Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

Jerry Blevins was the only Met to survive the 2017 season without missing time due to injury, without being sent down, and without being traded -- even Jacob deGrom missed a start. This of course wasn't the only reason they Mets rightfully picked up his option, but it was a strong reason as to why they should have.

Blevins has been the constant in the bullpen, the relief pitcher we can all rely on, even relied on too much by Terry Collins. It's actually pretty amazing that Blevins' arm hasn't fallen off after these last couple of seasons. And with the way the Mets' bullpen has performed, it's been good to have this sort of relief whenever we'd see Blevins come out. Plus, it's been entertaining to see his social media hysterics.

A one-year, $7 million option on Blevins was a no-brainer. The guy wants to stay on this team, too, and he's a realist, even saying that the team needs another reliable arm (which is no secret). He knows the bullpen isn't perfect, he knows that his arm has been heavily relied on, and he knows he needs help if he wants this team to get to the level they should be at (and fans want them to be at).