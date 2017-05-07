The Mets will promote INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas, reports SNY contributor Adam Rubin.

Cecchini, 23, is hitting .254 with a .316 OBP and .369 SLG with two HR in 30 games this season for Las Vegas.

He had two hits in six at-bats last season during what was his major league debut.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera exited Saturday's game due to a sprained left thumb and is listed as day-to-day.

The Mets currently have 13 pitchers on their active roster, with the suspended Matt Harvey currently not counting against that number.