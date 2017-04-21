Conforto's warning-track catch 00:00:38
Michael Conforto tracks down a deep fly ball and collides with the wall as he secures the catch to prevent an extra base hit

Michael Conforto again made the most of his opportunity to play, picking up two more hits and making key defensive plays in left and center field Thursday during the team's loss to the Phillies.

Conforto started in center field and made a diving catch in the second inning to rob a base hit.

Video: Michael Conforto lays out to make a catch in center

He later moved to left field replace Yoenis Cespedes, who left the game with a cramp in his hamstring. There, Conforto made an athletic catch while running and slamming in to the outfield wall.

Conforto, 24, who leads the Mets with a.320 average with a .387 OBP, also contributed a base hit and reached on an infield single during the game.
August, 2016: Terry Collins looks on from the dugout (Credit: USA Today Sports images)
August, 2016: Terry Collins looks on from the dugout (Credit: USA Today Sports images)

Yes, the Mets are getting hammered with injury and illness. Frankly, so much has happened in the last 48 hours, I've literally lost track.

In case you're in the same boat, here's where things stand...
The Mets (8-8) open a three-game series against the Nationals (10-5) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. With the team making three errors, the Mets lost to the Phillies, 6-4, on Thursday night.

To follow the game live online, click here to access SNY Gameday

The Mets have lost five of six games and are 4-5 at home this season. ... They are in the midst of 32 consecutive games against N.L. East opponents to start the season. ... The Mets went 2-4 in series against the Nationals last season, going 7-12 overall.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Matt Harvey, who allowed one run on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in six innings this past Sunday against the Marlins.
Collins on Cespedes' injury 00:01:03
Mets manager Terry Collins gives an update on Yoenis Cespedes' injured hamstring.

Yoenis Cespedes had his hamstring examined by doctors on Friday and will likely miss at least a few games, Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday.

Cespedes exited Thursday night's game at the end of the fifth inning with what the Mets initially called a cramp.

He later said he felt a "shock" rather than a hamstring cramp, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Cespedes appeared to injure himself when he was on the bases, and limped off the field. 
Aug 26, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) watches a ball he hit go into the stand for a grand slam in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
The Mets have placed Wilmer Flores (knee infection) and Lucas Duda (hyperextended elbow) to the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday.

Flores, who spent Wednesday night in the hospital, will remain in the hospital throughout the weekend to receive IV fluids.

T.J. Rivera, who is in Friday night's lineup at third base, and Sean Gilmartin have been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Travis d'Arnaud catches at Chase Field (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, who left Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to a right wrist contusion, was scratched from Friday night's lineup after having trouble throwing before the game, manager Terry Collins said.

Rene Rivera is starting in d'Arnaud's place on Friday night.

D'Arnaud hit his throwing hand on Aaron Altherr's bat when trying to throw out Cesar Hernandez at second base on a steal attempt. He remained in the game until the sixth but was replaced by Rene Rivera in the seventh. 
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
Mets 3B David Wright fielded grounders and tossed lightly overhand on Friday as he continues to rehab his right shoulder impingement, reports Dave Lennon of Newsday.

Wright played catch and took batting practice on Wednesday as he returned to his rehab program.

"If David Wright could throw the ball across the infield, he could play today," Collins said. "Except, we've got to get him some at-bats, which he hasn't had, but he's taking batting practice today. His hands are still very, very good -- I mean, this guy doesn't miss anything. It's about getting that arm back and how long that's going to take no one knows."
(Brad Penner)
Jacob deGrom, who is dealing with a stiff neck, will have his start pushed to Saturday, with Matt Harvey starting in deGrom's place on Friday, reports Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Harvey will be pitching on regular rest since the Mets were off on Monday.

DeGrom has a 1.89 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with four walks and 22 strikeouts in 19.0 innings (three starts) this season.
The injuries suddenly are mounting. And the Mets have dipped to .500 with five losses in their last six games. So perhaps it's not an ideal time to be facing the division-leading Nationals, who are off to a 10-5 start.

Yet a day after Yoenis Cespedes departed the series finale against the Phillies with a cranky hamstring that will prompt an MRI, as and Lucas Duda (hyperextended elbow), Travis d'Arnaud (bruised wrist) and Wilmer Flores (infection) all sat out, the Mets now get their first measuring stick against Daniel Murphy and the first-place Nationals on Friday at Citi Field.
Jeep Pitchcast: Syndergaard's Ks 00:00:16
Jeep Pitchcast examines Noah Syndergaard's strikeouts in the first inning against the Phillies.

During Thursday's broadcast on SNY, Ron Darling broke down the segment saying "3 different pitches: Fastball up and out of the strike zone, changeup where the bottom fell out and a perfectly placed curveball on the outside corner."

Syndergaard had 10 strikeouts against the Phillies and ranks 3rd in the NL in strikeouts. He has 30 strikeouts this season and has seven with his fastball, 11 with his change up and 2 with his curve.

Syndergaard throws his fastball 50 % of the time, change up 19.5 % and curve 10.8 % of the time.
Jay Bruce (19) hits an RBI single at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
Mets outfielder Jay Bruce started at first base Thursday for the first time since 2014, when he played just three games filling in for Joey Votto and the Reds.

In the wake of Lucas Duda needing to have an MRI on his hyperextended elbow, and with Wilmer Flores unavailable with an infection in his knee, Bruce handled first base, where he started one game and practiced during spring training.
Collins, Syndergaard on loss 00:06:20
Terry Collins talks about Jay Bruce playing first base and Jeurys Familia's rust on the mound while Noah Syndergaard reflects on his outing

Noah Syndergaard labored through seven innings Thursday against the Phillies, though he struck out 10 batters for the first time this season and threw a season-high 114 pitches.

Syndergaard gave three earned runs as the Mets struggled defensively and committed three errors.

"For the most part, I thought I threw pretty good. Except for that second inning [when] things got a little fluky," Syndergaard later said. "You just have to have a short-term memory and forget about it and get back on the mound. ... I felt great. I thought tonight was the best my mechanics have been in a long time."
Should the Mets trade Bruce? 00:02:55
Dan Graca and Jon Hein debate whether Jay Bruce's scalding hot start will last, and if the Mets should trade him to address other needs.

The Mets open a three game series with the Nationals tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m on PIX11.

Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.89 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. DeGrom tied his career-high with 13 strikeouts in his last start, which ended in a no-decision.

Tanner Roark (0-2, 3.50 ERA) will make his third start of the season for the Nationals. Roark is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in eight games against the Mets in his career
Mark Healey will be joining me today for my new MetsBlog Mailbag podcast, during which we'll answer questions about the Mets and anything else you want to ask...

If you want to send me a question on Twitter, use #MetsBlogMailbag. Or, to leave a recorded message, call 1-831-SNY-METS or use the following widget on your computer or Speakpipe app..
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:23
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-4 loss to the Phillies on Thursday night

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits over seven innings. He didn't walk anyone for the fourth straight start and struck out a season-high 10. 

2) Errors by Jay Bruce -- at first base -- and Asdrubal Cabrera contributed to a pair of unearned runs against Syndergaard helped the Phillies open a 5-1 lead early in the game. Juan Lagares also committed an error, giving the Mets seven in the three games.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, MLB Network Radio's Rob Brender and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...
The Mets (8-7) wrap up their three-game series against the Phillies (5-9) at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. On the strength of two Jay Bruce home runs, the Mets beat the Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday night.

Jeurys Familia, who spent the first 15 games on the suspension list due to the alleged domestic violence incident he was involved in during the offseason, was activated before the game.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Noah Syndergaard, who allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking none and striking out four in 6.0 innings this past Friday against the Marlins. 

He has a 0.95 ERA and 0.84 WHIP and has walked none while striking out 20 in 19.0 innings (three starts) this season, while having yet to allow a home run...
Sep 7, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) and catcher Rene Rivera (44) congratulate each other after the Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (David Kohl)
Mets closer Jeurys Familia, who completed his 15-game suspension for the domestic violence incident he was involved in during the offseason, was activated from the restricted list prior to Thursday night's game against the Phillies.

In addition, C Kevin Plawecki was activated from Triple-A Las Vegas, with RHP Rafael Montero and LHP Sean Gilmartin optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster for Familia and Plawecki.

The Mets also transferred 3B David Wright to the 60-day DL.

The team's starting pitchers have made it into the seventh inning only four times in 15 games, resulting in their bullpen having faced 254 batters, which is third most in the National League...
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a three run double against the Atlanta Braves during the the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mets first baseman Lucas Duda, who hyperextended his left elbow during Wednesday night's game has been sent for tests and is unavailable for Thursday night's game, manager Terry Collins said.

Duda exited Wednesday's game after a first base collision with Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning. 

Hernandez ran into Duda's arm as the first baseman reached for an errant throw by Robert Gsellman after he fielded a slow ground ball off the mound. 
Apr 6, 2017; Josh Donaldson (20) hits at Tropicana Field. Credit: Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In a post to MetsBlog yesterday, Matthew Cerrone detailed five ways for the Mets to handle their Jose Reyes situation, which included exploring trading for a third baseman later this summer.

"The two guys that makes the most sense are White Sox 3B Todd Frazier and Royals 3B Mike Moustakas, both of whom have strong track records and are set to be free agents at the end of this season," Cerrone explained.

However, according to Toronto Star reporter Richard Griffin, if the Blue Jays don't can't improve on their disappointing 3-11 start to the season, they may soon consider dealing All Star 3B Josh Donaldson.
Time to move on from Reyes? 00:07:24
The Loud Mouths debate whether it's time to panic about all of Jose Reyes' early mistakes and call up Amed Rosario to replace him.

Jose Reyes is a mess right now. You know it. I know it. He knows it. And, more importantly, the front office knows it, which is why they're already building contingency plans at third base, despite it being just 15 games in to the season...

According to people close to the team, the Mets are not married to playing Reyes at third base, though you wouldn't know it from listening to Terry Collins talk to reporters after the game.

The plan before the season was to have Reyes fill in at third base until David Wright returned from the disabled list. Then, once Wright was back, Reyes would shift to being a super utility guy playing most days (either at third, shortstop or second base) while continuing to bat leadoff.

However, it's not an ideal world and he's struggling in his current role...
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is a freak of nature whose blazing fastball has been chewing up hitters since his Major League debut in 2015.

What makes Syndergaard so special is that he's a starting pitcher who regular hits triple digits with his heater. All of the other pitchers who regularly hit triple digits (such as Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees, Tommy Kahnle of the White Sox, and Joe Kelly of the Red Sox) do so in relief.

Here are Syndergaard's five fastest pitches this season, courtesy of Statcast:

  1. 100.9 MPH sinker to J.T. Realmuto of the Marlins on April 9, resulting in a ball.
  2. 100.4 MPH sinker to Christian Yelich of the Marlins on April 9, resulting in a ball...
Bruce's first homer 00:00:56
Jay Bruce gives the Mets a 3-2 lead over the Phillies with his three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Mets outfielder Jay Bruce hit two home runs, including the game-winner, and drove in five runs with three hits out of the cleanup spot during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

With the score tied in the eighth inning, Bruce homered on the second pitch from Edubray Ramos, sending the ball just over the right-field wall to give the Mets the lead.

"It's great," Bruce said after the game about his experience so far this season. "Like I said, individually, I don't really take too much time to think about what I'm doing or my success or anything during the season, but it was good to be a huge part of that tonight and get a win for us coming off a tough four-game skid."

In the sixth-inning, he crushed a three-run home run off starter Vince Velasquez, prior to which he also doubled in the first inning that led to Yoenis Cespedes being thrown out at home plate.
Apr 19, 2017; Robert Gsellman (65) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Mets RHP Robert Gsellman threw seven innings Wednesday against the Phillies, during which he allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out seven batters.

Gsellman, who still qualifies as a rookie, later told reporters that he spent time this past week working with pitching coach Dan Warthen to gain better command of his slider.

"I've been working on it consistently and today was the best it has been," he added.
Mets First Pitch: Conforto 00:04:35
Steve Gelbs talks to Michael Conforto about how the outfielder uses batting practice to stay focused on days when he's out of the lineup.

The Mets will close out their series with the Phillies tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m on SNY. 

Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.95 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his fourth start of the year. He allowed two runs -- one earned -- on six hits in his last start against the Marlins. 

Aaron Nola (1-0, 3.27 ERA) will make his third start of the season for the Phillies. In his one career start against the Mets, the right-hander allowed six runs in four innings. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/19 00:04:08
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling and break down the Mets' 5-3 win over the Phillies, in which Jay Bruce hit two home runs.

For a full boxscore of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) With the scored tied in the eighth inning, Jay Bruce belted a two-run home run -- his second of the game -- to put the Mets up 5-3. With the Mets trailing in the sixth, Bruce crushed his first of the day, a three-run home run with two outs in the frame.

2) Robert Gsellman improved over his first two starts and pitched seven strong innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. He pitched into the eighth but was removed after a leadoff double from Aaron Altherr. However, Altherr would come around to score with two outs when Jerry Blevins gave up a bloop single to Michael Saunders. 

3) Addison Reed pitched for the second straight day and earned the save, although he did allow one run on a Daniel Nava sacrifice fly. 
The Mets (7-7) will look to snap a four-game losing streak in the second of three against the Phillies (5-8) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. Zack Wheeler allowed one run in five innings, but Jose Reyes' error with two outs in the eighth helped Philadelphia tie the game. They went on to score four runs in the 10th to win, 6-2.

 
Mar 12, 2017; Wuilmer Becerra watches BP at Joker Marchant Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mets farmhand Wuilmer Becerra last played in the outfield on May 31, 2016. He expects to return there within a month.

Becerra, the third prospect acquired from the Blue Jays in the December 2012 trade for R.A. Dickey, underwent surgery last summer to repair a torn capsule in his right, throwing shoulder.

A natural right fielder, the 22-year-old Venezuelan exclusively has served as a designated hitter this season with Class A St. Lucie. However, as his rehabilitation program revs up, he is now throwing baseballs at 120 feet. Becerra soon will clear another hurdle by throwing to bases.
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, host Matthew Cerrone talks with Rich Coutinho about the state of the Mets, as well as his new book, Press Box Revolution, after which Brian Erni joins the discussion to look at the upcoming series against the Phillies and Nationals...
We Ask Mets Fans... Best Hair 00:01:42
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans decide which player has the best hair on the team.
Moments from Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies (Credit: USA Today Sports Images)
It's been a rough four days for the Mets, during which they've lost four times, all of which ended in the opponent's final at bat. As a result, the Mets look listless and sloppy and now are in jeopardy of falling below .500...

"We'll dig out of it, we'll get through it," manager Terry Collins told reporters, reassuring himself after the game. "You've got to go out there, you still have to get outs and you've got to make pitches and that's not what we're doing."

In addition to their bats becoming chaotic, their fielding and base running has also been messy.

In last night's game, the light again shined on Jose Reyes, who hit seventh in the order, had just one hit, struck out and left three men on base. Reyes also dropped a pop up hit above the third base line with two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning. They mistake allowed the Phillies to have runners on the corners instead of ending the inning and the Mets still up one run.
Collins on Marlins, Wheeler 00:03:17
Terry Collins discusses what he thinks went wrong against the Marlins and how he thinks Zack Wheeler has been doing so far this year.

Zack Wheeler gave up just one run and four hits in five innings Tuesday against the Phillies.

Wheeler (1-1, 5.52 ERA) threw 99 pitches and struck out seven batters in his third start of the season, which ended in a no-decision after the game went into extra innings.

"He is a guy that throws a lot of pitches," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "We certainly hope that as we get into the warmer months and warmer days (that) he goes deeper into games because you can't keep using your bullpen."
Irrational Tweet Theater 00:03:31
Gary Apple responds to Mets fans' most irrational tweets about the weekend series against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets will play the second game of a three-game series with the Phillies tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. ET on SNY.

Robert Gsellman (0-1. 9.28 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his third start of the season. Gsellman gave up eight runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins last Thursday.

Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Mets scored five runs with five hits in five innings against him last week in Philadelphia.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/18 00:03:52
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) With the Mets leading by a run and a man on first and two outs in the eighth, Jose Reyes dropped an easy pop-up that would have resulted in the third out of the inning. Instead, Jerry Blevins surrendered a game-tying double to Andres Blanco

2) The Phillies scored four times off Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin in the 10th.
The Mets (7-6) open a three-game series against the Phillies (4-8) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday, lost the last three games of their recently-completed series against the Marlins in Miami.

The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies and have gone 17-6 against them at Citi Field since July 30, 2014. ... The Mets have out-homered the Phillies, 79-34, since the start of the 2015 season. ... The Mets have hit 18 home runs over their last eight games and are second in the majors with 22 home runs overall this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 12. All three runs scored after Wheeler exited, coming home on a grand slam surrendered by Hansel Robles.
Apr 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts during game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
In his first season back from 2015's Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler is 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA (3.21 FIP), while striking out eight batters and walking two in 9.2 innings.

Wheeler is scheduled to start tonight against the Phillies, against whom he is 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA in six career starts.

In the NY Post, reporter Mike Puma explains that, while Wheeler's elbow may be sound, his body has not completely returned to pitching shape...
Mets LHP Steven Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, will begin a throwing program on Wednesday, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday.

Matz had told Carig earlier this month that his injury is "like a flexor strain, I strained my flexor. That's kind of what the feeling is, that the flexor tendon is kind of flaring up."
Fans celebrate a victory after a game at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets start a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY. Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.

Here are five facts to make you sound smart entering tonight's game...
(Laurence Kesterson/AP)
Mets OF Jay Bruce, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds last summer, is getting comfortable in New York, Jerry Crasnick explains in a profile for ESPN.com.

"I understand how people come up with their thoughts,'' Bruce told Crasnick, when asked about the idea that he couldn't handle New York. "It's like the fun, cool thing to say that New York is too big for people. I think it's a pride thing with people from New York, and I get it."

"It's an amazing city," he added. "It's chewed a lot of people up and spit them out. That doesn't even exist to me, though. This is the team I'm playing baseball for, with an incredible opportunity. I was just bad at baseball for a month.''

Mets manager Terry Collins said coming to New York is an adjustment for everyone, not just Bruce...
Mar 29, 2017; Terry Collins watches from the bench at Champion Stadium. Credit: Matay-USA TODAY Sports
For the first time since before taking the field Opening Day, Terry Collins addressed his team after losing Sunday for the third-straight time.

"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins told reporters, when asked what he told his team. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. We can't worry about that, we've got to get ready for the upcoming games."

I still believe this is a very talented team that will win enough games to get to their third-straight postseason. That said, these two concerns will have to be addressed in some way, shape or form if the Mets want to return to winning and sustain success over the course of a full season...
Should Familia return as closer? 00:01:42
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate whether Jeurys Familia should be the Mets closer when he is eligible to return from suspension.

Jeurys Familia struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Monday with Double-A Binghamton.

Familia's 15-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in 2016 will end Wednesday.

Terry Collins said Sunday that Familia is expected to appear in another game during the next two days with Double-A Binghamton before likely joining the Mets on Thursday at Citi Field.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets will start a nine-game homestand at Citi Field with a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY.

Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.

Also today, 27-year-old RHP Seth Lugo will begin throwing again in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery, which would force him to miss the remainder of this season.
(Kim Klement)
Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been resting for the last two weeks due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, will begin a throwing program on Tuesday, reports Matt Ehalt of The Record.

Lugo will initially begin throwing from 60 feet.

Whether or not Lugo needs Tommy John surgery will depend on the results of the platelet-rich plasma injection he received, and how his throwing program goes.
Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Marlins in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch against the Marlins in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

After the Mets lost an eventful series finale in Miami, Terry Collins reiterated his belief that pulling Jacob deGrom after 97 pitches on Saturday was the responsible decision. And given the conservatism across baseball these days, lifting deGrom should hardly be a head-scratcher...

Yet, it is worth noting that 85 times from Opening Day through Saturday a starter reached the 100-pitch plateau around the majors. And in only one of those instances it was a Mets pitcher who tossed triple-digits -- Noah Syndergaard, in a 5-2 win against Miami on April 9 at Citi Field (103 pitches).
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, MLB Network Radio's Rob Brender and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...
New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) watches batting practice during pre game warmups of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. (Reinhold Matay)
Mets manager Terry Collins addressed the team following Sunday's loss to the Marlins, which marked the end of New York's first road trip of the season.

"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins revealed to Mike Puma of the New York Post. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. Can't worry about that."

The Mets departed Citi Field with a 3-3 record last week. They began the road trip with a three-game sweep of the Phillies before continuing their success with a 16-inning marathon win Thursday night against the Marlins. But New York went on to lose the next three games in Miami, with the Marlins taking the lead in their final at-bats in all three losses.
