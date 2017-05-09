For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-run triple -- played badly by Giants left-fielder Abraham Nunez -- highlighted a four-run first inning for the Mets. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also had RBIs in the opening frame.

2) T.J. Rivera had an RBI double and went 3-for-4. Michael Conforto doubled and hit a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and Rene Rivera finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings to win his second game and first since April 12. He became the first Mets' starter to allow one run or fewer since April 18, a span of 17 games.

Postgame reaction from Matt Citak

Considering all of the off-field issues they have dealt with this season, it is a little hard to believe that the Mets are finally back at .500. But they've now won eight of their last 11 games and are playing fantastic baseball. Tonight was truly a team effort with Wheeler contributing six strong innings, the offense providing him with five early runs and the bullpen continuing its superb pitching.

Facing the team that drafted him back in 2009, Wheeler had his best start of the season. He threw 95 pitches in six innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out four and walking four. His only mistake came in the fourth inning when he left a pitch hanging over the plate that Buster Posey deposited into the stands for his second home run in as many nights. Excluding that pitch, Wheeler did an amazing job of getting the Giants to make weak contact all game, racking up 12 ground ball outs.

Tonight marked the first time in 18 games the Mets' starting pitcher allowed one run or less, serving as a nice reminder to Mets fans how stress-free games can be when starters play up to their potential. More performances like this will make it a lot easier for the Mets to survive the next few months without Noah Syndergaard.

With the news that Lucas Duda re-started his rehab assignment tonight, manager Terry Collins will face a tough decision in the near future, as there is no way he can take T.J. Rivera out of the lineup. Rivera has been on fire over the last 11 games, going 16-for-42 (.381) during that stretch with one home run, seven doubles and seven RBIs. In addition to his offense, Rivera has been great with the glove at first, scooping poor throws from his fellow infielders with ease on a consistent basis. There is no doubt that Duda brings major power potential to the lineup, but with the way Rivera is playing, Duda may not return as the starting first baseman.

News and notes...

The Mets have won five of six and eight of their last 11 to climb back to the .500 mark (16-16). The victory secured their fourth consecutive series win.

New York scored in the first inning for the eighth time in nine games.

Conforto's home run snapped a three-game homerless drought for New York, its longest of the season.

T.J. Rivera is batting .381 (16-for-42) with seven doubles, one homer, seven RBIs and nine runs scored in his last 10 games,

Rene Rivera is batting .480 (12-for-25) with six RBIs and five multi-hit efforts during a six-game hitting streak.

Hansel Robles did not allow a run in one-plus inning of relief. He has not allowed a run in a career-high 13 1/3 consecutive innings.

Terry Collins passed Bobby Valentine for second on the Mets' all-time list with his 1,004th game as Mets manager. Davey Johnson (1,012) holds the franchise record.

What's next?

The Mets (16-16) will try and move over .500 and complete a three-game sweep of the Giants (11-23) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 1 p.m. on SNY.

Tommy Milone (1-0, 6.43 ERA, 1.476 WHIP) makes his Mets debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday. The 30-year-old southpaw is making his fourth start of the year and first since April 19 when he allowed one run in five innings against the Cubs. Milone has a 5.14 ERA in his three starts this season. He has faced San Francisco once in his career and that came in 2013 as a member of Oakland when he allowed four runs in five innings.

Matt Cain (2-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.565 WHIP) comes off his worst start of the season last Friday against the Reds. Cain was allowed nine runs on 10 hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings to suffer his first loss of the year. The right-hander had posted a 2.30 ERA in his first five starts while allowing one run or less in four straight. Cain is 6-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 career starts against the Mets. He surrendered six runs in six innings of a 6-5 loss in his only loss against New York last season.