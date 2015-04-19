Rafael Montero will start in place of Noah Syndergaard tonight when the Mets (12-15) host the the Marlins (12-15) for the start of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Thursday night's game between the Mets and Braves was rained out in Atlanta. The New York area has been getting rained on heavy all day Friday, though reports indicate it should let up enough in advance of game time to keep it from being cancelled.

The Mets have won four of of their last six games, whereas the Marlins have lost seven of nine after starting the season 10-8.

"I'm not really overly concerned," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Thursday, according to the AP. "I'm confident that we're going to play better than this and get more consistent than this."

Apr 19, 2015; Tom Koehler (34) leaves the game at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins will start Tom Koehler, who is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts this season. He is 2-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 21 games against the Mets during his career.

Meanwhile, Montero will be making his first start of the season. He was demoted to Triple-A earlier this year after going 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in six relief appearances for the Mets.

It feels like Montero has been up and down, back and forth with the Mets for an eternity. The reality is that he was signed in 2011 at just 20 years old. In less than two years, he was being hyped up by team officials on back fields during spring training, as they praised his small frame, compact delivery and pinpoint control.

He entered 2014 being considered the organization's third best prospect by Baseball America, who ranked him ahead of Jacob deGrom. He started 10 games for the Mets later that season, going a 1-3 4.06 ERA, while striking out an impressive 42 batters in 44 innings. However, his 23 walks were uncharacteristic and a sign of things to come...

Feb 24, 2017; Montero (50) throws a pitch at JetBlue Park. Credit: Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In 2015, after throwing 10 innings in relief, Montero was shut down with what turned out to be a shoulder injury, but at the time appeared mysterious since the team talked so little about it. In need of a relief pitcher down the stretch of a season that would eventually get his team to the World Series, Terry Collins repeatedly mentioned the missing Montero during post-game interviews, while questioning his toughness and state of his recovery.

Finally healthy, he was again called upon to pitch in relief for the Mets in 2016, during which he allowed 63 men to reach base in 25 innings.

He again had a terrific spring in 2017. So, in the wake of injuries to Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, the Mets again are left turning to Montero to help the rotation. He's going to get a few chances here to prove he can be the pitcher they hoped he could be. That said, if he continues being the pitcher he has been, it's very possible it is the last time we see him in a Mets uniform...