Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter

Welcome to the offseason, everyone. Most Mets fans were wishing for this after the injury-riddled 2017 season, and now that we're here, many of us are right back to missing baseball.

But in this time period between the season ending and Spring Training beginning, the Mets are staying busy off the field. Thanks to social media and the internet, all of us get to see what's going on and stay connected to our players (who we hope are also hitting the batting cages).

This past weekend for instance was the weekend of Mets weddings. Travis d'Arnaud, Brandon Nimmo, and Mets Minor league knuckleballer Mickey Jannis all walked down the aisle over the weekend, inviting some of their Mets friends.

For instance, Matt Harvey posted a picture on Instagram of him with his wedding date at d'Arnaud's wedding:

My wedding date!!!! Congrats to @travisdarnaud and Britt. So much fun.

A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) on

Kevin Plawecki was also in attendance at d'Arnaud's wedding, and from the Instagram caption, seems as though he was in the wedding as well. It looks like the two Mets catchers are actually good friends in real life.

And of course, what everyone was looking for, the Mets (past & present) group shot:

Some important takeaways from the photo: confirmation that David Wright is alive and looking well, Jacob deGrom is totally rocking the short hair now, Addison Reed is missed by his former teammates, and Eric Campbell is truly never really gone.

Meanwhile, in non-wedding related news, Jerry Blevins found a new jacket to wear in the dugout before he's sent to the bullpen:

New jacket, who dis?

A post shared by Jerry Blevins (@jblev13) on

Dominic Smith casually met Jay-Z:

And then finally, Kevin McGowan was there to make everyone laugh with his Instagram comment under Dominic Smith's post of him and Amed Rosario, asking "Who has smellier farts?"

Well, there you have it. A weekend of Mets love, HOV, and some laughs. What will the rest of the offseason bring us? Well, hopefully a big bat and a reliever, but as we wait to see about that, let's get some enjoyment out of our players' adventures.
Tags: Amed Rosario, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Eric Campbell, Kevin Plawecki, Matt Harvey, Travis d'Arnaud, Michelle Ioannou
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today
Second base options Dee Gordon, Jason Kipnis, Ian Kinsler, Brian Dozier and Eduardo Nunez. Credit: USA Today

In a post earlier today on MetsBlog, SNY contributor Andy Martino said it will be difficult for the Mets to top competing offer for Marlins 2B Dee Gordon or Indians 2B-CF Jason Kipnis.

According to Martino, even if Alderson is to offer RHP Robert Gsellman, OF Brandon Nimmo, 1B prospect Dominic Smith and a second minor leaguer, such as infield prospect Luis Guillorme, it still might not be enough to get a deal done with the Marlins or Twins.

I think Martino is right, at least for now...
Read More
Juan Lagares (left) steals second while Dee Gordon waits for the throw during the seventh inning. (AP)
Juan Lagares (left) steals second while Dee Gordon waits for the throw during the seventh inning. (AP)

Orlando, Fla. - Mets GM Sandy Alderson is set to report to these GM meetings Monday morning. Here, he will have his first opportunity of the offseason to chat in person with his counterparts from rival teams and see if he can lay groundwork for trades. However, Mets people know they will have to get creative in order to pull off an impact deal. because the way this roster is constructed, trading won't be easy...

The Mets are seeking a late-inning reliever, a second baseman, a corner infielder or strict first baseman, and possibly a back-end starting pitcher. Free agency will be the easiest route to fill as many of those needs as possible, because the team knows that its farm system lacks the type of high-end trading chips Alderson had a few years ago (and even then he tended to hold onto his prospects).

The Mets have players on their major league roster that would bring back value, but I'm told they are highly reluctant to move most of them...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Dominic Smith, Jacob deGrom, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Robert Gsellman, Steven Matz
Read More
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)

Former Mets OF Carlos Beltran has officially announced his retirement after a 20-year MLB career. 

Beltran, who just won the World Series with the Astros, was emotional after securing his first, and now only, championship.

Click below for video of Beltran after winning the World Series
Read More
Sandy Alderson talks with reporters
Sandy Alderson talks with reporters

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

With a new manager in Mickey Callaway and a coaching staff in place, Sandy Alderson can now focus his full attention on the Mets' roster.

This is a significant offseason for the GM, who is in the homestretch of his tenure, and who must return the franchise to the relevance it enjoyed in 2015 and 2016.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Aug 27, 2017; Dominic Smith (22) at Nationals Park. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2017; Dominic Smith (22) at Nationals Park. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In a post here Wednesday afternoon, I wrote that the Mets prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith are only penciled in as the team's starting shortstop and first baseman next season.

"Their names are not in ink," I stated.

Later in the day, the NY Post's Mike Puma wrote something similar...

"The Mets will head to spring training with Smith penciled in as the first baseman," he explained. This is why Puma believes the Mets will seek "somebody who could belong to a first-base mix," such as free agents Jay Bruce, Logan Morrison, or Adam Lind...
Tags: Dominic Smith, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Sep 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez (28) (Jennifer Stewart)
Sep 8, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder J.D. Martinez (28) (Jennifer Stewart)

According to multiple reports, Mets GM Sandy Alderson may be able to spend between $30-40 million in new talent for 2018. In October, he told reporters he'd like to add to the bullpen and acquire a reliable, veteran starting pitcher.

Alderson will also reportedly try to add at least one consistent, everyday hitter. I suspect he'll first try to put a bat at second or third base. If he can't, he'll have no choice but to turn to the outfield. If the big hitter is a center fielder, Alderson can use Michael Conforto in right field. If the Mets end up pursuing a power hitting right fielder, they can use Conforto in center. 

The thing is, there are only three or four proven, everyday outfielders available on the open market. At the same time, the Giants, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Indians, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mariners, D-backs, Red Sox, and Phillies are all reportedly looking to acquire the same caliber outfielder as Alderson...
Tags: Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 20, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has found advantages to having shorter hair.

The Mets' starter got a haircut after the season ended and said the shorter hair could have an impact on his pitching.

"I did some research and I found that shorter hair actually will speed up my delivery and add two more miles to my fastball," he wryly said, according to the New York Daily News.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today

Sandy Alderson's top priority this winter will be to acquire an established reliever to complement Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, and Jerry Blevinsclub sources told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Last offseason, Alderson reportedly had been looking to trade for a former closer, who was still successful pitching in high-leverage situations. However, he ended up only reacquiring Fernando Salas, who was designated for assignment less than six months later.
Read More
Japanese star Shohei Otani. Credit: Koji Sasahara, AP Photo
Japanese star Shohei Otani. Credit: Koji Sasahara, AP Photo

23-year-old two-way Japanese superstar Shohei Otani on Saturday confirmed his intent to play in the major leagues and said he hopes to improve in the process, according to the Associated Press.

The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters announced on Friday that he would be posted, paving the way for him to be signed by a major league team.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If Otani winds up signing with the Rangers, and it turns out this was about the money, it will be clear that the Mets -- and any other team that can only offer him a bonus in the hundreds of thousands -- had no chance. But what if he signs with the Dodgers, who can offer only $300,000? Or the Angels, who can offer only $150,000? With it seeming like this will come down to many more factors than just money, it would be negligent for the Mets to not at least throw their hats in the ring. 
Read More
Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)
Sep 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) (Peter Aiken)

The Royals have made qualifying offers (one-year contract offers of $17.4 million that net the team a draft pick if the player refuses) to pending free agents Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Eric Hosmer. This move did not come as a surprise but nonetheless may play a role in the Mets' offseason as they look to retool their lineup.

This year marks the debut of a new system of qualifying offers, one designed to have a lesser impact on a player's market than in prior years. If the Mets sign a player who has received a qualifying offer, instead of losing a first round draft pick, they will lose their second-highest pick This is based on there being a big market team that didn't exceed the luxury tax last season, the rules vary for teams in other situations.

To the Mets, this is a lesser obstacle to signing a player than it would have been last year, though the league may see overall sticker prices on these players rise because they don't "cost" as much in draft pick compensation.
Tags: Dominic Smith, Maggie Wiggin
Read More

The Mets will be searching for offense starting at the GM meetings in Orlando next week and could decide to pursue Indians 2B/OF Jason Kipnis, according to The Post's Joel Sherman.

Sherman notes that he believes the Mets will make a trade, offering up a scenario that includes New York sending RHP Robert Gsellman and minor league 2B Luis Guillorme to the Indians for Kipnis.
Read More
Aug 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) (Isaiah J. Downing)
Aug 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) (Isaiah J. Downing)

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter

Jerry Blevins was the only Met to survive the 2017 season without missing time due to injury, without being sent down, and without being traded -- even Jacob deGrom missed a start. This of course wasn't the only reason they Mets rightfully picked up his option, but it was a strong reason as to why they should have.

Blevins has been the constant in the bullpen, the relief pitcher we can all rely on, even relied on too much by Terry Collins. It's actually pretty amazing that Blevins' arm hasn't fallen off after these last couple of seasons. And with the way the Mets' bullpen has performed, it's been good to have this sort of relief whenever we'd see Blevins come out. Plus, it's been entertaining to see his social media hysterics.

A one-year, $7 million option on Blevins was a no-brainer. The guy wants to stay on this team, too, and he's a realist, even saying that the team needs another reliable arm (which is no secret). He knows the bullpen isn't perfect, he knows that his arm has been heavily relied on, and he knows he needs help if he wants this team to get to the level they should be at (and fans want them to be at).
Tags: Jerry Blevins, Michelle Ioannou
Read More
Thomas Szapucki lifts Cyclones to 3-0 win over Staten Island Yankees (Brooklyn Baseball Banter).
Thomas Szapucki lifts Cyclones to 3-0 win over Staten Island Yankees (Brooklyn Baseball Banter).

Yes, if they include Amed Rosario or Dominic Smith. Otherwise, I don't think they do...

The way I hear it, Sandy Alderson's farm system is seen as weak at the top, which is understandable due to trading and promoting several prospects during the last few years. The Mets only started replenishing their upper levels last summer, but they still have a lot of work to do. Alderson does have attractive players in the lower levels, but they're not advanced enough to have real value in a deal for a big-league player.

At the same time, their ability to trade less-valuable talent for a salary dump is restricted because they reportedly have just $30-40 million available to fill multiple holes on next year's 25-man roster...
Read More
Sep 16, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws to second. Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13) throws to second. Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, I still think Asdrubal Cabrera or free agents Eduardo Nunez or Todd Frazier will be starting at third base for the Mets next season... assuming David Wright is again not able to play.

It also helps that Frazier can play first base, while Nunez can play second base, which would allow Sandy Alderson options when filling other positions.

The other multi-position player I keep hearing would be a good fit for the Mets, who are wanting to acquire a first base-outfielder that can left-handed pitching, is Cardinals 1B-OF Stephen Piscotty, who is also capable of playing third base.
Read More
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today
Free-agents Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Luke Gregerson, Brandon Kintzler, Matt Albers and Mike Minor. Credit: USA Today

Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom may be the only starting pitchers the Mets allow to face an opposing team the third time through the lineup each game, Marc Newsday's Marc Carig revealed late Thursday on Twitter.

This means the Mets will need more bullpen arms capable of giving more than one inning to eat the rest of the game after the first 18 at bats. 

Carig also said that the Mets will be focusing on pitching this offseason and are intent on making eight arms in the bullpen the norm for 2018.
Read More
Aug 6, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and infielder Jose Reyes (7) (Wendell Cruz)
Aug 6, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and infielder Jose Reyes (7) (Wendell Cruz)

Amed Rosario wants Jose Reyes -- the Mets' only major league free agent -- to return to the team in 2018.

"There's no words to it," Rosario, through an interpreter, told NJAM about his relationship with Reyes. "He's more than a friend, he's a brother and I've learned a lot from him."

"If it's God's will, he will be next year," Rosario added about Reyes being on the Mets.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, David Wright, Dominic Smith, Gavin Cecchini, Jose Reyes, Matt Reynolds, TJ Rivera, Danny Abriano
Read More
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) plays 1B for the Mets at Petco Park. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2017; Bruce (19) plays 1B for the Mets at Petco Park. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

In the NY Post, Mike Puma explains why he expects the Mets to show interest in free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce, and free-agent first basemen Logan Morrison and Adam Lind.

According to Puma, Mets officials believe Bruce could again play right field, but also serve part-time or back-up first base, where he played 91 this past season for the Mets and Indians.

Teams with interest in Bruce recently told ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick that Bruce is currently asking for a five-year deal worth as much as $18 million per season.

Bruce, 30, earned $13 million this past season.
Tags: Jay Bruce
Read More

Since the end of the season, Mets fans have been anxiously counting down the days until opening day is here again. In exactly 138 days, we'll dust off our hats, jerseys and Thor hammers and head to Citi Field.

But if you're like us, you know it's never too early to start thinking about baseball season - and the good news is that Citi is hooking fans up early.

Starting this Thursday, November 9th until 10am on Saturday, November 11th, Mets fans can use their Citi credit or debit card for access to an exclusive 2018 ticket presale window.

March 29th can't come soon enough - let's go Mets!
Read More
Sep 30, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera and Dominic Smith celebrate a win at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Hartline-USA TODAY
Sep 30, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera and Dominic Smith celebrate a win at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Hartline-USA TODAY

Technically, Sandy Alderson can cover all four infield positions by using veterans Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilmer Flores and rookies Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith. Unfortunately, when all playing at the same time, they make for a below-average group...

As a result, I expect Alderson to acquire at least one - and possibly three - new infielders before the start of next season. It's not going to be easy, though. From what I can gather, this winter's trade and free-agent market for infielders is going to be slow, complicated and contingent on blockbuster trade options, how teams value defense and whether Zack Cozart wants to play second base.
Read More
Bryan Shaw (Adam Hunger)
Bryan Shaw (Adam Hunger)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets' top priority this offseason will reportedly be finding a back-end reliever to add to the trio of Jeurys Familia, AJ Ramos, and Jerry Blevins. With the Mets not expected to pursue closer options such as Wade Davis and Greg Holland, here's a look at some of the relievers they might pursue...

RHP Bryan Shaw
Read More
Jun 28, 2017; Colon (40) pitches during the first inning at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2017; Colon (40) pitches during the first inning at Petco Park. Credit: Roth-USA TODAY Sports

In early-September, Mets GM Sandy Alderson told reporters he will look to add a reliable, veteran, starting pitcher to his rotation for next season...

"I think if we were able to find a Bartolo Colon-type, who fits in the three-four spot and semi-guarantees 180-200 innings, that would probably be something that would stabilize our rotation," he explained. "So, yes, I think it's something we'll look at."

Colon, who intends to pitch again in 2018, pitched this past season with the Braves and Twins, during which he went 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts. He had an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts with the Braves, and a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts with the Twins after being acquired via trade midseason. 

Despite being 44 years old, Colon has made at least 24 starts each of the last seven seasons...
Tags: Bartolo Colon
Read More
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays batter Logan Morrison (7) (Peter Aiken)
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Bay Rays batter Logan Morrison (7) (Peter Aiken)

Free agency kicked off at 5 p.m. on Monday, and SNY Mets Contributor Jim Duquette lists the Mets among the interested teams for free agent first basemen Eric Hosmer, Yonser Alonso, Logan Morrison, and Carlos Santana.

Duquette, in a piece for MLB.com, ultimately predicts that Morrison -- who hit .246/.353/.516 with 38 HR this past season for the Rays -- will sign with the Mets.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | After seeing Duquette link the Mets to arguably the top-four free agent first basemen on the market, it's fair to infer that he believes one of two things to be true. 1. The Mets are not as high on Dominic Smith as we have been led to believe or 2. The Mets intend to use Smith as part of a trade to import help elsewhere...
Tags: Dominic Smith
Read More
May 27, 2014; Sandy Alderson talks to the media at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2014; Sandy Alderson talks to the media at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Newsday's Marc Carig estimates that Mets GM Sandy Alderson will be able to add approximately $30 million to next year's payroll.

By retaining Asdrubal Cabrera and Jerry Blevins, the Mets enter 2018 with roughly $70 million in payroll commitments. They also will likely add another $40-50 million to retain arbitration-eligible players, such as Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, talks with pitching coach Dan Warthen and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (Jeff Roberson/AP)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, talks with pitching coach Dan Warthen and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Former Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen has been hired as the Rangers' assistant pitching coach, it was announced Monday.

Warthen had been offered a different role in the Mets' organization after the team decided to not retain him. They're expected to hire Dave Eiland to be the pitching coach under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard twice came out in support of Warthen near the end of the season, saying that the uncertainty surrounding Warthen's job was 'BS.'
Read More
Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Jerry Lai)
Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler (24) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Jerry Lai)

The Cardinals may look to deal an outfielder for an impact bat, such as Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, according to a combination of reports on MLB Trade Rumors.

In a report for Baseball America, Kyle Glaser looks in to the likelihood of St. Louis trading away Dexter Fowler, Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk,and Jose Martinez.

Grichuk and Martinez are light-hitting corner outfielders, so they'll be of little interest to the Mets.
Read More
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson (Brad Penner-US PRESSWIRE)
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson (Brad Penner-US PRESSWIRE)

Free agency kicked off on Monday morning, with teams having until 5 p.m. ET to extend $17.4 million qualifying offers to their eligible players.

Jose Reyes is the Mets' only major league free agent, and has stated numerous times that he would like to return. The Mets picked up the 2018 options on INF Asdrubal Cabrera and LH reliever Jerry Blevins last week.

To see a list of every free agent, head here.
Read More
Mar 15, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)
Mar 15, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Scott Rovak)

Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme and catching prospect Tomas Nido played in the Arizona Fall League's "Fall Stars" Game this past weekend in Phoenix.

Nido was hitless in two at-bats, but threw out Braves prospect Ronald Acuna attempting to steal second base.

Guillorme hit a double and scored a run in his only at-bat. According to MiLB.com editor Jim Callis, Guillorme has been the best defender during this year's AFL.
Read More
Sep 5, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox bench coach Gary Disarcina (10) high fives designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) after Ramirez hit a walk off single during the nineteenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
Sep 5, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox bench coach Gary Disarcina (10) high fives designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) after Ramirez hit a walk off single during the nineteenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

The Mets will hire Gary DiSarcina to be their bench coach, reports Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

DiSarcina, 49, was bench coach for the Boston Red Sox in 2017 after having stints as third base coach and first base coach for the Angels from 2014 to 2016.

He managed Boston's Low-A affiliate from 2007 to 2009, and managed their Triple-A affiliate in 2013. In four seasons as a minor league manager, DiSarcina had a record of 205-162.

DiSarcina spent his entire playing career (1989 to 2000) with the Angels.
Read More
New York Mets third baseman David Wright at the baseball winter meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Wright signed a contract extension with the New York Mets through 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)
New York Mets third baseman David Wright at the baseball winter meetings on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Wright signed a contract extension with the New York Mets through 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Mark Humphrey/AP)

In an article for the Daily News, columnist John Harper makes projections on where the top free agents will sign and how much they will be paid.

"The Mets do figure to be plenty active in this free-agent market, with holes to fill and more than $60 million in expiring contracts coming off last season's payroll," Harper notes. However, he continues, "indications are they won't be in on the big-ticket items," such as JD Martinez, Wade Davis and other elite free agents.

Instead, Harper projects that the Mets end up signing outfielder Jay Bruce, infielder Eduardo Nunez and relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Jeurys Familia endured a difficult season, partly of his own making. After an All-Star campaign in 2016, Familia opened this past season serving a suspension stemming from a domestic-abuse allegation. He then lost much of the season due to an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. He only appeared in 26 games, amassing 24 2/3 IP, six saves, and a 4.38 ERA.

With his injury-plagued season and self-created troubles, Familia most likely will be compared salary-wise to Neftali Feliz (2014), Jake McGee (2015), and Arodys Vizcaino (2016) as he enters his third time through arbitration.

McGee had a similar, but better equivalent year when compared with Familia. McGee pitched in 39 games, for a total of 37 1/3 innings. He finished with a 2.41 ERA and 0.94 WHIP -- both better than Familia's 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Familia should see less than the raise McGee received, which was $1.25 million, due to Familia's weaker equivalent year...
Tags: Jeurys Familia
Read More
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)

The way I see it, this is a critical winter for the Mets. Historically, the franchise has given us 18-24 months of success followed by more than a decade of losing and rebuilding.

It felt like we were set up for something more sustainable under Sandy Alderson. However, yet again, following 18 months of success that included a World Series appearance and a Wild Card game, the Mets ended 2017 with 92 losses, the need for a new manager, coaching staff, and with multiple holes to fill in the field and bullpen.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Mets are currently 20-to-1 odds to win next year's World Series, which puts them behind the Nationals, but ahead of the Marlins, Phillies and Braves.
Read More
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

The Mets picked up the one-year, $8.5 million option on Asdrubal Cabrera's contract instead of buying him out for $2 million, the team announced Friday.

"Asdrúbal can help us all around the infield," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said in a press release. "The season didn't end the way we wanted but that didn't stop him from playing hard right to the very last out of the season. Asdrúbal is a great tutor to our younger players and a leader in the clubhouse. We're happy to have him back."

Cabrera wanted the Mets to bring him back, his agent recently told Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have picked up the one-year, $7 million option on Jerry Blevins's contract for 2018, it was announced Friday.

"Jerry always takes the ball," Mets GM Sandy Alderson said in a press release. "He was a stable force in our bullpen all year long. "With Jerry, the addition of AJ Ramos and having Jeurys Familia for the entire season, we feel we have the nucleus for a much improved pen. Getting Jerry back makes me a lot more confident about the late innings as we go forward in 2018."

"I can't state how excited I am to continue my career as a member of the Mets," Blevins said. "This organization has shown it wants nothing more than to win a World Series and has made strides every step of the way to achieve that goal. I'm happy to be a part of that plan and can't wait to join my teammates in Florida. #LGM."
Tags: Addison Reed, Jerry Blevins
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

It seems long ago when throngs of Mets fans descended upon Citi Field for "Harvey Day." After two seasons of poor performance, the Dark Knight has been a shadow of himself.

From 2012 through '15, during a span interrupted by Tommy John surgery, Harvey never had an ERA of more than 2.73. Then, in 2016, Harvey battled through 17 starts before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome. His ERA rose to 4.86 and his WHIP rose to 1.468.

With the injury seemingly behind him, Harvey hoped for a rebound year in 2017. Through his first four starts, Harvey looked like the Harvey of old. He sported a 2.84 ERA, and each start he made was a quality start...
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
Mar 15, 2017; Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2017; Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Mets middle infield prospect Luis Guillorme has been the best defender during this year's Arizona Fall League, according to MLB.com prospect editor Jim Callis.

"Guillorme stands out with his hands, quickness and instincts, which along with his solid arm allow him to make all the plays at any infield position," Callis writes.

Mets C prospect Tomas Nido, as well as Nationals OF Victor Robles and Braves OF Ronald Acuna were also considered by Callis for their fielding.
Read More
Mar 12, 2017; Todd Frazier (with the White Sox) looks on at Camelback Ranch. Credit: Camporeale-USA TODAY
Mar 12, 2017; Todd Frazier (with the White Sox) looks on at Camelback Ranch. Credit: Camporeale-USA TODAY

In a post for MLB Trade Rumors, Tim Dierkes projects that free-agent infielder Todd Frazier will eventually sign a three-year, $33 million deal this winter. Frazier is the only free agent ranked in MLBTR's Top 50 that Dierkes has the Mets signing.

"He's the cheaper alternative to Mike Moustakas and could fit with the Mets, Royals, Angels, Braves, Cardinals or Yankees," Dierkes concludes about Frazier.

In 66 regular season games after being acquired by the Yankees this past season, Frazier hit just .222, but had a .365 OBP with 11 HR and 32 RBI. He had 16 home runs with the White Sox before the trade, prior to which he hit just .207. In 13 postseason games, he hit just .186 with one home run...
Read More
July 6, 2010; Kapler, with the Rays, before a game at Tropicana Field. Credit: Klement-US PRESSWIRE
July 6, 2010; Kapler, with the Rays, before a game at Tropicana Field. Credit: Klement-US PRESSWIRE

Mets Assistant Director of Player Development Nick Francona will work with Major League Baseball to help improve their engagement with military veterans, he said in a statement.

Francona, who worked for the Dodgers before being fired in 2016, said he still strongly disagrees with the results of their investigation of Gabe Kapler and the Dodgers after Francona filed a wrongful termination suit. Francona stated in a 2016 letter to MLB that it wasn't until he exposed himself to a psychological evaluation by MLB's Home Base Program that Kapler began telling front office executives that Francona had been "too hardened" and "ruined" by his experience in the military.
Read More

Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterA fresh perspective is what we need in Queens. Let me rephrase, a young, fresh perspective who can better relate to players is what we need in Queens.

And the Mets have that right now with Mickey Callaway. Soon, they may also have it with their pitching coach, and with their head of training -- at least the fresh perspective part anyway.

Why is this exciting? Because after last season, changes needed to be made. And they have been. We will have new faces making decisions and calling the shots on the field. And that's part of what this organization needed...
Read More
(Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
(Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Mets hitting coach Kevin Long has been hired by the Nationals to serve in the same role, the team announced.

Long, whose contract expired this off-season, had been expected to leave the Mets once the team decided to hire Mickey Callaway to fill their managerial opening.

He will coach under new manager Dave Martinez, who was hired following the departure of Dusty Baker.
Read More
Apr 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) talks with coach Ruben Amaro Jr (20) after connecting on his fifth hit of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Mitch Stringer)
Apr 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) talks with coach Ruben Amaro Jr (20) after connecting on his fifth hit of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Mitch Stringer)

The Mets will hire Ruben Amaro, Jr. to be their first base/outfield/baserunning coach, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Amaro, Jr., who was the Phillies' GM from 2009 to 2015, was the first base coach for the Red Sox this past season.

Tom Goodwin, who was the Mets' first base coach from 2011 to 2017, is joining the Red Sox as their new first base coach.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Syndergaard opened 2017 in dominating fashion. He turned in four straight quality starts to open the year. Then his season began to unravel. In his next start, Syndergaard surrendered five runs in just 1 1/3 innings. He then landed on the disabled list with a partially torn lat muscle. Syndergaard would come back for two short starts at the end of the season, totaling three innings, during which he did not allow a run.

For his career. Syndergaard sports a 24-18 record in 61 starts, with a 2.89 ERA. He burst onto the scene in 2015, making 24 regular-season starts, going 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA. And helping the Mets make it to the World Series. Syndergaard followed up his rookie year with an All-Star season in 2016 that saw him finish with a 14-9 record and amass 218 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings. He finished his sophomore season with seven scoreless innings against San Francisco in the National League Wild Card Game, but the Mets lost to Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.

Entering arbitration for the first time, as a Super 2, Syndergaard compares statistically to Alex Wood, Patrick Corbin, and the late Jose Fernandez when they had equivalent major league experience.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More

Since their season officially ended, the Mets have dismissed Terry Collins, Dan Warthen and several of the team's coaches, after which they hired Mickey Callaway to replace Collins and will reportedly...

  • Hire former Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland to replace Warthen...
  • Not re-sign Kevin Long, but instead promote his long-time assistant Pat Roessler...
  • Hire Ruben Amaro, Jr. as their first base coach
  • Keep Ricky Bones as their bullpen coach...

This is shaking out in a way that is consistent with what I keep hearing about how Alderson wants to see his new manager supported in the dugout, before and after games. Basically, I've heard he wants certain creative personality types in specific roles, while having other positions filled by people that are more like operators than innovators.

It remains to be seen how it will play out, but it reads and sounds like a good approach, especially if Callaway is as strong of a leader as Alderson thinks he is.

Here are my thoughts on each situation...
Read More
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)

The Mets appear set to hire Dave Eiland to be their next pitching coach, Newsday's Marc Carig reports.

Eiland will join the Mets after spending the last seven seasons as pitching coach of the Royals. He also served in the same capacity under former Yankees manager Joe Girardi from 2008-2010. He will replace Dan Warthen, who was let go after becoming Mets pitching coach in June 2008.

The 51-year-old Eiland and new Mets skipper Mickey Callaway were teammates on the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999.
Read More
(Troy Taormina)
(Troy Taormina)

Though this may have been unthinkable just a year ago, it's undeniable that the Mets are in desperate need of starting pitching. Their 5.14 ERA ranked 27th in baseball and going into 2018, and only Jacob deGrom (and Noah Syndergaard, if healthy) can be reasonably counted on to be major contributors.

The Mets need to improve the rotation fast, and the best way to do that is with a big fish. This offseason, the biggest fish out there is Yu Darvish and if the Mets are serious about contending in 2018, they should have every intention of bringing him to Queens.

Darvish is coming off a solid season, his first full year since he underwent Tommy John in spring of 2015. He brought the same nearly unhittable stuff that has been his hallmark throughout his career, putting up a strikeout ratio of over 10 batters per 9 innings, a mark he has hit every year in the majors. And while control has sometimes been a challenge for him, his walk ratio was well below his career average. He did experience an uptick in home runs allowed, but it was proportionate to the MLB norm in this power-heavy year and certainly not enough to be considered a red flag...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
DNL: The Long goodbye 00:02:55
The DNL guys react to the rumors that Kevin Long is not expected to return as Mets hitting coach and discuss potential replacements.

The Mets will name Pat Roessler their new hitting coach, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post. The 57-year-old Roessler had served as the assistant hitting coach under Kevin Long from 2015 to 2017.

The team had been finalizing a two-year deal with Roessler, according to Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News.

Long had been expected to leave the Mets after being passed over for manager, according to multilple reports.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Jacob deGrom emerged as the only starting pitcher in the Mets rotation who did not miss a substantial amount of time due to injury in 2017. In fact, it proved another strong season for him. DeGrom appeared in 31 games and accumulated a career-high 201 1/3 innings. He finished with a 15-10 record, 3.53 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

As a second-time arbitration-eligible pitcher coming off a salary of $4.05 million, deGrom most likely will be compared with Doug Fister (2013), Garrett Richards (2015), and Stephen Strasburg (2014).

Fister had a similar year in 2013 when he had equivalent MLB service time. He started 32 games and logged 208 2/3 innings. Although Fister has a slight advantage in innings pitched, he had a 3.67 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, which are both inferior to deGrom's 2017 season. Neither pitcher suffered major injuries during that year, although deGrom has had a Tommy John surgery in the past, unlike Fister. Fister's salary increased by $3.125 million, which is the lower end of the kind of raise deGrom should expect to see...
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Emmons)
Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Emmons)

There were a record 6,105 home runs hit during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, arguably the best pitcher ever, has allowed eight home runs in 28 postseason innings in 2017. Todd Frazier hit a home run with this swing. And the Dodgers and Astros combined for seven home runs during Sunday night's insane 13-12 Houston victory in Game 5 of the World Series.

To provide context for the eight home runs Kershaw has allowed this postseason in 28 innings, he had previously allowed 10 home runs over his entire postseason career (90 innings) from 2008 to 2016.

So, what the hell is going on?
Read More
(Shanna Lockwood)
(Shanna Lockwood)

The Mets have made some smart, unexpected moves to open the offseason -- buying a new Triple A affiliate, going with an out-of-the-box manager choice -- but the moves that will determine the future of the 2018 season are yet to come. What we've seen so far is that the team is willing to take risks, and that may be the most promising sign of all.

Under GM Sandy Alderson, perhaps the Mets' biggest flaw has been risk aversion. Right after Alderson's hiring, the team made the most uninspired manager hiring possible, who in turn managed almost pathologically to the book at every opportunity. In player acquisition, they eschewed big contracts, even after payroll began to expand, instead focusing on lower-risk, lower-return smaller deals. Even the trades, which generally involve taking chances on unproven prospects, were relatively low-risk for the Mets as the players being traded offered little value to the rebuilding team.

The Mets are in a tough spot now, with a surging Nationals team, a Braves team teeming with young talent, and more roster holes than you can shake a stick at. But despite the rotation looking as bad as it's ever been, the window isn't quite closed yet...
Read More
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports

In an effort to slash payroll, the Marlins will try this winter to trade outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Pradoaccording to a report in the Miami Herald.

Marlins owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman intend to cut the team's payroll by as much as $65 million, a source recently told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Jeter, Sherman, and their ownership group recently agreed to pay $1.2 billion to buy the Marlins, who Jeter recently said is expected to lose roughly $50 million in revenue next year.
Read More
mets Archives