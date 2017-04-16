The Mets start a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY. Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies. Here are five facts to make you sound smart entering tonight's game...

1) Since the middle of 2014, the Mets have dominated the Phillies...

The Mets have won 17 of their last 23 games against the Phillies when playing at Citi Field. The Mets have also won 15 of their last 17 series against Philadelphia going 29-12 since the start of 2015, while hitting 79 home runs compared to just 34 by the Phillies...

2) Hitters put the ball in play against Eflin, who doesn't get many swings and misses...

According to MLB Statcast, opposing hitters swung and missed only 6.7 percent of Eflin's pitches during his 11 starts in 2016. However, on pitches when the opposition made contact, 22.5 percent were put in play, which was the seventh-highest mark in MLB...

3) Mets relievers are in bit of a slump...

The Mets bullpen lost their final three games against the Marlins this past weekend, allowing 7 runs and 12 hits in 11 innings in Miami. In games that the Mets have lost, their bullpen has a 6.75 ERA. Apr 16, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker (49) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports However, in games they have won, the bullpen has a 1.27 ERA. Similarly, the Mets are 7-1 when they score four or more runs, but 0-5 when they score three or fewer runs... 4) That said, Josh Smoker's split finger has been nasty this season...

Opposing batters are 1-for-8 with four swinging strikeouts against Smoker's splitter during his last four appearances, according to MLB's Statcast.

5) The Mets hit home runs, but they haven't been dramatic... at least not yet.

Despite hitting the second-most home runs in baseball this season, the Mets have yet to hit a grand slam, walk-off home run, leadoff home run or a pinch-hit home run.