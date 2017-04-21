During Thursday's broadcast on SNY, Ron Darling broke down the segment saying "3 different pitches: Fastball up and out of the strike zone, changeup where the bottom fell out and a perfectly placed curveball on the outside corner."

Syndergaard had 10 strikeouts against the Phillies and ranks 3rd in the NL in strikeouts. He has 30 strikeouts this season and has seven with his fastball, 11 with his change up and 2 with his curve.

Syndergaard throws his fastball 50 % of the time, change up 19.5 % and curve 10.8 % of the time.

"When you see the kind of pitcher he is and to put up those kind of numbers, it's truly remarkable," Terry Collins said. "This guy has been in the major leagues for a year and a half. He came up with the reputation certainly of having a great arm where the command needed a lot of work and he put that work in and look where he's at."