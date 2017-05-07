The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 60-day disabled list to make room for pitcher Adam Wilk.

Syndergaard told reporters on Saturday that he will not throw for six weeks as he recovers from his partially torn right lat.

Syndergaard received "positive news" during his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache who gave a second opinion on his partially torn right lat, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

The Mets have not given an official timetable for Syndergaard's return, though GM Sandy Alderson said earlier this week that Syndergaard would be out for a matter of weeks, not days.

"We don't know when he'll be back," Alderson said on Saturday.

Mets LHP Steven Matz missed roughly two months with a torn lat in 2015, but the Mets expect Syndergaard to need more time to recover than Matz did, a team source told Marc Carig of Newsday.