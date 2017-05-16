LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88) is scheduled to make his second start for the Mets this season when they face RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79) and the D-backs in Arizona tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Mets claimed Milone off waivers in early May from the Brewers, with whom he had a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts).

In his first appearance after joining the Mets, Milone allowed two runs in five innings and was in line for a win until a ninth inning collapse by Jeurys Familia.

Milone has spent time with the the Nationals, A's, Twins, and Brewers during his seven-year career, during which he was 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA while appearing mostly as a starting pitcher. His best season was in 2012 when he went 13-10 with a 3.74 ERA in 31 starts for Oakland.

Milone vs. Current Players on D-backs BATTER AB H HR RBI BB SO AVG OBP Gregor Blanco 2 1 0 0 1 0 .500 .667 Paul Goldschmidt 3 2 1 1 0 0 .667 .667 Chris Herrmann 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 Ketel Marte 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Jeff Mathis 9 2 0 0 0 1 .222 .222 Totals 20 5 1 1 1 2 .250 .286

"I hadn't started a game in two and a half weeks,"Milone told reporters after his last start. "It's not an ideal situation, but I was happy with the performance. I was still able to go out there and compete, throw strikes and keep the team in the game."

Milone did exactly what he needed to do last week, and certainly did enough to warrant another start for a rotation in need of pitching. As I said when he was acquired, he's not a power pitcher, which was clear from watching him Wednesday. Instead, as he did during his first start with the Mets, he pitches to contact and gets swings and misses by messing up people's rhythm with a decent curveball and change up.

I'm sure he was helped out by facing a San Francisco lineup that has been struggling lately, but he stuck to the plan and seemingly did the best he could after having not pitched in three weeks.

Video: Nelson's Mound Visit: Tommy Milone

He's mostly a back-of-the-rotation guy, but he's capable of getting in to stretches where he's keeping the ball down, pitching in and out and looking like a number three starter.

Hopefully, Dan Warthen can do what he does so well, which is understand a pitchers strength and teach him his slider. If he can do that, Milone could end up being a nice, low-risk addition to a needy rotation. Last week was a nice first step...