Terry Collins is not panicking and he still believes in his team, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

Kernan's article is more or less one long quote from the manager, who -- among other talking points, cliches and wisdom -- says...

"We got a long way to go. ... We put one streak together we are right back in this. ... That's big league baseball. ... It's just the nature of the game. ... You run into a team that's hot, you get beat sometimes. ... We will get through it. ... You gotta have some patience."

Mets 2B Neil Walker appreciates his manager's confidence and consistent approach, especially since they handled adversity so well last season, he told Kernan.

"He never panicked," Walker said of Collins in 2016. "We never sensed that last year in him, and we haven't sensed that this year.''

I've been hard on Terry. I think it's fair criticism at times. But, I also know I can be unfair and irrational, because, well, that's what fans do. In New York, we play 162 one-game seasons, as Bobby Valentine once said. Thankfully, this is where Terry Collins shines. He has his in-game flaws, no doubt. But, the way he handles you and I, the media and the potential for panic inside his clubhouse is strategic, political and effective.

In 2015, the Mets lost three games in late-July with John Mayberry Jr. and Eric Campbell in the middle of their batting order. It dropped them to one game above .500 as a result of losing 11 out of 15 games. At that time, literally everyone was freaking out on Sandy Alderson, including typically level-headed national reporters, like ESPN.com's Buster Olney...

In less than two weeks, Yoenis Cespedes would be crushing baseballs out of Citi Field and leading the Mets through an outstanding August and September, an amazing postseason and their first World Series appearance in more than a decade.

In other words, this is not unfamiliar territory, as long-time MetsBlog reader Nathan K underscored by sending this image of the last two season's schedules...

It's possible the Mets end April just 10-13 . But, the fact is, it'll still be just May 1. And, this is still essentially the same roster everyone loved less than a month ago with a manager they trust and respect, who has led them through fire before. It could be worse, especially if Alderson doesn't make decisions this season focused on winning today and not tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the point is, as cliched as it might be to say, 'We've got a long way to go,' and, 'We have to have patience,' or, 'Ya gotta believe,' it's also true.