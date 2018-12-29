In one offseason, the Mets went from having none of the Top 10 second basemen in baseball to having two of them -- at least according to MLB Network's Top 10 Second Basemen Right Now! show.

But the order might surprise you.

Jed Lowrie, who the Mets signed to a two-year deal last week, comes in at No. 2 on the list, behind Jose Altuve of the Astros. Robinson Cano, who the Mets acquired along with Edwin Diaz from the Mariners in December, checks in at No. 4.

The MLB Network rankings take into account player performance over the last two seasons, offensive and defensive metrics, advanced statcast data, traditional stats, and "expert analysis by the MLB Network research team."

The above would help explain why Lowrie (who played 153 games in 2017 and 157 games in 2018 while slugging .448 each season) is ahead of Cano (who missed 80 games in 2018 due to a suspension after testing positive for a banned substance).

"I do believe that going back to New York is gonna be great for him, great for the Mets," MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds said on the show. "This guy is a true star in our game, and I think he's gonna recover. Obviously the suspension knocked him off the Hall of Fame highway for a lot of folks. We'll see if he's able to get back on that highway, but this guy was a Hall of Famer before that suspension, no doubt about it."

With Lowrie on board, the question now becomes where he'll play.

Cano is on the record as wanting to play second base, which likely means Lowrie will get most of his playing time at third base.