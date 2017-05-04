The Mets scored five runs in the first three innings Wednesday against Bartolo Colon on their way to a 16-5 win over the Braves in Atlanta.

Michael Conforto, who is hitting .357, contributed yet another leadoff hit for the Mets to jump-start the offense, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker each had RBI doubles in the first inning to put the Mets on the board.

Curtis Granderson ended a 1-for-32 skid with an RBI double during the team's three-run third inning. Granderson finished with two hits and an RBI after getting the day off Tuesday.

Jose Reyes overcame a base-running blunder by hitting a three-RBI double in the eighth inning and tied his career-high with five RBI on the night.

"Hopefully we can continue to play like this," Reyes told the NY Post after the game. "Not that we are going to score 16 runs every game, but if you get a key hit with two outs and runners in scoring position, that is huge."

After scoring five runs against Colon, who lasted just four innings, the Mets scored four more runs in the fifth off reliever Josh Collmenter, then capped off their offensive effort with a seven-run eighth against Braves relievers Eric O'Flaherty and Matt Wiser.

The Mets did not hit a home run during the game, but went 12-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

They have scored at least five runs in six-straight games.

"We have a good offensive team," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "And you knew at some time we were going to start getting some hits."