Wednesday's Mets Highlights 00:01:13
Mets highlights at Spring Training from Port St. Lucie on Wednesday. Alex Rodriguez paid a visit to Mets camp.

The Mets had a special guest at their practice down in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday as Alex Rodriguez joined GM Brodie Van Wagenen at the team's facility. 

As he made his rounds talking to everyone from fans to former teammate Robinson Cano, Rodriguez watched as Mets ace Jacob deGrom threw another live batting practice session...

Video: Jacob deGrom throwing live BP at camp
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks on as his players warm up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Jed Lowrie will not play in Saturday's Spring Training game against the Braves despite revealing on Thursday there is no structural damage in his sore left knee. 

Mets manager Mickey Callaway downplayed the 34-year-old's injury on Friday but with several veterans north of 30 years old, Callaway stressed that the team's depth and how they use is it is more important than ever. 

"That's exactly why we brought in depth," he said.
Some of the best movies ever -- including some of the best sports movies ever -- have been filmed in and/or take place in New York. Here is our ranking of the 10 best...

10. Above The Rim (1994)
Bryce Harper
The nightmare scenario of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper both landing with Mets rivals in the NL East is not happening. But Harper is still being linked to multiple teams in the division, with the Phillies seemingly in a staring contest with him as he and agent Scott Boras entertain offers from other teams. Here's the latest...

Feb. 22, 10:13 AM:

Washington Nationals owner Marc Lerner essentially removed his team from the Bryce Harper sweepstakes on Friday. 
Mets Hot Stove from Duffy's 00:03:42
It was a jam-packed finale of Mets Hot Stove from Duffy's. Take a look at the fun and see questions answered by Cano, Van Wagenen and more.

It was a jam-packed season finale of Mets Hot Stove Thursday live from Duffy's Sports Grill as the SNY crew spoke with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, Robinson Cano, Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil

With Spring Training kicking into high gear this week and the Mets' first Grapefruit League game coming up Saturday, Van Wagenen and his players discuss their goals for the 2019 season and how camp is going so far.

"We have to come together as a team," Van Wagenen said. "We can't let adversity dissuade us from our belief that we can win. And if we do that, then we can overcome injuries, we can overcome regression from certain players. But we know we have enough talent around us to be able to stand tall at the end of the season."
McNeil, Zeile talk versatility 00:03:01
For Jeff McNeil being ready to play anywhere is nothing new. He chats about gloves, his upbringing and more with Todd Zeile.

Jeff McNeil will primarily be an outfielder for the Mets in 2019 after being an infielder throughout his professional career, but he's ready to play wherever the Mets put him after playing both infield and outfield at Long Beach State.

"Freshman year it was mostly second and left, sophomore year it was mostly second and junior year it was mostly outfield," McNeil said in a sitdown with SNY's Todd Zeile.
What's Frazier's role in 2019? 00:01:36
Todd Frazier is part of a crowded Mets infield, Doug Williams and Nelson Figueroa talk Frazier's possible role on the Shea Anything podcast.

This season, Mets veteran INF Todd Frazier is going to have to get used to playing across the diamond at first base. And, of course, Spring Training will help him get used to the position once again.

Frazier is no stranger to first base, having played 94 games at the position over his career. But he hasn't played there since 2017, while he was with the White Sox before being traded to the Yankees. 

As he takes his reps down in Spring Training, Frazier knows he needs to not only get used to the new glove at first, but also the responsibilities the position requires.
Conforto hits cages with Zeile 00:04:39
Michael Conforto and Todd Zeile hit the batting cages together for a demonstration of Conforto's new and improved ways at the plate.

Last season, Mets OF Michael Conforto had a pretty rough first half, hitting .216 with 11 homers and 30 RBI. But he picked things up after the All-Star break, as he collected a .273 average with 17 homers and 52 RBI.

Conforto finished strong, and this offseason, he worked on a few drills to make sure he carries that over into 2019.

SNY's Todd Zeile jumped into the cage with the young outfielder down in Port St. Lucie to see what he looks to do off the cage. They also discussed Conforto's 2017 shoulder injury, and what he is looking to do every time he steps up to the plate...
Jed Lowrie speaks on knee injury 00:00:41
New York Mets infielder Jed Lowrie speaks for the first time about feeling constant pain behind his knee.

Good news came the Mets' way on Thursday following Jed Lowrie's MRI in New York.

Dealing with soreness in the back of his left knee, Lowrie made the trek north to see if there was anything concerning. Luckily, the MRI showed no structural damage, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said on WCBS 880. Van Wagenen added that the team will be cautious with Lowrie, and will "bring him along slowly."

Lowrie, whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $20 million contract, hasn't been participating in all activities...
(Matthew Cerrone, SNY)
Mets management repeatedly said Jeff McNeil would be a super-utility guy this coming season getting time in the outfield. I always had a difficult time picturing how this would work, though, and during my four days in camp nothing has changed.

I've only seen him on the infield. And today, with news that Jed Lowrie is in New York getting an MRI, McNeil worked one on one with coaches on on tagging runners sliding in to third base and later on his transfer turning double plays at second...
Update on deGrom contract talks 00:01:27
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen joined Steve Gelbs at Duffys for Mets Hot Stove and gave an update on talks for a Jacob deGrom extension.

PORT ST. LUCIE - Jacob deGrom's new representative at CAA, Jeff Berry, was in Mets camp on Thursday, part of the usual rounds that agents make this time of year. Berry dined with a different client, Tim Tebow, on Wednesday, and surely checked in with other players.

But with deGrom's opening day deadline looming, and his threat to self-impose an innings limit hanging in the air, Berry's visit generated significantly more interest than usual.

Still, the Mets and deGrom are no closer to reaching an agreement on the contract extension that the pitcher wants, and that Brodie Van Wagenen wants to give him...
Mets outfield drills and live BP 00:01:01
The Mets camp is in full swing with live BP. Highlights from New York Mets Spring Training workouts in Port St. Lucie.

With Mets camp in full swing, check out Thursday's highlights from Spring Training in Port St. Lucie, which had everything from picture day to live batting practice to an appearance from The Sports Pope himself, Mike Francesa. 
(Matthew Cerrone/SNY)
Here in St. Lucie, you'll find veterans Robinson Cano, Todd Frazier and Jed Lowrie, but most players, coaches and team executives view the young Brandon Nimmo as having the best pitch recognition in camp.

"It was always important to my dad and coaches growing up that I swing at strikes and lay off pitches not in the zone," Nimmo told SNY, stating what seems like the obvious. "It has been a focus here, too, at least since I was drafted."

The thing is, while it may be obvious to swing at only pitches in the strike zone, Nimmo does it almost as well as anyone in baseball. According to FanGraphs.com, he swung last season at roughly 16 percent of pitches outside the strike zone, which was fifth-best among qualifying players.

Interestingly, to get as good as he is, he told me, it was more about playing catch than hitting...
New York Mets first baseman Peter Alonso during the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game at Surprise Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Peter Alonso will not be debuting with the Mets this season, because Peter Alonso is no longer his name.

The man formerly known as Peter will now go by Pete, as the Mets prospect joins a long list of baseball players who have decided to change their name.

Earlier this offseason, Yankees reliever Zach Britton changed his name to Zack, and Melvin Upton changed his name back to B.J.
Jacob deGrom's agents from CAA, including lead agent Jeff Berry, have arrived at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie as deGrom's Opening Day deadline to work out a contract extension looms.

SNY's Andy Martino reports that there has still been no official offer made during the negotiations, but the sides will keep talking all spring.

DeGrom spoke at length last Thursday about his desire for an extension, seemingly upset with the fact that no official offer had come. He then refused to rule out placing a self-imposed limit on his workload this season if a deal isn't reached...
Jacob deGrom live BP highlights 00:00:53
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is having fun throwing live BP sessions to his teammates at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie.

Jacob deGrom -- the defending Cy Young award winner -- is having fun throwing live BP sessions to his teammates at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie.
Jul 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets injured left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) watches from the dugout during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

TAMPA -- Having missed all of last season with surgery in April to remove bone spurs on both of his heels, Troy Tulowitzki seemed to have something of a message for Yoenis Cespedes:

Good luck.
Callaway on Jed Lowrie's injury 00:02:41
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway goes into detail on Jed Lowrie's injury, a recruiting trip with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Conforto.

Mickey Callaway is setting the bar high for Michael Conforto.

The Mets' manager believes so much in the soon-to-be 26-year-old outfielder's potential that he feels Conforto can be among the game's elite.

"I think he can be one of the best left-handed hitters in the league, myself," Callaway said Wednesday. "Just the way he approaches his at-bats, the swing, the pitches that he covers, it's special. A lot of guys can't just take a ball and go the opposite field and drive it the way he does, and that's not the only place he has power. He's able to stay on the breaking ball that misses down and drive it out to the pull side as well. So he covers a lot of pitches."
Great vibes from Mets camp 00:01:44
With Andy Martino in Port St. Lucie, the Shea Anything crew discusses how Mets camp under Brodie Van Wagenen has differed from years past.

Doug Williams, Nelson Figueroa and Andy Martino have an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast. They discuss how the good the vibe is at this year's Mets camp compared to years past.

They also dive into Manny Machado's deal with the Padres being a good thing as well as Bryce Harper also possibly leaving the NL East.

Sep 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports (Adam Hagy)
It's unclear how big a contract the Giants will or have offered to free agent Bryce Harper, but there is a continued sense Wednesday that they have a shot at signing him, with the Phillies having a tough road to get it done, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Harper, who is seeking more than the $300 million Manny Machado got from the Padres, has turned down multiple offers worth more than $300 million in recent weeks, reports FanCred's Jon Heyman.

Martino reported Tuesday after Machado landed with the Padres that Harper to the Phillies was not a sure thing...
Best of Mets Hot Stove 00:02:14
Wednesday's Mets Hot Stove guests from Port St. Lucie included Mickey Callaway, Tim Tebow, Edwin Diaz and Zack Wheeler as guests.

After another full team workout down in Port St. Lucie, manager Mickey Callaway as well as some players joined Gary Apple and Todd Zeile on "Mets Hot Stove."

During his interview with Apple, Callaway touched on the vibe going around Mets camp this year, and how much different it feels.

"We were excited last year coming in, but there's a different feel this year and it's palpable. It's not just 'We're excited to be here' and rah rah. It's a focused, it's a prepared, it's an experienced vibe that we're getting."

A-Rod meets the Mets 00:00:41
Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez stops by Mets camp in Port St. Lucie and catches up with the players and team personnel.

I was wrong. Tim Tebow is a big deal, but Alex Rodriguez is clearly on another level.

Due to timing, I happened to be in the media room Wednesday when Rodriguez was getting wired up and prepping for what will be a walk-and-talk with Brodie Van Wagenen for ESPN. Indoors, he slunk in his chair, headphone always in, arms relaxed. This was just another day at the office, despite being surrounded by 7-10 production people and me, looking like a nervous teenager.

I said hello, because I had to do it. He understandably couldn't care less, but was not disrespectful. I'm not going to lie, my hands were shaking too much to take a picture with him. I'm a dork. But, the point being, it was not difficult to sense what would happen next...
Michael Conforto in the cage 00:00:33
New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto explains how he's improved his swing this offseason to Todd Zeile.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto explains to Todd Zeile how he's improved his swing this offseason.

To see the full interview, check out Mets Hot Stove at 5:30 p.m. on SNY.
Brodie Van Wagenen (Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
It's not that Tim Tebow is a local legend and brings with him an enormous crowd that make his autograph sensations so unique. Mike Piazza drew similar crowds, as did David Wright.

The difference between Piazza and Wright and Tebow is that, when any fan is lucky enough to be chosen by Tebow and gets their item signed, the fan immediately turns around and is visibly giddy. 

In the case of Wright or Piazza, obviously fans were pumped to get the autograph, but they'd remain focused looking to see if there was another player coming down the line. In the case of Tebow, the selected glow, become frozen and childlike, looking as if they don't know what to do next...
No surprises here. 

MLB Pipeline released a new list of the Mets' top 30 prospects ahead of the 2019 season, and the first two names should come as little surprise for Mets fans. They've been hearing plenty about Peter Alonso and Andres Gimenez over the last few months, so it makes sense the duo are the first- and second-ranked prospects in the system, respectively. 

Alonso is closer to the Major Leagues than Gimenez, who finished last season with Double-A Binghamton. Alonso is currently competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but the expectation is that he will begin the season in the Minors until the Super-2 deadline passes, which would give the Mets an extra year of control over the University of Florida product. 
Best of Mets Hot Stove 00:02:21
Mets Hot Stove had some marquee guests with Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz and Wilson Ramos. Watch the best of their interviews.

Wilson Ramos, Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard and Seth Lugo all stop by Mets Hot Stove to talk baseball and expectations for the 2019 season with SNY's Gary Apple.
Mickey Callaway mic'd up 00:00:56
Mickey Callaway is mic'd up at Mets Spring Training. Hear what he has to say to Edwin Diaz after a bullpen session and about Mets fans.

The Mets are out in full force down in Port St. Lucie for another year of Spring Training. As usual, fans flocked to the team's facility down in sunny Florida to see their Mets in action -- up close and personal.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway absolutely loves it.

SNY was able to mic up Callaway during one of the team's sessions, and he confessed his appreciation for how loyal Mets fans are as he enters his second season leading the squad. He also checks out his new closer Edwin Diaz put some work in out in the bullpen...
Last spring, Jose Reyes (at 34 years old) and Amed Rosario (at 22 years old) looked and behaved like brothers. When Reyes laughed at a joke, Rosario laughed at the joke. Where Jose stretched, Amed stretched. If Jose was at shortstop, Rosario was at shortstop. It all made sense. They had similar builds, similar energy, similar stories and similar expectations when entering the big leagues.

The two openly discussed talking and texting during off seasons with Reyes essentially playing the role of life coach, which is a major reason why advisors pushed Sandy Alderson to keep him around most of last season.

This time last year, Reyes, Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera and Yoenis Cespedes were inseparable, with Amed looking like the young pup pushing to be in the with the big dogs. That was then, though. This is now...
What Machado deal means for Mets 00:00:51
Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 Million to play for the Padres but what does this deal mean for the Mets going forward?

SNY's Andy Martino and Todd Zeile analyze the Manny Machado deal from a Mets perspective and explain why this is good news for them. 
Sep 28, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)
Now that Manny Machado has agreed to sign a megadeal with the Padres, the Phillies have lost out on their first choice as they aim to spend "stupid money." Their second choice is Bryce Harper, but landing him isn't a sure thing.

"Although their pursuit of him is serious, word around Harper is that he remains unsure if he wants to play in Philadelphia," reports SNY's Andy Martino, who says the Phillies must convince him to sign there if they want to "save face."

Alonso talks with Steve Gelbs 00:01:37
New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso shares why he wanted to face reigning CY Young winner Jacob deGrom in a live BP session

Mets prospect Peter Alonso faced Jacob deGrom during live batting practice earlier this week. And while he didn't make any hard contact (Alonso told SNY's Steve Gelbs the ball still looks like a grain of rice to him), he enjoyed the challenge.

"If I want to be on time and ready to go, why not face the Cy Young winner?"

Alonso, who is spending his second year at Mets camp, said his taste of camp in 2018 was "invaluable," and just wants "to be a sponge" while learning from the veterans...
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Yankees' Luis Severino took a bit of a jab at Mets ace Jacob deGrom on Sunday over deGrom's potential self-imposed innings restriction if he doesn't get an extension by Opening Day. On Monday, Severino claimed he "wasn't saying anything" about deGrom's situation after he clearly did just that. 

On Tuesday, deGrom responded.

"Everybody is entitled to their own opinions," deGrom told Matt Ehalt of NJ.com. "...the business side of the game is why you have agents. ... they're looking out for my best interest and advising me."
First Data Field (SNY)
The Mets and St. Lucie (Florida) County reached an agreement Tuesday to renovate First Data Field, where the Mets spend spring training, and keep the team there until 2042, according to the TC Palm's Keona Gardner.

Amid a report last week that indicated the Mets could have "blown up" their stadium renovation deal, the two sides were to bring forth a contract to county commissioners on Tuesday that outlines the renovation project, according to Gardner.

"We're pleased with today's outcome," the Mets said in a statement. "Thanks to the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners and the county legal team that worked with our team over the holiday. We are thankful for the continued support of our fans and the local businesses."
Mets target 2019 post-season 00:01:13
Mickey Callaway and Todd Frazier comment on Callaway's forceful spring training speech to the team and their playoff aspirations

Mets manager Mickey Callaway told players and coaches to stand up if they have ever been to the playoffs.

"It was more than none," third baseman Todd Frazier said with a smile.

Callaway, entering his second season leading the Mets, has a mission for his club to make the playoffs in 2019 after a disappointing 77-85 season. And Frazier is among those who believe in the team.

"I think that was exciting to see and I think everybody's getting that itch to get back in the playoffs," Frazier said on Monday.
Busy day for Robinson Cano 00:00:48
Watch a sizzle of the best moments of Robinson Cano's first official day at Mets Spring Training in Port St. Lucie

It's the same, but different every year at Mets camp. Same uniforms. Same fields. Same drills. Same sun, fans and heat. However, protocol and the general vibe in camp often changes from year to year.

For instance, under Willie Randolph, camp was very serious, disciplined and focused on business and professionalism. The Terry Collins years were more upbeat, peppy and chatty.

Last year, which was Mickey Callaway's first spring ever running his own camp, things were a bit sporadic, with his looking more like a player getting to know people than a manager leading a team.
Jacob deGrom (SNY)
Luis Severino claims he wasn't specifically discussing Jacob deGrom's situation (despite saying "$17 million" and, you know, his name).

During an interview with SNY on Monday, the Yankees ace was informed that his comments about the National League Cy Young winner were getting a lot of attention. 

"Nobody has said anything to me about it," he told SNY contributor John Harper.
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets' primary focus at the moment is on a potential long-term extension for Jacob deGrom, but another one of their prized starters also appears open to a long-term deal. Enter Noah Syndergaard.

"Yeah, I think so," Syndergaard told NJ.com's Matt Ehalt on Sunday when asked about signing long-term. "I love being a Met, I love New York City, the fan base is great and has been very kind to me. I see kind of the routes the game is going with (Bryce) Harper and (Manny) Machado have still yet to sign, and it's kind of scary, honestly. It's definitely something different than I'm used to. Only time will tell."

While deGrom's extension deadline and a potential self-imposed innings limit if he doesn't get the extension has sent shockwaves through Mets camp ("Go out and pay deGrom," Syndergaard told Ehalt. "Give him what he's worth"), the easier play for the Mets would almost certainly be locking up Syndergaard...
GM Brodie Van Wagenen sets tone 00:01:10
Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto have nothing but praise for new GM Brodie Van Wagenen and the tone he set this offseason

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen's 'Come get us' declaration to the rest of the NL East a few weeks ago was a bit surprising, but it has gone over well in the clubhouse at Spring Training as the team prepares for the 2019 season.

"I love that mantra," Michael Conforto said Monday morning. "...If you're not showing up to be the best team in the league, there is no point showing up."

The comments from Conforto have been echoed by others, including Brandon Nimmo, who repeated another one of Van Wagenen's mantras -- one he uttered for the first time during his introductory press conference...
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Luis Severino fired off an unexpected fastball toward Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom on Sunday. 

The Yankees' ace, who recently inked a four-year, $40 million extension to buyout his arbitration years, was critical of the reigning National League Cy Young award winner for considering an innings-limit this season if he does not sign an extension with the Mets. 

"For me, I would never do something like that," Severino told Randy Miller of NJ.com. "I want to pitch. I love to pitch. I love this game. I'd never do that."
Dave Eiland mic'd up with Mets 00:01:35
SNY mic'd up Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland for a day at Mets Spring Training including deGrom's and Syndergaard's first live BP sessions

SNY mic'd up Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland for a day at Mets Spring Training including Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard's first live BP sessions
New York Yankees shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria at bat at Tropicana Field. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets signed shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, SNY.tv's Steve Gelbs confirmed.

Hechavarria, 29, adds dept to a Mets infield that already consists of Amed Rosario, Jed Lowrie and Robinson Cano.

Last season, Hechavarria hit .247/.279/.345 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 94 games with three teams: the Rays, Pirates and Yankees.
Bryce Harper
We might finally get one of the top free agents off the board by the end of tonight, as talks surrounding Bryce Harper are "intensified," per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman

The Mets' NL East rival Phillies are the favorite here, and former Marlins president David P. Samson is hearing that their offer to the 26-year-old is worth $310 million over 10 years. The Phillies said they were going to spend "stupid money" this offseason, and that deal would certainly do it to go along with their other signees like Jean Segura, David Robertson, and Andrew McCutchen.

If that is the case, Harper and his agent Scott Boras would get their desired $300 million, long-term deal. It doesn't top Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million deal he signed with the Marlins back in 2015. 
Cano appreciates David Wright 00:00:56
Robinson Cano was given David Wright's locker in Port St. Lucie, his response about Wright and what it means will make Mets fans happy.

When Robinson Cano got down to Port St. Lucie, he saw his new locker in the clubhouse with his new orange and blue threads. But it isn't just any locker Cano was given. 

It was David Wright's locker.

Wright won't be in the clubhouse this season, but instead, will serve as a special assistant in the Mets' front office. So the Mets thought giving Cano, one of the fresh faces in the building, his empty locker, and Cano realizes how much of an honor it is.
The 'Big 3' highlight the day 00:00:56
Watch highlights from a busy day at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie. DeGrom, Syndergaard and Wheeler all took the mound against live hitters.

The Mets' "Big 3" of Jacob deGromNoah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler highlighted Sunday's action in Port St. Lucie, Florida, as New York readies for its Grapefruit League opener.
Highlights from Cano's presser 00:02:30
Robinson Cano talked to the media for the first time in Florida. Highlights include why he thinks he and the Mets can be in the playoffs.

Much like the man who brought him back to New YorkRobinson Cano has high expectations for the Mets this season. 

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen wanted to change the team's culture, and he did so almost immediately with a blockbuster deal that landed Cano and closer Edwin Diaz. Van Wagenen has since made other deals, like signing Jed Lowrie and Wilson Ramos, to add more firepower in what everyone hopes will be a playoff season for New York. 

That's exactly what Cano envisioned when he waived his no-trade clause immediately after learning a deal was in place to send him back to the concrete jungle. He knows this team has the potential to make it back to the postseason.
deGrom, Syndergaard race 00:00:21
Competition is everywhere at Spring Training, even if it?s two dominant pitchers, deGrom and Syndergaard, casually racing on their way back.

One of the best parts of Spring Training each year is watching the in-house competition that takes place between the players. Some players, though, have it easier than others as established pieces, like Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard for the Mets. 

But who says they can't have their own competition? 

After each starter threw a live batting practice session, deGrom and Syndergaard were walking to leave the field when they hauled it into a spring to see who would reach the gate first. 
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Ah, spring training. In some ways it's the best time for baseball writers, a time when players, managers, and executives are more relaxed and willing to talk before the pressure of the long season takes hold. 

I first went to spring training in 1982, and suffice it say we writers were a lot more relaxed as well in those days, before Internet deadlines and social media changed everything about the job. 

The quotes aren't nearly as colorful these days, when players seemingly live in fear of the Twitter reaction to even the smallest misstep, but as I head to Florida to write about both the Mets and Yankees for SNY, there's still nothing better than baseball and sunshine in February.
Tim Tebow spoke to Kyler Murray 00:00:48
New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow has proven he's a two sport athlete and had some sound advice for NFL prospect Kyler Murray.

Before Kyler Murray decided he would pursue a career in the NFL as a quarterback over his baseball career with the Oakland A's, he sought advice from another fellow Heisman Trophy winner -- Tim Tebow

While the 31-year-old Mets prospect did not have to make a decision between football and baseball out of college like Murray, he understands how difficult a decision this is for the 21-year-old but had a simple message for him:

Follow your heart. 
Tim Tebow talks Mets journey 00:01:36
New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow speaks about his goals for this season heading into camp and his journey within the Mets organization.

Mets prospect Tim Tebow is always a hot commodity in Port St. Lucie. But, while the past two seasons he didn't have a shot at breaking camp with the Mets, things feel different now for the 31-year-old. 

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said earlier this offseason that Tebow has a shot at making the Majors this season, making this Spring Training critical for him. Tebow will likely start the season in Triple-A Syracuse Van Wagenen pointed out, but this will be the first step to proving he is worth a call-up this season.

"Use this Spring Training as a time really get a lot better and improve and making strides because this will be sort of the biggest Spring Training for me," Tebow said. "Before, I didn't know what I was doing, it was my first time. Then last year, I didn't play one snap of -- one snap -- one pitch of outfield. I only took a few at-bats and most of those I probably took steps back because I was trying to do it with bad form and pain."
Peter Alonso talks making roster 00:01:19
New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso has a lot of hype to be the Mets next first baseman. How does he feel entering camp this spring?

At this time last year, Mets top prospect Peter Alonso wasn't prepared to compete for a job in Port St. Lucie. But that certainly isn't the case following a season where he teared through the minors. 

There is a good chance the Mets break camp with Alonso as their starting first baseman on Opening Day. And that is the obvious goal for the 24-year-old slugger, who admitted this year has a "different feel" in Spring Training.

"It's definitely a different feel from last year because last year I was a non-roster invitee, same as this year but I only had couple weeks of experience in Double-A," Alonso told the media on Saturday. "Got up to Triple-A last year and I kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak. So I'm just going to work hard and see what happens."
