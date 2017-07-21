The Mets can't win, even when they win.

Michael Conforto launched a pair of two-run homers and Jerry Blevins stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning en route to a five-out save as the Mets earned their third straight victory by beating Oakland, 7-5, in Friday's series opener at Citi Field. Yet the Twitter topic du jour instead focused on pregame comments from Yoenis Cespedes to the San Francisco Chronicle in which Cespedes expressed his admiration for his initial MLB stomping grounds.

Cespedes, who played for the Athletics from 2012 until getting traded to the Red Sox midway through the 2014 season, said he hoped to finish his career back with Oakland.

"I wish that happens," Cespedes told the newspaper in a rare English-language interview. "I told Blevins, 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal. … I still love the A's. They were the first team to give me an opportunity to play in the big leagues. I love Oakland all the time."

Cespedes added this regarding A's manager Bob Melvin: "I tell my guys here all the time that he's the best manager for me so far. I don't think there's a better manager than Melvin."

A sizable portion of Mets Twitter predictably expressed outrage at the remarks, although forgive me for mostly yawning.

If Cespedes had a positive experience in his first stop after defecting from Cuba and expressed a hope to one day finish his career there, I hardly find it offensive -- inartful maybe, but not offensive.

The same can be said about placing Melvin on a pedestal. That doesn't mean Cespedes holds Terry Collins in poor regard, although it's probably not the best practice to let your current boss read how a former boss had been your best.

"This is the first I've heard of it," Collins said postgame. "Bob's a great manager, and I don't blame him. But I know nothing about it."

Cespedes, of course, is in the first season of a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets that includes a full no-trade clause. And he was effusive praising the Mets when he re-signed in late November.

Cespedes' salary with the Mets tops out at $29.5 million in the final year, in 2019. So let's just say small-market Oakland has no chance of a reunion during the duration of this deal by acquiring Cespedes via trade at some point.

Cespedes will be 35 years old the next time he hits free agency. I hardly think Mets fans will be distraught if he heads to Oakland at that point.

"I was telling [the A's reporter] that it would be nice if somehow at the end of my career, that very last year, I got to play in Oakland, because that was the team I started with," Cespedes said postgame through an interpreter, after reporters converged at his locker. "With respect to the comments I made about their manager, he's a great manager. That does not take away from my relationship with Terry. That does not mean I don't have a good relationship with Terry, that we don't get along well, that I don't respect him.

"Like I said when I first got here, this is my home. This is my team. The way everyone greeted me here -- the fans -- nothing has changed that. This is my home."