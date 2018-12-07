(Robert Hanashiro)
The Mets are looking for an outfielder to pair with Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo. As they search, Yasiel Puig is reportedly "disgruntled" in Los Angeles and could get traded during the Winter Meetings that kick off Sunday in Las Vegas. 

Should the Mets deal for the enigmatic Puig, who they are expected to at least inquire about? Here are the pros and cons...

Pros

  • The 27-year-old Puig is right in his prime and coming off a season where he hit .267/.327/.494 with 23 homers and 21 doubles in 125 games. That's legitimate production. He would also bring the Mets some needed speed, having swiped 15 bags each of the last two seasons.
  • The cost to acquire Puig is not expected to be high, according to Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. Hernandez notes that a Puig trade wouldn't be a straight salary dump, but it doesn't seem like the Mets would need to part with anything that would hurt badly.
  • Puig would give the Mets above average defense in right field, where he was worth 6 DRS in 2018 after being worth 18 DRS in 2017. Except for 2014, where he was exactly average, Puig has been a plus in right field every year of his career.

Cons

  • Acquiring Puig while also keeping Nimmo and Conforto would likely mean using Nimmo in center field, where he is below average. Brodie Van Wagenen's preference is to use Nimmo and Conforto in the corners. They could theoretically use Puig in center, where he was just about average in 2013, 2014, and 2016. But he didn't play center at all in 2017 or 2018.
  • While Puig would give the Mets the power right-handed bat they're seeking, he actually struggled against lefties in 2018 -- hitting just .209/.268/.360. 
  • Puig being mercurial is a bit overrated. If he produces, no one will care. Instead, it will be viewed as Puig simply being colorful. But the "Puig is a distraction" narrative still won't die for some, and that could scare off some interested teams. 

If the Mets feel that free agent A.J. Pollock (who they have interest in) can be relied on to stay relatively healthy, signing him to play center field and keeping Conforto and Nimmo in the corners is probably their best bet.

But if the Mets sign Pollock and then do something outside the box like trading Nimmo as part of a deal for J.T. Realmuto or one of the Indians' starting pitchers, Puig would become a perfect target as someone who New York can stick in right field for one season.

Puig is in his final year of arbitration, expected to make roughly $11 million before hitting free agency. That makes him a low-risk, high-reward bet for a team in need of a jolt. 

MCCARRON: Five things that should be on Mets' Winter Meetings checklist >> Read more

HARPER: 10 bold Winter Meetings predictions, including Mets signing a few free agents >> Read more 

RELATED: Nats suggest they're out on Bryce Harper, who Mets need to be 'creative' to sign >> Read more
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | LAS VEGAS - As the industry trickles into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in advance of Monday's winter meetings, the Mets' highest-profile pursuits have lost a degree of momentum, at least temporarily.

The team is highly motivated to acquire Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, but the Marlins' steep asking price has left some Mets people feeling less optimistic about a deal getting done. Because nearly half the league wants Realmuto, the Marlins feel justified in asking for two controllable major league pieces, like Amed Rosario and Brandon Nimmo (Michael Conforto has only three years of control remaining before free agency, so he is less of a fit for the rebuilding Marlins).

Despite the tricky fit, expect GM Brodie Van Wagenen to continue to explore every possible way to make a Realmuto deal work.
Chili Davis is officially the Mets' new hitting coach, as SNYtv's Andy Martino reported. The Mets also named Chuck Hernandez as the new bullpen coach and Luis Rojas to the newly-created role of quality control coach.

"Brodie [Van Wagenen] and I spent a lot of time finding the right mix of coaches," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "We're especially glad to add an additional coach to the staff keeping pace with the industry standard."

Davis, 58, joins the Mets from Chicago after serving as the Cubs hitting coach in 2018. He was Oakland's hitting coach from 2012-14 and Boston's hitting coach from 2015-17. The Cubs led the NL with a .258 batting average and ranked second with a .333 OBP under Davis.
Brodie Van Wagenen promised the first move wouldn't be the Mets' last one this off-season. 

So what's the new GM's next move? 

Maybe we'll find out during baseball's Winter Meetings, which begin Monday in Las Vegas, also known as Bryce Harper's hometown. The game's annual gathering is a prime opportunity for futher roster reshaping, beyond the Mets acquisitions of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.
The Yankees passed on Patrick Corbin, smartly so at the price the Nationals paid, and now Nathan Eovaldi is heading back to the Red Sox. So where does Brian Cashman turn for starting pitching?

The obvious move is J.A. Happ, but if Cashman wants to gamble a bit on the potential for greater October dominance, as he did in trading for James Paxton, Trevor Bauer can be had at a bargain price.
Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow is one step away from being a big-league player, Mets GM and former Tebow agent Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday on WFAN.

"If we somehow suffered an injury and we needed somebody to replace Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto in the starting lineup, and if Tim Tebow is the best offensive player in Triple-A at that point in time, he's going to be in [Mickey Callaway's] lineup," Van Wagenen said.

Van Wagenen, who made similar comments in early November, also said he expects Tebow to open 2019 playing for the organization's new Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse...
The Mets are having a busy offseason, and their shift in structure moved beyond the diamond on Friday.

Head of Mets player development Ian Levin is the new senior director of baseball operations, the Mets announced. Levin will take on a larger role including analytics, player development, health and performance. Levin's broadened front-office scope is a promotion for a Sandy Alderson era holdover who is widely respected. Martino also reports that Omar Minaya, Mets special assistant to the general manager, will remain an influential advisor. 

"I'm excited to continue to invest in the front office with personnel that have a championship pedigree," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "We are looking to build the organization to achieve consistent success by incorporating new members and promoting from within." 
It appears we can officially chalk the Nationals off free agent Bryce Harper's list. 

Nationals owner Mark Lerner already made an "aggressive" offer to their former star outfielder before he hit the free-agent market. But Lerner thinks, at this point in time, Harper is content leaving his old home behind to find a new one. 

"Well, when we met with them and we gave them the offer, we told them, 'This is the best we can do,' Lerner told 106.7 The Fan FM in Washington. "We went right to the finish line very quickly. And we said, 'If this is of interest to you, please come back to us and we'll see whether we can finish it up.' But we just couldn't afford to put more than that in and still be able to put a team together that had a chance to win the NL East or go farther than that.
Madison Bumgarner, Corey Kluber and J.T. Realmuto could be on the move to the Mets or Yankees. The BNNY hosts give their trade proposals.

With the Winter Meetings right around the corner, the Mets have already been active, and they certainly are not done with their offseason agenda yet.

In fact, GM Brodie Van Wagenen and the Mets have been aggressively pursuing a potential trade with the Marlins for C J.T. Realmuto. The big question is what would Van Wagenen have to give up to fix his catching problem in Queens?

While throwing out trade scenarios for both the Mets and Yankees during "Baseball Night in New York," SNY's trade analyst Adam Fisher -- a former Senior Director of Baseball Operations for the Mets -- gave his stance on the proposed Realmuto trade...
The Mets' busy offseason continued on Friday. 

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets will hire Jared Banner to become their new farm director. 

Banner, 32, is a Brooklyn native who grew up as a Mets fans and was most recently the VP of player personnel for the Red Sox where he oversaw the scouting of professional players in international leagues. 
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Adding an outfielder...

The Mets, and now the Reds, are among teams recently linked to free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, according to Fancred.com's Jon Heyman.
The Mets are reportedly considering signing free agent utility player Marwin Gonzalez.

According to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the team has "talked about" the 29-year-old Gonzalez, as GM Brodie Van Wagenen considers infielders who can play multiple positions.

Gonzalez has played the majority of his seven-year career with the Astros at shortstop, but has seen a fair bit of the outfield lately. This past season he started 65 games in left field while adding appearances at each infield position.
Robinson Cano sits down with Steve Gelbs to talk Mets. He wants to make sure he keeps getting better with age in a game designed for youth.

New Mets star Robinson Cano recently earned the praise of manager Mickey Callaway, who said Cano's approach at the plate will help the younger players on the team.

Cano sat down with SNY's Steve Gelbs to elaborate on how the veteran second baseman can mentor the youngsters.

"I would say that approach is paying attention to details," Cano said. "It's not just go out and I'm going to swing and 'this is the pitch I want.' It's more about going about your business. Who's pitching? Who are you facing? Also, the situation of the game's going to detail how you're going to think, how you're going to approach that at-bat."
Brandon Nimmo's name has been brought up in recent trade rumors, the outfielder had an upbeat response of, 'It's great to be wanted.'

Make no mistake: Mets OF Brandon Nimmo is well aware his name is currently thrown around in trade rumors. 

With reports that the Mets are aggressively pursuing Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, Nimmo -- along with Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario -- are names that have come up in potential packages. SNY's Andy Martino says New York's easier option could be to trade an outfielder like Nimmo in the deal, and sign someone like A.J. Pollock to make up for it. 

Even though he may love his current situation, Nimmo doesn't mind hearing his name out there. It means teams, not just the Mets, like what they see.
Edwin Diaz sits down with Steve Gelbs to talk about joining the Mets. They touch on the closer's desire to win and continue to get better.

New Mets closer Edwin Diaz took his game to an elite level this past season in Seattle.

After coming over to the Mets with Robinson Cano in this week's blockbuster trade with the Mariners, Diaz sat down with SNY's Steve Gelbs to talk about how he turned things around. 

"When the 2017 season was over, I came to Puerto Rico with the mentality to improve my command -- my fastball command, my slider command," he said. "Lower the walks, so I started working hard with that. When the season started I lowered the walks -- I think that's the most important thing for me last season."
While making calls to rival executives to solicit opinions about the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade, one particular comment stuck out, raising a thought that hadn't occurred to me.

"Maybe the National League with have the DH by the time he finishes his deal," said an American League GM (and credit where due, my colleague Nelson Figueroa independently floated the same idea in conversation this week).
With starter Carlos Carrasco now locked up with a four-year contract extension, the Indians are reportedly more willing to part ways with two of the top arms in their rotation.

And that could be big news for Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan reported Thursday that Cleveland is "increasingly motivated" to move ace Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer after extending Carrasco.
If Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is serious about signing free-agent CF A.J. Pollock, he'll have to compete with the Reds.

According to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, Cincinnati shares an interest in the 31-year-old Pollock, whom Van Wagenen said this week could be a good fit for the Mets between Brandon Nimmo in left field and Michael Conforto in right.

Pollock's agent has been in touch with the Mets, Van Wagenen said, but his asking price may be too steep even for the aggressive GM. 
The Mets continue contacting the Marlins about All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The catcher and his agent have been vocal about wanting to be traded from the rebuilding Marlins to a winning team that could be interested in signing him to a long-term contract extension. He is likely to earn a combined $15-20 million the next two seasons, after which he'll be a free agent at age 29.

The Fish, who have traded away most of their assets under the new ownership that includes former Yankee captain Derek Jeter, have made it clear they would want a king's ransom of prospects and players in return.
In what were the first definitive comments about a potential long-term extension for Jacob deGrom, Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Wednesday that the team will be making an offer. 

"We'd like to see him stay here long-term," Wilpon said during an appearance with Mike Francesa on WFAN. "I'm sure there will be an offer. How long-term that is, that's up to us to figure out." 

Echoing Wilpon's comments, GM Brodie Van Wagenen -- also on with Francesa -- said "our goal will be to try to extend that relationship."
The Mets' roster for the 2019 season is beginning to take a new shape under new GM Brodie Van Wagenen. He already bolstered the lineup with Robinson Cano, and Edwin Diaz will be the team's much-needed closer. 

As Van Wagenen continues to be aggressive, there is also some hope for current Mets to be available down the road as well. One is veteran OF Yoenis Cespedes, who Van Wagenen addressed on WFAN with Mike Francesa on Wednesday.

Francesa asked whether or not Van Wagenen, along with manager Mickey Callaway and Mets COO Jeff Wilpon in the room, views Cespedes as a part of next season.
SNY MLB insider Sweeny Murti tells a story about Bryce Harper's connection and friendship with Robinson Cano, could it land Bryce in NY?

Asked point blank by WFAN's Mike Francesa on Wednesday whether the Mets would pursue free agents Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, GM Brodie Van Wagenen seemed to suggest it was unlikely.

"We'll have to be really creative to move some money around to make those guys work," Van Wagenen said.

Harper and Machado are both reportedly seeking deals in excess of $300 million for 10 years or more, and SNY's Andy Martino has reported that the Mets pursuing either is unlikely...
Mets manager Mickey Callaway will ultimately make the lineup decisions for Opening Day of the 2019 MLB season, but Brodie Van Wagenen has been clear about who he wants to see playing first base on March 28.

The new Mets GM told WFAN's Mike Francesa on Wednesday that he intends for Peter Alonso to make his major-league debut at first in Washington against the Nationals. (Newsday's David Lennon)

Van Wagenen has sung Alonso's praises throughout the offseason, saying last month he thought the prospect "has a chance to be an impact player" for the big-league club.
In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino break down the Mets' pursuit of J.T. Realmuto. Doug and Andy predict what an unpredictable Brodie Van Wagenen will do next week at the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. And finally, they give their takeaways from the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Tuesday at Citi Field that it would take a "very special circumstance" to trade Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets have reportedly been listening to trade proposals for Syndergaard since the GM Meetings in early November.

"Syndergaard is critical to what we're trying to do now," Van Wagenen explained. "It would have to be very special circumstances for us to even consider moving him."
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | If Mets fans were looking for a sign of genuine hope on Tuesday, the most significant wasn't the donning of the jerseys by Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, but rather the stars in Jeff Wilpon's eyes when he spoke admiringly of his new GM, Brodie Van Wagenen.

Suffice it to say there could be a direct correlation to a higher payroll for 2019.

"Brodie's got his fingers in on everything right now," Wilpon said to reporters at Citi Field. "I haven't seen anybody with this much drive and determination in a long time."
Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | With the Mets enthusiastically pursuing a trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, the shape of their current plan is becoming more clear.

According to major league sources, the team is more likely to offer Brandon Nimmo or Michael Conforto plus prospects than Amed Rosario. Because the Mets are still not expecting to pursue Manny Machado, it would be easier to acquire Realmuto for an outfielder, then sign A.J. Pollock. Bryce Harper remains an unlikely target.

This represents the team's thinking at this moment, but as talks are ongoing, details are subject to change. It remains to be seen if the Mets will actually have the stomach for moving Conforto. And Rosario is hardly untouchable.
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

Adding another a starting pitcher
After the Cano and Diaz deal, is J.T. Realmuto the next target for Brodie Van Wagenen? Andy Martino thinks so.

The theme of Tuesday morning's news conference at Citi Field was that Brodie Van Wagenen's Mets are expecting an action-packed winter, and that the new GM is exploring all possibilities.

To that end, the Mets are very much interested in Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, according to major league sources.
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said his big move to land Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz wasn't the last he would make. His agressive style this offseason will continue, and free-agent CF A.J. Pollock is a name he has shown interest in.

Van Wagenen said he believes Pollock could be a good fit for the Mets, and he has been in touch with Pollock's agent.

One potential red flag with Pollock is his injury history. Aside from 2015, when he played in 157 games, he has been impacted by injuries every season since 2013. He played 75 games in 2014, 12 in 2016, 112 in 2017 and 113 in 2018...
Brandon Nimmo says the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz trade sends a message to current players that the Mets are trying to win this year.

Brandon Nimmo is excited about his new teammates. 

The 25-year-old Mets outfielder was at Citi Field for team's holiday party on Tuesday, which coincided with the introduction of Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, and Nimmo is certainly looking forward to the impact they could have on the Mets next season. 

"We're gonna try and win next year," he said. "I think that's something Brodie (Van Wagenen) has said from Day 1. ... So I think we have the pitching staff and now, obviously, he's looking at a few more pieces, but Robinson and Edwin, those are two great pieces to add to try and help us win next year."
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is thrilled to Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade as well as how the team will now employ Jeff McNeil

A veteran All-Star infielder that has proven to be consistent at the plate, and a young shutdown closer that led the league in saves last season have been added to Mets manager Mickey Callaway's roster.

So, yeah, you can probably guess how happy he was at Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz' introductory press conference on Tuesday. 

"Obviously, I'm very excited.," Callaway told SNY's Steve Gelbs. "We have two players that are going to be in Mets uniforms that are at the top of their game. Robinson Cano, one of the most thoughtful baseball people I've ever been around. I had a chance to eat dinner with him last night and get to hear his thoughts on baseball and his love for the game and hitting. It's going to help our players tremendously."
Robinson Cano was introduced as a member of the Mets on Tuesday, making him the 133rd MLB player to have played for both the Mets and Yankees. 

The 35-year-old joins Todd Frazier as current players on the Mets roster who previously played for the Yankees. 

Other notables who played for both teams include Yogi Berra, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, David Cone, Al Leiter and Carlos Beltran
Free agent Patrick Corbin cemented a top spot in the Nationals' power-arm rotation on Tuesday, when the heated sweepstakes for the 29-year-old starter finally came to an end. The southpaw reportedly signed to a six-year, $140 million deal with Washington, according to Jon Heyman of FanCred.

The Yankees and Phillies were among the final two teams to be in on Corbin, though the Yankees were reportedly not interested in a 6-year deal for the lefty.

The NL East is set to showcase an army of jawdropping starters. The Nationals will flash Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and now, Corbin as their top three starters for an all-hands-on-deck shot at the 2019 postseason. If Thor remains in Flushing, the Mets will counter their rivals with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler
As the Mets look to further reshape their team after landing Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano in a blockbuster trade with the Mariners, it sounds like they'll have some extra payroll to work with.

"It's absolutely opened up," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said Tuesday about the payroll heading into the 2019 season. "And Brodie understands the parameters that we're working within -- be it trades and obviously this one is pretty neutral in terms of dollars when you look at what we're getting back and the salary relief. But also the ability to do other things with some of the insurance money." 

Wilpon also noted that the Mets had recently non-tendered Wilmer Flores, freeing up even more additional money. 

 
Van Wagenen joins Steve Gelbs after the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz press conference. He admits he's not afraid of failing to succeed.

Mets new GM Brodie Van Wagenen has already lived up to his mission statement from his own introductory press conference: "We will win now and in the future." And on Tuesday, he addressed the press at another press conference, this time to introduce his first acquisitions in Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz

It was a move many were surprised to see as Van Wagenen's first deal in his new role. But he wants to make his team better immediately for the 2019 season, and Van Wagenen knows that is going to mean making some big decisions like this one.

"I didn't leave my previous post to be bashful or shy in this job," Van Wagenen told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

 
Noah Syndergaard has been made available by the Mets via trade, but GM Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Tuesday that it would take "very special circumstances" for the team to "even consider" dealing him.

Martino reported last week that the next step for the Mets after their Edwin Diaz-Robinson Cano blockbuster could be to trade Syndergaard, with the team potentially replacing him with one of the high-end starting pitchers on the free agent market. The Mets have also reportedly been in contact with the Indians about a potential trade for Corey Kluber.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If you're taking Van Wagenen at face value about it needing to take "very special circumstances" for the Mets to trade Syndergaard, than a potential deal with the Padres for him would seemingly be completely off the table...
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen explains his plans behind the Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade and team's mindset moving forward.

While introducing Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano after making his blockbuster trade, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen invoked his mission statement from earlier this offseason.

Noting the "hard work," "collaboration," and "unwavering commitment" he said would exemplify the franchise, Van Wagenen said the deal is a signal.

"This trade should be a signal to our players and our fans that words alone will not define this franchise," he said.
Robinson Cano joined Steve Gelb after his introductory press conference. The second baseman is excited to be back in NY with the Mets.

Robinson Cano is back in New York wearing pinstripes, but with a slight color change. This time around, his No. 24 jersey will have the Mets' blue and orange, and he couldn't be happier as he donned it for the first time on Tuesday during his introductory press conference. 

But Cano doesn't want too much change from his last stint in New York, more specifically what position he plays. Speaking with SNY's Steve Gelbs, the 36-year-old said second base -- his natural position -- is where he hopes to play every game with the Mets. 

"To be honest, it's hard when you have to move around when you play second base for 14 years," he said. "Hopefully I'll be able to play second base every day."
The Mets felt that if they didn't quickly finalize their trade for Mariners closer Edwin Diaz and INF Robinson Cano, that Diaz would have been traded to the Phillies, COO Jeff Wilpon said Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Phillies were trying to snag Diaz as part of the trade that eventually netted them SS Jean Segura, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported earlier Tuesday.

According to Rosenthal, discussions between the Phillies and Mariners for Segura and Diaz included RHP Sixto Sanchez, the Phillies' top prospect who is the No. 21 prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list.
Watch live on SNY's Facebook and Twitter today at 11 a.m. as the Mets introduce Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.

SNY will air the entire press conference, with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Cano, and Diaz.

Steve Gelbs will anchor SNY's coverage from Citi Field, while Gary Apple and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino will be live from the SNY studios. 
The Mets will introduce Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano during a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m., which you can watch live via SNY on Twitter and Facebook. 

With step 1 of the offseason plan done, here are five questions GM Brodie Van Wagenen should answer...

Are you serious about trading Noah Syndergaard and, if not, have you seen any interest in Zack Wheeler?
Former Mets outfielder Jay Bruce said he wasn't as surprised at being traded for the third time in the past two and a half years.

"Honestly, it's just another trade now," Bruce said, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma, after he was included in the seven-player blockbuster trade that brought Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. "The third trade doesn't hold quite the shock as the first couple do."

The Mets dealt Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and three prospects -- OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista -- to the Mariners for Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer and Cano, the veteran second baseman who has five years remaining on his 10-year deal.
The trade sending Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano from the Mariners to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and Gerson Bautista is done, with Cano having passed his physical.

Aside from taking on the contracts of Bruce and Swarzak, the Mariners will send the Mets $20 million as part of the deal, reports Jon Heyman of FanCred. New York will receive $5 million in 2019 and then $3.75 million over the final four years of Cano's contract, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

There is expected to be a press conference at Citi Field on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to announce the deal. 
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The everyday catcher
The Phillies are about to acquire SS Jean Segura in a trade from the Mariners in exchange for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. And Seattle could be sending Anthony Swarzak to Philly, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today and FanCred's Jon Heyman.

Jayson Stark of ESPN refutes those reports, saying Swarzak won't be heading to the Phillies. 

Swarzak was just sent from the Mets to the Mariners in the blockbuster for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz...

 
Robinson Cano took another step toward becoming a Met, landing at JFK Airport late Sunday night in advance of Monday's physical for the megadeal. And he's happy to return to the Big Apple.

"It's good to be back in New York," Cano told the New York Post after flying in from the Dominican Republic. 

The second baseman is part of a trade, agreed upon Saturday, that would send Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to the Mariners, pending physicals and MLB approval. Seattle would reportedly also send $20 million to New York.
Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterWith pretty much all of the details of the Mets' blockbuster trade with the Mariners now known, let's take a look at how the deal will impact the Mets' payroll in both the short and long-term...

What we know

The Mets will acquire Robinson CanoEdwin Diaz, and $20 million from the Mariners in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, and Gerson Bautista.
Sure, Robinson Cano is the more high-profile name in the blockbuster Mets-Mariners trade. But Edwin Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer, is the real star the Mets received.

Diaz led the league with 57 saves last season and recorded 124 strikeouts, a 1.96 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP in 73.1 innings with Seattle.

And last year wasn't a fluke. He has a career 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 109 saves in three seasons while striking out 14.2 batters per nine innings since debuting in 2016.
