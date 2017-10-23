Mets manager Mickey Callaway talked extensively at Citi Field earlier this week about how his pitchers will be charged with throwing more curve balls next season.

He said it with confidence and just kept talking, as though it was inherently obvious to everyone why this statement would benefit the Mets. It wasn't obvious to me. However, after reading this article by MLB.com's Jordan Bastian about Callaway and Cleveland's pitching staff, I get it.

The Dodgers, Astros, Red Sox, and Callaway's Indians have consistently ranked as the top four teams in curve rate during the last three years, Bastian explains.

According to Callaway, regardless of whether the pitch is in the strike zone or not, a pitcher is better served using his curve ball instead of other off-speed pitches because it generally has the best chance of resulting in a strike.

"When you throw breaking balls, you get the benefit of more chase out of the zone," Callaway explained to Bastian. "So, your strike percentage is actually higher, even though your zone percentage might be lower."

Callaway also said recent research indicates velocity is contributing more to pitching injuries than breaking balls, which is another reason why he pushes his staff to use a more balanced selection of pitches.

Based on these quotes, I'm buying stock in Seth Lugo, who has one of the nastiest curve balls in baseball. The same can be said for Steven Matz. If Callaway can get in to their heads, get them to understand what he believes and what worked for his former students in Cleveland, Matz and Lugo are going to have outstanding years in 2018.

This type of thinking is one of the many reasons Callaway was hired, by the way. It's nothing against Dan Warthen, who is respected around the game. It's just, over time, guys develop routines and begin tuning out the old guard. By bringing in a new voice with new ideas, let alone ideas that have been successful elsewhere, it can help invigorate the mind and elevate performance.

Hopefully, Callaway has this impact on the Mets, specifically the pitching staff, which, despite their recent injuries, is still enormously talented and capable of dominating the National League.