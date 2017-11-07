Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | Twitter |

Welcome to the offseason, everyone. Most Mets fans were wishing for this after the injury-riddled 2017 season, and now that we're here, many of us are right back to missing baseball.

But in this time period between the season ending and Spring Training beginning, the Mets are staying busy off the field. Thanks to social media and the internet, all of us get to see what's going on and stay connected to our players (who we hope are also hitting the batting cages).

This past weekend for instance was the weekend of Mets weddings. Travis d'Arnaud, Brandon Nimmo, and Mets Minor league knuckleballer Mickey Jannis all walked down the aisle over the weekend, inviting some of their Mets friends.

For instance, Matt Harvey posted a picture on Instagram of him with his wedding date at d'Arnaud's wedding:

My wedding date!!!! Congrats to @travisdarnaud and Britt. So much fun. A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Kevin Plawecki was also in attendance at d'Arnaud's wedding, and from the Instagram caption, seems as though he was in the wedding as well. It looks like the two Mets catchers are actually good friends in real life.

It was an honor to stand beside our two best friends as they said their vows. Beautiful wedding and even more beautiful people. Cheers to Mr. And Mrs. d'Arnaud ♥️ #thedarnaudshow A post shared by Tayler Plawecki (@tayplawecki) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:31am PST

And of course, what everyone was looking for, the Mets (past & present) group shot:

Oh hi Addison Reed surrounded by current Mets pic.twitter.com/MvTvNcJCdz - Good Fundies (@goodfundies) November 12, 2017

Some important takeaways from the photo: confirmation that David Wright is alive and looking well, Jacob deGrom is totally rocking the short hair now, Addison Reed is missed by his former teammates, and Eric Campbell is truly never really gone.

Meanwhile, in non-wedding related news, Jerry Blevins found a new jacket to wear in the dugout before he's sent to the bullpen:

New jacket, who dis? A post shared by Jerry Blevins (@jblev13) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Dominic Smith casually met Jay-Z:

And then finally, Kevin McGowan was there to make everyone laugh with his Instagram comment under Dominic Smith's post of him and Amed Rosario, asking "Who has smellier farts?"

Well, there you have it. A weekend of Mets love, HOV, and some laughs. What will the rest of the offseason bring us? Well, hopefully a big bat and a reliever, but as we wait to see about that, let's get some enjoyment out of our players' adventures.