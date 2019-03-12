A week after former MLB slugger Jose Canseco pledged to help Tim Tebow, the Mets prospect responded. 

"I appreciate it, anybody wanting to work with me is humbling, he's a great one at it," Tebow told reporters after being cut from camp on Tuesday. "But we have a lot of great coaches here."

Canseco, who admitted to using copious amounts of steroids during his career, saw something wrong with Tebow's swing. And he tweeted repeatedly last week about how he wants to help.

Canseco first tweeted about Tebow last Monday, saying he could help him with his swing. He then sent four more (it's not weird or anything) tweets about Tebow last Tuesday.

Again, there is definitely nothing weird about all of this. Jose is just here to help. 

RELATED: 'Brick wall' Alonso has friendly back-and-forth with Reddick after collision >> Read More

RELATED: Drew Smith needs TJS, impacting Mets' bullpen plans >> Read More

RELATED: Takeaways from Monday's loss to Astros >> Read More
Tags: Tim Tebow, Danny Abriano
Comments
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets (8-10) host the Astros in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., live on SNY. 

Mets Notes...

Noah Syndergaard looks to bounce back from a subpar outing on Friday against the Marlins. ... Jeff McNeil starts at third base for the third time in four days as it seems more probable by the day that he'll be there on Opening Day. ... Pete Alonso starts at first base as he tries to earn his spot on the roster.
Tags: Jeff McNeil, Noah Syndergaard, Peter Alonso
Read More
Comments
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

In an effort to land on the best NL East bullpen, I surveyed several baseball insiders, including three MLB scouts and multiple front office and player development members from the National League.

For what it's worth, their consensus is exactly how I see the final rankings, which are as follows...

5. Marlins
Read More
Comments
Best of Tim Tebow 00:01:02
Tim Tebow is done with Spring Training at the Major League level. It was definitely an eventful spring for the outfielder.

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Two-plus years into the Tim Tebow experience -- or is it experiment? -- the outfielder's most notable accomplishment in baseball circles has been turning widespread cynicism about his motives into blanket appreciation for his commitment.

After all, the former Heisman Trophy winner, and now TV star/football god in SEC country, has ridden minor-league buses all over the eastern half of the country for two seasons, making only incremental progress toward prospect status, and still Tebow perseveres.

And so even notoriously hard-bitten major-league scouts preface their harsh analysis of the player with praise for the person.
Tags: Tim Tebow, John Harper
Read More
Comments
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)

Mets INF Jed Lowrie's rehab has been going really well, and he noted last week that he would be returning to baseball activity soon. Well, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said he has hit the ground running on that front. 

Van Wagenen explained that Lowrie, who is recovering from a knee capsule sprain, is already throwing and hitting as he works his way back to the team.

"Jed has begun his throwing program and he's also done his hitting program," Van Wagenen told reporters at the Mets' Spring Training game on Tuesday. "he's been hitting in the cages both right and left-handed. We're going to try to build that up as the days go forward."
Read More
Comments
Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith (SNY)
Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith (SNY)

With Opening Day just over two weeks away, the Mets are dealing with injuries to two infielders and watching as their two main competitors for the first base job -- Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith -- tear the cover off the ball. 

Given the current situation, it's a near-certainty that one of Alonso or Smith will grab the Opening Day job, but the intrigue doesn't stop there -- not with both of them being so young (Smith is 23 years old, Alonso is 24) and full of promise.

Both Alonso and Smith have proven their worth in the minors, and with them appearing to be in prime position to make a big league impact, how will the Mets handle it now and in the future?
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso, Todd Frazier, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Mar 12, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 12, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets had trouble generating any offense against the Marlins in an 8-1 loss on the road on Tuesday afternoon. >> Box score

Five things to know about Tuesday's game...

1) Jacob deGrom got another spring start, and it was a pretty good one for the Mets' ace. The only blip on his line was a two-run homer allowed to Brian Anderson in the bottom of the third inning. Overall, he allowed those two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking none over five innings of work.
Tags: Drew Smith, Jacob deGrom, Miami Marlins, Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Bashlor, Wilson Ramos
Read More
Comments
deGrom is hopeful for extension 00:00:27
New York Mets Cy Young pitcher Jacob deGrom wants to be a part of the team's future and wants to get a deal done with Brodie Van Wagenen.

It was at the beginning of Mets Spring Training that Jacob deGrom gave the team an Opening Day deadline to work out a contract extension, but there has yet to be word of any traction regarding it. But the Mets' ace is still confident both sides can reach an agreement. 

DeGrom has been staying on the outside of the extension talks with GM Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets, telling reporters after his start Tuesday that he is letting his new CAA agent, Jeff Berry, "do his thing." And though there are only 13 games left down in Florida before deGrom kicks off the 2019 season against the Nationals on March 28, he still has high hopes that big paycheck will come his way by then. 

"Being a part of the future is definitely something that I would like to be a part of," deGrom said. "That was a goal of mine so I think we're hopeful so we'll just see what happens.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Comments
Mickey Callaway mic'd up 00:02:05
Listen in and get the inside story when Mets manager Mickey Callaway wears a microphone during spring training workouts in Port St. Lucie.

SNY mic'd up Mets manager Mickey Callaway at Spring Training.
Read More
Comments
Tim Tebow sent to minors 00:01:54
The best of Tebow's media availability after he learned he is headed to Syracuse. He even is asked about the Jets compared to the Mets.

With Opening Day 16 days away, the Mets made their third round of Spring Training roster cuts on Tuesday. 

Right-handed pitchers Paul Sewald and Jacob Rhame have been optioned to minor league camp, and Arquimedes Caminero, Andrés Giménez, Dilson Herrera, Rymer Liriano, Ali Sánchez and Tim Tebow have all been reassigned to minor league camp.

None of the players cut from camp on Tuesday were in contention for spots on the roster, and many are expected to begin the season with Triple-A Syracuse -- including Tebow.
Tags: Andres Gimenez, Tim Tebow, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets (8-9) head to Jupiter to take on the Marlins (7-10) on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

Dom Smith is back in the lineup, batting third and playing first base, while Pete Alonso has an off day. ... Jeff McNeil assumes the leadoff spot but will not need a glove, since he's slotted to DH. ... Veterans Gregor Blanco and Rajai Davis will see action at the corner outfield spots. ... Jacob deGrom is on the mound.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Wilson Ramos
Read More
Comments
Pete Alonso reacts to collision 00:00:35
Pete Alonso is making his case to be the Mets' starting first baseman. Today, he had a nasty collision with Josh Reddick at first base.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso stands at 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighs 245 pounds. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick found out the hard way.

Reddick, who is only 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, "lost" that battle when he collided with Alonso at first base trying to reach on a bunt in the fifth inning of Monday's spring training game.
Tags: Houston Astros, Pete Alonso
Read More
Comments
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (62) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

Mets reliever Drew Smith, who seemed on track to be in the Opening Day bullpen, needs Tommy John surgery, manager Mickey Callaway said Monday.

Smith, who had been sent back to New York to be evaluated by team doctors, is out for the season. 

The 25-year-old Smith had been solid so far in Spring Training, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings while walking three and striking out four. 
Tags: Drew Smith, Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Tyler Bashlor, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Mickey Callaway mic'd up 00:02:05
Listen in and get the inside story when Mets manager Mickey Callaway wears a microphone during spring training workouts in Port St. Lucie.

The Mes lost to the Astros, 6-3 on Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach >> Box score

Five things to know about Monday's game

1. Pete Alonso stayed hot, smoking a double off the wall in left-center field in his first at bat. Alonso went 1-for-3 overall, but his line out in his final at-bat was also a laser -- but right at the shortstop. Alonso's OPS is 1.270.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Peter Alonso, Robinson Cano, Seth Lugo, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets infielder Todd Frazier took a very big step Monday in his return from a strained oblique, with him running, playing catch, and taking grounders in Port St. Lucie, he told reporters.

Frazier had first started running last Sunday, reported NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt

Frazier, who has been out since Feb. 26, received a cortisone shot after the injury was diagnosed, and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time that the MRI that confirmed the injury wasn't "overly alarming."
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso, Todd Frazier, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets (8-8-1) travel to face the Astros (8-7) on Monday at 1:05 p.m. in West Palm Beach. 

Mets Notes...

Pete Alonso gets the start at first base while Dominic Smith gets the day off. ... Jeff McNeil is at third base for the second-straight game. ... Brandon Nimmo leads off and plays center field. ... Jason Vargas is on the mound.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob Rhame, Jason Vargas, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Paul Sewald, Peter Alonso, Robinson Cano, Seth Lugo, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Brodie Van Wagenen (Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
Brodie Van Wagenen (Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

With Opening Day 17 days away, the Mets made their second round of Spring Training roster cuts on Monday.

Right-handed pitchers Corey Oswalt and Walter Lockett were both optioned to minor league camp.

Neither pitcher was in contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster, and both are expected to open the season with Triple-A Syracuse, where they will be a phone call away if the Mets need an emergency starter. 
Read More
Comments
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (22) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

At one point, Dom Smith was the first baseman of the future for the Mets. Now that mantle has been passed to Pete Alonso, but Smith isn't going down without a fight. 

He's been hitting well this spring, going 1-for-3 Sunday with an RBI to raise his average to .423. And if Alonso winds up heading north with the team following spring training, Smith sees a possible path for him to go along for the ride as well: playing the outfield. 

"I love it," Smith said, according to Anthony Reiber of Newsday. "I'm all in for it. It's something I hope they do. It would add flexibility and would just make our team better." 
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Peter Alonso
Read More
Comments
Yoenis Cespedes (52) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Yoenis Cespedes (52) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes -- who has a long rehab road ahead of him -- will start a throwing program on Monday, manager Mickey Callaway said after Sunday's game.

Cespedes, who has been in Port St. Lucie at times during Spring Training, said on Feb. 15 that he expected to return at some point this season from the dual heel surgery he had last summer. 

"At this moment, I do feel like I will return," Cespedes told the media through a translator. "It may be three months (before the season ends), it may be two months, it may be one month."
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Mets shine behind Matz 00:01:30
Steven Matz pitched four strong innings for the Mets against the Cardinals and the Mets bats start to heat up winning 9-1.

The Mets beat the Cardinals, 9-1, on Sunday afternoon at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. >> Box score

Six things to know about Sunday's game

1. As the first base battle raged on, Pete Alonso (who was the DH) went 1-for-3 with a walk (his OPS is 1.297)., and Dominic Smith (who started at first base) went 1-for-3 with a run scored (his OPs is 1.060)...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, Peter Alonso, Robert Gsellman, Robinson Cano, Steven Matz, Travis d'Arnaud, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Amed Rosario goes deep 00:00:10
The Mets had a break out inning in the second. Rosario capped off the inning with a 3-run shot.

The Mets are hosting the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Highlights above and below...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Peter Alonso
Read More
Comments
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets (7-8-1) host the Cardinals (6-7) on Sunday at First Data Field at 1:10 p.m. on WPIX. 

Mets Notes...

Amed Rosario returns to the lineup for the first time since exiting the game on March 4 after getting hit in the hand with a pitch. ... Jeff McNeil gets the start at third base as the Mets prepare for the possibility that neither Todd Frazier or Jed Lowrie will be ready for Opening Day. ... Steven Matz is on the mound. 
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil, Jeurys Familia, Juan Lagares, Justin Wilson, Michael Conforto, Peter Alonso, Robert Gsellman, Robinson Cano, Steven Matz, Wilson Ramos, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) onnects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) onnects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took his baseball-demolishing tour to JetBlue Park on Saturday when the Mets visited the Red Sox, and got some high praise from Sox manager Alex Cora after the game.

Cora, who has some MVP candidates on his roster, said Alonso is "Probably the best hitter in Florida right now," according to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald

That praise came after Alonso sent a homer clear out of the ballpark...
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso, Todd Frazier, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Mar 9, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox the spring training game at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mar 9, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox the spring training game at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

In his start against the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler looked just like his second-half self from 2018. 

Wheeler pitched four scoreless innings for New York against a Red Sox lineup filled with everyday players like Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Xander Bogaerts. And he managed to only allow one hit while striking out three in the process. 

The outing was so good that Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez made it a point to cut off his postgame interview with reporters, and give him a silent handshake showing his genuine appreciation for what he watched Wheeler do on the hill.
Tags: Zack Wheeler, Scott Thompson
Read More
Comments
Mar 9, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) triples in a run in the fifth inning of the spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Mar 9, 2019; Fort Myers, FL, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) triples in a run in the fifth inning of the spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Brandon Nimmo is feeling good both on the field, and in the kitchen. 

Last week, Nimmo suffered from self-inflicted food poisoning due to what was believed to be undercooked chicken. However, it was actually a stomach virus, which gave relieved the Mets' outfielder.

Now Nimmo is back in the kitchen, but he admits poultry isn't the No. 1 choice when he decides to cook for himself.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Read More
Comments
New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

According to projections by PECOTA (published on Baseball Prospectus), with some insight from FanGraphs.com's composite projections, and my own two cents, here's how I rank each NL East team's offense heading into the season...

1. Phillies

The Phillies will clearly see a bump in run production over their results in 2018. By adding outfielders Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen, C J.T. Realmuto and SS Juan Segura, they're balanced and can sustain multiple slumps and injuries.
Read More
Comments
Wheeler, Alonso lead rout of Sox 00:01:43
Zack Wheeler, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo were among the standouts in the Mets' 10-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Mets' offense came out hot in Fort Myers on Saturday, while Zack Wheeler shut it down on the bump in a 10-2 win over the Red Sox. >> Box score

Five things to know about Saturday's game...

1) Wheeler was nearly perfect in his start. He allowed just one hit over four innings, while striking out three Red Sox along the way. 
Tags: Jacob Rhame, Luis Guillorme, Peter Alonso, Rajai Davis, Boston Red Sox, Tyler Bashlor, Zack Wheeler, Scott Thompson
Read More
Comments
New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera doubles to shallow left advancing a man during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera doubles to shallow left advancing a man during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets announced on Saturday that they released third baseman T.J. Rivera

Rivera has struggled to recover from Tommy John surgery he had in September 2017, playing in only a handful of rehab games last season. 
The 30-year-old had not appeared in any Grapefruit League games this spring and his baseball activities remained limited. 

Rivera, a Bronx native, was signed by the Mets in 2011 and made his debut with the team in 2016.
Tags: TJ Rivera
Read More
Comments
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

The Mets (6-8-1) visit the Boston Red Sox (6-8) at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. On Saturday at 1:05 p.m. 

Mets Notes

Amed Rosario continues to sit out as he recovers from being hit in the hand while Luis Guillorme gets the start at shortstop on Saturday. Brandon Nimmo (2-for-15) looks to get things going at the plate, batting leadoff, while Pete Alonso aims to continue his hot spring - hitting .409/.458/.818 with two home runs and five RBI in 24 plate appearances. 
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Read More
Comments
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Andres Gimenez (72) plays the field during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Andres Gimenez (72) plays the field during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Andres Gimenez ranged deep and far to his left, well into the outfield grass to field Gabriel Guerrero's hard-hit ground ball, and then with quick feet and a strong arm he made a difficult play look remarkably easy.

So much so that I felt compelled to text a scout who was at Friday's Mets-Marlins game in Port St. Lucie and ask for a comp:
Tags: Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Robinson Cano, John Harper
Read More
Comments

It looks like Mets fans will be getting their wish, as a Tom Seaver statue is expected to be unveiled at some point this season. 

A report from The Post's Kevin Kernan surfaced on Friday saying Seaver will "honored in multiple ways," and a statue was under conversation as part of that tribute. But WFAN's Mike Francesa told his radio listeners, "You Met fans will get your wish. There will be a Seaver statue sometime this summer."

This news comes after Thursday's damper news that the Hall of Famer was diagnosed with dementia, and his family informed the public that Seaver would be retiring from public life. That means he will be missing the Mets' 1969 World Series celebration in commemoration of its 50th anniversary...
Read More
Comments
Mar 8, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil (6) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 8, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil (6) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets' plans for Jeff McNeil are changing out of necessity.

With veteran infielders Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier both nursing injuries, McNeil -- who's only played infield as a professional but was set to primarily be an outfielder in 2019 -- will now take more reps at third base, Mickey Callaway said Friday. McNeil will split his time between third and left field and will start at third base Sunday against the Cardinals.
Tags: Jed Lowrie, Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier
Read More
Comments
Syndergaard out of sync in start 00:00:51
Noah Syndergaard had a mediocre start but he and Mickey Callaway didn't seem too worried.

A few Mets hit the long ball on Friday afternoon, but the Marlins' offense was too potent in a 10-3 loss at First Data Field. >> Box score

Five things to know about Friday's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard got the start for the Mets, and though it began well, the ending didn't have the same result. Syndergaard allowed four runs, three earned on six hits including two long balls -- one three-run jack from former Met Neil Walker and a solo shot from JT Riddle. Though Miami made the best his mistakes, Syndergaard struck out eight along the way with his slider looking good. 
Tags: Andres Gimenez, Jeff McNeil, Miami Marlins, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Robinson Cano, Scott Thompson
Read More
Comments
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Home plate umpire David Rackley (86) stands in front of the pitch clock during a spring training game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Home plate umpire David Rackley (86) stands in front of the pitch clock during a spring training game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Major League Baseball plans to experiment with more potential radical changes to the game. 

The league is using its new partnership with the independent Atlantic League to try out new rules this season, which include robot umpires, extending the pitcher's mound to 62-feet, 6-inches and no infield shifting. 

MLB has tested rule changes in the past with minor-league baseball but has a new three-year partnership with the Atlantic League.
Read More
Comments
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) at bat in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) at bat in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Long-term extension talks for the Mets have been surrounding RHP Jacob deGrom all offseason, but that doesn't mean GM Brodie Van Wagenen isn't looking at his other core players, too.

One of those players is OF Michael Conforto, who reiterated before Friday's contest against the Marlins that he would love to sign a deal with the team that drafted him in the first round back in 2014. 

"I would love to explore it," Conforto told Newsday's Anthony Rieber. "I'm all ears to anything. I really enjoy playing here, so I'm all ears."
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Scott Thompson
Read More
Comments
Darling's memories with Seaver 00:01:48
Ron Darling was a September call-up who was invited to a very memorable dinner with Tom Seaver. He talked about that experience today.

The Mets hosted the Marlins as Spring Training continued on Friday, but the news of legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver being diagnosed with dementia and retiring from public life was at the forefront of everyone's minds. 

SNY analyst and former Mets pitcher Ron Darling took some time before Friday's game to share his thoughts on the Hall of Fame pitcher. 
Read More
Comments
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets (6-7-1) host the Miami Marlins (4-10) at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie on Friday at 1:10 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

Dominic Smith returns to the Mets lineup batting fifth as he takes a .500/.565/.700 slash line into Friday's game in his attempt to make the Opening Day roster. Amed Rosario continues to sit out after being hit on the hand by a pitch as Andres Gimenez gets the start at shortstop. 
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Comments
Tom Seaver reflects on career 00:00:46
During the 50th Anniversary season for the Mets in 2012, Hall of Famer Tom Seaver got emotional talking about what his career meant to him.

We take a look back in 2012 on what legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver had to say about his Hall of Fame career. Seaver, 74, was diagnosed with dementia and announced on Thursday he was retiring from public life. 
Read More
Comments

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Tom Seaver is the living, breathing embodiment of the 1969 Miracle Mets, so the news that he has dementia is bound to cast a pall over this summer's 50th anniversary celebration of that championship team.

The Hall of Fame pitcher won't be able to attend the ceremony at Citi Field, and while the Mets on Thursday said they plan to honor him in his absence, there's no way to avoid the sense of sadness that prevails when the one guy everyone wants to see will be missing.
Read More
Comments
Checking out Brodie's Bunch 00:01:25
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the expanded front office staff surrounding Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop an all-new episode of Shea Anything, where they sort out all the new advisors that GM Brodie Van Wagenen has surrounded himself with in the front office.

They also check on the competition between Dom Smith and Pete Alonso, try to figure out who will be the Opening Day third baseman, and wonder whether 2019 will be the Year of Noah or Not...

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Tags: Dominic Smith, Noah Syndergaard, Peter Alonso
Read More
Comments
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Legendary Mets pitcher and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has recently been diagnosed with dementia, his family announced on Thursday.

"Tom will continue to work in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life," Seaver's family said. "The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy. We join Tom in sending warmest regards to everyone."

Seaver lives next to his vineyards, where he has been making wine since 2005.
Read More
Comments
Tim Tebow hits RBI single 00:00:25
Tim Tebow hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning vs. the Nats.

Tim Tebow is on the board.

Starting as the designated hitter Thursday against the Nationals, Tebow notched his first RBI of Spring Training when he hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning, driving in Keon Broxton

After going 1-for-3 Thursday, Tebow is 3-for-12 this spring.
Tags: Tim Tebow
Read More
Comments
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets lost to the Nationals, 6-4, on Thursday afternoon. >> Box score

Five things to know about Thursday's game

1. Jacob deGrom got the start and allowed two runs on two hits (including a solo homer by Adam Eaton) while walking two and striking out four in 3.0 innings. DeGrom has three more starts remaining before the season, with him scheduled to be the Opening Day starter on March 28 against the Nationals...
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Tim Tebow, Wilson Ramos, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

With Opening Day three weeks away, the Mets are dealing with injuries to Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier, getting terrific Spring Training production from a refreshed Dominic Smith, and slowly working Travis d'Arnaud back into the swing of things. Here's how we see things shaking out in our 25-man Roster Prediction 2.0...

Starting Rotation (5)

  1. Jacob deGrom, RHP
  2. Noah Syndergaard, RHP
  3. Steven Matz, LHP
  4. Zack Wheeler, RHP
  5. Jason Vargas, LHP
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Drew Smith, Edwin Diaz, Jacob deGrom, Jacob Rhame, Jason Vargas, Jeff McNeil, Jeurys Familia, Juan Lagares, Justin Wilson, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Paul Sewald, Peter Alonso, Robert Gsellman, Robinson Cano, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Todd Frazier, Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Bashlor, Wilson Ramos, Zack Wheeler, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) runs off the field during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) runs off the field during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)

In April 2017, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut, MLB Network aired a roundtable discussion about diversity in the game.

Hosted by Harold Reynolds, the panel included Josh Harrison of the Pirates, Chris Archer of the Rays, Mychal Givens of the Orioles and Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays. But the highest-profile star at the table was Baltimore outfielder Adam Jones.

Less than two years later, Jones is unemployed. His free agency has stretched deep into spring training, and his prospects are uncertain...
Read More
Comments
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez smiles as he looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez smiles as he looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Carlos Gomez is finally with the Mets again.

Four years after his trade deadline deal infamously fell through, Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, SNY.tv's Andy Martino confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
Read More
Comments
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)

Mets infielders Todd Frazier and Jed Lowrie are both making progress as they rehab their respective injuries, but it seems likely that at least one -- and maybe both -- will not be ready for Opening Day on March 28.

Lowrie, who is working his way back from a sprained capsule in his left knee, said Thursday that he's making good progress and hopes to begin baseball activty soon.

But when asked about his potential Opening Day availability, Lowrie took the long-view.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets (6-6-1) travel to face the Nationals (6-5) on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

After serving as the DH a few times, Brandon Nimmo is back playing the field for the first time since missing time with a virus last week. ... Pete Alonso gets the start at first base. ... Jacob deGrom is on the mound.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Luis Guillorme, Michael Conforto, Peter Alonso, Tim Tebow, Wilson Ramos, Danny Abriano
Read More
Comments
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) fields a ground ball before throwing out a Detroit Tigers base runner in the third inning of the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) fields a ground ball before throwing out a Detroit Tigers base runner in the third inning of the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

There is no doubting veteran Robinson Cano's ability at the plate. Cano can hit to all fields with power, and is a career .304 hitter. Those abilities have yet to show a fall off from age, but what about the other side of his game in the field? 

Cano has also been known to have a sure glove at second base with a third baseman's arm to boot. But, at age 36, does he still have the effective range to make all plays in the infield? He doesn't doubt it for a second. 

"If I can play second, that's where I want to be," Cano told The Post's Dan Martin. "Trust me, if I lost my range, I'd be the first person to say, 'I think it's time for me to move' or go to DH if that happens [in the National League]." 
Tags: Robinson Cano, Scott Thompson
Read More
Comments
Jeff McNeil mic'd up at BP 00:01:24
Listen in while Jeff McNeil wears a microphone as he takes batting practice during New York Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie.

Jeff McNeil is one of the more intriguing stories heading into the 2019 season. As a natural infielder, the Mets are banking on McNeil's versatility to make a smooth transition into the outfield with new players crowding the infield. 

The Mets are hoping this transition works out because they want McNeil's bat in the lineup after his second-half success last season. So, as McNeil gets ready for the season, SNY mic'd him up down in Port St. Lucie to get an inside look at one of his practices...
Tags: Jeff McNeil
Read More
Comments
mets Archives