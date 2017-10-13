Mar 12, 2017; Todd Frazier (with the White Sox) looks on at Camelback Ranch. Credit: Camporeale-USA TODAY
In a post for MLB Trade Rumors, Tim Dierkes projects that free-agent infielder Todd Frazier will eventually sign a three-year, $33 million deal this winter. Frazier is the only free agent ranked in MLBTR's Top 50 that Dierkes has the Mets signing.

"He's the cheaper alternative to Mike Moustakas and could fit with the Mets, Royals, Angels, Braves, Cardinals or Yankees," Dierkes concludes about Frazier.

In 66 regular season games after being acquired by the Yankees this past season, Frazier hit just .222, but had a .365 OBP with 11 HR and 32 RBI. He had 16 home runs with the White Sox before the trade, prior to which he hit just .207. In 13 postseason games, he hit just .186 with one home run.

However, according to his former manager with the Reds, Bryan Price, Frazier's value to a team has as much to do with what he brings off field as it does with what he can do between the lines.

"His batting average is not as robust as some might like, but if you take a hard look at his intangibles, you get a better player than the numbers suggest," Price recently told NY Post reporter Joel Sherman. 

For instance, according to Sherman, while Frazier is helping the Yankees on field, he is also providing their young team with a much-needed sense of passion, confidence, IQ, and fearlessness.

"No matter how much he might struggle at the plate, his love for the game is always there," Price added. "His passion to figure out ways for his team to win never goes away."

Every summer, I seem to write about how Alderson should try to trade for Frazier, who is now a free agent. My interest in him has only increased after watching him during and after every postseason game this October.

Frazier has major holes in his game, no question. But in seeing his attitude and his constant top-step enthusiasm -- regardless of the score -- it's clear he will solve more problems at Citi Field than he will create, especially given the overall age and state of Alderson's roster.

As I've mentioned a few times here before, the Mets clearly lacked leadership among their position players after trading Neil WalkerJay Bruce, and Curtis Granderson last season. 

In 2015, when the Mets got to the World Series, they were kept in check by Granderson, Walker, Daniel MurphyMichael Cuddyer, and Wright. The following year, Alderson lost Murphy and Cuddyer, but added Asdrubal Cabrera, followed by Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes. However, out of all the names mentioned above, Wright is the only one guaranteed to be in spring training next year.

Wright may be the team's official captain, but it's difficult to be viewed as a team leader when you're not succeeding, failing and grinding it out on field with your teammates. Similarly, much like the Mets had in Mike Piazza, while Yoenis Cespedes is a tremendous, inspiring, valuable force on field, he leads mostly by example and not by being aware, checking in with guys, keeping people grounded and giving pep talks.

The point is, as currently constructed, the Mets sorely lack this type of presence and leadership. And in the absence of Granderson, Walker, Murphy, etc., and possibly Wright, I'm convinced Frazier can be this type of lieutenant for Mickey Callaway and his coaching staff...

Aug 18, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) signs an autograph prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

"Frazier is a baseball gym rat, endlessly enthusiastic about the game, willing to be a spokesman, a well-regarded teammate," Sherman explains. "He carries himself like someone better than his skills, which makes him like bright lights, big cities, and huge spots."

In addition to his ability to inspire and lead, Frazier also fits in well with Sandy Alderson's approach to hitting, which tend to value people who draw walks and hit pitches in the strike zone for home runs (regardless of their batting average). Also, Frazier plays third and first base, which is helpful given the uncertainty surrounding Wright's health and the rookie status of Dominic Smith.

Frazier will be 32 years old on Opening Day. In addition to the above intangibles, he is a lock to drive in 70 runs, hit 15 doubles, and hit at least 25 home runs.

This level production is likely worth $10-15 million a season, based on what insiders tell me about the current market for over-30 infielders.

Oct 13, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Frazier has talked positively about playing in New York, which is roughly two hours from family and friends and where he grew up in New Jersey. The thing is, while I'm sure he likes being home, he's also been waiting more than a decade to shop himself as an unrestricted free agent. The fact is, this will be the first and last major contract he ever inks, so I seriously doubt he's going to rush the decision or sacrifice millions of dollars so he can more easily get to the Jersey shore.

That said, in this market and this winter, at his age, position and level of production, I see Frazier being offered multiple one- or two-year deals, possibly containing a team option and worth around $30 million. It seems Dierkes believes a team will eventually lock in the final year to get a deal done, which is probably accurate.

In return, Frazier's new team will get a good eye, decent glove, solid power, experience, a positive attitude, and a leader who will run toward the spotlight (not away from it) in a big market. I hope the Mets see him as worth the price tag, because they're on track to need of every one of the above attributes next season.

Sep 19, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Phillip Evans (72) (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 19, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Phillip Evans (72) (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets have re-signed Phil Evans to a minor league deal that includes an invite to big league Spring Training, the team announced Friday.

Evans, RHPs Tyler Pill and Erik Goeddel, and outfielders Travis Taijeron and Wuilmer Becerra had been removed from the 40-man roster on Oct. 25, with all of them later clearing waivers.

The 24-year-old Evans hit .303/.395/.364 in 19 games (38 plate appearances) for the Mets in 2017, during what was his big league debut, after hitting .279/.341/.418 with 11 HR in 127 games for Triple-A Las Vegas...
Here's what we know...

The team's new manager is Mickey Callaway.

His coaching staff will reportedly include Dave Eiland as pitching coach, Pat Roessler as head hitting coach, Ruben Amaro as infield and first base coach, Glenn Sherlock as catching instructor and third base coach and Ricky Bones back again as bullpen coach.
July 6, 2010; Kapler, with the Rays, before a game at Tropicana Field. Credit: Klement-US PRESSWIRE
July 6, 2010; Kapler, with the Rays, before a game at Tropicana Field. Credit: Klement-US PRESSWIRE

Mets Assistant Director of Player Development Nick Francona will work with Major League Baseball to help improve their engagement with military veterans, he said in a statement.

Francona, who worked for the Dodgers before being fired in 2016, said he still strongly disagrees with the results of their investigation of Gabe Kapler and the Dodgers after Francona filed a wrongful termination suit. Francona stated in a 2016 letter to MLB that it wasn't until he exposed himself to a psychological evaluation by MLB's Home Base Program that Kapler began telling front office executives that Francona had been "too hardened" and "ruined" by his experience in the military.
Michelle Ioannou, MetsBlog | TwitterA fresh perspective is what we need in Queens. Let me rephrase, a young, fresh perspective who can better relate to players is what we need in Queens.

And the Mets have that right now with Mickey Callaway. Soon, they may also have it with their pitching coach, and with their head of training -- at least the fresh perspective part anyway.

Why is this exciting? Because after last season, changes needed to be made. And they have been. We will have new faces making decisions and calling the shots on the field. And that's part of what this organization needed...
(Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
(Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Former Mets hitting coach Kevin Long has been hired by the Nationals to serve in the same role, the team announced.

Long, whose contract expired this off-season, had been expected to leave the Mets once the team decided to hire Mickey Callaway to fill their managerial opening.

He will coach under new manager Dave Martinez, who was hired following the departure of Dusty Baker.
Apr 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) talks with coach Ruben Amaro Jr (20) after connecting on his fifth hit of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Mitch Stringer)
Apr 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi (16) talks with coach Ruben Amaro Jr (20) after connecting on his fifth hit of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Mitch Stringer)

The Mets will hire Ruben Amaro, Jr. to be their first base/outfield/baserunning coach, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Amaro, Jr., who was the Phillies' GM from 2009 to 2015, was the first base coach for the Red Sox this past season.

Tom Goodwin, who was the Mets' first base coach from 2011 to 2017, is joining the Red Sox as their new first base coach.
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)
Jul 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (Wendell Cruz)

The Mets have until Nov. 6 to pick up the one-year, $8.5 million option on Asdrubal Cabrera's contract if they want to retain him for 2018. Or, they can pay him a $2 million buyout and make him a free agent.

Cabrera wants the Mets to bring him back, his agent recently told Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.

According to Ackert, the Mets told Cabrera they planned to discuss his contract at their organizational meetings in late October, after which they would inform him of their decision.
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 7, 2016; Detroit: Mets manager Terry Collins (10) takes the ball to relieve relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have until Nov. 4 to decide on the one-year, $7 million option on Jerry Blevins's contract for 2018, with the team planning to pick up the option, FanRag.com's Jon Heyman reported in mid-October.

Similarly, they must soon decide on Asdrubal Cabrera s $8.5 million option >> Read more here about Cabrera.

"I would love to come back to New York," Blevins recently told MMO's Matthew Brownstein. "I feel like we have a lot to prove and I think we'll play that underdog role a lot better than we do playing the favorites. Everybody kind of needs a chip on their shoulder. ... I hope to be a part of it."
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Syndergaard opened 2017 in dominating fashion. He turned in four straight quality starts to open the year. Then his season began to unravel. In his next start, Syndergaard surrendered five runs in just 1 1/3 innings. He then landed on the disabled list with a partially torn lat muscle. Syndergaard would come back for two short starts at the end of the season, totaling three innings, during which he did not allow a run.

For his career. Syndergaard sports a 24-18 record in 61 starts, with a 2.89 ERA. He burst onto the scene in 2015, making 24 regular-season starts, going 9-7 with a 3.24 ERA. And helping the Mets make it to the World Series. Syndergaard followed up his rookie year with an All-Star season in 2016 that saw him finish with a 14-9 record and amass 218 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings. He finished his sophomore season with seven scoreless innings against San Francisco in the National League Wild Card Game, but the Mets lost to Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.

Entering arbitration for the first time, as a Super 2, Syndergaard compares statistically to Alex Wood, Patrick Corbin, and the late Jose Fernandez when they had equivalent major league experience.
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)
Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) (Andrew Dieb)

Former Mets OF Carlos Beltran became emotional Wednesday night after winning his first World Series title as the Astros beat the Dodgers, 5-1, in Game 7 in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Beltran hit .231/.283/.383 with 14 HR in 129 games during the regular season for the Astros, and had three hits in 20 postseason at-bats. Beltran hit .280/.369/.500 with 149 HR, 208 doubles, 559 RBI, and 100 stolen bases with the Mets from 2005 to 2011.

Click below for video of Beltran after winning the World Series
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)

The Astros won the World Series late Wednesday, making today the official start of the offseason.

The way I see it, this is a critical winter for the Mets. Historically, the franchise has given us 18-24 months of success followed by more than a decade of losing and rebuilding.

It felt like we were set up for something more sustainable under Sandy Alderson. However, yet again, following 18 months of success that included a World Series appearance and a Wild Card game, the Mets ended 2017 with 92 losses, the need for a new manager, coaching staff, and with multiple holes to fill in the field and bullpen.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Mets are currently 20-to-1 odds to win next year's World Series, which puts them behind the Nationals, but ahead of the Marlins, Phillies and Braves.
Since their season officially ended, the Mets have dismissed Terry Collins, Dan Warthen and several of the team's coaches, after which they hired Mickey Callaway to replace Collins and will reportedly...

  • Hire former Royals pitching coach Dave Eiland to replace Warthen...
  • Not re-sign Kevin Long, but instead promote his long-time assistant Pat Roessler...
  • Hire Ruben Amaro, Jr. as their first base coach
  • Keep Ricky Bones as their bullpen coach...

This is shaking out in a way that is consistent with what I keep hearing about how Alderson wants to see his new manager supported in the dugout, before and after games. Basically, I've heard he wants certain creative personality types in specific roles, while having other positions filled by people that are more like operators than innovators.

It remains to be seen how it will play out, but it reads and sounds like a good approach, especially if Callaway is as strong of a leader as Alderson thinks he is.

Here are my thoughts on each situation...
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)

The Mets appear set to hire Dave Eiland to be their next pitching coach, Newsday's Marc Carig reports.

Eiland will join the Mets after spending the last seven seasons as pitching coach of the Royals. He also served in the same capacity under former Yankees manager Joe Girardi from 2008-2010. He will replace Dan Warthen, who was let go after becoming Mets pitching coach in June 2008.

The 51-year-old Eiland and new Mets skipper Mickey Callaway were teammates on the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999.
(Troy Taormina)
(Troy Taormina)

Though this may have been unthinkable just a year ago, it's undeniable that the Mets are in desperate need of starting pitching. Their 5.14 ERA ranked 27th in baseball and going into 2018, and only Jacob deGrom (and Noah Syndergaard, if healthy) can be reasonably counted on to be major contributors.

The Mets need to improve the rotation fast, and the best way to do that is with a big fish. This offseason, the biggest fish out there is Yu Darvish and if the Mets are serious about contending in 2018, they should have every intention of bringing him to Queens.

Darvish is coming off a solid season, his first full year since he underwent Tommy John in spring of 2015. He brought the same nearly unhittable stuff that has been his hallmark throughout his career, putting up a strikeout ratio of over 10 batters per 9 innings, a mark he has hit every year in the majors. And while control has sometimes been a challenge for him, his walk ratio was well below his career average. He did experience an uptick in home runs allowed, but it was proportionate to the MLB norm in this power-heavy year and certainly not enough to be considered a red flag...
The Mets will name Pat Roessler their new hitting coach, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post. The 57-year-old Roessler had served as the assistant hitting coach under Kevin Long from 2015 to 2017.

The team had been finalizing a two-year deal with Roessler, according to Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News.

Long had been expected to leave the Mets after being passed over for manager, according to multilple reports.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Jacob deGrom emerged as the only starting pitcher in the Mets rotation who did not miss a substantial amount of time due to injury in 2017. In fact, it proved another strong season for him. DeGrom appeared in 31 games and accumulated a career-high 201 1/3 innings. He finished with a 15-10 record, 3.53 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP.

As a second-time arbitration-eligible pitcher coming off a salary of $4.05 million, deGrom most likely will be compared with Doug Fister (2013), Garrett Richards (2015), and Stephen Strasburg (2014).

Fister had a similar year in 2013 when he had equivalent MLB service time. He started 32 games and logged 208 2/3 innings. Although Fister has a slight advantage in innings pitched, he had a 3.67 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, which are both inferior to deGrom's 2017 season. Neither pitcher suffered major injuries during that year, although deGrom has had a Tommy John surgery in the past, unlike Fister. Fister's salary increased by $3.125 million, which is the lower end of the kind of raise deGrom should expect to see...
Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Emmons)
Oct 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Matthew Emmons)

There were a record 6,105 home runs hit during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, arguably the best pitcher ever, has allowed eight home runs in 28 postseason innings in 2017. Todd Frazier hit a home run with this swing. And the Dodgers and Astros combined for seven home runs during Sunday night's insane 13-12 Houston victory in Game 5 of the World Series.

To provide context for the eight home runs Kershaw has allowed this postseason in 28 innings, he had previously allowed 10 home runs over his entire postseason career (90 innings) from 2008 to 2016.

So, what the hell is going on?
(Shanna Lockwood)
(Shanna Lockwood)

The Mets have made some smart, unexpected moves to open the offseason -- buying a new Triple A affiliate, going with an out-of-the-box manager choice -- but the moves that will determine the future of the 2018 season are yet to come. What we've seen so far is that the team is willing to take risks, and that may be the most promising sign of all.

Under GM Sandy Alderson, perhaps the Mets' biggest flaw has been risk aversion. Right after Alderson's hiring, the team made the most uninspired manager hiring possible, who in turn managed almost pathologically to the book at every opportunity. In player acquisition, they eschewed big contracts, even after payroll began to expand, instead focusing on lower-risk, lower-return smaller deals. Even the trades, which generally involve taking chances on unproven prospects, were relatively low-risk for the Mets as the players being traded offered little value to the rebuilding team.

The Mets are in a tough spot now, with a surging Nationals team, a Braves team teeming with young talent, and more roster holes than you can shake a stick at. But despite the rotation looking as bad as it's ever been, the window isn't quite closed yet...
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports
Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton, owner Derek Jeter and 2B Dee Gordon. Credit: USA Today Sports

In an effort to slash payroll, the Marlins will try this winter to trade outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Pradoaccording to a report in the Miami Herald.

Marlins owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman intend to cut the team's payroll by as much as $65 million, a source recently told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Jeter, Sherman, and their ownership group recently agreed to pay $1.2 billion to buy the Marlins, who Jeter recently said is expected to lose roughly $50 million in revenue next year.
Sandy Alderson and former Triple-A Manager Wally Backman. Credit: USA Today Images
Sandy Alderson and former Triple-A Manager Wally Backman. Credit: USA Today Images

Earlier this year, former Mets minor-league manager Wally Backman accused Mets GM Sandy Alderson of blackballing him after Backman was fired the previous October.

Nevertheless, when it was announced in early October that the Mets would begin searching for a new manager, Backman contacted Alderson in hopes of being considered a candidate, a source recently told Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert.

However, according to Ackert's source, Alderson was not interested and simply replied to Backman's e-mail with what read like a generic thanks-but-no-thanks response.
According to Cleveland reporter Paul Hoynes, Mets manager Mickey Callaway has reached out to Jason Bere, who had been bullpen coach the last three seasons with the Indians when Callaway was their pitching coach.

The Mets planned to begin interviewing candidates last week as they work to hire a new pitching coach, a team source recently told the NY Post's Mike Puma
New York Mets center fielder Norichika Aoki lines out in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets center fielder Norichika Aoki lines out in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets announced that they released outfielder Nori Aoki on Monday.

Aoki, 35, hit .284 with no home runs and eight RBIs in 27 games as a Met this season.
Mar 6, 2017; Guillorme (77) fields a double during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium (Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Mar 6, 2017; Guillorme (77) fields a double during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium (Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets 2B prospect Luis Guillorme and C prospect Tomas Nido will represent the organization on this year's Arizona Fall League All-Star team.

Guillorme, 23, who Baseball America considers the organization's 11th-best prospect, is 10 for 26 (.385 average) in six games for the AFL's Scottsdale Scorpions.  

"At every stop (in the minor leagues), he's showed off quick hands and even quicker reflexes in the course of making highlight-reel play after highlight-reel play," BA's Josh Norris wrote earlier this month. "Now, with his reputation as a defender rock-solid, he's working hard during the six-week Arizona Fall League season to become more of a threat at the plate as well."

In 128 games with Double-A this past season, Guillorme hit .283 with a .376 OBP, 20 doubles, one HR, and 70 runs scored during 481 at bats.
during a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2010 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)
during a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2010 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

The Phillies named Gabe Kapler as their next manager, the team announced Monday.

Kapler, who currently serves as director of player development for the Dodgers, was considered the leading candidate among Triple-A manager Dusty Walthan and former Red Sox manager John Farrell, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

"I'm equal parts honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity to work with the Phillies, an elite franchise in a city rich in history, tradition, sports excellence and with amazingly passionate fans," Kapler said in a statement. "I believe there is no better place to build a winning environment, and I take that very seriously."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets LHP Steven Matz said he was excited to hear from the team's new manager, Mickey Callaway, who last week began contacting players to introduce himself.

"He's a real enthusiastic guy and seems to know pitching really well," Matz told Newsday's Kenny DeJean this past weekend. "He did a great job with Cleveland."

Matz also told DeJean that he feels good and plans to soon pick up a baseball for the first time since having season-ending elbow surgery in August.
Oct 14, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez (4) laughs during workouts the day prior to the start of the NLCS baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports (Jon Durr)
Oct 14, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez (4) laughs during workouts the day prior to the start of the NLCS baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports (Jon Durr)

The Nationals are hiring Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez as their next manager, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter, and SiriusXM's Rob Brender offer their reactions to Mickey Callaway being hired as Mets manager, after which they roll through highlights of Monday's press conference to learn what to expect from him this season...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Mets manager Mickey Callaway talked extensively at Citi Field earlier this week about how his pitchers will be charged with throwing more curve balls next season.

He said it with confidence and just kept talking, as though it was inherently obvious to everyone why this statement would benefit the Mets. It wasn't obvious to me. However, after reading this article by MLB.com's Jordan Bastian about Callaway and Cleveland's pitching staff, I get it.

The Dodgers, Astros, Red Sox, and Callaway's Indians have consistently ranked as the top four teams in curve rate during the last three years, Bastian explains.
In late-2013 and most of 2014, the Mets and the Mariners reportedly talked about potential deals that could have swapped shortstops Nick Franklin, Chris Taylor, or Brad Miller for Jon Niese and a prospect.

However, according to Seattle beat reporter Bob Dutton, the Mariners shut down talks with the Mets after they acquired J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays for outfielder Michael Saunders.

Miller had been a serviceable player until struggling last season in Tampa. Niese, who didn't pitch last year, hasn't been successful since being traded by the Mets.
Mets 1986 (AP)
Mets 1986 (AP)

The Mets beat the Red Sox, 8-5, at Shea Stadium on today's date in 1986 to win the second World Series title in franchise history.

Down 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mets rallied to score three runs to tie the game -- with Keith Hernandez ripping a two-run single and Gary Carter driving in the tying run. Ray Knight's solo homer in the seventh inning gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, and New York added two more runs later in the frame to go up 6-3. After the Red Sox scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to draw within 6-5, Darryl Strawberry hit a solo homer in the bottom half to make it 7-5, Mets, and Jesse Orosco's RBI single made it 8-5.

Click below for video highlights
Jul 5, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner)
Jul 5, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner)

The Giants, Phillies and Cardinals were most aggressive in trying to acquire Marlins OF Giancarlo Stanton at last summer's trade deadline, Jon Heyman recently reported for FanRag.com.

In advance of this off-season, Heyman considers the Giants to be the early favorite.

Earlier this week, Stanton was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which Mets fan and host Jimmy Kimmel used the opportunity to try and woo Stanton to Queens.
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)
Aug 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitching coach DAve Eiland (right) talks with pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) (Peter Aiken)

Several teams have begun to hire pitching coaches for the 2018 season, while the Mets are still looking to replace Dan Warthen.

It was reported Thursday that the Cardinals plan to hire Mike Maddux to fill their vacancy, the Twins have reached agreement with Garvin Alston, the Cubs hired Jim Hickey and the Indians will hire Carl Willis to replace Mickey Callaway, who was introduced as the new manager of the Mets earlier this week.

The Mets began interviewing potential candidates this week, a team source told the New York Post's Mike Puma.
The NL East will feature three new managers next season, one of whom will inherent the division's winner each of the previous two seasons. Meanwhile, though the other two teams aren't changing managers, one team was sold and about to dump it's best players, and the other team is being investigated for tinkering with the international free agent market.
The Mets introduced Mickey Callaway as their new manager earlier this week at Citi Field.

The NY Post and Daily News each recently published outstanding, detailed profiles on Callaway that look at his upbeat personality, authenticity, his views on coaching, his start in baseball and what to expect from him as manager of the Mets.

"I don't think Mickey's ever had a bad day in life, because he's so positive in everything," former big-leaguer and Callaway teammate, David Dellucci, told the NY Post's Zach Braziller. "He has such a positive outlook on life. ... There will not be any question where these individuals stand with him and he's going to back his players 100 percent. There's no question he's primed and ready for this opportunity."

Callaway and Mets GM Sandy Alderson both said earlier this week that if their pitching is healthy the Mets should be able to return to being a contending team in 2018.
The Mets are more than capable of contending again in 2018, their new manager Mickey Callaway told reporters Monday at Citi Field.

In 2015 and 2016, Terry Collins and the Mets won 177 games and made the postseason each year, including a trip to the World Series. However, due in large part to rampant injuries, they lost 90 games in 2017, finished in fourth place and fired their manager.

"In our situation, short-term, pitching is everything," Sandy Alderson declared Monday, reiterating a theme he has put forth the last few seasons.
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

Shortstop Andres Gimenez and left-handed pitcher David Peterson rank as the Mets' two best prospects, according to Baseball America's newest team list

The 19-year-old Gimenez, who signed out of Venezuela, spent the 2017 season with Class A Columbia, compiling a .265/.346/.349 slash line over 92 games. ESPN's Keith Law wrote in February that Gimenez was the team's sleeper prospect that had a chance to develop into a strong overall player. 
New York Mets relief pitcher Erik Goeddel (David Kohl)
New York Mets relief pitcher Erik Goeddel (David Kohl)

The Mets have removed five players from  from the 40-man roster, including RHP Erik Goeddel, the team announced. 

The team also outrighted RHP Tyler Pill, outfielders Travis Taijeron and Wuilmer Becerra and infielder Phil Evans.
Mets third base coach Tim Teufel (11) greets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) (Lance Iversen (USA Today))
Mets third base coach Tim Teufel (11) greets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) (Lance Iversen (USA Today))

The Mets could consider bringing Tim Teufel back to the major league coaching staff, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Teufel, 59, managed in the minors for the Mets from 2007 to 2011, and was on the big league coaching staff from 2012 to 2016.

Ricky Bones, who has been working as the Mets' bullpen coach, is a candidate to join Alex Cora's staff with the Red Sox, notes Puma.
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

The Braves recently declined their $8 million option for R.A. Dickey, who is now a free agent.

However, in September, he told reporters he had recently started considering retirement, though he has yet to make an official announcement.

In early October, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's beat reporter, Dave O'Brien, said the Braves expected Dickey to not play next season regardless of how they handled his option.
New York Mets former outfielder Mookie Wilson (Andy Marlin)
New York Mets former outfielder Mookie Wilson (Andy Marlin)

With two outs and no one on base, the Mets rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Red Sox, 6-5, in Game 6 of the World Series on today's date in 1986. 

After the first two batters were retired, Gary Carter, Kevin Mitchell, and Ray Knight delivered singles to bring the Mets within 5-4.

Mookie Wilson was up next and fought off numerous two-strike pitches before Bob Stanley's wild pitch allowed Mitchell to score the tying run. Wilson then hit a dribbler up first base that got through Bill Buckner's legs, bringing home Knight with the winning run as the Mets forced Game 7.

Click below for the video
Oct 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; MLB Network's Mark DeRosa broadcasts from the field (Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Oct 23, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; MLB Network's Mark DeRosa broadcasts from the field (Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Mark DeRosa was "disappointed" he didn't get the Mets' managerial job, but wasn't surprised -- adding that GM Sandy Alderson was great throughout the process.

"Sandy was amazing," DeRosa said during an appearance on WFAN. "I spoke to him at length when he called and told me that Mickey Callaway was going to get the job. And I was honest with him, I said, 'Hey, anything I could've done differently?" and we went into it. He said as such, 'You're not going to win these jobs on just charisma and class.'"

DeRosa, whose candidacy was not known until after the Mets announced the hiring of Callaway, said his biggest regret was not giving a detailed plan during his interview regarding how he would have managed the Mets.
Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (Robert Hanashiro)
Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (Robert Hanashiro)

Dodgers INF Justin Turner hit a decisive two-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson recently said he is happy for Turner, who was non-tendered by the Mets after the 2013 season, noting that turner was let go for baseball reasons.

The 32-year-old Turner said last week that the Mets wanted him to work out with Mike Barwis shortly before he was non-tendered -- which he refused to do...
The Mets are expected to begin interviewing potential pitching coaches this week, a team source told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

According to Puma, the Mets continue to view former Yankees and Royals coach Dave Eiland as a possible candidate.

Dan Warthen had been pitching coach for the Mets since 2008, but was informed late in the season that he would be replaced next season. He was offered a different role in the organization, but has yet to accept it, Sandy Alderson said in early October.
Sep 21, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (Jake Roth)
Sep 21, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (Jake Roth)

It is somewhat rare for pitching coaches at the major league level to transition to manager, which is what Mickey Callaway will be doing with the Mets.

Bud Black, who coached Callaway when the latter was with the Angels from 2002 to 2003, discussed the process he went through when shifting from pitching coach of the Angels to manager of the Padres (after being hired by Sandy Alderson) prior to the 2007 season.

"Being the manager is a lot more about who the person is than what position they played," Black -- now the manager of the Rockies -- told the NY Daily News on Monday. "But I remember having those conversations with some of my veteran players in my first year - guys like Brian Giles, Mike Cameron, Geoff Blum...
Dodgers OF and former Met Curtis Granderson was left off the Dodgers' World Series roster. 

Granderson has played six postseason games with the Dodgers -- three in each series. In 15 plate appearances, he's only tallied one hit while striking out eight total times in those games. 

The 36-year-old did not find good fortunes in Los Angeles during the regular season as he hit only .161 over 36 games.

Granderson, who was in his final year of his four-year, $60 million contract with the Mets, was traded to the Dodgers for minor league reliever Jacob Rhame. He hit .239 with 95 homers and 247 RBI over his four-year stint with the Mets.
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))

$55 million in renovations for First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, FL have been approved, according to Michael Mayer, who says the renovations will include a 360-degree concourse.

Aside from being the Mets' spring training home, First Data Field is also the home of the Mets' High-A affiliate.

It was announced last November that the Mets would spend at least the next 25 years playing there.
