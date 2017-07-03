Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/3 00:03:03
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Ryan Raburn blooped a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth off Fernando Salas to give the Nationals a 3-2 win. Paul Sewald and Josh Edgin put two runners on via walks before Salas entered. Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field after his failed attempt to catch Raburn's hit with what Terry Collins labeled a hamstring cramp.

2) Curtis Granderson launched a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer on an 0-2 count off the Nationals' Matt Albers with two outs in the ninth and the Mets trailing 2-0.

3) Jerry Blevins allowed a two-run homer to Michael Taylor in the eighth to give Washington a 2-0 lead. Brandon Nimmo was thrown out at home on Jose Reyes' single with one out in the top of the inning.

3) Steven Matz tossed seven scoreless innings for the second consecutive start to extend his shutout streak to 17. The southpaw allowed four hits, two walks and struck out four.

Post-game reaction from Michelle Ioannou...

It was the battle of Steven vs. Stephen, and this game was quite the pitchers' duel. Both starters did their jobs, and kept their opponents scoreless.

Things were off to a rough start for Matz, who gave up a leadoff single which was then followed by a walk. Luckily, he was able to get out of the jam with a little help from the defense, which turned a great 5-4-3 double play. Matz pitched well for the rest of the game. Yes, he allowed some runners, but he kept them from scoring. We even saw the Matz slider make a comeback.

The top of the fourth inning, though, was a complete embarrassment for the Mets. Strasburg walked three to load the bases. Could the Mets capitalize on this? Nope. Of course they couldn't. They were literally handed baserunners on a silver platter, and nothing could come of it as Travis d'Arnaud struck out looking. Come on, Strasburg walked three of our guys - this is something the Mets need to take advantage of.

In the top of the eighth, Glenn Sherlock sent Nimmo home from second against Brian Goodwin's arm. Sherlock's call to send Nimmo was late… and Nimmo was out by a mile. I get being assertive, especially with the game scoreless at that point, but it still didn't seem like this was the right call to make.

In the bottom of the eighth, Blevins was able to get Mets-killer Daniel Murphy out… but gave up a two-run home run to Taylor, and that was the game. Or so we thought…until Granderson came in to pinch-hit, and lifted a two-run homer. That's right, not only did we all get confirmation that Granderson's hip is better, but he came in and tied the game.

The Mets then proceeded to lose in horrific fashion, as in the bottom of the ninth, Raburn hit a liner to left off of Salas, which looked like Cespedes would be able to catch. However, he slid a bit short and didn't make the catch, and as if that wasn't enough, he limped off the field. Because it truly never fails.

End of story? Matz deserved a win that he didn't get. >> To follow Michelle on Twitter, click here.

News and notes...

The Mets dropped their second in a row and fell to 3-8 against the Nationals this season. 

Matz has worked six or more innings in a career-high 10 straight starts dating back to July 24, 2016. In two career starts at Nationals Park, the 26-year-old has not allowed a run in 15 innings. 

Blevins has surrendered runs in four of his last eight appearances for a 9.65 ERA.

Granderson's 13th home run was his 89th as a Met, tying Hall of Famer Gary Carter for 18th on the club's all-time list. He improved to 4-for-9 (.444) with a double, home run and three RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

Granderson's home run was the first game-tying, pinch-hit blast with two outs in the ninth inning or later by a Met since Damion Easley on April 24, 2007. 

What's next...

The Mets (38-44) have a quick turnaround when they face the Nationals (49-34) at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on SNY.

Seth Lugo (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP) starts for the second time against Washington this season. The right-hander allowed three runs -- two earned -- over six innings against the Marlins on Thursday to win his second straight start. Lugo suffered his only loss against the Nationals when he surrendered four runs -- three earned -- in 6 2/3 frames on June 17.

Joe Ross (4-3, 5.12 ERA 1.45 WHIP) comes off a pair of strong outings following a loss to New York on June 18. The 24-year-old has allowed three runs in his last 13 2/3 innings after yielding four or more runs four times in five outings. Ross is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Steven Matz
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field with hamstring cramps, manager Terry Collins told reporters, after allowing Ryan Raburn's walk-off single to fall in the bottom of the ninth inning of Monday's 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Collins said Cespedes will undergo treatment after Cespedes was unable to come up with a catch on Raburn's bloop single that allowed Matt Wieters to score. 

Collins told reporters he does not expect Cespedes to play in Tuesday's 11 a.m. game.
Tags: Washington Nationals, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
A general view of the catchers gear (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A general view of the catchers gear (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets minor-league pitcher Logan Taylor suffered a concussion after he was attacked and robbed by a homeless man while walking down the street Saturday in Salt Lake City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand reports.

Joshua Cruz, 33, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly demanded Taylor's wallet and hit Taylor over the back of the head with a tire iron, according to Helfand.

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez told Helfand that Taylor received six or seven staples put in the back of his head and said Taylor would go on the disabled list and see a doctor.

"It's in the hands of the police now and we can't comment further," the Mets said in a statement, according to Helfand.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets (38-43) begin a six-game road trip, first with NL East-leading Nationals (48-34) at Nationals Park on Monday at 6:05 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets took two of three games over the weekend against the Phillies. They are winners of four of their last five. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (2.67 ERA/4.99 FIP, 1.07 WHIP) who earned the win in his last start against the Marlins. He didn't allow a run while striking out four and walking one in seven innings. 
Tags: Steven Matz, Washington Nationals
Read More
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not in the lineup for the second straight game with hip tightness.

Granderson, who was not able to swing a bat prior to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, complained of pain Sunday morning.

"We are trying to find out how it occurred and Curtis doesn't have any idea," manager Terry Collins told reporters on Monday.
Tags: Curtis Granderson
Read More
The Ford Five: Mets offense 00:02:16
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' 5 best offensive plays from the month of June.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' 5 best offensive plays from the month of June.
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Should the Mets re-sign Bartolo Colon, who was DFA'd by the Braves?
  • Who on the Mets is worthy of an All Star appearance?
  • Whose had a worse year? Mr. Met? Mets? Jets? Knicks? Harvey? Reyes?
  • What can the Mets get in trade for Curtis Granderson?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:19
Mets pitcher Steven Matz presents First Data's Veteran of the Game honors to US Army Capt. Joseph P. Quinn.

Mets pitcher Steven Matz presents First Data's Veteran of the Game honors to US Army Capt. Joseph P. Quinn.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Read More
Jim's front office scenarios 00:02:58
Jim Duquette delivers three scenarios for the Mets' front office as the trade deadline nears and the Mets have started to improve.

The Mets have won seven of their last nine games to move to five games below .500 and seven losses back of the second wild-card spot, but still nine losses back of the Nationals in the NL East.

There are six games left before the All-Star break, 28 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and 81 games left in the season.

What's Next

The Mets begin a three-game series in Washington, DC, against the Nationals on Monday. 

Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) will start for the Mets tonight opposite Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA) at 6:05 p.m.
Read More
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Michael Conforto was officially named a member of the NL's All-Star team Sunday.

He is the only player from his team to make the squad.

"It's a dream come true," Conforto told reporters Sunday. "It was a pretty cool moment for me this morning finding out. A lot of hard work went into it."
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson heads to second base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson heads to second base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Curtis Granderson was held out of the lineup on Sunday due to hip tightness.

Granderson complained of pain befoe the game, after which manager Terry Collins informed reporters that Granderson was unavailable during the game because he could not swing a bat.

Collins said before the game that he's not sure whether Granderson will be able to play Monday.
Tags: Curtis Granderson
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:29
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero allowed four runs -- all in the second inning -- over a career-high 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Five of the hits came during Philadelphia's four-run second.

2) T.J. Rivera supplied the only offense for the Mets with a solo homer in the fifth, his fourth of the season and second in as many games. Matt Reynolds singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth for New York's other hit.
Tags: Rafael Montero, TJ Rivera
Read More
The Ford Five: Mets' defense 00:02:06
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of June.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of June.
Read More

The Mets (38-42) will search for a sweep of the Phillies (26-53) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

The Mets won game one of the series, 2-1, thanks to Jacob deGrom's Friday evening outing, while they took game two on Saturday, 7-6, as Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead homer to complete a seventh inning rally.
Tags: Philadelphia Phillies, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Alderson watches players take batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla (Credit: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
Alderson watches players take batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla (Credit: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

The Mets have signed Ronny MauricioAdrian Hernandez and Stanley Consuegra, three international prospects, to contracts on Sunday morning.
Read More
Collins, Cabrera, Wheeler on win 00:05:02
Terry Collins, Asdrubal Cabrera and Zack Wheeler explain how the Mets were able to battle back and beat the Phillies, 7-6.

The Mets have won four straight games and seven of their last eight. With their win on Saturday, they have now won three straight games at home for the first time this season.

What's Next

The Mets (38-42) will try to sweep the Phillies (26-53) in their series finale today at 1 p.m. on SNY.

Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.94 WHIP) will try to build from his most recent outing, when he allowed just one run against the Giants.  Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.40 ERA 1.67 WHIP) will start for the Phillies and face the Mets for the first time in his career. In his most recent start, he allowed six runs on seven hits in less than three innings.
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Zack Wheeler lasted just 3.2 innings and the bullpen allowed four runs in relief, but the Mets' pitching staff was bailed out by a seven-run effort by the offense in the team's 7-6 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Wheeler tossed three scoreless innings to start the game, but would never make it through what became a sloppy fourth inning by the Mets. T.J. Rivera's throwing error put a runner on base, and Wheeler walked two batters in a row. The Phillies scored on a fielder's choice and Wheeler committed an error of his own before allowing another single, which sent the Mets to the bullpen early.
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Mets offense fueled a key seventh-inning rally on Saturday, scoring four runs to overcome a 6-3 deficit in the team's 7-6 win over the Phillies.

T.J. Rivera led off the seventh with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit RBI single later in the inning. With two runs already in, Asdrubal Cabrera hit the team's second home run of the inning -- a two-run homer -- to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Cabrera's home run, his eighth of the year, marked the fifth time this season that he hit a home run that either tied the game or gave the Mets the lead. He also has eight home runs in his 27 games against the Phillies since joining the Mets.

 
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, TJ Rivera, Wilmer Flores
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/1 00:03:20
Ron Darling and Gary Cohen break down the Mets' 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Asdrubal Cabrera's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh for the Mets, who began the inning trailing, 6-3. T.J. Rivera started the offensive explosion with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores added an RBI single. Jose Reyes had an RBI double in the second and Lucas Duda gave New York a 3-2 lead with his 14th home run of the year, a solo blast in the fourth. Jay Bruce tied the game with an RBI groundout earlier in the frame.

2) Addison Reed secured four outs for his 14th save in 16 chances, working around a leadoff double in the ninth. He entered the game with a man on first and two outs in the eighth following a 57-minute rain delay.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Zack Wheeler
Read More
May 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a home run in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a home run in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets OF Michael Conforto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 28) with a bruised left hand. 

In a corresponding move, the Mets activated pitcher Zack Wheeler, who will start against the Phillies on Saturday.

Conforto, who had gone for an MRI and a CT Scan, missed his fourth straight game on Friday after getting hit by a pitch last Sunday in San Francisco.
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More

The Mets (37-42) play the second game of a three-game series against the Phillies (26-52) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took the opening contest, 2-1, on Friday night, as Jacob deGrom earned his eighth win of the season. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (5.29 ERA/4.86 FIP/1.54 WHIP), who allowed seven runs -- and three home runs -- in two innings against the Dodgers in his last start before landing on the 10-day disabled list with bicep tendinitis. 
Tags: Philadelphia Phillies, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Jun 30, 2017; Terry Collins (10) before start of game against Phillies at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY
Jun 30, 2017; Terry Collins (10) before start of game against Phillies at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY

Fueled by the latest dominating performance by Jacob deGrom, the Mets beat the Phillies, 2-1, in Friday's series opener at Citi Field. That gives the Mets six wins in their last seven games, albeit against San Francisco, Miami and Philadelphia. And while the Mets still own a modest 37-42 record, it's the closest they have been to .500 in more than two weeks.

"The positive aspect of our situation, I think, is that yes, we're quite a ways back. But it's still early in the season," Sandy Alderson said Friday, pointing to a series at San Francisco as the potential turning point of the season for a second straight year.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
6/30/17 Veteran of the Game 00:01:02
United States Army National Guard Specialist Jared Amuso is the Veteran of the Game on June 30, 2017.

United States Army National Guard Specialist Jared Amuso was Friday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field. 

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Read More
GEICO Sportsnite: BNNY 00:03:50
Sal Licata and Marc Malusis discuss the Mets' 2-1 victory over the Phillies and if it is finally time to call up Amed Rosario.

Jacob deGrom continued his hot streak Friday night, notching his fourth straight win as the Mets beat the Phillies, 2-1.

DeGrom took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but lost it with two outs when Curtis Granderson could not get to a catchable fly ball hit to center field by Andrew Knapp.

Knapp eventually scored on a single later in the inning.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:00
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom threw a gem, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 12 and walking one in seven innings for the win. It was the sixth time deGrom totaled double-digit strikeouts this season. He has now won four straight starts, and owns a 0.84 ERA over that span. 

2) Curtis Granderson and Travid d'Arnaud each notched an RBI to put the Mets' two runs on the board. Granderson grounded into a fielder's choice to score T.J. Rivera in the second. D'Arnaud drove in Jose Reyes after Reyes belted a triple to deep right-center field in the fourth. 
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jacob deGrom, Jose Reyes
Read More

The Mets (36-42) open a three-game series against the Phillies (26-51) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins in Miami earlier this week. They are 8.0 losses back of the Rockies for the second Wild Card in the National League and 10 losses back of the Nationals for first place in the National League East.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.71 ERA/3.86 FIP, 1.27 WHIP), who allowed one run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight in 8.0 innings against the Giants last Saturday.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

Mets 3B David Wright is rehabbing in California and is at least three-to-five weeks away from being cleared to resume baseball activity, GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday. 

Wright last appeared in a major league game on May 27, 2016. Earlier this week, there had been news that the captain hoped to be cleared by doctors to begin baseball activity within days. 

The 34-year-old Wright clearly faces an uphill battle to return to the majors, much less be a meaningful contributor again. And Mets officials need to work under the assumption that Wright will be a nonfactor in 2018 and beyond.
Tags: David Wright
Read More
Jun 6, 2017; Lucas Duda (21) on the field in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Heitman-USA TODAY
Jun 6, 2017; Lucas Duda (21) on the field in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Heitman-USA TODAY

Mets 1B Lucas Duda was in Friday night's original lineup but was scratched roughly 90 minutes before first pitch because he's still feeling sick, the team said. He was replaced by T.J. Rivera.

He is recovering from the flu and also missed Thursday's game.

Duda had played in 38 out of the team's 41 games since returning from the disabled list May 12.

In 78 at-bats during June, he has a .356 OBP, with five HR, eight doubles and 11 RBI in 25 games.
Tags: Lucas Duda
Read More
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) circles the bases after a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) circles the bases after a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker (hamstring tear) will begin playing rehab games soon, manager Terry Collins said on Friday.

Walker took batting practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

He recently resumed baseball activity and is in the beginning stages of running, he told reporters Wednesday. 
Tags: Neil Walker
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia will begin throwing a baseball soon as he works his way back from surgery for a blood clot near his right armpit, manager Terry Collins told reporters on Friday.

Familia had an arterial clot removed by Dr. Robert Thompson on May 13 in St. Louis. The Mets placed him on the 60-day DL three days later.

After the surgery, Familia said, "If everything goes well, I'll be back this year. I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good now."

The 27-year-old has been limited to conditioning exercises during his rehab at Port St. Lucie so far. 
Tags: Jeurys Familia
Read More
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Jacob deGrom entered 2017 with a career ERA of 2.74, ranking him as the 3rd best pitcher in baseball since 2014. The Mets expected the usual quiet dominance from him, but instead he has been a roller coaster ride all season. Fresh off a dazzling three-start stretch, has he finally righted the ship?

Prior to June 12th, deGrom had followed a solid, if unspectacular, start to his season with two of the worst games of his career -- an 8.0 inning stretch in which he allowed 18 hits and 15 earned runs, leaving him with a 4.75 ERA and a big question mark. Ever since, though, he has been nothing short of incredible, dropping his ERA a full run and resting a beleaguered bullpen by going deep into every game.

Still, despite one of the best three-start stretches any pitcher has put up this season, there are some concerns going forward. Perhaps the biggest red flag is that he is walking more batters than ever. He has walked three or more batters six times this season and has yet to put up a single walk-less start. His walks per 9 innings is 3.4 -- by far the highest of his career...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Maggie Wiggin
Read More

Mets OF Jay Bruce is hitting .270 and on pace to hit 42 home runs this season, making him a possible selection by Cubs manager Joe Maddon for this year's NL All-Star team.

"I feel like I've played well enough to make it," Bruce said Thursday, according to the NY Post. "It would mean so much to me. I've been able to get to three so far and every one has been one of the coolest memories of my career. I would love to go."

Michael Conforto, Addison Reed and Jacob deGrom are likely to be considered as well, since at least one player from every team is required to be on the roster.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce
Read More
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) looks on from the dugout after losing to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) looks on from the dugout after losing to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets hired Glenn Sherlock to be their third base coach in November, hoping his expertise as a catching instructor would help Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate. And, the organization's theory continued, if d'Arnaud's defense improved, it would lift a burden and clear his head for better production at the plate.

Instead, d'Arnaud has thrown out a career-low 15.4 percent of would-be base stealers this season (4 of 26) -- even if the pitching staff shares in that responsibility. And his batting average currently sits at .226 with a .288 OBP, nine home runs and 26 RBI.

As a result, the 28-year-old d'Arnaud's tenure with the Mets very much is at a crossroads. And Sandy Alderson will have to determine next winter whether it is time to move on from a signature piece acquired with Noah Syndergaard from the Blue Jays in the trade for R.A. Dickey in December 2012.
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud
Read More
Rivera's RBI double 00:00:56
After an RBI single from Jay Bruce, T.J. Rivera brings Bruce home with an RBI double to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Mets infielder T.J. Rivera picked up three more hits and two RBI during Thursday's 6-3 win against the Marlins in Miami.

Rivera, 28, has at least three hits in eight of 57 starts during his big-league career. He also has 11 multi-hit games this season, during which he's batting .303.

The Mets demoted Rivera to Triple-A when Yoenis Cespedes was activated from the disabled list June 11. However, he rejoined the team two days later when Asdrubal Cabrera went on the DL.
Tags: TJ Rivera, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
JRSportBrief: Bring Back Bart! 00:01:23
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR makes the case for the New York Mets to bring back Bartolo Colon.

RHP Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Braves, the team announced Thursday.

The Mets have interest in a reunion with Colon, but he first has to clear waivers, according to multiple reports.

Colon, 44, signed a one-year $12.5 million deal with the Braves prior to this season after spending three seasons with the Mets.

He had a 8.14 ERA (5.08 FIP) and 1.77 WHIP with 42 strikeouts in 63.0 innings (13 starts) this season.
Tags: Bartolo Colon, Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Rafael Montero, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Read More
We Were There: The 10-run inning 00:06:41
SNY.tv looks through the eyes of people who were at Shea Stadium the night the Mets beat the Braves with a 10-run eighth inning.

It was 17 years ago today, June, 30, 2000, that Mike Piazza and the Mets scored 10 runs in one inning to take the lead in a game against the Braves at Shea Stadium.

In the above video, SNY.TV looks at the game through the eyes of those who were there that night, including Bobby Valentine, Jim Duquette and more...
Read More
Jun 29, 2017; Granderson (3) scores a run on a double at Marlins Park. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 29, 2017; Granderson (3) scores a run on a double at Marlins Park. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Rivera, Curtis Granderson, and Jay Bruce helped lead the Mets to an early lead Thursday providing Seth Lugo with the run support needed to get a 6-3 win over the Marlins.

"To get the momentum early is huge," Bruce said after the game. "I think the person it's probably biggest for is the pitcher. To get him some momentum, and get us going as a team, was huge."

Granderson, Rivera, and Bruce each had hits in the first inning, and the Mets scored five of their runs in the first three innings of the game.

Granderson hit his 300th career double in the first inning and scored twice in the first two innings. Meanwhile, Bruce had an RBI single in the first, an RBI double in the third, and scored a run, and Rivera had two RBI hits in the first three innings.
Tags: Curtis Granderson
Read More

This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/29 00:03:56
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-3 win over the Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jay Bruce and T.J. Rivera combined for four RBIs in the first three innings as the Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead off Marlins starter Jose Ureña. Jose Reyes added a sacrifice fly and Curtis Granderson, who scored twice, plated Matt Reynolds with a groundout in the seventh. Bruce singled and doubled, and Rivera notched his fifth game of three or more hits this season with a double and two singles.

2) Seth Lugo surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings to win for the third time in four starts. 
Tags: Seth Lugo, TJ Rivera
Read More

The Mets (35-42) finish their three-game series against the Miami Marlins (35-41) at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

New York won Game 2 of the series, 8-0, as LHP Steven Matz picked up his second win of the season, allowing no runs on six hits in seven innings. Asdrubel Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Curtis Granderson also notched a homer going 1-for-4 with two runs scored as well. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (3.72 ERA/4.38 FIP, 1.40 WHIP) who will make his fourth start since returning from the DL. He notched a win in his last outing against the Giants allowoing four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings...
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Zack Wheeler will return from the disabled list to start Saturday at Citi Field against the Phillies, the Bergen Record's Matt Ehalt reported on Twitter.

Wheeler, who is on the DL with biceps tendonitis, threw a bullpen session Thursday and reported no issues to the team's training staff, according to NY Post reporter Mike Puma.

 
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

In the middle of Wednesday night's 8-0 rout of the Marlins, Curtis Granderson did something that's become almost commonplace for him at this point: he hit a home run. That marked his 8th since the start of June and his 5th in the last week. He is on absolute fire right now and his value is steadily climbing, both in a potential trade and to the Mets.

On May 2nd, Granderson looked like he might be done. Another hitless day had brought his slash line down to a pitiful .122/.175/.211 over 97 plate appearances. Even for the notoriously slow-starting Granderson, this was awful. But the next day, he hit two doubles, kicking off a hot streak in which he has hit 26 extra-base hits with a .408 OBP. His OPS for the year has climbed to .801 and he is once again looking like vintage Curtis.

This raises an interesting question for the Mets: is it time to trade him away? The pro-trade argument is clear -- he's a pending free agent, he's not a great center fielder anymore, and the Mets outfield is awfully crowded these days...
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
(Butch Dill)
(Butch Dill)

Triple-A Las Vegas SS Amed Rosario and Double-A Binghamton C Tomas Nido will represent the Mets at the Futures Game during All-Star Weeeknd at Marlins Park in Miami, it was announced Thursday.

Rosario and Nido are set to play for the World Team against the U.S Team (which the Mets have no representatives on) during the game, which takes place on July 9.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .315 with a .356 OBP and .468 SLG with seven HR, 14 doubles, six triples, and 13 steals in 76 games this season for Las Vegas.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes
Read More
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)

In case you haven't noticed, the Mets have picked up five games in seven days in the race for the final Wild Card spot. Last week, they trailed the Rockies by 13 losses. Today, they're eight back, thanks in large part to Colorado losing eight games in row.

At the same time, there are now just three games dividing the six closest teams chasing the Rockies, who lead the Cubs by only five losses.

The point is, things are tightening up. The Mets play seven of their next 10 games against teams that are below .500, after which they welcome the Rockies for three games at Citi Field. In other words, if the Rockies can keep in their current downward spiral, and continue losing in Queens, the National League could soon be in store for a pretty crazy, seven-team Wild Card race...
Read More
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

Asdrubal Cabrera has had a change of heart and no longer wants to be traded by the Mets, he recently told Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Late last week, Cabrera complained to reporters upon learning that he had been moved to second base after having playing only shortstop during his time with the Mets.

"I always want to be here," Cabrera told Puma. "This is a great team. In that moment when I said that, I wasn't saying I want to get traded. I was just saying it didn't seem like they had a plan for me. ... If they've got a plan, they should tell me."
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
Mets react to blowout win 00:05:45
Terry Collins, Asdrubal Cabrera and Steven Matz react to the Mets' dominant showing in Miami, as they beat the Marlins, 8-0.

Mets LHP Steven Matz picked up his second win of the year Wednesday, allowing six hits and one walk during seven scoreless innings against the Marlins.

Matz, who worked through first two innings unscathed, escaped a jam in the third with two runners on when he got Giancarlo Stanton to hit into a double play. Matz then induced an inning-ending double play from Christian Yelich in the sixth.

In the end, Matz threw 64 strikes with 110 pitches, after which he said he relied on his curveball at times to get weak contact.
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More

Take your vacation to the next level at Universal Orlando Resort's three amazing theme parks. Immerse yourself in the next generation of blockbuster entertainment at Universal Studios Florida™. Journey through the legendary worlds of incredible heroes at Universal's Islands of Adventure™.

Enjoy the thrills and relaxation of a tropical paradise like no other at the all-new Universal's Volcano Bay™ water theme park (now open!). With three exciting theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of CityWalk™, it's days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you've experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort.

You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself, including:
Read More
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets got back in the win column Wednesday. They'll play one more game in Miami tonight before playing three this weekend against the last-place Phillies.

With 32 days before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, the Mets enter Thursday seven games below .500 and 10 games back of the Wild Card-leading Rockies, who have lost eight games in a row.
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/28 00:03:50
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Click here for a full box score of the game

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Matz was strong from the get-go, as he allowed just six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven strong innings. He's now thrown seven innings in three of his four starts this season. 

2) Asdrubal Cabrera got things started for the Mets with a two-run homer in the first inning. Jose Reyes, who had been hitting .183 in June, collected his third three-hit game of the season and drove in a run with a single in the first. Curtis Granderson went deep for the second straight day with a two-run shot in the seventh. 
Tags: Miami Marlins, Steven Matz
Read More
Jun 27, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15) looks on prior to the game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Jun 27, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15) looks on prior to the game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Tim Tebow crushed his first home run with Class A Advanced St. Lucie in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. 

Playing in his second game with the Mets affiliate after a promotion from Low-A Columbia, Tebow crushed a homer to center off Cardinals prospect Junior Fernandez. The right-hander is the Cardinals' 10th-ranked farmhand, according to MLB.com. 
Tags: Tim Tebow
Read More
mets Archives