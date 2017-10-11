The Mets are showing interest in Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway this week in their search for a new manager, sources told Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Callaway will also interview with the Phillies, according to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

Callaway, 42, became the Indians' pitching coach in 2013 in what was his first major league coaching job. Before moving into that role, Callaway was the team's minor league coordinator.

"Mickey has been beyond his years or beyond his experience," Indians manager Terry Francona said last year, according to MLB.com. "He's so good. I mean, the game doesn't go too fast for him. You look over at him in the dugout, and he's got a great demeanor. I think if Mickey wants to manage, I think it's just whenever."

Callaway has drawn praise for his part in developing an Indians' pitching staff that led the league in ERA, strikeouts, and walks in 2017.

In five big league seasons as a pitcher, Callaway went 40-20 with a 6.27 ERA between the Angels, Devil Rays, Rangers