May 10, 2017; Tommy Milone (29) pitches during the second inning at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Milone allowed two runs and six hits in five plus innings Wednesday during his first start for the Mets since being claimed on waivers this past weekend.

Milone allowed a home run to San Francisco's Buster Posey in the second inning, but then pitched three scoreless innings before being charged with a run in the sixth inning.

He walked two batters and tied a season-high with five strikeouts.

May 10, 2017; Milone (29) receives a standing ovation at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"I hadn't started a game in two and a half weeks," he later told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It's not an ideal situation, but I was happy with the performance. I was still able to go out there and compete, throw strikes and keep the team in the game."

Milone, designated for assignment by the Brewers on May 1, was in line for the win, but a blown save by Jeurys Familia which was contributed to by sloppy defense by Wilmer Flores paved the way for the Giants to come back and win, 6-5.

Milone had been pitching for the first time since April 29, while making his first start since April 19.

He was 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in six appearances for the Brewers before joining the Mets.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me)

Milone did exactly what he needed to do, and certainly did enough to warrant another start for a rotation in need of pitching. As I said yesterday, he's not a power pitcher, which was clear from watching him Wednesday. Instead, as he did yesterday, he pitches to contact and gets swings and misses by messing up people's rhythm with a decent curveball and change up. I'm sure he was helped out by facing a San Francisco lineup that has been struggling lately, but he stuck to the plan and seemingly did the best he could after having not pitched in three weeks.

Video: Milone helps his own cause with an RBI single

He's mostly a back-of-the-rotation guy, but he's capable of getting in to stretches where he's keeping the ball down, pitching in and out and looking like a number three starter. Hopefully, Dan Warthen can do what he does so well, which is understand a pitchers strength and teach him his slider. If he can do that, Milone could end up being a nice, low-risk addition to a needy rotation. Yesterday was a nice first step...
Mets RHP Jeurys Familia has an arterial clot in his right shoulder and may need surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Familia was examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and diagnosed with the clot.

He will see Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis on Friday for further tests before a determination is made regarding potential surgery.
Questioning the use of Familia 00:04:58
The Baseball Night in New York guys debate if Terry Collins overused Jeurys Familia and discuss CC Sabathia's spot in the Yankees' rotation.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia blew a save on Wednesday for the first time this season, allowing four runs -- including a three-run double -- in the ninth inning as the Mets lost, 6-5, to the Giants.

Familia was charged with the loss as the Mets spoiled a potential sweep and a quality start from LHP Tommy Milone, who allowed two runs and six hits in five plus innings.

Familia (1-1, 3.86 ERA) retired the first batter he faced, but never recorded another out...
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:07
The Mets proudly honored SSG Lobsang Salaka as the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.

The Mets proudly honored SSG Lobsang Salaka during the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.
May 10, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
May 10, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets have the day off today.

They'll begin a six-game road trip against the Brewers in Milwuakee tomorrow, after which they'll travel to Arizona to face the D-backs.
New York Mets' Lucas Duda (21) follows on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Lucas Duda (21) follows on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Mets 1B Lucas Duda served as DH and went 1-for-3 with a home run and a strikeout in a rehab game for St. Lucie on Wednesday.

Wednesday's game was the third rehab appearance for Duda. He went 2-for-4 and played first base on Tuesday in his second rehab appearance. He also struck out twice and walked once.

The hope is that Duda will be able to return this weekend against the Brewers, GM Sandy Alderson said last weekend.

Duda suffered a hyperextended elbow last month. He was on the verge of returning from the disabled list a week ago, but endured setbacks after feeling a twinge in his elbow. ..
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/10 00:03:18
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jeurys Familia allowed four runs in the ninth inning to turn a 3-2 lead into a 6-3 deficit. Wilmer Flores bobbled then threw wildly on a potential game-ending double play with a runner on first and one out. It was Familia's first blow save in four chances.

2) Tommy Milone was charged with two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings in his Mets debut. He allowed a solo homer to Buster Posey in the second, his third roundtripper of the series. A second run was charged to Milone after he was lifted with two on and nobody out in the sixth.

3) Curtis Granderson had an RBI double in the first, the ninth time in 10 games New York has scored in the opening inning. Jay Bruce had two hits, including his 10th home run, and Milone chipped in with an RBI single.

4) Flores' two-run double in the ninth brought the Mets to within a run, but Kevin Plawecki grounded out to end the game. 
Mar 9, 2017; Dominic Smith (74) forces out Anthony Gose (not picture) during at First Data Field. Steve Mitchell (USA Today)
Mar 9, 2017; Dominic Smith (74) forces out Anthony Gose (not picture) during at First Data Field. Steve Mitchell (USA Today)

Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith traditionally has started off his minor-league seasons slowly. He owned a .196 average two weeks into last season with Double-A Binghamton. On this day two years ago, his average with Class A St. Lucie stood at .149. And back in 2014 with low-A Savannah, in his first full professional season, he hit a modest .212 in April.

Each year, Smith rallied to produce solid numbers.

This year, though, the 21-year-old Smith will not have to dig himself out of a hole. A 4-for-5, three-RBI performance Tuesday at Albuquerque lifted Smith's season average with Triple-A Las Vegas to .326.

Through 33 games with the 51s, Smith also has hit three home runs, with 21 RBIs and a .378 on-base percentage.
May 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
May 7, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Adam Wilk (35) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

LHP Adam Wilk has been claimed off waivers by the Twins.

The Mets designated Wilk to make room for LHP Tommy Milone on the roster on Monday.  

Wilk, who started in place of the suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. 

Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, has a 6.43 ERA in six appearances this season. He has also given up six home runs...
This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
The Mets (16-16) will look to sweep their three-game series against the Giants (11-23) this afternoon at Citi Field at 1:10 on SNY. Zack Wheeler tossed six solid innings as the Mets beat the Giants, 6-1, last night.

The Mets have won 8 of their last 11 games and four straight series. ... They are back at the .500 mark for the first time since April 20. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in eight of their last nine games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 59 runs scored in May.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Left-hander Tommy Milone, (6.43 ERA/5.49 FIP, 1.48 WHIP), who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers over the weekend.
Tommy Milone (33) pitches during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Milone (33) pitches during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers this past weekend, will start today at 1:10 pm during the final game of a three-game series against the Giants at Citi Field.

Milone, 30, was released early last week after having a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts). 

He is starting Wednesday for the Mets in place of Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, all of whom are currently on the disabled list.
Pitchcast on Wheeler's control 00:00:19
The Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at how Zack Wheeler controlled the corners of the plate in his start against the Giants.

The Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at how Zack Wheeler controlled the corners of the plate in his start against the Giants.

"You can see how he painted the outside corner to right-handers and the inside corner to the left-handers," SNY's Keith Hernandez said of Wheeler.
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Steven Matz is scheduled to pitch two innings in extended spring training on Saturday, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sherman went on to say the most optimistic timetable has Matz returning to the Mets late this month.

Matz and Seth Lugo were both scheduled to throw 20 to 30 pitches off a mound in Port St. Lucie this past Saturday, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.
Michael Conforto runs around the bases against the Miami Marlins. (AP)
Michael Conforto runs around the bases against the Miami Marlins. (AP)

Mets OF Michael Conforto is not in Wednesday's lineup due to a tight hamstring, manager Terry Collins said.

Conforto said it's his left hamstring and that it's fine, according to Kristie Ackert of the Daily News.

Collins noted that giving Conforto Wednesday off will allow the Mets to give him two days off (the team is off on Thursday), and that he expects Conforto to be back in the lineup on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Conforto, 24, is hitting .330 with a .425 OBP and 648 SLG with eight HR, four doubles, and 21 RBI in 29 games this season.
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 13, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) triples in three runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets C Travis d'Arnaud, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 5 due to a bone bruise in his right wrist, will begin rehabbing the injury on Thursday in Florida, reports Kristie Ackert of the Daily News.

D'Arnaud has been doing receiving drills and will start hitting soon.

When d'Arnaud was placed on the DL, Mets manager Terry Collins said he was expected to miss more than 10 days.
Rene Rivera extends Mets' lead 00:01:00
Mets catcher Rene Rivera doubles to deep center field to drive in Jose Reyes and extend the Mets' lead over the Giants.

Mets infielder T.J. Rivera had three hits, including an RBI double and a run scored, during Tuesday night's 6-1 win against the Giants at Citi Field.

It was Rivera's third multi-hit game during the last week.

In 11 games since playing everyday in place of the injured Lucas Duda, Rivera is batting .381 with a .458 OBP, one home run, seven doubles and seven RBI.
(Jason Getz)
(Jason Getz)

The Braves have announced a makeup date for the May 4 rainout against the Mets.

The teams will play a doubleheader in Atlanta on June 10, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. and the second game beginning at 6 p.m.

The Mets had a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when the rain delay started, and the game was called after about two hours.
Conforto, Collins talk win 00:06:13
Zack Wheeler and Terry Collins break down Wheeler's start against San Francisco, while Michael Conforto discusses his two-hit game.

Zack Wheeler (2-2) gave up one run and two hits in six innings Tuesday against the Giants.

It was his second-longest outing of the season and the first time he pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs since Sept. 19, 2014.

"Very, very impressed," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "I think he's taken another giant step forward. In his last start he only threw 50 pitches. So, I thought 95 was good enough for tonight. But, he could have certainly gone back out and given us another one."
Fans on Harvey's situation 00:04:32
Loud Mouth viewers express their thoughts on the Matt Harvey situation after he issued an apology at a press conference Tuesday.

Tommy Milone (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Mets debut when they face Matt Cain (2-1, 4.70 ERA) and the Giants in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Milone was claimed off waivers by the Mets this past weekend after he was designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier in the week.

In six appearances (three starts) this season with Milwuakee, Milone allowed 15 runs and 29 hits, including six home runs, while striking out 16 batters in 21 innings.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/9/17 00:03:26
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-1 win over the Giants.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-run triple -- played badly by Giants left-fielder Eduardo Nunez -- highlighted a four-run first inning for the Mets. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also had RBIs in the opening frame. 

2) T.J. Rivera had an RBI double and went 3-for-4. Michael Conforto doubled and hit a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and Rene Rivera finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings to win his second game and first since April 12. He became the first Mets' starter to allow one run or fewer since April 18, a span of 17 games.
The Mets (15-16) continue their three-game series against the Giants (11-22) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. Neil Walker hit a game-winning double in the ninth inning Monday night as the Mets beat the Giants, 4-3.

The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and won three straight series ... Last night's win was the Mets' first walkoff win of the year. ... When Terry Collins manages his 1,004th game with the Mets tonight, he will pass Bobby Valentine for the second-most managed games in team history. Davey Johnson is first with 1,012.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.83 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Nationals...
Tags: San Francisco Giants, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Harvey apologizes to fans, team 00:08:19
Matt Harvey admitted to being out late and playing golf prior to not showing up to Citi Field on Saturday.

Matt Harvey was reinstated before Tuesday's game after being suspended three days without pay since Saturday for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Harvey first addressed his teammates, speaking for roughly 10-to-15 minutes while on the verge of tears, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, who says Harvey went "point by point" to his teammates while explaining how he screwed up.

Harvey then addressed reporters and said...

  • He's embarrassed by his actions, and apologizes to ownership, players and fans for his actions this past weekend.
  • He needs to rededicate himself to putting himself in the best physical shape to succeed on the baseball field.
  • He admits to having been out late past curfew after Friday's game...
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Mets optioned LHP Josh Smoker to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday after they reinstated RHP Matt Harvey from his three-game suspension.

Harvey, speaking for the first time since the team suspended him over the weekend for not showing up to Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, apoligized to the team and said he felt "embarrassed" by his actions.

Originally scheduled to start on Sunday, the Mets suspended Harvey for three games beginning on Saturday and announced he would make his next start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Smoker, 28, had a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 innings across 15 relief outings with the Mets this season.
Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The chatter on talk radio and the team's record indicates that the Mets are a disaster, struggling, off track and heading toward a wasted season.

"Everything about the Mets feels out of control," Bob Klapisch writes today for the Bergen Record in an article titled Feels Like the Mets are Spiraling Out of Control.

He's not wrong. It does feel this way. However, to anyone watching the Mets play baseball during the last 10 days, it looks like everything is fine. The Mets appear to be back on course and ready to again contend for their third-straight postseason.

Last night is a perfect example of this disconnect...
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com were live from the Citi Pavilion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Apr 27, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) reacts after giving up a home run at Citi Field. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) reacts after giving up a home run at Citi Field. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Harvey will be reinstated Tuesday after being suspended three days starting Saturday without pay for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.

Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that he expects Harvey to first apologize to his teammates Tuesday, after which he is expected to address the media between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to NY Post reporter Kevin Kernan, a source told him Harvey may choose not to apologize.

The Mets said Sunday when announcing his suspension that Harvey reported missing Saturday's game because he was suffering from a severe migraine headache.
Rene Rivera (44) greets Jeurys Familia (27) after a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Rene Rivera (44) greets Jeurys Familia (27) after a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mets closer Jeurys Familia needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth inning Monday to get his first win of the season to go with three saves in three chances this season.

He looked good in his previous appearance. However, last night is the first time this season that Familia looked calm, confident and like the dominant, shut-down closer that cruised to 51 saves in 2016.
Walker drives in Conforto 00:00:55
Mets second baseman Neil Walker brings in Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first run of the game.

Neil Walker had two hits and a walk-off single during Monday's win over the Giants at Citi Field.

Walker fouled off three straight pitches before lining Hunter Strickland's 1-2 curveball down the right-field line to drive in Michael Conforto and give the Mets their fourth win in their last five games.
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, could return in roughly two weeks, manager Terry Collins said after Monday night's win.

Cespedes has been rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, but was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said over the weekend that the team would try and take a "fuller look" at Cespedes and see if there are ways the team can prevent him from suffering further injuries.

After Cespedes underwent the tests on Monday, Collins said he could be cleared to resume baseball activity within a few days...
This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Walker, Collins on walk-off win 00:06:01
Mets second baseman Neil Walker and manager Terry Collins break down the Mets' 4-3 win after Walker's walk-off single in the ninth.

Tonight at Citi Field, Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will oppose Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 5.03 ERA) at 7:10 p.m in the second game of a three-game series between the Mets and Giants.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/8/17 00:04:11
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' dramatic win over the Giants.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first walk-off win of the season. Walker also doubled home a run in the first and finished 2-for-5.

2) Jacob deGrom struck out 11 over six innings, the fourth time in five starts he's struck out 10 or more batters. He surrendered four hits, including two home runs, and three walks. DeGrom has 51 strikeouts in his last 30 2/3 innings over four starts.

 
The Mets (14-16) open a three-game series against the Giants (11-21) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins over the weekend.

The Giants are the first non-N.L. East opponent the Mets will play this season. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in six of their last seven games. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 44 home runs.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (3.68 ERA/3.05 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed five runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out five in 5.0 innings last Wednesday against the Braves. It was the first time this season that deGrom allowed more than three runs...
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

It's 5:16 p.m. before Monday night's game and I have no idea who is on the team's 25-man roster. It's getting to a point this season where one of my pre-game routines is to double check the transaction list to be sure I'm not imagining who is and isn't available...

In case you missed it, LHP Tommy Milone, who was picked up on waivers a few days ago, has been added to the 25-man roster in place of LHP Adam Wilk, who was temporarily called up this past Sunday to start in place of Matt Harvey, who was suspended three days for not showing up to Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, though SS Asdrubal Cabrera is unavailable after jamming his thumb this past weekend, he will not go on the disabled list. Instead, though Terry Collins said Cabrera feels "great," he will almost certainly remain unavailable... to rest his legs.

Collins on Harvey suspension 00:07:20
Terry Collins addresses the Matt Harvey suspension and Doug Williams and Todd Zeile talk about a busy day for the Mets.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey will likely return to the starting rotation on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, manager Terry Collins said on Monday.

Manager Terry Collins said after Monday's game that newly-acquired LHP Tommy Milone will start on Wednesday as opposed to Harvey or Rafael Montero.

GM Sandy Alderson announced on Sunday that Harvey would be suspended three games without pay, beginning on Saturday, for violating team rules, with reports later indicating Harvey had not reported to the ballpark for Saturday's game.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who exited Saturday's game due to a jammed left thumb, felt good Monday after hitting in the batting cage, manager Terry Collins said.

The Mets had summoned INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas in case they decided to place Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list.

Collins said Cabrera -- who hasn't taken ground balls since the injury -- would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games.

Collins said Cabrera would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games...
Mets celebrate a win at Citi Field in May, 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images - Hunger)
Mets celebrate a win at Citi Field in May, 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images - Hunger)

RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) will start tonight as the Mets begin a three-game series with the Giants at Citi Field.

Finally, the Mets will suit up against a team not from the NL East, against whom they played their first 30 games of the season. Frankly, I'm thrilled to see a different team on the other side of the field. The Mets also play the Marlins, Braves and Nationals quite a lot during Spring Training, so to say they've been overexposed would be an understatement.

My hope is that by seeing some new faces, different competition, eventually hitting in other ballparks on the road and in different, warmer weather will all combine to help breathe new life in to the season and put wind in the team's sails as they move through May and June.
(Tommy Gilligan)
(Tommy Gilligan)

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, who has been out all season due to a hamstring injury, is now also dealing with a knee injury, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Nimmo had been continuing his rehab assigmnent with Triple-A Las Vegas last week and was epxected to remain there once he came off the disabled list...
In this week's MetsBlog Q&Acast, I talk with Press Box Revolution author Rich Coutinho, who was at Citi Field covering the Mets during the Matt Harvey fiasco, about...

1) The reaction from Harvey's teammates, specially Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes
2) The team's recent success, and if it's being overshadowed by injury and scandal...
3) The way Harvey and the team should handle the situation going forward...
4) How Harvey can easily turn himself from villain back to hero in less than two weeks...
5) Bruce as team leader, which was unimaginable a few months ago...

To learn more about Coutinho's book, Press Box Revolution, click here...

To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have won six of their last nine games. However, every day during that time, fans and media have been bogged down in some sort of off-field controversy or injury news.

For instance, to end April, the Mets took two of three from the Nationals, but I spent the next few days only being asked about Noah Syndergaard's injury.

This past weekend, the Mets took two of three from the Marlins. And, instead of talking about the team's recent success on field, or how they're the top scoring team in the NL during the last week and a half, I'll likely spend all day today talking and writing about Matt Harvey being suspended for three days and what that means to his career in New York.

So, let's get to it...
GEICO SportsNite: Matt Harvey 00:03:01
Justine Ward is joined by Daily News baseball writer John Harper to discuss Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey's suspension.

Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) and the Mets open a three-game series at home against Matt Moore (1-4, 6.75 ERA) and the Giants on Monday at 7:10 pm ET.

The Giants, who have lost six of their last eight games, were delayed leaving Cincinnati when their player bus broke down on the way to the airport late Sunday.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is day-to-day with a sprained left thumb after an MRI revealed no ligament damage, GM Sandy Alderson said on MLB Network Radio.

Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Marlins in the third inning after injuring his left thumb when he dove to make a play on a ball hit by Miami's Marcell Ozuna. X-rays on Saturday were negative for any fractures.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/7 00:03:34
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Adam Wilk allowed three homers and six runs over 3 2/3 innings filling in for the suspended Matt Harvey. He walked one and struck out two in his first Major League appearance since 2015 with the Angels.

2) After scoring 35 runs in their last three games, New York was shut out for the first time this season. The Mets managed one hit on Sunday -- Rene Rivera's leadoff single in the sixth. 

 
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 60-day disabled list to make room for pitcher Adam Wilk.

Syndergaard told reporters on Saturday that he will not throw for six weeks as he recovers from his partially torn right lat. 

Syndergaard received "positive news" during his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache who gave a second opinion on his partially torn right lat, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post
The Mets (14-15) will go for the series sweep of the Marlins (12-17) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY. The Mets cruised to an easy 11-3 win on Saturday evening after scoring five runs in the first inning.

The Mets have won their last three series and are 16-10 in their last 26 games against the Marlins...They have scored at least five runs in nine straight games, which is tied for the second-longest stretch in club history...The Mets' outfielders are second in the majors in home runs (24), trailing only the Yankees who have 26.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Mets scored 11 runs in a sloppy defensive game for the Marlins, who had three errors and walked in two runs as the Mets cruised to an 11-3 win at CitiField on Saturday.

Asdrubal CabreraJay Bruce, and Jose Reyes had RBI hits in the Mets' five-run first inning, while Kevin Plawecki added a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked in a run. Conforto had another bases loaded walk in the fifth and walked three times on the night.

TJ Rivera added an RBI single in the Mets' three-run fifth and scored twice.
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Robert Gsellman allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings and earned the win in the Mets' 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Saturday.

Gsellman twice fell victim to the long ball, giving up homers to Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton, but otherwise was able to limit the damage.

Saturday's outing marked the second time Gsellman (2-2, 6.54 ERA) got the win in as many starts after earning his first win of the year on May 1. 
New York Mets' Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Mets' Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Mets (14-15) will go for the sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Marlins (12-17) today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY. The Mets cruised to an 11-3 win over the Marlins on Saturday night.

Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. He allowed six runs on eight hits in five and 1/3 innings in his last start on May 2 against the Braves. Jose Urena (0-0, 2.35 ERA), who has served in a relief role, will get the start for the Marlins. In two appearances against the Mets this season, Urena has allowed one run on three hits in four innings.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 5/6 00:03:52
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 11-3 rout of the Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high five runs in the first and blew open the game late to win for the sixth time in eight games. Asdrubal Cabrera and Jay Bruce had RBI doubles in the opening frame, Jose Reyes had an RBI single, Kevin Plawecki delivered a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

2) Bruce doubled twice and drove in three runs and Conforto had two RBIs on a pair of bases-loaded walks. T.J. Rivera added an RBI single and Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring groundout.
