For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Chris Flexen allowed a homer to the first batter he faced and was charged with four runs on five hits, four walks and a hit-by-pitch while fanning two in three innings in his Major League debut.

2) Jay Bruce hit his team-leading 26th homer -- a two-run blast to pull New York within 7-5 in the ninth -- and drove in three runs. Yoenis Cespedes had an RBI double while Michael Conforto, Asdrubal Cabrera and Mark Reynolds had two hits apiece.

3) Tyler Pill allowed a three-run homer to Dusty Coleman -- the first of his career -- to put the Mets in a 7-1 hole.

Highlights from the game...

Video: Chris Flexen's heads-up play gets the runner at home

Video: Yoenis Cespedes rips an RBI double

Video: Jay Bruce hits his 26th home run of the year

News and notes...

With the loss, the Mets fell to 19-31 in San Diego since 2003. New York has one series victory (2011) against the Padres on the road in that span.

Flexen (0-1) became the first Mets starting pitcher to be promoted directly from Double-A since Mike Pelfrey in 2006. The right-hander was 6-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 10 starts with Class A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.

Cespedes went 6-for-15 (.400) with a homer, two doubles, two triples and five RBIs in the four-game series.

Conforto is hitting .309 (17-for-55) with five doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored in 13 games since the All-Star break.

What they said after the game...

Flexen on his Major League debut: "It was a tough outing to swallow, but I'm still living the dream here."

What's next...

The Mets (47-53) travel to Seattle to begin a three-game series with the Mariners (51-52) at Safeco Field on Friday night at 10 p.m. on SNY.

Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.19 ERA, 1.73 WHIP) opens the weekend set looking to snap a personal three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old surrendered three runs over a season-high seven innings of a 3-2 loss to the A's on Sunday. Montero has never faced the Mariners.

Ariel Miranda (7-4, 4.30 ERA 1.16 WHIP) takes the ball with just one win in his last eight starts. The right-hander has surrendered four or more runs in four of his last seven outings and enters Friday's start with a 7.31 ERA in July. Miranda has never faced the Mets.