The Indians remain interested in trading for Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, who says nothing is "deep in the works" with the Mets.

The Red Sox reportedly had interest in trading for Cabrera. However, they instead acquired 3B Eduardo Nunez from the Giants in exchange for RH pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, by playing third base this week, "a solid market has developed for Cabrera, leading to optimism that the Mets may find a trade partner before the deadline," sources told Newsday's Marc Carig.

The Mariners are also interested in Cabrera, a major league source said July 25, according to NY Post reporter Mike Puma.

Reaction and insight from Matthew Cerrone...

July 26, 2017: The Mets aren't going to get a lot back for Cabrera, based on what Boston gave up for Nunez. The fact is, Nunez is having a significantly better season than Cabrera, plus he's a natural third baseman earning less money. And yet, by picking up all of Nunez' salary, Boston only sent the Giants their 18th-best prospect (Anderson), who was drafted less than a year ago, and a teenager (Ramos) still finding his way through the Dominican Summer League...

June, 2017: Cabrera rounds third after a home run at Citi Field. Credit: Hunger-USA Today Sports

In other words, if the Mets are truly willing to a pay portion of Cabrera's remaining $4 million salary and $2 million buyout, I still believe he'll only net a useable, older minor leaguer, mid-level prospect or a player to be named later. Of course, if more teams become interested as the deadline gets closer, and demand increases, the return should get better...

Other third basemen, middle infielders reportedly available...

Zack Cozart (Reds), Ian Kinsler (Tigers), Martin Prado (Marlins), Freddy Galvis (Phillies), Yunel Escobar (Angels), Jed Lowrie (A's), and Yangervis Solarte (Padres).