For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high five runs in the first and blew open the game late to win for the sixth time in eight games. Asdrubal Cabrera and Jay Bruce had RBI doubles in the opening frame, Jose Reyes had an RBI single, Kevin Plawecki delivered a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

2) Bruce doubled twice and drove in three runs and Conforto had two RBIs on a pair of bases-loaded walks. T.J. Rivera added an RBI single and Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring groundout.

3) Robert Gsellman allowed three runs on eight hits, including two homers, with no walks and two strikeouts in five innings to win his second straight start.

4) Cabrera was forced from the game in the top of the third after injuring his left thumb diving for a ground ball. X-rays were negative but he will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Post-game reaction from Michael Avallone...

It's fun watching the Mets when they hit, isn't it? And they continue to do so despite missing several key players from their starting lineup. The stretch of scoring five or more runs is up to nine and even more remarkably, they've touched home at least seven times in five consecutive games for the first time in nearly a decade. It's a sight to behold and one we as Mets fans aren't all that used to the last few years. Perhaps even more impressive was they scored 11 runs without hitting a homer, just three nights after tallying 16 without the benefit of the long ball.

Jay Bruce is as good this year as he was bad for 95 percent of his Mets tenure last year. T.J. Rivera, although not a full-fledged starter due to his free-swinging ways, can hit and is a welcome addition to the bench who can fill in quite ably. He's looked adequate at first base too and as long as he's hitting, there's no reason he shouldn't be in the lineup with Lucas Duda still on the shelf.

But of course, it wouldn't be a Mets game without an injury and Asdrubal Cabrera, who already had been hobbling with a sore knee and hamstring, looked to injure his left thumb pretty severely when he dove for a grounder and rolled over his glove hand. X-rays taken at the park were negative but he'll undergo an MRI on Sunday. Cabrera is an important piece of the team, but depending on the severity of the injury, this could open the door for super prospect Amed Rosario to make his big league debut. >> To follow Michael on Twitter, click here.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Bruce doubles in Cabrera

Video: Bruce's second double

Video: Cabrera's double

News and notes...

The Mets have scored five or more runs in nine straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in club history, and at least seven runs in five straight. The record of 12 consecutive games with five or more runs was set from Aug. 11-24, 2007.

The Mets have scored in the first inning in each of their last six games (12 runs) and have batted around in an inning in three straight games and four of their last five.

In his last 16 games, Bruce is hitting .306 (19-for-62) with seven doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs.

Reyes had two hits and an RBI and has reached safely in 12 straight games.

T.J. Rivera is batting .400 (12-for-30) with five doubles, a homer, five RBIs and eight runs scored in his last eight games.

Conforto is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with five RBIs, eight runs scored and five walks in the first inning this year. He's walked four times with the bases loaded and has driven in seven runs with the bags juiced despite having just one official at-bat.

Hansel Robles has not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings dating back to April 13. He pitched a perfect frame on Saturday.

What they said after the game...

Terry Collins on the Mets' recent hot hitting: "You talk about different guys coming through. That's how we're going to have to do it. We've got to spread the wealth around."

Bruce on the Mets' offense: "I don't think we think about how we score the runs as much as everyone might think. I know the word on us is we're built on home runs, but I think more we're a group of guys who are looking for certain pitches and keeping the ball off the ground and trying to take good at-bats."

What's next?

The Mets (14-15) try to get back to .500 while going for a three-game sweep of the slumping Marlins (12-17) at Citi Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. on SNY.

Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.286 WHIP) closes out the series looking to get back on track after two straight poor outings. Harvey's ERA has risen from 2.84 to 5.14 after he allowed 12 runs on 13 hits and eight walks in 9 2/3 innings in his last two starts. The right-hander surrendered two runs (one earned) over six innings in a no-decision against Miami on April 16, striking out five. Since that start, he's fanned five and walked 10 in three starts covering 16 2/3 innings.

Jose Urena (0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.370 WHIP) makes his first start of the season for the Marlins in place of the disabled Edinson Volquez. Urena posted a 5.68 ERA in 12 starts for Miami last season, including three against the Mets. He has a 4.13 ERA in seven career appearances against the Mets, including a 3.71 mark in 2016.