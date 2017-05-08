The chatter on talk radio and the team's record indicates that the Mets are a disaster, struggling, off track and heading toward a wasted season.

"Everything about the Mets feels out of control," Bob Klapisch writes today for the Bergen Record in an article titled Feels Like the Mets are Spiraling Out of Control.

He's not wrong. It does feel this way. However, to anyone watching the Mets play baseball during the last 10 days, it looks like everything is fine. The Mets appear to be back on course and ready to again contend for their third-straight postseason.

Last night is a perfect example of this disconnect...

May 8, 2017; Walker (20) hits a game winning walkoff single at Citi Field. Credit: Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

In the hours before Monday's first pitch, WFAN 660 AM featured call after call after call from Mets fans to hosts losing their minds and complaining about Matt Harvey, the pitching staff, the team's handling of injuries and how Sandy Alderson is wasting a chance to win a World Series.

I even moaned here about the state of the roster.

The Mets then took the field. If they truly are the team being described on radio or on the back page of the newspaper, the Mets would have folded last night after trailing by two runs in the first inning and trailing by one after the sixth inning against the Giants. Instead, the actual team -- the real life men in uniform -- fought back to win for the seventh time during their last 10 games...

NL since April 27, 2017 Tm W L W-L% pythW-L% RS RA LAD 7 2 0.778 0.805 63 29 NYM 7 3 0.700 0.500 70 70 CIN 7 3 0.700 0.649 63 45 COL 6 3 0.667 0.673 43 29 STL 6 3 0.667 0.685 52 34 WSN 5 5 0.500 0.651 59 42 MIL 4 5 0.444 0.407 35 43 PIT 5 6 0.455 0.481 47 49 SDP 4 5 0.444 0.446 40 45 CHC 4 6 0.400 0.409 45 55 ATL 3 6 0.333 0.376 50 66 ARI 3 6 0.333 0.371 27 36 SFG 3 7 0.300 0.176 31 72 MIA 3 8 0.273 0.356 47 65 PHI 2 8 0.200 0.412 42 51

"They're a great bunch," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game, when asked about his team's win Monday night. "They know how to win and it's what they've done."

Tonight at Citi Field, Zack Wheeler and the Mets look to continue their recent on-field success when they again host the Giants, who have lost four straight and seven of 10.

"Even in those years that we did win the championship, there was a month in there somewhere where we really struggled," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Monday. "It's time for us to do something."

In three prior starts against the Giants, who traded Wheeler to the Mets in July 2011 for Carlos Beltran, he is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA. He'll be opposed by Jeff Samardzija, against whom left-handed batters are hitting .296.

Whereas Samardzija may want to pitch around lefties, Wheeler would be wise to bring his fastball.

According to MLB's StatCast, the Giants are tied for the fifth-worst batting average and second-worst slugging percentage against pitches of at least 95 mph this season.

In the event the Mets win tonight, it will give them their fourth straight series win, their eighth win in 11 games and get them back to .500 for the first time since early April 20.