New York Mets RHP Rafael Montero (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets RHP Rafael Montero (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets will have RHP Rafael Montero start Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers if they don't use him in the bullpen over the next two days, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

New York does not yet have a starter lined up for Wednesday. Zack Wheeler is starting Monday, Robert Gsellman on Tuesday, Steven Matz on Thursday, Seth Lugo on Friday and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

Montero, who is 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA in 14 games this year, has made just two starts with New York this year, giving up five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings on May 5 and allowing three runs and five hits in three innings on May 25. He last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw three scoreless innings of relief against the Washington Nationals.

In his career, the 26-year-old Montero is 1-5 with a 5.29 ERA in 14 starts, while he is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA in 24 relief appearances.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Rafael Montero, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) receives a mound visit from pitching coach Dan Warthen (38) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) receives a mound visit from pitching coach Dan Warthen (38) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Zack Wheeler allowed seven runs and eight hits -- including three home runs -- with two strikeouts in two innings during his second consecutive poor start. 

2) Despite falling behind 7-0, the Mets homered four times off Clayton Kershaw -- two by Jose ReyesGavin Cecchini hit his first Major League home run and Jay Bruce slugged his 19th of the season.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Zack Wheeler
Read More
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list on Friday and will begin a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma and MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Cabrera, 31, last played June 12, when he hit two home runs against the Chicago Cubs. He is hitting .244 with six home runs and 20 RBIs in 49 games this season.

 
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Mets outfielder Juan Lagares underwent successful surgery to repair a broken left thumb on Monday, the team announced.

Lagares fractured the IP joint in his left thumb while diving for a ball in Thursday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The 28-year-old Lagares was hitting .269 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 47 games.
Tags: Juan Lagares
Read More

The Mets (31-37) begin a 10-game road trip, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26) at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets are winners of six of their last 10 games. However, they dropped three of the four games in their latest series against the Washington Nationals. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (4.48 ERA/ 4.36 FIP, 1.46 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Cubs. It was a short outing as he let up eight runs on six hits, including two homers, in 1.2 innings.

Wheeler thrives on the road with a 2.76 ERA compared to a 5.91 ERA at home. 
Tags: Los Angeles Dodgers, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Alderson watches players take batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla (Credit: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
Alderson watches players take batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla (Credit: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

The decision to be a buyer or seller does not need to be made for four or five more weeks. But if the Mets do not have a surge of winning in the next month, Sandy Alderson ought to become a seller at the trade deadline...

A subpar four-game series to start this week at Dodger Stadium could further bury the Mets, since Los Angeles currently is even with the Diamondbacks for the wild-card positions at 44-26, one game behind the NL West-leading Rockies, who are also 46-26...
Read More
Division title or Wild Card? 00:04:16
Jonas Schwartz, John Harper, Sal Licata and Peter Botte discuss what might be the best possible path to the postseason for the Mets.

The Diamondbacks and Rockies, who are currently leading the NL Wild Card race, are on pace to both win what would be 100 games -- which would be the most ever for a Wild Card team. This is why, despite winning six of their last 10 games, the Mets still lost ground in their pursuit of a third-straight postseason appearance.

To end this season with 100 wins, the Mets would need to go 69-25 the rest of the year, which is a .734 winning percentage. The Mets never played better than .650 baseball (during a 30-day stretch) when hot at the end of each of the last two seasons. 

In other words, to reach their third consecutive postseason in 2017, the Mets need to play a lot better than they did down the stretch in 2015 and 2016, plus do it with fewer healthy players and for a longer stretch of time...
Read More
Jun 18, 2017; DeGrom (48) heads home on his solo home run at Citi Field. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2017; DeGrom (48) heads home on his solo home run at Citi Field. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has been named the National League Player of the Week.

DeGrom, who allowed one run (unearned) on three hits while walking two and striking out six in eight innings during Sunday's win against the Nationals at Citi Field, has turned in two consecutive dominant starts.

He also hit a solo home run -- the first of his career -- during Sunday's game.

DeGrom allowed one run on five hits while walking four and striking out six while tossing a complete game on June 12 against the Cubs.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
We Ask Mets Fans...another sport 00:01:28
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player would excel the most in another sport.

In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player would excel most in another sport.
Read More
Collins, deGrom on Mets' win 00:06:21
Jacob deGrom and Terry Collins discuss deGrom's pitching performance and his first career home run in the Mets' 5-1 win over the Nationals.

During Sunday's series finale against the Nationals at Citi Field, Jacob deGrom did everything he could to get the Mets a win on a day that often felt like it might be the last relevant game of the season -- despite there being 95 left to go.

For starters, by getting a victory, he helped the Mets avoid being totally embarrassed by losing four games to the Nationals at home during a vital stretch of the season.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
First Data Veteran of the Game 00:01:18
US Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Tom Harrington was Sunday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

US Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Tom Harrington was Sunday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field. 
Read More
Jacob deGrom's first home run 00:01:08
Jacob deGrom hits the first home run of his career, a solo homer to left field, that ties the game at one against the Nationals.

The Mets won Sunday, but have dropped four of their last six games, including losing three of four to the Nationals at Citi Field this past weekend. They're now six games below .500 and double-digit losses back in both the race for the NL East and NL Wild Card slot...
Read More

This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate $2,000 to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar donated provides 10 healthy meals, meaning each Citi donation provides up to 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.
Read More
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets infielder T.J. Rivera's third multi-hit game since the team recalled him from the minors earlier this week helped New York beat the Washington Nationals, 5-1, Sunday at Citi Field.

Rivera went 4-for-4 with three singles and a double, as he started for the fifth straight game since the Mets placed Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker on the disabled list.

"I just try to keep a positive mentality no matter what happens, whether it's being sent down or not playing that day," Rivera said, according to the New York Post's Howie Kussoy. "I'm always looking forward to an opportunity to play. It's not easier, but you get a little more comfortable in your at-bats ... the opportunity's nice, and I'm just trying to help contribute in any way possible."
Tags: TJ Rivera
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • The mystery and potential problem with Cespedes's legs...
  • Is it ever acceptable to give up on a baseball season?
  • Aaron Judge and if success in the Bronx is bad for the Mets?
  • Can the Mets play .600 baseball the next 99 games?
  • Should the Mets use or not use a six-man rotation?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/18 00:04:04
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed an unearned run in the first and also tied the game with his first Major League home run, an opposite-field shot to left in the third inning off Joe Ross.

2) Wilmer Flores error and a Travis d'Arnaud passed ball led to the Nationals' lone run scoring on Ryan Zimmerman's sacrifice fly. Overall, deGrom (6-3) limited Washington to three singles and two walks while striking out six in eight innings.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto
Read More
Oklahoma State Cowboys pitcher Trey Cobb (Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)
Oklahoma State Cowboys pitcher Trey Cobb (Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Mets announced they signed 20 draft picks on Sunday, including fourth-round pick RHP Tony Dibrell from Kennesaw State and eighth-round pick RHP Trey Cobb from Oklahoma State.

New York also signed:

  • Sixth-round pick RHP Marcel Renteria from New Mexico State
  • Seventh-round pick RHP Connor O'Neil from Cal State Northridge
  • Ninth-round pick RHP Cannon Chadwick from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first to put out Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero. ((AP/Kathy Willens))
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to first to put out Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero. ((AP/Kathy Willens))

The Mets (30-37) concludes their four-game series with the Nationals (42-26) at Citi Field on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on WPIX.

The Mets lost their third straight to Washington on Saturday as Seth Lugo allowed four runs (three earned) over 6 2/3 innings. Yoenis Cespedes collected four hits, including a solo home run. 

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:36
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Seth Lugo allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. The right-hander became the third Mets starter to surrender a leadoff homer on the homestand.

2) Yoenis Cespedes beat out two infield singles, homered and finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Jay Bruce went 3-for-4 while Wilmer Flores plated New York's first run with a double-play groundout and lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Jose Reyes had an RBI single in the eighth.
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More

The Mets (30-36) continue a four-game series with the Nationals (41-26) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on WPIX.

Steven Matz was hit hard as the Mets lost the second game of the series to the Nationals on Friday night.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (1.29 ERA/2.71 FIP, 1.14 WHIP), who allowed one run on six hits while walking two and striking out six in 7.0 innings last Sunday against the Braves in his first start of the season after returning from a partially torn UCL...
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Well, at least they didn't get no-hit.

Max Scherzer took a shutout bid into the eighth inning before surrendering a solo homer to Jose Reyes and the Nationals further buried the Mets in the NL East with a 7-2 win Friday at Citi Field.

"It's tough," said Steven Matz, who allowed four runs on eight hits in seven innings. "We're playing a division team. It's a first-place team in the Nationals. We want to beat these guys. It's never fun losing, especially to guys in your division who are on top of us."

The Mets dropped a whopping 10½ games behind Washington in the division as Matt WietersMichael A. Taylor, and Anthony Rendon all homered against Matz in the southpaw's second start since returning from a season-opening DL stint. The prognosis is no rosier in the wild-card race...
Read More
Lugo overcame all odds 00:02:13
SNY profiles starting pitcher Seth Lugo and his journey from being selected in the 34th round of the 2011 draft to starting for the Mets.

SNY profiles Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo, from being selected in the 34th round of the 2011 draft to starting for the 2017 Mets.
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Just how many times can we declare the Mets' season is on the brink before the calls seem hollow?

Well, here we go again.

After gaining four games on first-place Washington in a one-week span, the Mets took a step backward in Thursday's series opener against the Nationals with an 8-3 loss. The defeat dropped the Mets' record to 30-35 and left them 9½ games behind Washington in the division and 10 games back in the wild card.

Now, the Mets are slated to face Max Scherzer on Friday and Stephen Strasburg on Saturday. They will face those electric arms following the latest dispiriting flood of injury reports that includes Neil Walker estimating he will be out a month with a left hamstring tear, Noah Syndergaard being advised to wait another month before picking up a baseball because of slow healing with his lat tear, Juan Lagares suffering a fractured left thumb, and Asdrubal Cabrera landing on the DL with a left thumb sprain.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Lagares, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/16 00:03:28
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz allowed three home runs, which is the most he's given up in a game during his career.

2) Jay Bruce's homer was his 18th of the season. He is now tied for fifth in all of baseball in home runs. 
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More

The Mets (30-35) continue a four-game series with the Nationals (40-26) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Robert Gsellman was hit hard as the Mets lost the series-opener to the Nationals, 8-3, on Thursday night.

The Mets have hit 27 home runs over their last 13 games and 41 home runs over their last 24 games. ... The Mets are 0-4 against the Nationals at Citi Field this season. ... The Mets are 8-4-2 in their last 14 series.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (1.29 ERA/2.99 FIP, 0.86 WHIP), who allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out two in 7.0 innings against the Braves last Saturday during what was his first start of the season after returning from an elbow injury...
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey and OF Juan Lagares on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and recalled INF Matt Reynolds and OF Brandon Nimmo from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Harvey, whose DL stint is retroactive to June 15, has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder and is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

He complained of 'dead arm' after Wednesday night's start against the Cubs.

Lagares suffered a fractured IP joint in his left thumb during Thursday night's game against the Cubs...
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Matt Reynolds
Read More
Mar 1, 2017; Molina (68) throws against the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY
Mar 1, 2017; Molina (68) throws against the Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. Credit: Mitchell-USA TODAY

Mets RHP prospect Marcos Molina has been promoted from High-A St. Lucie to Double-A Binghamton, according to Michael Mayer.

The 22-year-old Molina, who missed part of 2015 and most of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, had a 1.26 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings (five starts) for St. Lucie this season.

Molina had been considered the organization's top pitching prospect by MLB.com. However, after having elbow surgery, he dropped to fourth on their list last summer.
Read More
Jun 11, 2017; Michael Conforto (30) reacts after scoring a run at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 11, 2017; Michael Conforto (30) reacts after scoring a run at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mets OF Michael Conforto is back in the starting lineup on Friday night for the first time since last Sunday.

He entered in the middle of Thursday's game as part of a double-switch, played center field, and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

Manager Terry Collins said Thursday that Conforto's back was coming along fine but that they didn't want to push it by putting him back in the starting lineup.
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets are not 30-35 simply because of weak talent, spending, coaching, and executive action or inaction. Yes, all of the above is a factor, but the big culprit begins and ends on the disabled list.

The current DL is about to look like this, with six of these guys out another several weeks...
Read More

SNY's Steve Gelbs and James Wagner of The New York Times were live from the Citi Suite today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Read More
Collins, Gsellman on loss 00:04:32
Mets manager Terry Collins and pitcher Robert Gsellman discuss the Mets' lopsided 8-3 loss to the Nationals.

Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman let up a career-high seven runs and game up 10 hits during a loss to the Nationals at Citi Field on Thursday.

"They were just hitting the ball where the defense wasn't," Gsellman later said. "They had some hard-hit balls, but I can't take it back."

The Nationals entered the fifth inning with a one-run lead, but tacked on five runs to put the game out of reach in large part due to a triple by Daniel Murphy and a home run by Michael Taylor.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
Mets select LHP David Peterson 00:00:47
SNY.tv profiles Mets first-round draft pick left-handed pitcher David Peterson.

Edgardo Alfonzo's son, Daniel, who the Mets selected in the 38th round on Wednesday as the MLB Draft concluded, says he will honor his commitment to attend Adelphi University.

"Seeing my name in the draft, I take it as a motivation," Alfonzo told Adelphi's website. "I see it as a motivation to play at Adelphi and improve on the field."

You can view all the selections the Mets made in the Draft here.
Read More
JRSportBrief: Has Harvey peaked? 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR discusses whether or not Mets pitcher Matt Harvey's career has peaked.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey has been diagnosed with a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing shoulder, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

"He is expected to miss several weeks," the team added.

Harvey's spot on the roster was not immediately filled since the team did not have a player ready to replace him.
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
Mets' injury bug strikes again! 00:03:10
The Daily News Live panel discusses the latest injuries that struck the Mets just as they finally started to play some consistent baseball.

Matt Harvey, who exited Wednesday night's game early due to 'dead arm,' will miss several weeks due to a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing shoulder >> Read more

Neil Walker, who exited Wednesday night's game early due to a leg injury, has been diagnosed with a partially torn hamstring. He is expected to begin rehabbing in two-to-three weeks >> Read more

The Mets are 'comfortable' with their situation on the infield and are not yet ready to promote SS prospect Amed Rosario, but that could change in the next seven-to-10 days, according to GM Sandy Alderson >> Read more

Noah Syndergaard (partially torn lat) might not start throwing for another four weeks >> Read more
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Neil Walker, Noah Syndergaard, Rafael Montero
Read More
Amed Rosario still not with Mets 00:02:44
With injuries mounting on the Mets, the Loud Mouths discuss the team's decision not to call up shortstop prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets have no immediate plans to promote SS prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A, though that could change if SS Asdrubal Cabrera is unable to return from the disabled list in the next week to 10 days, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday.

"We don't want (our top, premium prospects) to have to go back (to Triple-A)," Alderson explained, without specifically mentioning Rosario, who was recently named baseball's fifth-best prospect by MLB.com.
Read More
Collins, Gsellman on loss 00:04:32
Mets manager Terry Collins and pitcher Robert Gsellman discuss the Mets' lopsided 8-3 loss to the Nationals.

The Mets have won five of their last eight games, but remain five games under .500, 9.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 10 games back of a Wild Card spot with 97 games left in the season...

In case you missed it Thursday...

Robert Gsellman allowed seven runs, the most in his big league career, in five innings as the Mets lost, 8-3, to the Nationals during the first game of a four-game series at Citi Field. 
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:23
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 8-3 loss to the Nationals at Citi Field.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed a season-high 11 hits, two walks and seven runs over five innings in his first loss since May 13. The right-hander yielded five runs in the fifth inning and surrendered six extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs.

2) Juan Lagares suffered a fractured left thumb attempting to make a diving catch in the fifth inning.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
New netting at Citi Field 00:01:28
Steve Gelbs talks to NYC Council Member Rafael Espinal about the Mets' decision to install extended netting at Citi Field to protect fans.

The Mets announced they will be installing protective netting down the first and third base lines at Citi Field beginning July 14.

As the photos indicate, Sections 109-114 (first base line) and Sections 121-126 (third base line) will be covered in netting to reduce the chance of injury to fans. 
Read More
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) connects for a base hit during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)
New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) connects for a base hit during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)

Mets OF Juan Lagares left Thursday's game with a fractured IP joint in his left thumb. 

Manager Terry Collins and head trainer Ray Ramirez checked on Lagares in the top of the fifth inning after he dove for a shallow hit.

He was left in the game, but later taken out in the bottom of the fifth inning as OF Curtis Granderson was put in his spot in the lineup. 
Tags: Juan Lagares
Read More

The Mets (30-34) open a four-game series with the Nationals (39-26) at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets, who took two of three games from the Cubs at Citi Field earlier this week, have won five of their last six games. ... The Mets are in the middle of a 14-game stretch against teams that made the postseason in 2016 (Cubs, Nationals, Dodgers, Giants). ... The Mets have scored 49 first inning-runs this season -- tied for second-most in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Robert Gsellman (4.95 ERA/4.27 FIP, 1.46 WHIP), who tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits, walking two, and striking out four last Saturday against the Braves.

Gsellman has allowed six earned runs in his last four starts (25.0 innings). His 55.3 percent groundball rate this season is fourth-best in the majors...
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Noah Syndergaard was told that he will not begin a throwing program for another four weeks, Mets GM Sandy Alderson informed reporters Thursday at Citi Field.

Syndergaard, who has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat, told WFAN in early June that he's feeling great, but is not close to throwing a baseball.

"Lats are tricky, just because it's very specific," Syndergaard said last Thursday during an interview with Boomer and Carton on WFAN. "If you come back too soon, you could really put yourself in a situation to injure yourself again."
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
(Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Mets will continue using a six-man rotation even though Matt Harvey will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury, GM Sandy Alderson said on Thursday.

The rotation currently includes Jacob deGromZack WheelerRobert GsellmanSteven Matz, and Seth Lugo.

The Mets have not yet said who the sixth pitcher will be, but the expectation is that it will be Tyler Pill (currently with Triple-A Las Vegas) or Rafael Montero.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Rafael Montero, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) on a fielder's choice hit by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Jun 13, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) forces out Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) on a fielder's choice hit by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker has a partially torn left hamstring and has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Thursday.

Walker, who exited Wednesday's game due to the injury, was replaced on the 25-man roster by INF Gavin Cecchini, who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.

The hope is that he'll be able to begin rehabbing the injury in two or three weeks, GM Sandy Alderson said.
Tags: Gavin Cecchini, Neil Walker
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is visiting Dr. Robert Thompson on Thursday in St. Louis and could be cleared to throw after the visit, GM Sandy Alderson said.

Familia had an arterial clot removed from his throwing shoulder by Thompson on May 13. The Mets placed him on the 60-day DL three days later.

After the surgery, Familia said, "If everything goes well, I'll be back this year. I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good now."

The 27-year-old is hoping to get the nod to begin a throwing program following the visit. He has been limited to conditioning exercises during his rehab at Port St. Lucie so far. 
Tags: Jeurys Familia
Read More
Jun 13, 2017; Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2017; Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets LHP Josh Smoker has 'loose bodies' in his left elbow and is on anti-inflammatory medication, GM Sandy Alderson said on Thursday.

There is no timetable for Smoker's return.

He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday due to a left shoulder strain, with RHP Rafael Montero called up from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Zack Wheeler lasted just 1 2/3 innings during Tuesday night's loss to the Cubs, with Smoker tossing 4.0 innings in relief. Smoker allowed three runs on six hits using a career-high 81 pitches in the relief outing. 
Tags: Rafael Montero, Zack Wheeler
Read More
40 years since the Seaver trade 00:00:40
SNY.tv looks back at the trade that sent Mets pitcher Tom Seaver to the Cincinnati Reds.

In my book, "The Mets Fans' Bucket List," which published June 1, I detail 10 painful moments from the organization's history helped to create the #LOLMets experience...

Naturally, the "Midnight Massacre," which occurred 40 years ago today, is on the list...
Read More
Apr 3, 2017; Fans wait in line outside Citi Field on Opening Day. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2017; Fans wait in line outside Citi Field on Opening Day. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

I feel bad complaining, since the Mets have actually won five of their last seven games and appear in good position to keep winning against the Nationals this weekend.

Nevertheless, because this entire season - which is only 64 games old, by the way - has been so chaotic (Harvey's suspension, Mr. Met's finger, Terry's Omertà), so full of injuries and endless frustration, their recent winning is literally having zero impact on my ability to be hopeful about its outcome.
Read More
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:00:57
United States Army Major Andrew Espinoza was honored during Wednesday's game at Citi Field as First Data's Veteran of the Game.

United States Army Major Andrew Espinoza was honored during Wednesday's game at Citi Field as First Data's Veteran of the Game.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Read More

This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Read More
Mets talk about win against Cubs 00:05:38
Terry Collins, Curtis Granderson, and Matt Harvey discuss the Mets' 9-4 series finale win over the Cubs at Citi Field.

The Mets have won five of their last seven games, but remain four games under .500, 8.5 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 9.5 games back of a Wild Card spot...

In case you missed it Wedneday...

Matt Harvey allowed four runs in the through four innings, but the Mets rallied to beat the Cubs, 9-4, to take the series from Chicago. 
Read More
mets Archives