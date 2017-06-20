Mets RHP Tyler Pill is heading to LA as he will likely be the starter for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, per New York Post's Mike Puma.

Puma noted Monday that the Mets will have RHP Rafael Montero start Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, since he pitched 3.2 innings on Monday, he won't be available.

The Mets have not officially announced that Pill will be starting Wednesday. For now, Robert Gsellman will take the mound on Tuesday, Steven Matz on Thursday, Seth Lugo on Friday and Jacob deGrom on Saturday.

Pill made two starts for the Mets this season before getting sent back down to Triple-A. He went 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA, allowing 14 hits and six runs, four earned in 10.1 innings. His last appearance for the Mets was on June 10, where he pitched one scoreless inning of relief against the Braves.

In his last appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas, Pill earned the win allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one in seven innings.