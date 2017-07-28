The Mets will acquire closer AJ Ramos from the Marlins, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, with RHP Merandy Gonazlez and OF Ricardo Cespedes heading to Miami in exchange, reports Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

Ramos, 30, has a 3.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 47 strikeouts and 20 saves in 39 2/3 innings (40 games) this season.

He is earning $6.55 million this season, eligible for arbitration after the year, and eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Ramos has a 2.78 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 379 strikeouts in 327 1/3 innings during his six-year career, which has been spent entirely with the Marlins.