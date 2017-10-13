In a post for MLB Trade Rumors, Tim Dierkes projects that free-agent infielder Todd Frazier will eventually sign a three-year, $33 million deal this winter. Frazier is the only free agent ranked in MLBTR's Top 50 that Dierkes has the Mets signing.

"He's the cheaper alternative to Mike Moustakas and could fit with the Mets, Royals, Angels, Braves, Cardinals or Yankees," Dierkes concludes about Frazier.

In 66 regular season games after being acquired by the Yankees this past season, Frazier hit just .222, but had a .365 OBP with 11 HR and 32 RBI. He had 16 home runs with the White Sox before the trade, prior to which he hit just .207. In 13 postseason games, he hit just .186 with one home run.

However, according to his former manager with the Reds, Bryan Price, Frazier's value to a team has as much to do with what he brings off field as it does with what he can do between the lines.

"His batting average is not as robust as some might like, but if you take a hard look at his intangibles, you get a better player than the numbers suggest," Price recently told NY Post reporter Joel Sherman.

Oct 13, 2017; Frazier (29) against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For instance, according to Sherman, while Frazier is helping the Yankees on field, he is also providing their young team with a much-needed sense of passion, confidence, IQ, and fearlessness.

"No matter how much he might struggle at the plate, his love for the game is always there," Price added. "His passion to figure out ways for his team to win never goes away."

Every summer, I seem to write about how Alderson should try to trade for Frazier, who is now a free agent. My interest in him has only increased after watching him during and after every postseason game this October.

Frazier has major holes in his game, no question. But in seeing his attitude and his constant top-step enthusiasm -- regardless of the score -- it's clear he will solve more problems at Citi Field than he will create, especially given the overall age and state of Alderson's roster.

As I've mentioned a few times here before, the Mets clearly lacked leadership among their position players after trading Neil Walker, Jay Bruce, and Curtis Granderson last season.

In 2015, when the Mets got to the World Series, they were kept in check by Granderson, Walker, Daniel Murphy, Michael Cuddyer, and Wright. The following year, Alderson lost Murphy and Cuddyer, but added Asdrubal Cabrera, followed by Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes. However, out of all the names mentioned above, Wright is the only one guaranteed to be in spring training next year.

Wright may be the team's official captain, but it's difficult to be viewed as a team leader when you're not succeeding, failing and grinding it out on field with your teammates. Similarly, much like the Mets had in Mike Piazza, while Yoenis Cespedes is a tremendous, inspiring, valuable force on field, he leads mostly by example and not by being aware, checking in with guys, keeping people grounded and giving pep talks.

The point is, as currently constructed, the Mets sorely lack this type of presence and leadership. And in the absence of Granderson, Walker, Murphy, etc., and possibly Wright, I'm convinced Frazier can be this type of lieutenant for Mickey Callaway and his coaching staff...

Aug 18, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) signs an autograph prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

"Frazier is a baseball gym rat, endlessly enthusiastic about the game, willing to be a spokesman, a well-regarded teammate," Sherman explains. "He carries himself like someone better than his skills, which makes him like bright lights, big cities, and huge spots."

In addition to his ability to inspire and lead, Frazier also fits in well with Sandy Alderson's approach to hitting, which tend to value people who draw walks and hit pitches in the strike zone for home runs (regardless of their batting average). Also, Frazier plays third and first base, which is helpful given the uncertainty surrounding Wright's health and the rookie status of Dominic Smith.

Frazier will be 32 years old on Opening Day. In addition to the above intangibles, he is a lock to drive in 70 runs, hit 15 doubles, and hit at least 25 home runs.

This level production is likely worth $10-15 million a season, based on what insiders tell me about the current market for over-30 infielders.

Oct 13, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier (29) throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game one of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Frazier has talked positively about playing in New York, which is roughly two hours from family and friends and where he grew up in New Jersey. The thing is, while I'm sure he likes being home, he's also been waiting more than a decade to shop himself as an unrestricted free agent. The fact is, this will be the first and last major contract he ever inks, so I seriously doubt he's going to rush the decision or sacrifice millions of dollars so he can more easily get to the Jersey shore.

That said, in this market and this winter, at his age, position and level of production, I see Frazier being offered multiple one- or two-year deals, possibly containing a team option and worth around $30 million. It seems Dierkes believes a team will eventually lock in the final year to get a deal done, which is probably accurate.

In return, Frazier's new team will get a good eye, decent glove, solid power, experience, a positive attitude, and a leader who will run toward the spotlight (not away from it) in a big market. I hope the Mets see him as worth the price tag, because they're on track to need of every one of the above attributes next season.