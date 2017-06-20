The Mets will have RHP Rafael Montero start Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers if they don't use him in the bullpen over the next two days, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

New York does not yet have a starter lined up for Wednesday. Zack Wheeler is starting Monday, Robert Gsellman on Tuesday, Steven Matz on Thursday, Seth Lugo on Friday and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

Montero, who is 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 games this year, has made just two starts with New York this year, giving up five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings on May 5 and allowing three runs and five hits in three innings on May 25. He last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw three scoreless innings of relief against the Washington Nationals.

In his career, the 26-year-old Montero is 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 14 starts, while he is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA in 24 relief appearances.