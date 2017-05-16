The Mets have signed RH reliever Neil Ramirez to a major-league deal and placed INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 25-man roster.

RHP Jeurys Familia was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for Ramirez.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the seventh inning and did not play on Sunday after aggravating the injury.

While Cabrera said on Sunday he had a torn thumb ligament, Mets assistant GM John Ricco called the injury a strained joint.

Ricco said on Monday that top prospect Amed Rosario, who is hitting .361 for the Las Vegas 51s, needs more time in Triple-A.

In 10 1/3 innings with the Giants this season, Ramirez allowed 10 runs on 15 hits, earning an 8.71 ERA and 3.50 FIP, to go with 18 strikeouts and four walks, and has a BABIP against of .464.

Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Giants on April 30, and claimed by the Blue Jays a few days later.

However, he lasted less than a week in Toronto before the Blue Jays designated him for assignment on May 9, when he rejected a demotion to Triple-A in favor of free agency.

In parts of three seasons in the majors with the Cubs, Brewers, and Giants, Ramirez has a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and has struck out 10.8 batters per nine in 92 innings.