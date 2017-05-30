Mets rookie RHP Tyler Pill made his first MLB start Tuesday, during which he gave up one run, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Pill, who was drafted by the Mets in 2008, pitched with runners on base most of the night, but managed to escape with a no-decision.

"I talked to the guys at Triple-A about him, and they said he has a knack to make people swing and miss," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "His fastball is not overpowering, but he goes strike one on everybody. And, once you're ahead in the count, you're going to get easier outs."

May 30, 2017; Pill (56) and Jacob deGrom (48) fist bump at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Pill struck out Domingo Santana to end the first inning, escaped two-on, one-out jams in the third and fourth innings, and pitched around a leadoff triple by Eric Thames in the fifth inning.

"I was able to get out of jams when I needed to," added Pill, who became the ninth starting pitcher the Mets have used this season.

Prior to his first start in the majors, he had been 4-1 with a 1.60 ERA in nine starts this season with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

He did what he needed to do, but to say it was a stressful outing would be an understatement. I agree with TC, it's nice that he gets ahead of batters, but that actually makes it all the more concerning that he was forced to fight with runners on base all night. I'm glad he's getting a shot here. But, the fact is, when Steven Matz and Seth Lugo soon return from the disabled list, Pill will likely get sent back to Triple-A. In the event he sticks around, he'll obviously be in the bullpen, where his ability to throw strikes and get out of jams could become a asset.