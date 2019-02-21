Mets prospect Tim Tebow is always a hot commodity in Port St. Lucie. But, while the past two seasons he didn't have a shot at breaking camp with the Mets, things feel different now for the 31-year-old.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said earlier this offseason that Tebow has a shot at making the Majors this season, making this Spring Training critical for him. Tebow will likely start the season in Triple-A Syracuse Van Wagenen pointed out, but this will be the first step to proving he is worth a call-up this season.

"Use this Spring Training as a time really get a lot better and improve and making strides because this will be sort of the biggest Spring Training for me," Tebow said. "Before, I didn't know what I was doing, it was my first time. Then last year, I didn't play one snap of -- one snap -- one pitch of outfield. I only took a few at-bats and most of those I probably took steps back because I was trying to do it with bad form and pain."