In one offseason, the Mets went from having none of the Top 10 second basemen in baseball to having two of them -- at least according to MLB Network's Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now! show.

But the order might surprise you.

Jed Lowrie, who the Mets signed to a two-year deal last week, comes in at No. 2 on the list, behind Jose Altuve of the Astros. Robinson Cano, who the Mets acquired along with Edwin Diaz from the Mariners in December, checks in at No. 4.

The MLB Network rankings take into account player performance over the last two seasons, offensive and defensive metrics, advanced statcast data, traditional stats, and "expert analysis by the MLB Network research team."

The above would help explain why Lowrie (who played 153 games in 2017 and 157 games in 2018 while slugging .448 each season) is ahead of Cano (who missed 80 games in 2018 due to a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance).

"I do believe that going back to New York is gonna be great for him, great for the Mets," MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds said on the show. "This guy is a true star in our game, and I think he's gonna recover. Obviously the suspension knocked him off the Hall of Fame highway for a lot of folks. We'll see if he's able to get back on that highway, but this guy was a Hall of Famer before that suspension, no doubt about it."

With Lowrie on board, the question now becomes where he'll play.

Cano is on the record as wanting to play second base, which likely means Lowrie will get most of his playing time at third base.

It's possible that in just three years, the era of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler with the Mets will be nothing but a memory. It seems like just yesterday that the above group, plus Matt Harvey, were popping champagne bottles on their way to the World Series. The future was bright.  

Zack Wheeler will be free to leave after this season. DeGrom, 30, can be a free agent two years from now, with Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz up for free agency the year after that.

The hope is that -- at the very least -- deGrom will be inked to a long-term contract extension before he can sniff the open market. However, the longer both sides wait, the more he will be tempted by freedom.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matthew Cerrone
Mel Stottlemyre passes away 00:00:58
SNY's John Harper and Anthony McCarron reflect on the life and legacy of Mel Stottlemyre.

Former Yankees and Mets pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre died at age of 77 at his home in Seattle on Sunday night, as first reported by Bill Madden of the New York Daily News

Stottlemyre had endured a long battle with bone marrow cancer. 

He won a World Series as Mets pitching coach in 1986 and won four World Series as pitching coach for the Yankees from thier title run between 1996-2000. 
(SNY Illustration)
(SNY Illustration)

While the Mets have had a very good offseason, a nightmare scenario for them in the NL East could be getting closer to becoming a reality.

After emerging from their meeting with free agent OF Bryce Harper on Saturday, the Phillies "remain optimistic" that they will snag either Harper or free agent SS/3B Manny Machado, reports Matt Breen of Philly.com.

According to Breen, the Phillies seem to prefer Machado. And if the Phillies land Machado, that would theoretically increase the odds that Harper returns to the Nationals -- who have reportedly again emerged as a strong suitor for him. Harper is also drawing interest from the White Sox...
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Jacob deGrom and the Mets agreed to an historic one-year contract on Friday, avoiding salary arbitration with a one-year, $17 million deal, as SNY was first to report.

That contract represented the largest raise in arbitration history ($9.6 million), and a record salary for a third-time arbitration eligible pitcher. And it will certainly not hurt the chances that the player and team will agree on a long-term extension...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Andy Martino
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

Friday is the deadline for teams to exchange numbers with players who are arbitration-eligible. If a deal is not agreed upon they must schedule a hearing next month in front of a panel of arbitrators to determine that player's salary for the 2019 season. 

Teams that do not reach deals could still negotiate up until the hearing date on a one-year contract or multi-year extension...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Jacob deGrom and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract for 2019, avoiding arbitration, as first reported by SNY's Andy Martino. 

It is a $9.6 million raise for the 30-year-old right-hander, a record raise for a third-time arbitration-eligible pitcher.

While it means no extension for the reigning Cy Young award winner, an extension still remains a priority, sources tell Martino. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
How does Lowrie impact Alonso? 00:00:27
Adam Fisher discusses how the Jed Lowrie signing puts a dent in the chances that Peter Alonso can make the Mets Opening Day roster.

Signing Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal did more than add depth to the Mets' infield. It created a log jam that could impact top prospect Peter Alonso.

While Alonso has repeatedly said he wanted to be the Mets' Opening Day first baseman and GM Brodie Van Wagenen wouldn't rule out the possibility that the 24-year-old Alonso could make the major-league roster out of spring training, signing Lowrie means it's not a deal breaker if Alonso starts the season in the minors.

That's part of the sacrifice the Mets may have to make. Given MLB's service time rules, the Mets could benefit with Alonso starting the season at the Triple-A level by getting another year of team control. 
Will Lowrie be a super utility? 00:00:46
Todd Zeile talks from experience when he discusses the challenges facing Jed Lowrie as he takes on multiple positions for the Mets.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Mets acquisition of infielder Jed Lowrie on a two-year, $20 million deal that is still pending a physical crowds their infield, and has the potential to squeeze Jeff McNeil's playing time.

As a solution, the Mets plan to use McNeil in the outfield in 2019, according to a person familiar with the plans.

At the beginning of the offseason, McNeil was pencilled in as the starting second baseman. He was nearly shipped to Seattle in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade, but the Mets pulled him out of that deal at the last minute, and replaced him with reliever Gerson Bautista.
Tags: Jeff McNeil, Wilmer Flores, Andy Martino
Sep 7, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) prepares to bat in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Evan Habeeb)
Sep 7, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) prepares to bat in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Evan Habeeb)

To date, there have been no published reports indicating the Mets have interest in or will eventually sign Bryce Harper. However, if things break the right way, I see a way Brodie Van Wagenen can step in and steal him.

Again, based on talks with industry sources, as well as multiple rival executives, here's what I believe to be true as I type this right now...
Tags: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Matthew Cerrone
Aug 22, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Aug 22, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (68) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Might be a strange way to start a story about Jeff McNeil, but here goes: Jed Lowrie is a very good ballplayer.

The Mets are a better club after adding Lowrie on a two-year, $20-million deal Thursday. He's no "if," that's for sure. And the Mets should be applauded for bringing in a switch-hitter who should play regularly around the infield and deliver offense, even if some believe they needed a righty outfielder more.

But signing Lowrie makes us wonder about McNeil, a second-half sensation last year: Where does he fit now on this Mets roster?
Tags: Jeff McNeil, Anthony McCarron
Lowrie signing makes sense 00:00:54
Andy Martino argues while the Lowrie signing might seem puzzling at first, it fits with Brodie Van Wagenen's offseason moves.

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Upon first hearing the Mets were closing in on a two-year, $20 million deal with Jed Lowrie, my first reaction was, what?

Lowrie is an excellent player, but he was the A's second baseman last year, and the Mets have Robinson Cano. But upon further digging, it made more sense: According to sources, the Mets view Lowrie as an everyday-quality player who will serve in a super-utility role.
Tags: Todd Frazier, Andy Martino
Sep 25, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)
Sep 25, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Nicholson)

The Mets brought in another vetearn infielder this offseason, signing Jed Lowrie to a two-year deal on Thursday, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

According to Martino, the deal is worth $20 million over the two years for the 34-year-old.

Lowrie had his first All-Star season in 2018, with a .267/.353/.448 slash line, a career-high 23 homers and 99 RBI over 157 games with the Oakland A's...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Todd Frazier, Scott Thompson
The Mets' current lineup is better than last year with the additions of Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos, but is it enough to avoid the offensive ups and downs suffered the past few seasons?

The way it stands, FanGraphs.com projects the Mets to have the seventh-most productive set of bats in the National League. Overall, the team projects to be the NL's fifth-best, but that is largely due to the pitching staff, which projects to be the best.

The thing is, if Cano, Ramos or Michael Conforto go down with an injury, let alone two of them dropping at the same time, the Mets will return to scrambling when forced to again lean on Todd Frazier to be a veteran, power presence in the lineup. Which is why they need to add more...
Tim Tebow Mandatory Credit: Bob Karp-Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK (Bob Karp)
Tim Tebow Mandatory Credit: Bob Karp-Daily Record via USA TODAY NETWORK (Bob Karp)

Tim Tebow is tying the knot. 

The Mets prospect proposed to his girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters -- a former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa winner -- and she said yes. Tebow put the 7.25-carat ring on her finger at a scenic view on his family's farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to PEOPLE

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE PICTURE
Tags: Tim Tebow
Sep 3, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Luis Avilan (70) throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Sep 3, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Luis Avilan (70) throws in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets signed left-handed reliever Luis Avilan to a minor league deal, the team announced Thursday.

SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier Thursday that the Mets were still looking for a lefty reliever. And it's easy to see Avilan filling the Mets' lefty void in the bullpen.

"Luis is a left-handed quality major league reliever who addresses another offseason priority," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "We are pleased to see these types of proven players want to be a part of what we are trying to build."
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said that first base prospect Peter Alonso has a chance to win the job out of Spring Training this season, and that's exactly where Alonso's head is at. 

"I want to be the guy," Alonso said Thursday morning during an appearance on the MLB Network.

"Yes I have a tremendous opportunity, but I have to work even harder and make the best of it and capitalize," Alonso noted, adding that he has been working hard on his conditioning during the offseason...
(Robert Hanashiro)
(Robert Hanashiro)

Free agent C Yasmani Grandal may have inked a new deal for the 2019 season, but he can't be happy with what he left on the table in doing so. 

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Grandal signed a one-year deal with the Brewers on Wednesday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan added that the deal was worth $18.25 million.

That's a nice lump sum for Grandal next season, but the Mets offered him a greater amount in their multi-year deal. Rosenthal points out that Grandal declined a four-year deal with New York that could have been worth up to $60 million. That is $15 million per season through the 2022 season. Rosenthal noted on Thursday on the MLB Network that it was Grandal -- not his agents -- who turned down the deal from the Mets since he was unhappy with the average annual value.
(SNY Illustration)
(SNY Illustration)

Brodie Van Wagenen believes the Mets are the favorites in the National League East, but the division may soon become even tougher than expected. 

SNY's Andy Martino reports that Manny Machado to the Phillies and Bryce Harper to the Nationals is the most-speculated outcome of the two star free-agents, while MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that momentum is "heating up" on making that a reality. 

If it indeed does turn out that way, retaining Harper would be a monumental win for the Nationals. 
Tags: Washington Nationals
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) smiles as he finishes batting practice before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) smiles as he finishes batting practice before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

With Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen making roster depth moves over the weekend, it looked as if he was done making the big splashes this offseason. 

But that was before news broke that the Mets and former 3B David Wright reached a contract restructure after he moved into the role of special advisor to Van Wagenen and COO Jeff Wilpon on Monday.

According to The Post's Ken Davidoff, the Mets won't be paying Wright's $15 million salary in 2019. Instead, they will pay him $9 million over the course of the year, with a lump sum of $4 million coming on Thursday and the rest of the money dispersed throughout the season.
Tags: David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes, Scott Thompson
The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins are expected to deal. Here's the latest...

Jan. 8, 3:25 PM:

The Braves and Marlins reportedly stopped talking about a trade for Realmuto, but according to SiriusXM's Craig Mish, talks have resurfaced. Mish believes that Atlanta is trying to wait out the Marlins.
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Miguel Andujar, Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis bats during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)
Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis bats during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Minute Maid Park. (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has spoken repeatedly about eliminating the team's "ifs" for the 2019 season. Over the weekend, he executed a series of trades intended to do just that.

Time will tell if Van Wagenen and his evaluators chose the right players to acquire, or parted with a prospect who will develop into a productive major leaguer. But the GM's goal was to create contingency plans that will at least reduce the number of ifs on the roster.
Tags: Juan Lagares, Kevin Plawecki, Andy Martino
Mets make moves, trade Plawecki 00:01:02
Kevin Plawecki is out, but who else did Brodie VanWagenen move this weekend? What did he do to help the Mets, John Harper breaks it down.

The Mets had a busy weekend acquiring a handful of players from a number of teams -- targeting depth for their bench by trading pieces in their minor league system. Get to know the newest Mets and what they'll add to New York's major league roster in 2019.

Cody Bohanek, IN

Bohanek, 23, is a minor league infielder drafted in the 30th round by the Astros in 2017. He has nine home runs, 17 doubles, 55 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 177 career minor league games. He can serve the Mets as a utility player with experience playing at second base, third base and shortstop in the minors. 
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) waves to the crowd after a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman David Wright (5) waves to the crowd after a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

David Wright will continue to have an impact with the Mets. 

The former Mets third baseman, who played his last game in September, will remain with the club as special assistant to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, the team announced on Monday.  

Wright, 36, had expressed interest in remaining with the organization in a front office type of role after announcing he was physically unable to continue playing in September. 
Tags: David Wright
Mets make moves, trade Plawecki 00:01:02
Kevin Plawecki is out, but who else did Brodie VanWagenen move this weekend? What did he do to help the Mets, John Harper breaks it down.

The Mets weren't done making moves Sunday, as they announced a deal that sent C Kevin Plawecki to the Indians.

Plawecki goes to Cleveland in exchange for RHP Walker Lockett and minor league INF Sam Haggerty

With the addition of Wilson Ramos, the Mets needed had four catchers on the roster, including Travis d'Arnaud, who was tendered a contract earlier this offseason. In turn, Van Wagenen needed to get a catcher off the roster, and the team was "getting a lot of hits" from other teams on Plawecki, per SNY's Andy Martino.
Tags: Kevin Plawecki
Sep 24, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis (28) throws a ball to first base during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. An error on the throw by Davis allowed Toronto shortstop Richard Urena (not pictured) to reach second base. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Nick Turchiaro)
Sep 24, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros third baseman J.D. Davis (28) throws a ball to first base during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. An error on the throw by Davis allowed Toronto shortstop Richard Urena (not pictured) to reach second base. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Nick Turchiaro)

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to churn out offseason moves, as the team announced they have acquired INF J.D. Davis in a trade with the Astros. 

The Mets also received minor-league INF Cody Bohanek in exchange for three of their own minor leaguers -- OF Ross Adolph, INF Luis Santana, and C Scott Manea. 

It was reported last week that the Mets and Astros were engaged in trade talks, and Seth Lugo was a focal point. Clearly, that didn't pan out.
Sep 12, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
Sep 12, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Derek Holland (45) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)

At the moment, the Mets already have one of the best starting rotations in the entire league, but that doesn't mean they can't add more depth.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is still on the hunt to perfect his 2019 roster, and according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, free agent starters LHP Derek Holland and RHP Josh Tomlin are reportedly on their radar.

Holland has one of the hotter markets right now, as the Reds, Giants, and Rangers have been linked to him this offseason. The 32-year-old pitched to the tune of a 3.57 ERA with 169 strikeouts over 171.1 innings (36 games) last season with the Giants. It was a big turnaround from his previous season with the White Sox, where he had an awful 6.20 ERA over 29 games.
Jul 4, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton (23) makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
Jul 4, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Keon Broxton (23) makes a leaping catch of a fly ball hit by Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

The Mets made two minor moves on Saturday as they continue to add depth to the roster. 

In a trade with the Brewers, the Mets acquired outfielder Keon Broxton in exchange for right-hand pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill and infielder Felix Valerio. 

The Mets also signed left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago to a minor-league deal, per SNY's Andy Martino. 
Tags: Juan Lagares
Ken Griffey Jr. trade proposal 00:01:15
Former Mets assistant GM Jim Duquette reveals how close the New York Mets were to acquiring Ken Griffey Jr. from the Mariners in 2000.

The Mets came close to landing Ken Griffey Jr. in a blockbuster trade back in 2000, a haul of players would have went to the Mariners and possibly made them a worse ballclub, although prime Griffey in that lineup would have given Mets fans a show. 

According to former Mets Assistant GM Jim Duquette, they offered a package of Armando Benitez, Octavio Dotel and Roger Cedeno, but Grifffey's no trade clause was in the way and at that time he stated he only wanted to go to Cincinatti. 

"There was an outside chance we could get him if we offered this package...it got to the point where Pat Gillick the [Mariners] GM at the time, went and asked Griffey, cause he was in the last year of his deal and they didn't think he could sign him long term. But he didn't give him any time, here's a guy who grew up as a Mariner...if I had been given more time I might have accepted the deal," said Duquette. 
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper

While the Mets' projected starting outfield currently consists of Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo, that doesn't mean that will be their outfield come Opening Day.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is still pursuing another outfielder, SNY's Andy Martino said Wednesday afternoon, and repeatedly said in late 2018 he hoped to add an everyday center fielder as opposed to another corner outfielder.

With Yoenis Cespedes' return date unclear -- top advisor Omar Minaya said, "If [Cespedes] gives us anything this year, that is gravy." -- that further indicates the team's need for another outfielder. 
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
Brandon Nimmo likes trade rumors 00:00:55
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo compares this offseason's trade rumors to when he almost became a Cincinnati Red.

At the beginning of the offseason, Mets OF Brandon Nimmo saw his name swirling around MLB trade rumors, but he wasn't worried one bit.

This isn't the first time it's happening.

Calling into "Mets Hot Stove," Nimmo divulged on the first time he remembers his name being out there, and how that moment shaped his mindset about the rumors.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Jun 12, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Jun 12, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)

Terry Francona knows all about a rough first year as a manager, considering he had it worse back in 1997 in Philadelphia than his friend, Mickey Callaway, did with the Mets last season.

Francona, who came into that year "naïve" by his own admission, piloted the Phillies to a 68-94 record in his inaugural season on the bench. He's since gone on to become one of baseball's most successful and respected skippers, winning two World Series with Boston and winning the last three American League Central titles in Cleveland.

Asked to assess the rookie season of his former pitching coach - Callaway guided the Mets to a 77-85 record in 2018 - Francona said, "I think he's incredibly talented and confident in what he's doing.
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | : So Omar Minaya went on MLB Radio this week and downplayed expectations that Yoenis Cespedes is being counted on at all by the Mets in 2019.

"If he gives us anything this year, that is gravy," was the way he put it.

Now wait a minute...
Tags: Anthony Swarzak, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom, Jerry Blevins, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes, Zack Wheeler, John Harper
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (AP)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (AP)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | : The Mets and Jacob deGrom's reps at CAA have met just once this offseason to talk about a contract extension, but those discussions remain a priority for both player and team, according to major league sources.

Our reported estimate is that deGrom, 30, would make approximately $14-16 million in arbitration in 2019, and would command between $130-$145 million for a five-year extension.

The salary arbitration process can be arcane and confusing, so here is an explainer for how this could actually proceed...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Andy Martino
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

David Robertson's second stint with the Yankees is officially over. 

The free agent reliever agreed to a deal with the Phillies on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

Robertson, 33, agreed to a two-year deal guaranteed at least $23 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He will earn $10 million in 2019, $11 million in 2020 with a $12 million club option (with a $2 million buyout) for 2021. 
Tags: David Robertson
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes (52) holds his broken bat as he looks at a video replay of his flyout to deep left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. (AP)
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes (52) holds his broken bat as he looks at a video replay of his flyout to deep left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. (AP)

The Mets don't know exactly when outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will return from double heel surgery, and Omar Minaya, special assistant to the GM, echoed that sentiment.

"Right now, there's not a specific timetable to date," Minaya said on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. "But he had those two operations. Usually we don't like getting into specific timetables. We just want to get him back, and if he comes back, anything -- if he gives us anything this year, that is gravy. We're happy for that."

New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said last month he views Cespedes, who underwent surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2 and his left heel on Oct. 26, as "the ultimate trade deadline piece," suggesting the 33-year-old slugger could return at some point in the second half.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Eisenberg
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

With plenty of work cut out for GM Brodie Van Wagenen ahead of Spring Training, the Mets have entered the New Year actively pursuing free agents to add depth to the bullpen and utility pieces, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Some of the names that have been sifted through include RHP Adam Warren, LHP Justin Wilson and utility players Asdrubal Cabrera and Marwin Gonzalez

The Mets want to continue to address their depth at bullpen after adding Juerys Familia and trading for Edwin Diaz in December. Both Warren and Wilson would provide that help. Warren sported a 3.14 ERA and struck out 52 batters across 51.2 innings for both the Yankees and Mariners last season, while the Cubs' Wilson finished with a 3.46 ERA. 
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Former Mets All-Star Dwight Gooden knows what it takes to win a Cy Young, which is why he couldn't get enough of Jacob deGrom this past season. 

DeGrom had one of the most dominating seasons by a starting pitcher in history, and rightfully so, he won the National League Cy Young. The righty posted a 1.70 ERA with 269 strikeouts over 217 innings, while shattering the stigma around a pitcher's record showing the whole picture about pitcher success. DeGrom only posted a 10-9 record, as the Mets' offense wasn't much help during the season.

Whenever the 30-year-old took the mound, Gooden was watching. He made sure to revolve his schedule around deGrom's turn in the rotation.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Former New York Mets player Dwight Gooden greets fans before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets Saturday, May 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Former New York Mets player Dwight Gooden greets fans before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets Saturday, May 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has won over at least one of the franchise's legends. 

Dwight Gooden has been closely following his former team's activity throughout the MLB hot stove season and while a little apprehensive at first of the agent-turned-GM, he likes Van Wagenen's aggressive, win-now mentality and approach thus far. 

 
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
(John Bazemore)
(John Bazemore)

Former Mets All-Star Dwight Gooden may be 54 years old, but he's ready take the mound again.

Gooden will see what his once-electric arm can still do at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie for the first of the team's fantasy camps. Super fans, who paid $4,995 for the week-long camp from Jan. 13-19, will get the opportunity to hit off Gooden.

So how's that arm feeling?
Jun 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jun 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets and Astros have recently engaged in trade talks, according to Marc Carig of The Athletic. 

Houston has shown interest in right-hander Seth Lugo while the Mets have been doing "background work" on Astros minor leaguers.

It is unclear if the discussions have gained much traction or what an entire return would look like in exchange for Lugo. 
Tags: Seth Lugo
Oct 7, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) rounds the bases on a two run home run by left fielder Chris Taylor (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Oct 7, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) rounds the bases on a two run home run by left fielder Chris Taylor (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)

After making the blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continued his aggressive approach this offseason. Finding an everyday catcher was his next move, and he was on the hunt immediately. 

Among his list of potential candidates was free agent C Yasmani Grandal, and according to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets were very serious about landing the former Dodger.

That seriousness resulted in the Mets making an offer worth $60 million over four years, but Grandal turned it down, The LA Times Jorge Castillo wrote. 
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

For all of the promise their starting rotation offers in 2019, the Mets badly need to add depth there as insurance against the inevitable injuries that will occur. 

My solution? Sign David Robertson

Let me explain.
Tags: David Robertson, Jacob deGrom, Jeurys Familia, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, John Harper
(@bnimmo24 via Instagram)
(@bnimmo24 via Instagram)

There was some odd activity going on in Queens on Thursday night. 

No, the Mets did not sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, but an electrical fire at a Con Edison substation in Astoria resulted in an "electrical arc", which caused a massive blue light to beam over the city at about 9 p.m. 

The incident caused a bit of a phenomenom, with some Mets and Giants players buzzing about what it could possibly be.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Eli Manning, Noah Syndergaard, Orleans Darkwa, Saquon Barkley
Mets New Year's Resolutions 00:02:24
On SNY's Mets Hot Stove, the panel reveals New Year's Resolutions for the New York Mets, heading into the 2019 season.

SNY's Mets Hot Stove crew reveals the team's New Year's Resolutions heading into the 2019 season.

Robinson CanoJacob deGrom, Brodie Van Wagenen, Mickey Callaway and Noah Syndergaard each gets a mention.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen recently surprised just about everybody by saying the Mets should be regarded as NL-East favorites next season, prompting the obvious question:

Has the new GM done enough, coming off two disastrous seasons, to warrant such a bold pronouncement? The short answer is no, in large part because the division is shaping up as perhaps the most competitive in the National League next season -- excluding the Marlins, of course...
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)

It's no secret to anyone that follow the Mets that OF Brandon Nimmo loves Christmas. I mean, he has dressed like Santa for the second straight year during the annual Mets kids holiday party.

New York Christmas is much different for Nimmo, having grown up in Cheyenne, WY. But he makes it an effort to return home for the holidays to spend it with his family -- a time he looks forward to each year. 

"It's really, really special because family time is fewer and far between now," he told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo in a Christmas Q&A. "With us kind of spread out across the country, it is very, very nice. That's the main reason that I like Christmas is to get back together with family. Everybody makes it a priority and you miss that time."
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets and C Travis d'Arnaud have avoided arbitration, as New York settled with a one-year, $3.515 million deal for 2019, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

SNY's Andy Martino noted the Mets planned to stick with d'Arnaud, who they tendered, after signing free-agent C Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal. They view Kevin Plawecki as expendable, and they are moving forward with trying to trade him. 

D'Arnaud only played four games last season, as he was shut down following Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. He was projected to receive $3.7 million through arbitration this season. 
Tags: Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud
Sep 27, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)
Sep 27, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)

The Yankees and Mets are both in the market to beef up their respective bullpens, but neither felt strongly enough to make an offer to left-hander Andrew Miller, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Miller, 33, signed with the Cardinals on Friday to a two-year, $25 million deal with a vesting option for 2021. 

The Yankees and Mets both had initial interest in Miller but his durability concerns steered them away from the two-time All-Star. 
Tags: Andrew Miller, Jeurys Familia
Sep 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Gregor Blanco (1) hits a sacrifice RBI during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Sep 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Gregor Blanco (1) hits a sacrifice RBI during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

The Mets continue to add depth to their outfield, as they have reportedly signed Gregor Blanco to a minor-league deal, per Fancred Sports Jon Heyman.

This is the second outfielder the Mets have signed to a minor-league deal, with Rajai Davis coming aboard as well.

Blanco, 34, has spent 10 seasons in the MLB, with the Giants being his most recent team in 2018. Over 68 games last season, he hit .217/.262/.317 with two homers and 12 RBI. 
