social media abuzz after slick plays such as that aforementioned DP.

"I would say it's improved," one opposing team's scout said of the Mets' defense. "Infield defense has improved with Rosario and Cabrera up the middle. (Adrian) Gonzalez handles himself well at first while (Todd) Frazier is OK at third. "
BNNY: In Retrospect
The Baseball Night in New York panel reflects on the time that Todd Zeile pitched against the Montreal Expos.
Sep 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Juan lagares (12) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Juan lagares (12) singles against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

 The Mets go for the three-game sweep of the Marlins in Miami on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.
Zack Wheeler, Danny Abriano
Williams, Martino on d'Arnaud
On Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino react to the injury to Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud.

The Mets have placed C Travis d'Arnaud on the 10-day DL due to a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, the team announced Wednesday. Treatment options for d'Arnaud, including potential surgery, will be determined in the coming days. He informed the Mets on Tuesday about the discomfort.

"I don't think it was a specific play," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said prior to Wednesday night's game. "Just something that started to develop. He's gonna think about getting it taken care of, and go from there."

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | Partial UCL tears can go a number of ways, as the Mets have seen with Seth Lugo (who rehabbed and is currently pitching with a tear) and T.J. Rivera (who had Tommy John surgery last September and hopes to return by May). For d'Arnaud, whether or not he opts for surgery will be determined by the severity of the tear. While pitchers usually need 12-to-18 months to return from TJS, position players can return in as little as six months. But while the recovery time for position players is quicker, d'Arnaud's 2018 will almost certainly be over if he needs surgery.
Travis d'Arnaud, Danny Abriano
Should Thor cut his mane?
Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate whether Noah Syndergaard should get a haircut and if Josh Rosen will end up in NY.

Noah Syndergaard said the main annoyance for him during Monday night's start against the Marlins was his hair whipping in his face.

SNY's Loud Mouths discussed in the video above, and Thor retweeted our article/video earlier Wednesday with a 'thinking' emoji. He then put it to a poll.

Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard
Apr 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) is congratulated by second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)
Apr 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) is congratulated by second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)

Good health, a new manager, and a never-say-die attitude has helped as the Mets have opened the season 9-1 -- the best start in franchise history.

But Seth Lugo said another huge difference between 2017 and 2018 has been Todd Frazier, who agreed to a two-year deal during the offseason.

"The biggest thing, I would say, is probably Todd Frazier," Lugo said Wednesday during an appearance on MLB Network radio. "He's a character. He keeps everybody loose and happy. He's a lot of fun to be in the locker room with. I would say that's the biggest thing with this year compared to last year."
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30), shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and center fielder Juan Lagares (12) celebrate defeating the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30), shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and center fielder Juan Lagares (12) celebrate defeating the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterA 9-1 record. The best start in franchise history. Who would have thought that the 2018 season would start off like this? But here we are.

The Mets have won every series so far. They swept both the Phillies and the Nationals. They're not giving up. They're coming from behind and winning games. They're making contact and not solely relying on a couple of players hitting home runs. They're playing good defense. They are actually utilizing good fundamentals.

Rewind to last season and I did not think I'd be writing an article like this, or be in awe of the team's performance on the field. Forget that, even rewind back to December or January, and I did not think the team would be in this position. How far they have come, right?
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) celebrates with relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) after defeating the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) celebrates with relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) after defeating the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets rallied late in Miami to beat the Marlins and move to 9-1 -- the best start in franchise history.

Click below for Wedneday's NYC back pages...
Mets on comeback win over Miami
Mickey Callaway, Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilmer Flores discuss Tuesday night's comeback win over the Marlins and their league-best 9-1 record.

The Mets mounted multiple rallies on Tuesday night to fuel a come-from-behind victory over the Marlins en route to their seventh straight win.
Mar 31, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) congratulates New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) after he hit a home run with a salt and pepper shake during the 5th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Mar 31, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) congratulates New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) after he hit a home run with a salt and pepper shake during the 5th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)

The Mets improved to 9-1 on the season Tuesday night and surpassed the 1985 and 2006 teams for the best start in franchise history.
Mar 7, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 7, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the New York Yankees during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets RHP Corey Oswalt was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas after Tuesday night's game to make room for RHP Zack Wheeler.
Zack Wheeler
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 8-6 win over the Marlins

 

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes pulled a two-run double off Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson in the top of the ninth inning to snap a 6-6 tie. That came one inning after New York had rallied from a 6-4 deficit with a pair of solo homers by Wilmer Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera to tie the game, 6-6. The Mets had jumped out to a 3-0 lead on an RBI double by Flores, an RBI single by Michael Conforto and the first of Cabrera's home runs. 
Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings against the Marlins on Tuesday in his third start of the season.
Jacob deGrom
Mar 31, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) congratulates New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) after he hit a home run with a salt and pepper shake during the 5th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Mar 31, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets thrid baseman Todd Frazier (21) congratulates New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) after he hit a home run with a salt and pepper shake during the 5th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)

Mets 3B Todd Frazier created a salt and pepper-themed award for the Mets' MVP of the game, reports James Wagner of the New York Times.
New York Mets' Jay Bruce (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Jay Bruce (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Jay Bruce, who said two weeks ago that he wasn't even thinking about the potential of playing first base this season, took grounders at first base prior to Tuesday night's game against the Marlins in Miami. 

Bruce has only played the outfield so far this season, though Mets GM Sandy Alderson said last month that Bruce could play first base on a "reasonably every day basis" if it came to it. After having not played first base since 2014, Bruce graded out as average in 91 innings at the position in 2017.

The timing of Bruce taking grounders was interesting, as one of the reasons for him playing first base would be to get Brandon Nimmo in the lineup -- the same Brandon Nimmo who was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas earlier on Tuesday...
Brandon Nimmo, Jay Bruce, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Danny Abriano
Apr 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (center) shakes hands with Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (right) and Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (left) after defeating the Miami Marlins during a MLB baseball game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Apr 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (center) shakes hands with Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (right) and Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (left) after defeating the Miami Marlins during a MLB baseball game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

With the Mets starting the season 8-1, they have matched the 1985 and 2006 teams for the best start in franchise history.

A win on Tuesday night would put the 2018 Mets in a class by themselves, but they're already in very good company...

1985 Mets
Mets option Nimmo to Triple-A
The Baseball Night in New York panel discusses the Mets' decision to option OF Brandon Nimmo to Las Vegas and bring up pitcher Corey Oswalt.

The Mets have called up RHP Corey Oswalt and optioned OF Brandon Nimmo to Triple-A Las Vegas -- a move manager Mickey Callaway referred to as a "tough break."

"He deserves to be here," Callaway said before Tuesday night's game in Miami. "He handled the news unbelievably. What a guy. He's a winning player and he's gonna help us for a long, long time. It's tough, but we felt like it was necessary."

Callaway added that a need to get Nimmo at-bats was a concern, as was maintaining the health of the bullpen.
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) scores a run on New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (not pictured) rbi single during the 5th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) scores a run on New York Mets left Fielder Yoenis Cespedes (not pictured) rbi single during the 5th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)

The Mets continue their three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets enter play with a record of 8-1. No Mets team has ever started a season 9-1 or better. ... The Mets have won six games in a row for the first time since the 2016 season. ... The Mets' pitching staff has allowed 24 runs through their first nine games -- tied for the fifth-fewest runs allowed through nine games in franchise history. ... The Mets' bullpen has allowed two runs over its last 27.0 innings.
Jacob deGrom, Danny Abriano
(Gregory Fisher)
(Gregory Fisher)

Getting accustomed to a new team is usually hard for players, unless your name is Todd Frazier.

The veteran third baseman, who is known as a great clubhouse presence, immediately fit his way into the Mets' locker room. Bonds were made quickly with his new teammates, but the main one that has stuck out is his friendship with slugging OF Yoenis Cespedes.

"He is the one player that every team would love to have," Cespedes told The Post's Kevin Kernan. "His energy is unbelievable."
Todd Frazier, Yoenis Cespedes, Scott Thompson
Apr 5, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) celebrates with New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30) after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
Apr 5, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) celebrates with New York Mets center fielder Michael Conforto (30) after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)

The Mets winning Monday against the Marlins is more exciting and impressive than their recent sweep of the Nationals in DC.

The fact is, because of the late start and finish Sunday night, the Mets did not get to their team hotel until around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

It could have been an easy game to 'mail in,' sleep walk through a lost, get rest and go back at it in hopes of taking the series beginning Tuesday.

However, when Callaway gave his veterans the option to rest, they turned him down.
Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Syndergaard battled through a blister on his right index and middle fingers during Monday night's win against the Marlins in Miami.

During the game, Syndergaard was seen in the dugout consulting with a trainer and pitching coach Dave Eiland, all of whom were closely inspecting his fingers.

"I've always kinda dealt with blisters my entire career," Syndergaard explained after the game. "It didn't really bother me (tonight). It just doesn't look very good, but it's not painful."
Noah Syndergaard, Matthew Cerrone
Mar 12, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (right) looks on as New York Mets infielder L.J. Mazzilli hits an RBI fly ball during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Mar 12, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila (right) looks on as New York Mets infielder L.J. Mazzilli hits an RBI fly ball during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

The Mets have traded minor league INF/OF L.J. Mazzilli to the Yankees in exchange for OF Kendall Coleman, it was announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Mazzilli -- the son of former Met and Yankee Lee Mazzilli, who also coached for the Yankees and was a guest instructor for them this past Spring Training -- had been playing for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

He hit .254/.340/.362 with five HR in 110 games last season between Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton.
Cadillac Post Game Extra
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-2 win over the Marlins on Monday night in Miami.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard was dominant early before stumbling over his final two innings. The right-hander breezed through four scoreless frames, but was tagged for single runs in the fifth and sixth when he tossed 44 of his 90 pitches. Syndergaard (2-0) was charged with two runs -- one earned -- on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman with five strikeouts in six innings. 

2) Adrian Gonzalez opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second. The Mets added another on Kevin Plawecki's double-play groundout. Jay Bruce chipped in with a run-scoring single in the third and Amed Rosario did the same in the seventh.

3) The Mets' bullpen continued to shine, tossing three scoreless innings in relief. Jeurys Familia allowed a pair of hits in the ninth but struck out three, including two straight with runners on second and third to end the game, to notch his Major League-leading fifth save.
Jeurys Familia, Noah Syndergaard
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard battled through a blister on his right index finger in his win over the Marlins on Monday.

Syndergaard was rolling to start his outing, but command issues showed late in the game. He would be seen in the dugout consulting with a trainer and pitching coach Dave Eiland, while point to his finger. 

However, unlike his previous start against the Phillies, Syndergaard was extremely efficient in this one. He set down six straight to start the game off, which included two strikeouts...
Noah Syndergaard, Scott Thompson
(Kim Klement)
(Kim Klement)

Former GM Jim Duquette doesn't believe Alex Rodriguez' story about wanting to sign with the Mets during his career.

During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast that featured the Mets and Nationals, Rodriguez said back in 2001 he thought about playing for the Mets. 

"I thought I would make great concessions to go play for the Mets," Rodriguez said on the broadcast of Sunday's Mets-Nationals game. "I thought it was a great story for baseball."
Mickey Callaway talks hot start
Mets manager Mickey Callaway sat down with Steve Gelbs to discuss the Mets' hot start including clutch baserunning and a solid bullpen.
Mar 1, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mar 1, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets brought LHP Jason Vargas will them to Miami, but he won't be seeing live action any time soon. 

Vargas still can't field as the surgery to remove the hamate bone in his right hand has just allowed him to use the hand again. Manager Mickey Callaway says the veteran lefty will likely throw another simulated game on Thursday.

"He's gonna throw another 'game,' probably with a protective screen," Callaway said. 
Jason Vargas, Zack Wheeler
