The Mets appear most willing to deal Wilmer Flores, Brandon Nimmo, Kevin Plawecki, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Rafael Montero, Dominic Smith, and most of their top prospects, according to what MLB insiders told me at the end of this week's GM Meetings.
However, though they may all have "value," SNY contributor Andy Martino wrote earlier this week that the Mets remain reluctant to move most of the above names.
According to multiple reports, Sandy Alderson is aiming to add a new second baseman, back-end reliever, a first baseman that can play outfield, and possibly, a reliable veteran starting pitcher. However, he may have only $30-40 million to spend on acquisitions, which would mean possibly dealing big-league talent to fill a need and/or free up money to spend on free agents.
"There is an assumption on the part of most clubs that we are not going to trade Jacob deGrom or a Noah Syndergaard," Alderson added during a talk with reporters this week at the GM Meetings.
