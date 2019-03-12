A week after former MLB slugger Jose Canseco pledged to help Tim Tebow, the Mets prospect responded.

"I appreciate it, anybody wanting to work with me is humbling, he's a great one at it," Tebow told reporters after being cut from camp on Tuesday. "But we have a lot of great coaches here."

Canseco, who admitted to using copious amounts of steroids during his career, saw something wrong with Tebow's swing. And he tweeted repeatedly last week about how he wants to help.

Canseco first tweeted about Tebow last Monday, saying he could help him with his swing. He then sent four more (it's not weird or anything) tweets about Tebow last Tuesday.

Tim Tebow let me help you with your swing I just saw one of your bats you have no rhythm right now and you're to rotational I will help you for free I'm a fan of yours - Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 4, 2019

Tim Tebow you're never going to make it to the Major Leagues with that swing I am here to help you buddy - Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

If I can hit a softball 500 feet at the age of 55 you can hit 40 home runs in the major leagues if you let me help you yes I'm talking to you Tim Tebow - Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

Tim Tebow let me teach you the art of power hitting the technique in the psychology behind it - Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

Tim Tebow will you let me help you if I can hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball - Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

Again, there is definitely nothing weird about all of this. Jose is just here to help.