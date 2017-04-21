Michael Conforto again made the most of his opportunity to play, picking up two more hits and making key defensive plays in left and center field Thursday during the team's loss to the Phillies.

Conforto started in center field and made a diving catch in the second inning to rob a base hit.

Video: Michael Conforto lays out to make a catch in center

He later moved to left field replace Yoenis Cespedes, who left the game with a cramp in his hamstring. There, Conforto made an athletic catch while running and slamming in to the outfield wall.

Conforto, 24, who leads the Mets with a.320 average with a .387 OBP, also contributed a base hit and reached on an infield single during the game.