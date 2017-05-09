For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-run triple -- played badly by Giants left-fielder Abraham Nunez -- highlighted a four-run first inning for the Mets. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also had RBIs in the opening frame.

2) T.J. Rivera had an RBI double and went 3-for-4. Michael Conforto doubled and hit a solo home run, his eighth of the year, and Rene Rivera finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

3) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, two hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings to win his second game and first since April 12. He became the first Mets' starter to allow one run or fewer since April 18, a span of 17 games.