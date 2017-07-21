(Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets can't win, even when they win.

Michael Conforto launched a pair of two-run homers and Jerry Blevins stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning en route to a five-out save as the Mets earned their third straight victory by beating Oakland, 7-5, in Friday's series opener at Citi Field. Yet the Twitter topic du jour instead focused on pregame comments from Yoenis Cespedes to the San Francisco Chronicle in which Cespedes expressed his admiration for his initial MLB stomping grounds.

Cespedes, who played for the Athletics from 2012 until getting traded to the Red Sox midway through the 2014 season, said he hoped to finish his career back with Oakland.

"I wish that happens," Cespedes told the newspaper in a rare English-language interview. "I told Blevins, 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal. … I still love the A's. They were the first team to give me an opportunity to play in the big leagues. I love Oakland all the time."

Cespedes added this regarding A's manager Bob Melvin: "I tell my guys here all the time that he's the best manager for me so far. I don't think there's a better manager than Melvin."

A sizable portion of Mets Twitter predictably expressed outrage at the remarks, although forgive me for mostly yawning.

If Cespedes had a positive experience in his first stop after defecting from Cuba and expressed a hope to one day finish his career there, I hardly find it offensive -- inartful maybe, but not offensive.

The same can be said about placing Melvin on a pedestal. That doesn't mean Cespedes holds Terry Collins in poor regard, although it's probably not the best practice to let your current boss read how a former boss had been your best.

"This is the first I've heard of it," Collins said postgame. "Bob's a great manager, and I don't blame him. But I know nothing about it."

Cespedes, of course, is in the first season of a four-year, $110 million contract with the Mets that includes a full no-trade clause. And he was effusive praising the Mets when he re-signed in late November.

Cespedes' salary with the Mets tops out at $29.5 million in the final year, in 2019. So let's just say small-market Oakland has no chance of a reunion during the duration of this deal by acquiring Cespedes via trade at some point.

Cespedes will be 35 years old the next time he hits free agency. I hardly think Mets fans will be distraught if he heads to Oakland at that point.

"I was telling [the A's reporter] that it would be nice if somehow at the end of my career, that very last year, I got to play in Oakland, because that was the team I started with," Cespedes said postgame through an interpreter, after reporters converged at his locker. "With respect to the comments I made about their manager, he's a great manager. That does not take away from my relationship with Terry. That does not mean I don't have a good relationship with Terry, that we don't get along well, that I don't respect him.

"Like I said when I first got here, this is my home. This is my team. The way everyone greeted me here -- the fans -- nothing has changed that. This is my home."

Adam Rubin (Facebook | Twitter | Contact) has covered the Mets since 2002. He previously worked for the Daily News and ESPN. He also serves as assistant athletic director for strategic communications at NYIT. He is a graduate of Mepham High School on Long Island and the University of Pennsylvania.
The Mets (44-50) have won three straight games on their current 10-game homestand, but are12.5 games behind the NL East-leading Nationals and 10 games behind the Rockies for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Athletics

1) Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run homers and tied his career high with four RBIs. His second home run in the seventh gave the Mets a four-run cushion at the time and proved to be the difference in the game.

2) T.J. Rivera hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth and then raced around the bases for a Little League home run when A's third baseman Matt Chapman threw wildly towards second base. Yoenis Cespedes paced the Mets with three hits while Conforto and Rivera each had two for New York.
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes would like to finish his career in Oakland, per San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Cespedes told former A's and current teammate Jerry Blevins that his goal is to ride off into the California sunset when his playing days are over. 

"I wish that happens," Cespedes said. "I told Blevins, 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal."
Mets top prospect SS Amed Rosario is out for a fourth straight game as he has a bruised right finger, reports NY Post's Mike Puma. 

It was reported earlier in the week that Rosario was out of the Triple-A Las Vegas lineup due to an illness. 

In 87 games with Las Vegas this season, Rosario is hitting .330 with seven homers and 53 RBI. 
The Mets (43-50) open a three-game series against the Athletics (43-52) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

The Mets and Athletics played in the 1973 World Series, which Oakland won in seven games. ... The Mets have hit 28 home runs in their last 17 home games. ... The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .445 slugging percentage.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (4.58 ERA/5.35 FIP, 1.35 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out two in just 1.0 inning this past Sunday against the Rockies.

He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings on July 9 against the Cardinals, after having tossed 14.0 scoreless innings over his prior two starts.
As the trade deadline looms closer, the DNL panel discusses which Mets players could bring the biggest haul to help them compete in 2018.

Curtis Granderson isn't worried about rumors of the Mets potentially trading him, according to NY Daily News' James Miller. 

With Mets expected to be sellers before the trade deadline, Granderson is one of the players producing trade talks. However, he has been around long enough not to pay attention to rumors.

"The biggest thing with the rumors right now is that they're exactly that: just rumors," Granderson said at the New York Public Library Friday as he promoted his Grand Kids Foundation. "The one thing that I tell guys is -- because I've been rumored to be traded a lot of different times over the course of my career and I've only been traded one time and it happened in the offseason -- a lot of my teammates have been rumored to be traded a lot and that never ended up happening, so focus on what you can control."

Granderson is among many Mets players who are set to hit the free agency market following the season (Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, and Addison Reed to name a few). The Mets would prefer to move their valuable assets before they are entirely up for grabs. 
Mets second baseman Neil Walker (hamstring tear) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Walker could return when the Mets play the Padres in San Diego beginning on Monday, manager Terry Collins said earlier this week.

In Walker's absence, Asdrubal Cabrera has shifted to second base with Jose Reyes at shortstop. Cabrera is expected to get time at third base when Walker returns.
Despite acquiring 3B-1B Todd Frazier from the White Sox, the Yankees are still open to trading for a new first baseman, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Earlier this week, Feinsand reported that the Yankees were scouting the Mets at Citi Field, after which they expressed interest 1B Lucas Duda and reliever Addison Reed.

Duda, 31, who is eligible for free agency at the end of this season, is hitting .246 with a .352 OBP, .552 SLG and 17 home runs in 69 games this season for the Mets.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said July 14 that he's not opposed to trading with the Yankees, despite the two teams not connecting on a player-for-player big-league deal since swapping Mike Stanton for Felix Heredia in 2004.
The Jeep Pitchcast looks at Seth Lugo and how he uses his curveball effectively, being able to throw it for both balls and strikes.

The Jeep Pitchcast looks at Seth Lugo and how he uses his curveball effectively, being able to throw it for both balls and strikes.
The Daily News Live panel discusses what the Mets might be able to get in return for Addison Reed at the trade deadline.

 

Of all the players the Mets have made available via trade, closer Addison Reed is drawing the most interest. 

There are at least six teams -- including the Brewers, Red Sox, and Nationals -- inquiring about a potential trade, according to multiple reports.
Several teams, including three American League playoff contenders, are interested in acquiring Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrerasources told New York Post reporter Mike Puma.

Cabrera, who is due roughly $4 million the rest of this season, will move from second to third base when 2B Neil Walker returns from the disabled list next week. He mostly played shortstop the last 10 years.
Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been pitching with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, says the injury hasn't been bothering him.

"No, it hasn't been an issue," Lugo said after Thursday's start, according to Newsday. "Not even really a thought process at this point. It's been feeling good, and I haven't had any issues with it."

Lugo, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings on Thursday, is pitching through the injury in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery.
The guys discuss the Mets' crowded outfield and the team's apparent belief that it can get back a valuable return by the trade deadline.

The Mets (43-50) have won four of the seven games on their current 10-game homestand, but remain nine losses behind the Rockies in the NL wild-card race with 10 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

To win 90 games, the Mets must go 48-20 the rest of the season.
For all the hype over the years about the Mets' starting pitching, it's worth noting that Jacob deGromNoah SyndergaardMatt HarveySteven Matz, and Zack Wheeler have never pitched a rotation turn together. Not just this year. Ever.

Will it ever happen? And, as importantly, can the Mets really count on that quintet to live up to its promise before the rotation begins to break up?

The clock certainly is ticking. Syndergaard and Harvey have now resumed throwing, at least on flat ground, although their eventual returns will come too late to salvage this season.

But even if the Mets do not try to pull off a Jose Quintana-type deal for deGrom, there is an expiration date on how long this group will remain intact...
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender discuss the team's approach at the non-waiver, as well as...

  • The pros and cons of trading Jacob deGrom...
  • What's next for Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard...
  • Shutting down Yoenis Cespedes and his legs...
  • Tim Tebow, and if he'll ever see Double-A, let alone the big leagues...
  • Addison Reed on the Nationals? Lucas Duda on the Yankees?

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR explains why Yoenis Cespedes will not live up to his four-year contract.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR talks about whether Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will live up to his contract.

Cespedes, 31, agreed to a four-year deal worth $110 million during the offseason after opting out of the three-year deal he signed with the Mets after the 2015 season.

He missed over a month earlier this year due to a hamstring injury and is hitting .271 with a .323 OBP and .480 SLG with nine HR and 22 RBI in 49 games this season.
Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki, the top pitching prospect in the organization, underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.

Recovery time is expected to be 12-to-18 months.

Szapucki, who missed time earlier this year with a left shoulder impingement, had a 2.79 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 29.0 innings (six starts) for Low-A Columbia this season.

The 21-year-old Szapucki appeared on multiple top prospects lists this past winter, as well as 60th on ESPN.com's Keith Law annual overall rankings.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jose Reyes hit what would've been an inning-ending ground out to first base in the ninth inning, but Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal was slow covering first base, allowing for Reyes to beat the throw as Yoenis Cespedes scored the winning run from third base.

2) Wilmer Flores hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning with the Mets trailing, 2-1. Lucas Duda had given the Mets a 1-0 lead when he homered to right-center field in the second inning.
The Mets (42-50) go for the split of their four-game series against the Cardinals (46-48) on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (4.50 ERA/4.08 FIP, 1.45 WHIP), who allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Rockies.

The Mets have won 11 of Lugo's last 13 starts dating back to Aug. 25, 2016, during which Lugo has a 3.49 ERA. Lugo has a 3.09 ERA during his career at Citi Field...
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player they would take to another event.

In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player they would take to another event.
The Mets have activated LH reliever Josh Smoker off the disabled list and have designated RH reliever Neil Ramirez for assignment, the team announced Thursday. 

Smoker, who had been on the DL with a left shoulder strain, had been rehabbing with Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton over the last two weeks.

The left-hander has a 7.45 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with 17 walks and 36 strikeouts in 29 innings (22 games) this season for the Mets. He last pitched for the Mets on June 13 against the Cubs, when he allowed three runs in four innings.
The guys discuss the Mets' crowded outfield and the team's apparent belief that it can get back a valuable return by the trade deadline.

The Mets, who would reportedly rather deal Curtis Granderson, have not talked with Jay Bruce about being traded, Kristie Ackert reported July 20 in the Daily News.

Bruce still has a partial no-trade clause in his current contract, which expires at the end of this season, a source recently told James Wagner of the New York Times.

"I came here as a hired gun," Bruce said, according to Ackert. "I know what I am and what situation I am in. This is a business. Don't get me wrong, I love playing the game, I always will. But this is my job. I am a hired gun and I go where I am needed."
Gary and Ron look at how Jacob deGrom controlled the game with his first-pitch fastballs against St. Louis.

Gary and Ron look at how Jacob deGrom controlled Wednesday night's game with his first pitch fastballs against St. Louis. 
Terry Collins says the return of Neil Walker may result in Asdrubal Cabrera being shifted to third base.

Mets infielders Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker will begin taking ground balls at third base, Terry Collins told reporters Thursday. 

Walker (hamstring) will begin practicing at the position once he comes back from the disabled list. However, Cabrera won't play third until Walker returns to the lineup, according to Collins. Cabrera told reporters that he is willing to slide over to third, a position he's only played once in his major league career.
Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has heard the chatter surrounding him and a potential trade, but is tuning it out.

"I guess it's a good thing if other teams want you," deGrom told reporters Wednesday night. "But I've got a job to do here, and that's my main focus right now."

After tossing 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball on Wednesday night, deGrom has a 3.37 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 144 strikeouts -- a career-best 10.3 per nine innings -- in 125 2/3 innings (19 starts) this season. He is arbitration-eligible and under team control through 2020, after which he can file for free agency.
With the trade deadline approaching, Jon and Eamon discuss what the Mets strategy should be going forward on Loud Mouths

The Mets have informed their players - and teams interested in acquiring them - that they plan to rotate their outfielders to balance playing time through the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, multiple sources recently told Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

According Rosenthal, the Mets prefer to trade Curtis Granderson over Jay Bruce, who they could hold on to and make a qualifying offer that could potentially net them a compensatory draft pick if he signs with a new team in the offseason. However, for now, Rosenthal adds, neither Granderson or Bruce have drawn significant interest in the trade market.

"If they have the chance to make their organization better by trading me, they would be crazy not to do it," Bruce said on Wednesday, according to the NY Daily News. "I know that they have to look out for their future here. I expect they will do that if they have the chance. I know what can happen."
On tonight's GEICO SportsNite, the BNNY panel recaps Jacob deGrom's dominant outing and debates whether or not the Mets should trade him

The Mets (42-50) have won just four of their last 12 games, including last night's 7-3 win against the Cardinals at Citi Field. With 11 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they are 10 losses back of the D-backs, who lead the final Wild Card spot and are on pace to win 92 games.

To reach 92 wins, the Mets must go 50-20 (.714) the rest of the season.
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-3 win over the Cardinals

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings to win a career-high seventh consecutive start. The right-hander surrendered seven hits, walked one and struck out three. DeGrom (11-3) failed to complete seven innings for the first time in eight starts.

2) The Mets scored three runs in the first and four more in the second. Yoenis Cespedes singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Jose Reyes had two hits, including a two-run single that capped New York's four-run second inning. Jay BruceLucas Duda and Wilmer Flores had RBI hits. 
The Mets (41-50) play the third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals (46-47) on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.48 ERA/3.74 FIP, 1.18 WHIP), who is looking for his seventh straight win. He allowed two runs, one earned on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one in eight innings against the Rockies in his last start. 

DeGrom has a 1.53 ERA over his last six starts and has a 2.03 ERA in 47 career starts at Citi Field. DeGrom's career home ERA is second-best in the majors since 2014, behind only Clayton Kershaw, who has a 1.72 ERA at Dodger Stadium.
First baseman Jeremy Vasquez is off to a solid start to his professional career.

Vasquez, who turned 21 years old on Monday, is hitting .342 (27-for-79) with four homers and 22 RBI and has a .443 on-base percentage through 21 games with Kingsport. He was drafted in the 28th round last month out of Nova Southeastern University, which had won the 2016 Division II national title.

"All my success so far in Kingsport is all because of the head coach at Nova -- just everything he's taught me this past year," Vasquez said, referring to Greg Brown, a former Astros scout who once signed J.D. Martinez. "Everything I've learned from those guys over there I've translated over here to Kingsport. I'm hitting the ball as well as I've ever hit it. He talks to J.D. Martinez and [Padres infielder] Carlos Asuaje all the time about hitting. I would just say the main thing he taught is using the big part of the field and trying to drive the ball -- not trying to pull everything."

Vasquez has another strong influence in his baseball career. His 24-year-old brother James Vasquez, also a lefty-hitting, lefty-fielding first baseman, was drafted by the Reds in the 25th round in 2015 out of the University of Central Florida. James was promoted to high-A Daytona a month ago and is hitting .275 with six doubles and three RBI in 22 games since arriving in the Florida State League...
It's feeling like the Mets may be missing the moment to make a trade. Admittedly, I started today worried they may botch the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, end up stuck with pending free agents and lose out on acquiring prospects and players who could help next season.

However, after talking to people around baseball, I'm slightly less pessimistic.

For starters, according to Ken Rosenthal, Mets GM Sandy Alderson and the Mets are willing to include cash in trades to get better prospects back in deals, sources with knowledge of the team's thinking said.

This is good news. It'll help push things through. And, I'm glad Alderson was able to convince ownership of this approach when the front office held a strategy session earlier this week.
Yoenis Cespedes has struck out twice and is hitless in nine at-bats since missing Sunday's game with the same sore hip that forced him to leave a game early the day before.

It has been 66 at-bats and nearly a month since Cespedes last hit a home run.

Cespedes, 31, missed 37 games earlier this season due to a sore quad and a strained hamstring. He also missed time last season with a sore quad, which he initially tried to play through before ending up on the disabled list.

"There's a little concern there," Terry Collins admitted Tuesday, when asked about how Cespedes has struggled this season. "Obviously, power is huge from the legs. Just looking at the swings, the lower half seems to be fine. He's just not getting the bat out in front."
The Red Sox are looking to acquire a third baseman and have interest in Mets infielders Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Riveraaccording to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The Sox have also recently been linked in rumor to Martin Prado (Marlins), Jed Lowrie (A's), Yangervis Solarte (Padres), and Josh Harrison (Pirates).
The Mets were charged with three errors, which led to three unearned runs, during Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals at Citi Field.

By the end of the game, T.J. Rivera had committed two errors, Jose Reyes misplayed a ground ball and bungled a double-play ball, Asdrubal Cabrera confused his feet on two throws to second, Yoenis Cespedes let a fly ball drift over his head and Lucas Duda dropped a pop up in foul ground. He also struggled to scoop several short hops at first base, but that is mostly due to the consistently poor throws coming to him from Rivera and Reyes.

"It was kind of ugly for us in the beginning," Reyes said.

The beginning? Try the middle and the end, too, Jose...
Terry Collins and Rafael Montero discuss the rough pitching that has led to back-to-back losses to the Cardinals at Citi Field.

The Mets (41-50) have lost three consecutive games, eight of their last 11 and are 2-3 on their 10-game home stand. With 12 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, they are nine losses back of the Rockies, who lead the final Wild Card spot and are on pace to win 92 games.

To reach 92 wins, the Mets must go 51-20 the rest of this season.
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Two errors and several misplays helped the Cardinals score four times in the first two innings off Rafael Montero. The 26-year-old was charged with two earned runs on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

2) The Mets committed as many errors in the game -- three, including two by T.J. Rivera -- as hits. Yoenis Cespedes had a first-inning single and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double and a single.

3) Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed three hits, one walk and struck out eight in the first complete game and shutout of his career.
The Mets (41-49) play the second game of a four-game series against the Cardinals (45-47) on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Rafael Montero (5.77 ERA/3.52 FIP, 1.90 WHIP), who suffered a loss in his last start against the Phillies. He allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two in 6.1 innings. 

Montero has had trouble controlling his pitches this season as he allowed 5.5 walks per nine innings pitched. 
At what price does it make sense for the Mets to trade Lucas Duda and Addison Reed to the New York Yankees?

The Yankees have reached out to the Mets to express interest in 1B Lucas Duda and closer Addison Reedreports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Yankees, who are interested in acquiring a first baseman and late-inning reliever, were scouting the Mets on Monday night at Citi Field, according to the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

The Mets are reportedly open to dealing any player who is not under team control beyond next season, including Reed and Duda.

Sandy Alderson said July 14 that he's not opposed to trading with the Yankees, despite the two teams not connecting on a player-for-player big-league deal since swapping Mike Stanton for Felix Heredia in 2004.
Sandy Alderson was ahead of the curve back in the 1980s with Oakland, embracing sabermetrics at a time when it wasn't widely accepted in baseball. Now, is Alderson a step behind?

As this team's homestand opened, Alderson stuck to his long-held belief that defense should not be a primary emphasis when constructing a team. His reasoning: Wins are based on runs produced minus runs allowed. And fielding capability is only a fraction of run prevention, dwarfed by pitching.
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Yoenis Cespedes' recent struggles at the plate, shares an update on Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard.

Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup Monday night and was hitless, going 0-for-5, after resting his sore hip the previous game.

Trailing 6-3 with two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cespedes came to the plate with a chance to tie the game. However, he swung in a 3-0 count and grounded into a game-ending double play.

"He's the home-run hitter, he's the big guy on our team you turn to, and you got him in a great count," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "He's got to get something good to hit, and he just didn't hit it."
Terry Collins and Zack Wheeler discuss what went wrong in the 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Zack Wheeler was unable to pitch out of trouble in the sixth inning when he allowed four of five batters to reach base during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals at Citi Field.

"It was my fault," Wheeler later explained. "I should have made my pitches and gotten out of that. Our bullpen, I trust them in every situation. Today, we just couldn't get the job done when we needed to."

After escaping a two-on, two-out jam in the third inning, as well as a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth, Wheeler (3-7) gave up a two-run home run to Paul DeJong and an RBI double to Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright before getting pulled from the game.
The Baseball Night in New York crew analyzes the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The Mets (41-49) have lost seven of their last 10 games, including a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals last night. They are eight losses back of a Wild Card spot with 13 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Zack Wheeler breezed through four innings before struggling in the fifth and falling apart in the sixth. The right-hander was charged with four runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth but allowed a two-run homer to Paul DeJong in the sixth and an RBI double by Adam Wainwright before he was removed from the game.

2) Hansel Robles allowed a three-run homer to Tommy Pham on his second pitch after his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas following Sunday's game. 
The Mets (41-48) open a four-game series against the Cardinals (44-47) on Monday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (4.86 ERA/4,73 FIP, 1.51 WHIP), who allowed two runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out five in 6.0 innings against the Cardinals on July 8.

In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Wheeler has struck out 70 batters in 76.0 innings (15 starts) this season.
New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey updates the media about Monday?s throwing session and the progress of his rehab session.

Matt Harvey (scapula) and Noah Syndergaard (lat strain) began their respective throwing programs before tonight's game at Citi Field. 

"He looked free and easy," Terry Collins later said about Syndergaard. 

"I really wanted to ramp things up there," Syndergaard said. "That's how good I felt. But I know I don't need to rush it back."
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes  who sat out on Sunday due to a sore hip, is back in the lineup for Monday night's series-opener against the Cardinals at Citi Field.

Cespedes did not play Sunday after he left Saturday night's game with soreness in his left hip after an awkward slide in the outfield.

Cespedes missed 37 games earlier this season due to a strained hamstring and quad soreness.

"I'm just glad there's nothing more serious because it sure looked a lot worse than it turned out to be," Mets manager Terry Collins said before Sunday's game, according to Newsday's Marc Carig. "We're glad that it's only going to be a day, not a week or a month."
