The Mets have lost eight of their last nine games, including four in a row, and are now three games below .500 for the first time in more than a year. They are off today, during which they can rest and replay images in their mind of being swept this past weekend by the Nationals.

Have fun, guys...

As for me, I'm trapped between being frustrated and knowing there are still 143 games left to play this season. It may feel like it's ending, but we still need to cross off Memorial Day, multiple west coast trips, three series in DC, the All-Star break, trade deadline, the dog days of summer and Labor Day before getting a chance to play meaningful games in September for the third straight season.

Of course, it doesn't help that the Nationals just embarrassed the Mets on national TV late Sunday, during which Citi Field was essentially silent and empty entering the ninth inning.

In my mind, the Mets-Nationals rivalry is still beating like summer 2015. However, the reality is that the Mets are just 8-17 against Washington during the last year and a half, during which the Nationals also won back the NL East.

Seriously, the Nationals are firing on all cylinders right now. They're totally locked in and getting unexpected contributions from guys like Ryan Zimmerman. Similarly, Max Scherzer looks to be at the top of his game and Daniel Murphy is again off to an amazing start.

By the way, I'm happy for Murphy. The Mets had other plans, didn't want to re-sign him after 2015, he knew it, he got paid well in DC and is producing, which is great for him. I just wish he wasn't doing it for the Nationals and, more importantly, doing it so well against the Mets. In 75 at0bats since going to DC, Murphy is batting .410 with 21 RBI and seven home runs in 22 games against the Mets.



Apr 23, 2017; Daniel Murphy (20) hits a grand slam at Citi Field. Credit: Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

I hate to say this, because it feels wrong given history, but next week the Mets may need to start pitching very inside to Murphy to get him back off the plate a bit. If he gets hit, so be it...

He's making the Mets look like fools. He's a one-man scoring machine and Terry Collins can't afford to have it continue. I get that Murphy's their friend, but right now he's creating losses. And if the Mets want to stop losing, like it or not, they need to check their old buddy, because he clearly has no issue beating up on them.

Anyway, back to the Mets, losing, and the overall season...

So, is it all about the injuries? Are the Mets struggling simply because they're -- again -- missing a bunch of players, but this time doing it when the Nationals are on fire? Is it literally just bad timing? Or, is the roster flawed? If so, how can it be improved in a meaningful, proactive way?

Apr 22, 2017; Dan Warthen visits Jacob deGrom (48) during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

It can't. That's the cold, hard reality. The fact is, it's too early for the Mets and any other team to know any of the above answers because we just don't have enough information on the season at hand.

In six weeks, which is about when MLB teams meet and take stock in their season, it's still very plausible that the Mets are well above .500 and on Washington's heels with a lineup that features Michael Conforto batting third, a productive Jose Reyes, a healthy Lucas Duda, a revitalized Jay Bruce, MVP candidate Yoenis Cespedes and a rotation competing with itself for the Cy Young award. It's also possible no one gets better. And if they do, just as the position players are returning, the pitchers could begin to drop like flies...

The point is, as difficult as it might be, I think I need to just zip it, stop biting my nails, be cool and let things play out a bit before judging an entire season that is only 10 percent complete.

In time, there will be no more tomorrows. But, for now, there are still 143 of them. I hope the Mets can heal up, stay strong and make the most of it, because they still have an incredibly talented roster and the potential to win a World Series.

