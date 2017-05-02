Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard will head back to New York for an MRI after leaving Sunday's game with a "possible lat strain," according to the team.

He appeared to show discomfort in his penultimate pitch, then exited after grabbing under his armpit on his final pitch. His MRI is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday, GM Sandy Alderson said.

"Certainly was something we didn't need to see," manager Terry Collins said after Sunday's 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Syndergaard gave up five runs on five hits in just one and 1/3 innings before departing. He threw 38 pitches on the day in his first start since April 20. Collins said he didn't see any physical warning signs with Syndergaard in the first inning.

"He was throwing 100," he said. "I saw nothing wrong with him."

His start was initially backed up after he suffered biceps tendinitis. Syndergaard, whose ERA jumped to 3.29, refused an MRI during the week, noting that he felt "in tune" with his body and did not feel he needed one.

"I think he understands that there's something going on now that he needs to have examined," Alderson said.

"Would the MRI have disclosed a lat issue or reaffirmed some concern about the bicep?'' Alderson continued. "We'll never know."