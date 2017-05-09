For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Neil Walker's two-run triple -- played badly by Giants left-fielder Abraham Nunez -- highlighted a four-run first inning for the Mets. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also had RBIs in the opening frame.
2) T.J. Rivera had an RBI double and went 3-for-4. Michael Conforto doubled and hit a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and Rene Rivera finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
3) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings to win his second game and first since April 12. He became the first Mets' starter to allow one run or fewer since April 18, a span of 17 games.
The Mets (15-16) continue their three-game series against the Giants (11-22) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. Neil Walker hit a game-winning double in the ninth inning Monday night as the Mets beat the Giants, 4-3.
The Mets have won seven of their last 10 games and won three straight series ... Last night's win was the Mets' first walkoff win of the year. ... When Terry Collins manages his 1,004th game with the Mets tonight, he will pass Bobby Valentine for the second-most managed games in team history. Davey Johnson is first with 1,012.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.83 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Nationals...
Matt Harvey was reinstated before Tuesday's game after being suspended three days without pay since Saturday for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.
Harvey first addressed his teammates, speaking for roughly 10-to-15 minutes while on the verge of tears, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, who says Harvey went "point by point" to his teammates while explaining how he screwed up.
Harvey then addressed reporters and said...
- He's embarrassed by his actions, and apologizes to ownership, players and fans for his actions this past weekend.
- He needs to rededicate himself to putting himself in the best physical shape to succeed on the baseball field.
- He admits to having been out late past curfew after Friday's game...
The New York Mets optioned LHP Josh Smoker to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday after they reinstated RHP Matt Harvey from his three-game suspension.
Harvey, speaking for the first time since the team suspended him over the weekend for not showing up to Citi Field for Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins, apoligized to the team and said he felt "embarrassed" by his actions.
Originally scheduled to start on Sunday, the Mets suspended Harvey for three games beginning on Saturday and announced he would make his next start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Smoker, 28, had a 7.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 innings across 15 relief outings with the Mets this season.
The chatter on talk radio and the team's record indicates that the Mets are a disaster, struggling, off track and heading toward a wasted season.
"Everything about the Mets feels out of control," Bob Klapisch writes today for the Bergen Record in an article titled Feels Like the Mets are Spiraling Out of Control.
He's not wrong. It does feel this way. However, to anyone watching the Mets play baseball during the last 10 days, it looks like everything is fine. The Mets appear to be back on course and ready to again contend for their third-straight postseason.
Last night is a perfect example of this disconnect...
Matt Harvey will be reinstated Tuesday after being suspended three days starting Saturday without pay for missing that day's game against the Marlins at Citi Field.
Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that he expects Harvey to first apologize to his teammates Tuesday, after which he is expected to address the media between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
According to NY Post reporter Kevin Kernan, a source told him Harvey may choose not to apologize.
The Mets said Sunday when announcing his suspension that Harvey reported missing Saturday's game because he was suffering from a severe migraine headache.
Mets closer Jeurys Familia needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth inning Monday to get his first win of the season to go with three saves in three chances this season.
He looked good in his previous appearance. However, last night is the first time this season that Familia looked calm, confident and like the dominant, shut-down closer that cruised to 51 saves in 2016.
Neil Walker had two hits and a walk-off single during Monday's win over the Giants at Citi Field.
Walker fouled off three straight pitches before lining Hunter Strickland's 1-2 curveball down the right-field line to drive in Michael Conforto and give the Mets their fourth win in their last five games.
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, could return in roughly two weeks, manager Terry Collins said after Monday night's win.
Cespedes has been rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, but was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson said over the weekend that the team would try and take a "fuller look" at Cespedes and see if there are ways the team can prevent him from suffering further injuries.
After Cespedes underwent the tests on Monday, Collins said he could be cleared to resume baseball activity within a few days...
Tonight at Citi Field, Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will oppose Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 5.03 ERA) at 7:10 p.m in the second game of a three-game series between the Mets and Giants.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Neil Walker's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first walk-off win of the season. Walker also doubled home a run in the first and finished 2-for-5.
2) Jacob deGrom struck out 11 over six innings, the fourth time in five starts he's struck out 10 or more batters. He surrendered four hits, including two home runs, and three walks. DeGrom has 51 strikeouts in his last 30 2/3 innings over four starts.
The Mets (14-16) open a three-game series against the Giants (11-21) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins over the weekend.
The Giants are the first non-N.L. East opponent the Mets will play this season. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in six of their last seven games. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 44 home runs.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (3.68 ERA/3.05 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed five runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out five in 5.0 innings last Wednesday against the Braves. It was the first time this season that deGrom allowed more than three runs...
It's 5:16 p.m. before Monday night's game and I have no idea who is on the team's 25-man roster. It's getting to a point this season where one of my pre-game routines is to double check the transaction list to be sure I'm not imagining who is and isn't available...
In case you missed it, LHP Tommy Milone, who was picked up on waivers a few days ago, has been added to the 25-man roster in place of LHP Adam Wilk, who was temporarily called up this past Sunday to start in place of Matt Harvey, who was suspended three days for not showing up to Saturday's game.
Meanwhile, though SS Asdrubal Cabrera is unavailable after jamming his thumb this past weekend, he will not go on the disabled list. Instead, though Terry Collins said Cabrera feels "great," he will almost certainly remain unavailable... to rest his legs.
Mets RHP Matt Harvey will likely return to the starting rotation on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, manager Terry Collins said on Monday.
Manager Terry Collins said after Monday's game that newly-acquired LHP Tommy Milone will start on Wednesday as opposed to Harvey or Rafael Montero.
GM Sandy Alderson announced on Sunday that Harvey would be suspended three games without pay, beginning on Saturday, for violating team rules, with reports later indicating Harvey had not reported to the ballpark for Saturday's game.
Tags: Matt Harvey
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who exited Saturday's game due to a jammed left thumb, felt good Monday after hitting in the batting cage, manager Terry Collins said.
The Mets had summoned INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas in case they decided to place Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list.
Collins said Cabrera -- who hasn't taken ground balls since the injury -- would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games.
Collins said Cabrera would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games...
RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) will start tonight as the Mets begin a three-game series with the Giants at Citi Field.
Finally, the Mets will suit up against a team not from the NL East, against whom they played their first 30 games of the season. Frankly, I'm thrilled to see a different team on the other side of the field. The Mets also play the Marlins, Braves and Nationals quite a lot during Spring Training, so to say they've been overexposed would be an understatement.
My hope is that by seeing some new faces, different competition, eventually hitting in other ballparks on the road and in different, warmer weather will all combine to help breathe new life in to the season and put wind in the team's sails as they move through May and June.
Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, who has been out all season due to a hamstring injury, is now also dealing with a knee injury, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Nimmo had been continuing his rehab assigmnent with Triple-A Las Vegas last week and was epxected to remain there once he came off the disabled list...
In this week's MetsBlog Q&Acast, I talk with Press Box Revolution author Rich Coutinho, who was at Citi Field covering the Mets during the Matt Harvey fiasco, about...
1) The reaction from Harvey's teammates, specially Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes
2) The team's recent success, and if it's being overshadowed by injury and scandal...
3) The way Harvey and the team should handle the situation going forward...
4) How Harvey can easily turn himself from villain back to hero in less than two weeks...
5) Bruce as team leader, which was unimaginable a few months ago...
To learn more about Coutinho's book, Press Box Revolution, click here...
To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
The Mets have designated LHP Adam Wilk to make room for LHP Tommy Milone on the roster, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJAM.
Wilk, who started in place of the suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings.
Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, has a 6.43 ERA in six appearances this season. He has also given up six home runs...
The Mets have won six of their last nine games. However, every day during that time, fans and media have been bogged down in some sort of off-field controversy or injury news.
For instance, to end April, the Mets took two of three from the Nationals, but I spent the next few days only being asked about Noah Syndergaard's injury.
This past weekend, the Mets took two of three from the Marlins. And, instead of talking about the team's recent success on field, or how they're the top scoring team in the NL during the last week and a half, I'll likely spend all day today talking and writing about Matt Harvey being suspended for three days and what that means to his career in New York.
So, let's get to it...
Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) and the Mets open a three-game series at home against Matt Moore (1-4, 6.75 ERA) and the Giants on Monday at 7:10 pm ET.
The Giants, who have lost six of their last eight games, were delayed leaving Cincinnati when their player bus broke down on the way to the airport late Sunday.
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is day-to-day with a sprained left thumb after an MRI revealed no ligament damage, GM Sandy Alderson said on MLB Network Radio.
Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Marlins in the third inning after injuring his left thumb when he dove to make a play on a ball hit by Miami's Marcell Ozuna. X-rays on Saturday were negative for any fractures.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Adam Wilk allowed three homers and six runs over 3 2/3 innings filling in for the suspended Matt Harvey. He walked one and struck out two in his first Major League appearance since 2015 with the Angels.
2) After scoring 35 runs in their last three games, New York was shut out for the first time this season. The Mets managed one hit on Sunday -- Rene Rivera's leadoff single in the sixth.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson hopes 1B Lucas Duda will return to the team in a week, he said to MLB Network Radio on Sunday.
Duda, who suffered a hyperextended elbow last month, was initially on the verge of returning a week ago but endured setbacks after feeling a "twinge" in his elbow. He took dry swings earlier in the week and was in the starting lineup for single-A St. Lucie on Sunday.
In 13 games for the Mets this season, Duda is hitting .238 with four home runs and seven RBI.
The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 60-day disabled list to make room for pitcher Adam Wilk.
Syndergaard told reporters on Saturday that he will not throw for six weeks as he recovers from his partially torn right lat.
Syndergaard received "positive news" during his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache who gave a second opinion on his partially torn right lat, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.
The Mets (14-15) will go for the series sweep of the Marlins (12-17) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY. The Mets cruised to an easy 11-3 win on Saturday evening after scoring five runs in the first inning.
The Mets have won their last three series and are 16-10 in their last 26 games against the Marlins...They have scored at least five runs in nine straight games, which is tied for the second-longest stretch in club history...The Mets' outfielders are second in the majors in home runs (24), trailing only the Yankees who have 26.
The Mets scored 11 runs in a sloppy defensive game for the Marlins, who had three errors and walked in two runs as the Mets cruised to an 11-3 win at CitiField on Saturday.
Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce, and Jose Reyes had RBI hits in the Mets' five-run first inning, while Kevin Plawecki added a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked in a run. Conforto had another bases loaded walk in the fifth and walked three times on the night.
TJ Rivera added an RBI single in the Mets' three-run fifth and scored twice.
Robert Gsellman allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings and earned the win in the Mets' 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Saturday.
Gsellman twice fell victim to the long ball, giving up homers to Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton, but otherwise was able to limit the damage.
Saturday's outing marked the second time Gsellman (2-2, 6.54 ERA) got the win in as many starts after earning his first win of the year on May 1.
The Mets (14-15) will go for the sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Marlins (12-17) today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY. The Mets cruised to an 11-3 win over the Marlins on Saturday night.
Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. He allowed six runs on eight hits in five and 1/3 innings in his last start on May 2 against the Braves. Jose Urena (0-0, 2.35 ERA), who has served in a relief role, will get the start for the Marlins. In two appearances against the Mets this season, Urena has allowed one run on three hits in four innings.
Things you should know about tonight's game...
1) The Mets scored a season-high five runs in the first and blew open the game late to win for the sixth time in eight games. Asdrubal Cabrera and Jay Bruce had RBI doubles in the opening frame, Jose Reyes had an RBI single, Kevin Plawecki delivered a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.
2) Bruce doubled twice and drove in three runs and Conforto had two RBIs on a pair of bases-loaded walks. T.J. Rivera added an RBI single and Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring groundout.
Mets RHP Rafael Montero is not a lock to make his next start, according to general manager Sandy Alderson. Alderson told reporters on Saturday that he was "disappointed" by Friday night's outing and that the team is looking at options both inside and outside of the organization.
Montero only lasted 3.2 innings in his first start of the season against the Marlins, as he gave up five runs on seven hits and walked four other batters. The 26-year-old pitcher has a 10.45 ERA so far this season, along with 10 strikeouts to 11 walks.
The Mets (13-15) play game two of their three-game series against the Marlins (12-16) on Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the Marlins, 8-7, in Friday evening's series opener, as they scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 7-3 deficit.
The Mets have won five of their last seven...They have scored five runs in each of their last five games, which is the longest stretch since they scored five runs in 12 consecutive games back in August 2007...They are 5-10 at home so far this season and last night's victory was their first win in Queens since April 19 against the Phillies.
On a night Rafael Montero stepped into the rotation for Noah Syndergaard and again flopped, it certainly did not go unnoticed that Gabriel Ynoa made his Orioles debut and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards.
The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verrett in November.
The knee-jerk reaction would be to mock the Mets for those sales, making it sound like cheapness prompted them to peddle assets that now would be useful given the decimation to their rotation.
The Mets proudly honored United States Air Force MSGT Kevin Harford during Friday's game, presented by First Data.
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about tonight's game...
1) The Mets trailed 7-1 in the fourth and 7-3 in the seventh, but rallied for five runs on six hits and a walk. Rene Rivera, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Conforto had RBI singles. T.J. Rivera followed with a game-tying two-run double. Jay Bruce and Neil Walker struck out with runners at second and third with nobody out but Wilmer Flores' bases-loaded walk forced in the go-ahead run.
2) After Josh Smoker allowed two runs in relief of Rafael Montero, Fernando Salas, Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, Addison Reed and Jeurys Familia held the Marlins scoreless over the last five innings.