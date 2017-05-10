Tommy Milone allowed two runs and six hits in five plus innings Wednesday during his first start for the Mets since being claimed on waivers this past weekend.

Milone allowed a home run to San Francisco's Buster Posey in the second inning, but then pitched three scoreless innings before being charged with a run in the sixth inning.

He walked two batters and tied a season-high with five strikeouts.

May 10, 2017; Milone (29) receives a standing ovation at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"I hadn't started a game in two and a half weeks," he later told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It's not an ideal situation, but I was happy with the performance. I was still able to go out there and compete, throw strikes and keep the team in the game."

Milone, designated for assignment by the Brewers on May 1, was in line for the win, but a blown save by Jeurys Familia which was contributed to by sloppy defense by Wilmer Flores paved the way for the Giants to come back and win, 6-5.

Milone had been pitching for the first time since April 29, while making his first start since April 19.

He was 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in six appearances for the Brewers before joining the Mets.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me) :

Milone did exactly what he needed to do, and certainly did enough to warrant another start for a rotation in need of pitching. As I said yesterday, he's not a power pitcher, which was clear from watching him Wednesday. Instead, as he did yesterday, he pitches to contact and gets swings and misses by messing up people's rhythm with a decent curveball and change up. I'm sure he was helped out by facing a San Francisco lineup that has been struggling lately, but he stuck to the plan and seemingly did the best he could after having not pitched in three weeks.

Video: Milone helps his own cause with an RBI single

He's mostly a back-of-the-rotation guy, but he's capable of getting in to stretches where he's keeping the ball down, pitching in and out and looking like a number three starter. Hopefully, Dan Warthen can do what he does so well, which is understand a pitchers strength and teach him his slider. If he can do that, Milone could end up being a nice, low-risk addition to a needy rotation. Yesterday was a nice first step...