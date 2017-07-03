Mets minor-league pitcher Logan Taylor suffered a concussion after he was attacked and robbed by a homeless man while walking down the street Saturday in Salt Lake City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand reports.

Joshua Cruz, 33, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly demanded Taylor's wallet and hit Taylor over the back of the head with a tire iron, according to Helfand.

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez told Helfand that Taylor received six or seven staples put in the back of his head and said Taylor would go on the disabled list and see a doctor.

"It's in the hands of the police now and we can't comment further," the Mets said in a statement, according to Helfand.