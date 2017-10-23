With two outs and no one on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Mets rallied from a 5-3 deficit to defeat the Red Sox, 6-5, in Game 6 of the World Series on today's date in 1986.

After the first two batters were retired, Gary Carter, Kevin Mitchell, and Ray Knight delivered singles to bring the Mets within 5-4.

Mookie Wilson was up next and fought off numerous two-strike pitches before Bob Stanley's wild pitch allowed Mitchell to score the tying run. Wilson then hit a dribbler up first base that got through Bill Buckner's legs, bringing home Knight with the running run as the Mets forced Game 7.

After rain postponed Game 7 for a day, the Mets beat the Red Sox, 8-5, to win the second World Series in franchise history.