The old saying goes that you cannot win a pennant in April, but you certainly can lose it. So let's not fully dismiss the uphill battle the Mets have created by getting swept by the Nationals this past weekend, which has spotted Washington a five-game lead over them in the division.

However, let's also resist the easy temptation to declare the sky is falling because the Mets are in the midst of a 1-7 stretch that has dropped them three games under .500 entering Wednesday's game against the Braves at Citi Field...

Only eight months ago, the Mets were 60-62 and seemingly in dire straits after losing the opening two games in San Francisco. An Aug. 19 defeat dropped the Mets 5½ games behind the Cardinals for the second wild-card spot, after which I wrote for ESPN:

"The obituary of the season may be written within the week. After two more games in San Francisco, the Mets head to Busch Stadium for a showdown against the Cardinals."

Of course, with Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera freshly off the disabled list at the time, the Mets proceeded to win the final two games against the Giants, then two of three in St. Louis on their way to finishing 87-75 and reaching the postseason for the second straight year.

This time, the Mets have five months to overcome a lesser deficit. And Cespedes, similarly absent during this swoon because of a hamstring issue, had pledged to return to the lineup on Tuesday and was in there before the game was postponed.

Aug 27, 2016; Jose Reyes (7) and Yoenis Cespedes (52) celebrate at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake, the Mets have issues, including Curtis Granderson and Jose Reyes' paltry production. And you ought not make a habit of spotting opponents leads in the standings and closing late (just as the Mets did last season). Yet other concerns around the Mets have been answered positively, including Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto's early production.

The Mets currently are on a four-game losing streak. In 2016, the Mets had separate four-game losing streaks in April, May, June, July and August. And each time fans feared the sky was falling. Except it really wasn't. Nor is it now...