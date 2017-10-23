The Mets beat the Red Sox, 8-5, at Shea Stadium on today's date in 1986 to win the second World Series title in franchise history.

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mets rallied to score three runs to tie the game -- with Keith Hernandez ripping a two-run single and Gary Carter driving in the tying run. Ray Knight's solo homer in the seventh inning gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, and New York added two more runs later in the frame to go up 6-3.

After the Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to draw within 6-5, Darryl Strawberry hit a solo homer in the bottom half to make it 7-5, Mets, and Jesse Orosco's RBI single made it 8-5.

Orosco struck out Marty Barrett for the final out, and bedlam ensued.

