With Opening Day three weeks away, the Mets are dealing with injuries to Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier, getting terrific Spring Training production from a refreshed Dominic Smith, and slowly working Travis d'Arnaud back into the swing of things. Here's how we see things shaking out in our 25-man Roster Prediction 2.0...

Starting Rotation (5)

  1. Jacob deGrom, RHP
  2. Noah Syndergaard, RHP
  3. Steven Matz, LHP
  4. Zack Wheeler, RHP
  5. Jason Vargas, LHP

Notable Spring Training Developments: None

As was the case when we released our Roster Prediction 1.0, the Mets' starting rotation remains one part of the expected 25-man roster where there are zero questions. Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Zack Wheeler will all be in the starting rotation if healthy -- we have Wheeler as the No. 4 starter simply as a way to break up the left-handers.

While there has been some consternation about Jason Vargas, he pitched quite well in the second half of the 2018 season and is earning $8 million this season. Beyond that, the Mets don't have any slam-dunk alternatives and the team has already come out and said Vargas is their guy at No. 5.

Bullpen (8)

  • Edwin Diaz, RHP
  • Jeurys Familia, RHP
  • Seth Lugo, RHP
  • Robert Gsellman, RHP
  • Justin Wilson, LHP
  • Luis Avilan, LHP
  • Drew Smith, RHP
  • Kyle Dowdy, RHP

Notable Spring Training Developments: Luis Avilan has been terrific, cementing his hold on a spot as the second left-hander, and Drew Smith has pitched very well. Rule 5 pick Kyle Dowdy has struggled a bit.

As noted during our Roster Prediction 1.0, the first five spots in the bullpen were always going to Diaz, Familia, Lugo, Gsellman, and Wilson. And the expectation remains that the Mets will carry eight relievers, meaning there are three spots left.

There is a chance the team will carry three left-handers, and it's a near-certainty that they'll carry at least two, so Avilan remains on track to make the team. Smith is also putting himself in great position. While Dowdy has struggled a bit, no one else (from a group that includes Tyler Bashlor, Paul Sewald, and Jacob Rhame) has really sent a message. So the last spot is still Dowdy's to lose.

Everyday Position Players (8)

  • Wilson Ramos, C
  • Dominic Smith, 1B
  • Robinson Cano, 2B
  • Amed Rosario, SS
  • Jeff McNeil, 3B
  • Brandon Nimmo, LF
  • Juan Lagares, CF
  • Michael Conforto, RF

Notable Spring Training Developments: Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier are both dealing with injuries and one or both will likely not be ready by Opening Day. In the first base competition, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso are both demolishing the ball.

With the Mets having added depth and being extra cautious when it comes to injuries, it's fair to expect both Frazier and Lowrie will not be ready for Opening Day. And if that's the case -- with the Mets having two lineup spots to fill -- a minor shakeup should be in order.

That minor shakeup would involve Jeff McNeil temporarily moving from left field to third base, which is something GM Brodie Van Wagenen left the door open to last month when discussing the injury issues. And if McNeil (a far better option than Adeiny Hechavarria) is at third base, it allows the Mets to use plus-defender Juan Lagares in center field.

When it comes to first base, while Van Wagenen has been open about Pete Alonso having a chance to make the team, it would still be malpractice to carry him from the get-go since it would mean forfeiting a year of team control. And with Dominic Smith playing incredibly well, this decision should be a relatively easy one. 

Bench (4)

  • Keon Broxton, OF
  • Devin Mesoraco, C
  • J.D. Davis, 1B/3B/OF
  • Adeiny Hechavarria, SS/3B/2B

Notable Spring Training Developments: Injuries to expected everyday players have shaken things up

In our Roster Prediction 1.0, Juan Lagares and Travis d'Arnaud were on the bench. With us now having McNeil shifting to third base, a regular outfield spot has opened for Lagares, meaning an extra spot on the bench, which we have going to Hechavarria.

Van Wagenen has cited Hechavarria as a potential starter at third base, but there really isn't a circumstance where a contender should be using a player like Hechavarria in a starting role.

When it comes to the backup catcher, Devin Mesoarco has replaced d'Arnaud due to two reasons -- the pace at which d'Arnaud (returning from Tommy John surgery) is being worked back into the swing of things, and the praise that has been heaped on Mesoraco for his work when catching Jacob deGrom.

So expect Mesoraco to be the backup, with d'Arnaud either held back in Port St. Lucie while continuing to get in playing shape or getting traded. 

Feb 25, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
The Mets (6-7-1) host the Miami Marlins (4-10) at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie on Friday at 1:10 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

Dominic Smith returns to the Mets lineup batting fifth as he takes a .500/.565/.700 slash line into Friday's game in his attempt to make the Opening Day roster. Amed Rosario continues to sit out after being hit on the hand by a pitch as Andres Gimenez gets the start at shortstop. 
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Tom Seaver is the living, breathing embodiment of the 1969 Miracle Mets, so the news that he has dementia is bound to cast a pall over this summer's 50th anniversary celebration of that championship team.

The Hall of Fame pitcher won't be able to attend the ceremony at Citi Field, and while the Mets on Thursday said they plan to honor him in his absence, there's no way to avoid the sense of sadness that prevails when the one guy everyone wants to see will be missing.
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Legendary Mets pitcher and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver has recently been diagnosed with dementia, his family announced on Thursday.

"Tom will continue to work in his beloved vineyard at his California home, but has chosen to completely retire from public life," Seaver's family said. "The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy. We join Tom in sending warmest regards to everyone."

Seaver lives next to his vineyards, where he has been making wine since 2005.
Tim Tebow hits RBI single 00:00:25
Tim Tebow hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning vs. the Nats.

Tim Tebow is on the board.

Starting as the designated hitter Thursday against the Nationals, Tebow notched his first RBI of Spring Training when he hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the sixth inning, driving in Keon Broxton

After going 1-for-3 Thursday, Tebow is 3-for-12 this spring.
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 7, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets lost to the Nationals, 6-4, on Thursday afternoon. >> Box score

Five things to know about Thursday's game

1. Jacob deGrom got the start and allowed two runs on two hits (including a solo homer by Adam Eaton) while walking two and striking out four in 3.0 innings. DeGrom has three more starts remaining before the season, with him scheduled to be the Opening Day starter on March 28 against the Nationals...
Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop an all-new episode of Shea Anything, where they sort out all the new advisors that GM Brodie Van Wagenen has surrounded himself with in the front office.

They also check on the competition between Dom Smith and Pete Alonso, try to figure out who will be the Opening Day third baseman, and wonder whether 2019 will be the Year of Noah or Not...

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) runs off the field during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)
Sep 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Adam Jones (10) runs off the field during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan)

In April 2017, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut, MLB Network aired a roundtable discussion about diversity in the game.

Hosted by Harold Reynolds, the panel included Josh Harrison of the Pirates, Chris Archer of the Rays, Mychal Givens of the Orioles and Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays. But the highest-profile star at the table was Baltimore outfielder Adam Jones.

Less than two years later, Jones is unemployed. His free agency has stretched deep into spring training, and his prospects are uncertain...
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez smiles as he looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez smiles as he looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

Carlos Gomez is finally with the Mets again.

Four years after his trade deadline deal infamously fell through, Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, SNY.tv's Andy Martino confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)
Jed Lowrie (Mark Flamini, SNY)

Mets infielders Todd Frazier and Jed Lowrie are both making progress as they rehab their respective injuries, but it seems likely that at least one -- and maybe both -- will not be ready for Opening Day on March 28.

Lowrie, who is working his way back from a sprained capsule in his left knee, said Thursday that he's making good progress and hopes to begin baseball activty soon.

But when asked about his potential Opening Day availability, Lowrie took the long-view.
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets (6-6-1) travel to face the Nationals (6-5) on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

After serving as the DH a few times, Brandon Nimmo is back playing the field for the first time since missing time with a virus last week. ... Pete Alonso gets the start at first base. ... Jacob deGrom is on the mound.
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) fields a ground ball before throwing out a Detroit Tigers base runner in the third inning of the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) fields a ground ball before throwing out a Detroit Tigers base runner in the third inning of the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

There is no doubting veteran Robinson Cano's ability at the plate. Cano can hit to all fields with power, and is a career .304 hitter. Those abilities have yet to show a fall off from age, but what about the other side of his game in the field? 

Cano has also been known to have a sure glove at second base with a third baseman's arm to boot. But, at age 36, does he still have the effective range to make all plays in the infield? He doesn't doubt it for a second. 

"If I can play second, that's where I want to be," Cano told The Post's Dan Martin. "Trust me, if I lost my range, I'd be the first person to say, 'I think it's time for me to move' or go to DH if that happens [in the National League]." 
Jeff McNeil mic'd up at BP 00:01:24
Listen in while Jeff McNeil wears a microphone as he takes batting practice during New York Mets spring training in Port St. Lucie.

Jeff McNeil is one of the more intriguing stories heading into the 2019 season. As a natural infielder, the Mets are banking on McNeil's versatility to make a smooth transition into the outfield with new players crowding the infield. 

The Mets are hoping this transition works out because they want McNeil's bat in the lineup after his second-half success last season. So, as McNeil gets ready for the season, SNY mic'd him up down in Port St. Lucie to get an inside look at one of his practices...
Aug 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; A general view of a sign of the 2019 All-Star Game logo in left field at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (David Richard)
Aug 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; A general view of a sign of the 2019 All-Star Game logo in left field at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (David Richard)

In an effort to better engage its fans, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have plans to amend the voting process for the All-Star Game, according to ESPN, by creating an 'Election Day,' a single-day vote much like those cast every November for office.

The report says All-Star voting would begin as usual, but when it closes, the top-three vote-getters at each position would be placed on a new single-day ballot to determine the starters for each league.
Two-man race heats up for Mets 00:01:17
Both Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are having good springs, so the question becomes a little bit tougher, who makes the Opening Day roster?

Coming into Spring Training, the Mets didn't necessarily have a battle at first base. Veteran infielder Todd Frazier was making the shift from third to first, while top prospect Pete Alonso was expected to make a strong push to start Opening Day. 

Dominic Smith, though, has made things very interesting in Port St. Lucie.

Smith was once in Alonso's shoes as one of the Mets' top prospects, but he has yet to showcase that talent in the bigs. It's why he was taking reps in the outfield last season to see if he has a different fit on this Mets squad. But, this spring, he looks like a different player, one that has seen a rejuvenation in his game. 
New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (Jasen Vinlove)
New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets lost to the Marlins, 3-1, on Tuesday afternoon >> Box score

Five things to know about Tuesday's game

1. Jason Vargas tiptoed around trouble, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out two. His ERA this spring is 2.08.
Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, who admitted to using copious amounts of steroids during his career, sees something wrong with Mets prospect Tim Tebow's swing. And he wants to help.

Canseco first tweeted about Tebow on Monday, saying he could help him with his swing. He then sent four more (it's not weird or anything) tweets about Tebow on Tuesday.

Click below to see...
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets (6-5-1) travel to face the Marlins (3-7) on Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. 

Mets Notes...

Brandon Nimmo will serve as the DH for the second-straight game, while Michael Conforto gets the start in right field. ... Jason Vargas makes his second start of the spring. ... Edwin Diaz is scheduled to pitch in relief. 
Mets hire Jessica Mendoza 00:01:00
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen explains why the team hired ESPN announcer Jessica Mendoza as a baseball operations advisor.

The Mets are hiring ESPN announcer Jessica Mendoza as a baseball operations advisor, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

While Mendoza is joining the Mets, she will also continue her role with ESPN, where she has been working as a color analyst on Sunday Night Baseball telecasts since 2016.

The 38-year-old Mendoza was an All-American softball player for Stanford, where she played from 1999-2002. Mendoza was also a member of Team USA Softball at the Summer Olympics in 2004 (taking home a gold medal) and 2008 (taking home a silver medal).
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 18, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) throws during drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets are closer to getting one of their infielders back.

Todd Frazier, who had been inactive since Feb. 26 due to a strained left oblique, has started "some movements mimicing a swing" and expects to begin running again this week, reports NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt

Frazier received a cortisone shot after the injury was diagnosed, and Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said at the time that the MRI that confirmed the injury wasn't "overly alarming."
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view at First Data Field prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view at First Data Field prior to the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

With Opening Day 23 days away, the Mets made their first round of Spring Training roster cuts on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitchers Chris Flexen, Franklyn Kilomé, Drew Gagnon were optioned to minor league camp, while catchers Colton Plaia and Patrick Mazeika, infielder Gavin Cecchini, left-handers P.J. Conlon, David Peterson, and Anthony Kay, and right-handed pitchers Ryder Ryan, Corey Taylor, Stephen Villines, and Josh Torres were re-assigned to minor league camp.

Of those optioned to minor league camp, Flexen and Gagnon will likely open the regular season in the rotation with Triple-A Syracuse, where they will be a phone call away if the Mets need an emergency starter.
Two-man race heats up for Mets 00:01:17
Both Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith are having good springs, so the question becomes a little bit tougher, who makes the Opening Day roster?

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Dominic Smith is the feel-good story in Mets' camp, hitting ropes to all fields and so far making the case the Sandy Alderson regime gave up on him too quickly, sticking him in the outfield mostly so Wilmer Flores could play first base.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso -- not Peter -- is the guy whose at-bats are must-watch moments in Port St. Lucie. He hits the highest, most majestic home runs since Darryl Strawberry was launching moon-scrapers (or hitting the roof in Montreal on occasion) as anticipation builds for the rookie's arrival in New York.
Edwin Diaz (SNY)
Edwin Diaz (SNY)

Edwin Diaz is almost certainly worth more than he will make during the 2019 season. 

The new Mets closer is not yet arbitration eligible, though, meaning he has essentially no leverage during contract negotiations. Players who haven't hit their arbitration years have terms dictated to them by the clubs. 

However, teams usually find a compromise and agree to deals, as the Mets did with 25 of their players Monday, the team announced. But the club technically "renewed" the contract of Diaz, indicating the right-hander wanted more money than what the Mets were willing to give him. The refusal to agree to a deal is largely symbolic. 
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario exited Monday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit in the left hand with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, but avoided serious injury.

Rosario's X-rays came back negative, manager Mickey Callaway said after the game.

It was a scary moment when Rosario got hit, and he sat near the home plate dirt before leaving the field and heading to the clubhouse...
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

After delivering one of the more dominant pitching seasons in recent memory, Jacob deGrom almost unanimously captured the 2018 National League Cy Young Award. 

And two solid starts into spring training, deGrom seems primed for another big year in 2019. But BetOnline.ag is has a different candidate as the favorite to win the award this season.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer is presently listed at 5-2 with the Cy Young, with deGrom right behind him at 7-2. Much like last year, it appears the race will primarily reside within the NL East -- Phillies ace Aaron Nola sports the third-best odds at 9-1. 
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 4, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws against the Boston Red Sox at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets lost to the Red Sox, 9-3, on Monday afternoon at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie >> Box score

Five things to know about Monday's game

1. Steven Matz pitched well in the first inning and pitched well in the third inning. The second inning? Not so much. Matz said after the game that he didn't have much of a feel for his curveball but kept going back to it since it's spring training and he wanted to work on it. While working on it, he allowed four runs (all in the second inning) on five hits while walking two and striking out two in 2.2 innings. 
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) connects for a two run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 23, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso (20) connects for a two run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The other half of the Mets split-squad on Monday defeated the Astros in a 7-4 victory.  >> Box score

Five things to know about Monday's game

1. Pete Alonso had another superb day at the plate, blasting a solo home run in the sixth inning and ripping an RBI double to left-center in the fourth, finishing 2-for-3 on the day. 

2. In his second Spring Training game, Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-3, including a double as he continues to make his way back from Tommy John surgery. 
Nimmo talks cooking with Gelbs 00:00:50
Brandon Nimmo turned heads when he missed a game due to undercooked chicken, turns out it was a virus. Nimmo spoke about the ordeal today.

Brandon Nimmo was asked before Monday's in-game interview with SNY's Steve Gelbs if he wanted to talk about chicken or baseball. And while Nimmo would rather talk baseball, the chicken story had to come to a fitting end.

"I'd rather talk about baseball," Nimmo said. "But I think I got vindicated on the chicken."

Nimmo, who fell ill after making chicken last week (he was so proud of it that he sent a photo to his wife, Chelsea), was initially thought to have suffered a self-inflicted bout with food poisoning...
Tim Tebow strikes again 00:00:12
Mets outfielder Tim Tebow gets his second hit of the spring and the day with a solid single to left against the Red Sox in Port St. Lucie.

Mets OF Tim Tebow got his first two hits of Spring Training on Monday in Port St. Lucie.

Click below for highlights from Monday's game...
Pete Alonso (SNY)
Pete Alonso (SNY)

In a perfect world, best case scenario, the Mets' ideal lineup produces roughly 20.0 WAR, according to projections made by FanGraphs.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway hasn't announced an official Opening Day lineup. To date, the only clue he has given is that Brandon Nimmo will hit leadoff, Wilson Ramos will hit in the heart of the order and Amed Rosario will bat eighth in front of the pitcher. The rest of the lineup will likely depend on matchups, rest and hot and cold streaks. In either case, we know it will almost always include Michael Conforto, Jed Lowrie, Robinson Cano and -- if healthy -- Todd Frazier. When facing a right-handed starting pitcher, the lineup is also expected to include Jeff McNeil.

The wild card will be center field -- especially when the team faces left-handed starting pitchers. And, given they have four options in camp (Juan Lagares, Keon Broxton, Carlos Gomez and Rajai Davis) and room for only two of these men on the roster, it's hard to say how this one spot will play out during the next few weeks, let alone Opening Day...
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

The Mets (5-4-1) host the Red Sox (4-5) on Monday at 1:10 p.m. at First Data Field in St. Lucie, which you can watch live on SNY.

Mets Notes...

Brandon Nimmo is back in the lineup (as the DH) after his bout with what was thought to be self-induced food poisoning that turned out to be a virus. ... Fresh off his 3-for-4 game Sunday that included a mammoth three-run homer, Dominic Smith gets the start at first base. ... The other half of the Mets' split squad travels to play the Astros.
Jul 30, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Former Mets catcher and Hall of Fame member Mike Piazza (Left) and former Mets pitcher Al Leiter pose for a photo during the ceremony retiring Piazza's number (31) prior to the game between New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Jul 30, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Former Mets catcher and Hall of Fame member Mike Piazza (Left) and former Mets pitcher Al Leiter pose for a photo during the ceremony retiring Piazza's number (31) prior to the game between New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Former Mets pitcher Al Leiter was named the baseball operations advisor for the club, the team announced on Monday. John Franco is also taking on an expanded role with the team as a baseball operations advisor, too, in addition to his club ambassador role. 

Leiter, who worked as an analyst for the YES Network the last 12 years, will work with pitchers on every level of the Mets organization, focusing on scouting and player development with an emphasis in the mental preparation for pitchers. 

"Al is one of the most memorable pitchers in club history and we are thrilled to welcome him back into the organization," General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.
Feb 26, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) fields a ground ball in the fourth inning of the spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Jonathan Dyer)
Feb 26, 2019; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) fields a ground ball in the fourth inning of the spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Jonathan Dyer)

The Mets (5-4-1) travel to face the Astros (4-4) on Monday at 1:05 p.m. at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

Mets Notes...

As the competition continues, Pete Alonso gets the start at first base, while Dominic Smith starts at first base as the other half of the Mets' split squad hosts the Red Sox
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during spring training at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud said he was "emotional" in playing his first game in almost a year in his spring training debut on Sunday.

"I was jittery, nervous," d'Arnaud said. "But once I put my foot in between the foul lines, I was pretty excited and glad to get back out there."

D'Arnaud, who last played in a game on April 8, 2018, went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 10-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida.
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has notoriously struggled each spring training during his career. And he hopes to put that behind him come the regular season.

Wheeler allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings in Sunday's 10-8 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Combined with his debut, he is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA so far this spring, having allowed five runs (three earned) and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

But the 28-year-old Wheeler, who ended last year on an 8-1 run with a 1.59 ERA over his final 10 starts, believes he isn't far off from matching that pace.
Travis and Zack on Mets win 00:01:08
Travis d'Arnaud comments on his spring training debut while Zack Wheeler talks about his lack of command in today's outing vs. the Cards

The Mets beat the Cardinals, 10-8, on Sunday afternoon in Jupiter >> Box score

Five things to know about Sunday's game

1. Dominic Smith, battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster -- and potentially the starting job at first base -- had a huge game, going 3-for-4 (including a mammoth three-run homer he hit to right field. He is hitting .500 this spring. 

2. Zack Wheeler struggled in what was his second spring start, allowing three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out one in 1.2 innings.
Mar 2, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) is formally introduced as a Philadelphia Phillie with agent, Scott Boras at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Mar 2, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) is formally introduced as a Philadelphia Phillie with agent, Scott Boras at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

During his introdcutory press conference with the Phillies on Sunday, Bryce Harper temporarily forgot what team he had just joined when he talked excitedly about wanting to "bring a title back to D.C." Oops.

Harper's next line was that he wanted to "be on Broad street on a frickin boat or whatver" after winning said title. That was another mistake. Duck boats are a Red Sox thing, Bryce. You're on the Phillies now. 

The "bring a title back to D.C." mistake didn't get past Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who poked fun at Harper on Instagram on Sunday...
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 26, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers during the spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets (4-4-1) travel to face the Cardinals (3-3) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter.

Mets Notes...

Travis d'Arnaud will be the DH in what will be his first game action since having Tommy John surgery last season. ... Zack Wheeler takes the hill in what is his second start of Spring Training. 
Every team in competition for the NL East title with the Mets this season -- the Nationals, Braves, and Phillies -- reportedly have varying degrees of interest in signing free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel.

The Nats "maintain interest" in inking Kimbrel and the Braves are "exploring" it, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | While Aroldis Chapman signed a five-year deal worth $86 million before his age-29 season, a deal of that length and value for a reliever is an anomaly. And Chapman was roughly two years younger than Kimbrel is now when he signed it. Translation: It would be stunning if Kimbrel's eventual deal came anywhere close to his initial ask...
Mets fall 8-7 to Astros 00:01:36
The Mets played the Astros with Syndergaard starting. Diaz made his debut while Ramos hit a grand slam. The Mets fell short to Houston, 8-7.

The Mets lost to the Astros, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie >> Box score

Six things to know about Saturday's game

1. Noah Syndergaard was uncharacteristically wild, walking five batters in 2.2 innings (he walked just 39 all of 2018), but he allowed no hits and struck out four while giving up just one unearned run as his fastball sat around 98 MPH and his changeup hit 93 MPH -- yes, 93...
Wilson Ramos hits a grand slam 00:00:12
Wilson Ramos again displayed his ability to hit, as he went deep in the 5th inning for a grand slam against the Astros to take a 6-5 lead.

New Mets catcher Wilson Ramos hit a grand slam Saturday in Port St. Lucie during the fifth inning of the Mets' Spring Training game against the Astros, his first homer as a Met.

Earlier in the first inning, Michael Conforto hit a fsolo shot off Houston's Justin Verlander.
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 15, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) during spring training at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets will get to unveil one of their new additions to the team on Saturday as closer Edwin Diaz is expected to make his spring debut as the Mets host the Astros at 1:10 p.m. on WPIX. 

Mets notes

Jeff McNeil returns to the lineup and is batting cleanup after being sidelined with a scrape on his elbow/wrist earlier this week. Brandon Nimmo was expected to return to the lineup after a stomach virus but will sit out again. The hot-hitting Dominic Smith will DH and bat fifth. 
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 28, 2019; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos (40) connects for a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The last time the Mets had a proven, reputable, everyday catcher was 2007 and 2008, when Paul LoDuca, who hit .297 with 14 HR and 103 RBI in 243 games.

In the subsequent 11 years, the Mets have run through more than 25 catchers, including Brian Schneider, Omir Santos, Rod Barajas, Josh Thole, John Buck, Kevin Plawecki and Devin Mesoraco.

The most recent player to get consistent playing time is Travis d'Arnaud, who entered each of the past five seasons considered the team's starting catcher. However, during that time, despite hype, expectations and sporadic production, he missed roughly half of the team's games due to a variety injuries.
Jacob deGrom on today's outing 00:00:54
Mechanically, everything is in line for New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, who says 'I actually feel smoother then I even did last year.'

In his second spring outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was allowed to go 40 pitches deep as he progresses toward Opening Day. And that is all he needed to get through three solid innings on the bump. 

DeGrom allowed just one hit while striking out four against the Tigers on Friday afternoon, and he walked away more than satisfied with his performance. 

"Felt good. My mechanics feel really good right now and I think that was a big thing I was working on," he told reporters. "Not falling that hard off to first base, and staying true through the baseball. So a lot of four-seamers today, kind of that belt and up area and got some swing and misses and that's what we're trying to work on."
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 27, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) doubles in the first inning of the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets broke out for seven runs as Jacob deGrom looked true to form as the Mets topped the Tigers 7-1 on Friday. >> Box Score

Five things to know about Friday's game

1) DeGrom was in mid-season form in his second start of the spring, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters in three innings of work, reaching up to 99 mph on the radar gun. 
Amed Rosario's leadoff HR 00:00:16
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario starts the game off against the Detroit Tigers with a leadoff home run.

The Mets hit the road on Friday to face the Tigers, and Amed Rosario started it off with a bang. Literally.

The shortstop hit a scorcher over the left-center field wall to kick off the game...
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 24, 2019; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Jacob deGrom will make his second start of Spring Training on Friday while Tim Tebow gets the start in left field when the Mets face the Tigers at 1:05 p.m.

Mets notes

Dominic Smith enters the game 3-for-5 with two walks this spring while Amed Rosario, in the leadoff spot for Friday, enters the game 4-for-9 with two doubles and two RBI this spring.  
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)
Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Carlos Gomez (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

Carlos Gomez is finally with the Mets again.

Four years after his trade deadline deal infamously fell through, Gomez signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday, SNY.tv's Andy Martino confirmed. The deal is pending a physical.

Gomez, 33, slashed .208/.298/.336 with nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
The Pete Alonso question 00:01:25
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the future of Pete Alonso, and when he will make his big league debut.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with an all-new episode of Shea Anything, with reports from Port St. Lucie, contract musings surrounding Zack Wheeler, and the rising stardom of Pete Alonso.

And oh yeah, the Phillies signed Bryce Harper in the middle of the podcast taping, so the reaction to that is real!

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

Brandon Nimmo was right the whole time. 

The Mets outfielder contended on Thursday that the undercooked chicken that gave him food poisoning was fine and on Friday he received justification. 

In an unexpected turn of events, the Mets outfielder's wife revealed on Twitter Friday morning that his test results came in and it was a stomach virus that made him so ill this week.
