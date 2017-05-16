In a 1-1 count, the D-backs up and Yasmany Tomas at bat, their runner at first base broke for second base on a pitch down and away. Mets C Rene Rivera received the pitch, popped up and threw to second base, but the runner stopped half way as Goldschmidt slowly moved toward home.

Neil Walker jogged the runner back to first, keeping an eye on Paul Goldschmidt, who broke hard for home plate when Walker tossed the ball to Lucas Duda at first base. Flat footed, Duda turned his body and threw home, but the throw was too far wide, unable to remain in Rivera's glove and Goldschmidt was safe -- giving Arizona a commanding three-run lead...

The D-backs were clearly planning to do this in the right situation and it happened, because they were prepared and perfectly executed it. It's also no secret that Duda has a difficult time throwing home. In fact, he botched a similar situation just a few days ago.

In last night's situation, I would liked to have seen Walker just get the ball to Duda as soon as possible, essentially ignoring the runner advancing to second base (who subsequently also advanced to third after the eventual errant throw home). In every instance like this, I would much rather deal with runners on second and third and the score the same than end up down an extra run and have a runner on third.

Sure, in a perfect world, The Mets have a significantly better infield defense, who would do a much better job guarding against this outcome. For instance, as the shortstop covers second base, a more heads-up second baseman would trust his catcher to throw a rocket that he could charge and intercept, receiving it square to the field and in throwing position, which would likely return everyone to their bags and immediately end the play.

Or, at the very least, if the throw from the catcher is off line, quit on the guy stealing second and focus solely on the man at third, Goldschmidt, who is a notoriously good base runner and heads up guy. It would also be nice to have a first baseman who didn't have hands and an upper body made of stone.

The point is, yet again, the Mets are hurt by their fielding. It's not an error, per se, and it could even be argued that it was handled the right way, just not executed correctly. The thing is, these guys could practice this type of thing all day, but -- to me -- it comes down instincts and confidence, which combine to create smooth, aware, and efficient fielders. And, the fact is, even when fully healthy with their best lineup in tact, the Mets haven't been these type of people on defense in the infield at any point during the Sandy Alderson Era, especially up the middle. And for a team supposedly built on pitching, this approach will never make sense to me...

I guess what I'm saying is I really, really miss these guys...