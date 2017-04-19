It's been a rough four days for the Mets, during which they've lost four times, all of which ended in the opponent's final at bat. As a result, the Mets look listless and sloppy and now are in jeopardy of falling below .500...
"We'll dig out of it, we'll get through it," manager Terry Collins told reporters, reassuring himself after the game. "You've got to go out there, you still have to get outs and you've got to make pitches and that's not what we're doing."
In addition to their bats becoming chaotic, their fielding and base running has also been messy.
In last night's game, the light again shined on Jose Reyes, who hit seventh in the order, had just one hit, struck out and left three men on base. Reyes also dropped a pop up hit above the third base line with two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning. They mistake allowed the Phillies to have runners on the corners instead of ending the inning and the Mets still up one run.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Matthew Cerrone
Zack Wheeler gave up just one run and four hits in five innings Tuesday against the Phillies.
Wheeler (1-1, 5.52 ERA) threw 99 pitches and struck out seven batters in his third start of the season, which ended in a no-decision after the game went into extra innings.
"He is a guy that throws a lot of pitches," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game. "We certainly hope that as we get into the warmer months and warmer days (that) he goes deeper into games because you can't keep using your bullpen."
Tags: Zack Wheeler
The Mets will play the second game of a three-game series with the Phillies tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. ET on SNY.
Robert Gsellman (0-1. 9.28 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his third start of the season. Gsellman gave up eight runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins last Thursday.
Vince Velasquez (0-2, 9.00 ERA) will start for the Phillies. The Mets scored five runs with five hits in five innings against him last week in Philadelphia.
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) With the Mets leading by a run and a man on first and two outs in the eighth, Jose Reyes dropped an easy pop-up that would have resulted in the third out of the inning. Instead, Jerry Blevins surrendered a game-tying double to Andres Blanco.
2) The Phillies scored four times off Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin in the 10th.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Rafael Montero, Zack Wheeler
The Mets (7-6) open a three-game series against the Phillies (4-8) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday, lost the last three games of their recently-completed series against the Marlins in Miami.
The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies and have gone 17-6 against them at Citi Field since July 30, 2014. ... The Mets have out-homered the Phillies, 79-34, since the start of the 2015 season. ... The Mets have hit 18 home runs over their last eight games and are second in the majors with 22 home runs overall this season.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 12. All three runs scored after Wheeler exited, coming home on a grand slam surrendered by Hansel Robles.
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Mets 3B David Wright will return to baseball activity in the next day or two, swinging the bat and perhaps throwing as well, GM Sandy Alderson said Tuesday.
Wright, who has been largely shut down since March 2 due to a right shoulder impingement, had recently put his rehab on hold due to discomfort in his lower back, Alderson said.
Alderson added that the team is not concerned with Wright's lower back issue, and expressed optimism Wright would return to the team in 2017.
Tags: David Wright
In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, host Matthew Cerrone talks with Rich Coutinho about the state of the Mets, as well as his new book, Press Box Revolution, after which Brian Erni joins the discussion to look at the upcoming series against the Phillies and Nationals...
In his first season back from 2015's Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler is 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA (3.21 FIP), while striking out eight batters and walking two in 9.2 innings.
Wheeler is scheduled to start tonight against the Phillies, against whom he is 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA in six career starts.
In the NY Post, reporter Mike Puma explains that, while Wheeler's elbow may be sound, his body has not completely returned to pitching shape...
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Mets LHP Steven Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, will begin a throwing program on Wednesday, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.
He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Tuesday.
Matz had told Carig earlier this month that his injury is "like a flexor strain, I strained my flexor. That's kind of what the feeling is, that the flexor tendon is kind of flaring up."
Tags: Steven Matz
The Mets start a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY. Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.
Here are five facts to make you sound smart entering tonight's game...
Mets OF Jay Bruce, who was acquired in a trade with the Reds last summer, is getting comfortable in New York, Jerry Crasnick explains in a profile for ESPN.com.
"I understand how people come up with their thoughts,'' Bruce told Crasnick, when asked about the idea that he couldn't handle New York. "It's like the fun, cool thing to say that New York is too big for people. I think it's a pride thing with people from New York, and I get it."
"It's an amazing city," he added. "It's chewed a lot of people up and spit them out. That doesn't even exist to me, though. This is the team I'm playing baseball for, with an incredible opportunity. I was just bad at baseball for a month.''
Mets manager Terry Collins said coming to New York is an adjustment for everyone, not just Bruce...
Tags: Jay Bruce
For the first time since before taking the field Opening Day, Terry Collins addressed his team after losing Sunday for the third-straight time.
"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins told reporters, when asked what he told his team. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. We can't worry about that, we've got to get ready for the upcoming games."
I still believe this is a very talented team that will win enough games to get to their third-straight postseason. That said, these two concerns will have to be addressed in some way, shape or form if the Mets want to return to winning and sustain success over the course of a full season...
This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!
It's better baseball from the Better Network.
To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Jeurys Familia struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Monday with Double-A Binghamton.
Familia's 15-game suspension for a domestic violence incident in 2016 will end Wednesday.
Terry Collins said Sunday that Familia is expected to appear in another game during the next two days with Double-A Binghamton before likely joining the Mets on Thursday at Citi Field.
Tags: Jeurys Familia
The Mets will start a nine-game homestand at Citi Field with a three-game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:10 pm ET on SNY.
Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.45 ERA) will pitch for the Mets, while Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut for the Phillies.
Also today, 27-year-old RHP Seth Lugo will begin throwing again in hopes of avoiding Tommy John surgery, which would force him to miss the remainder of this season.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Philadelphia Phillies, Seth Lugo, Zack Wheeler
Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been resting for the last two weeks due to a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, will begin a throwing program on Tuesday, reports Matt Ehalt of The Record.
Lugo will initially begin throwing from 60 feet.
Whether or not Lugo needs Tommy John surgery will depend on the results of the platelet-rich plasma injection he received, and how his throwing program goes.
Tags: Seth Lugo
After the Mets lost an eventful series finale in Miami, Terry Collins reiterated his belief that pulling Jacob deGrom after 97 pitches on Saturday was the responsible decision. And given the conservatism across baseball these days, lifting deGrom should hardly be a head-scratcher...
Yet, it is worth noting that 85 times from Opening Day through Saturday a starter reached the 100-pitch plateau around the majors. And in only one of those instances it was a Mets pitcher who tossed triple-digits -- Noah Syndergaard, in a 5-2 win against Miami on April 9 at Citi Field (103 pitches).
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter, MLB Network Radio's Rob Brender and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...
Mets manager Terry Collins addressed the team following Sunday's loss to the Marlins, which marked the end of New York's first road trip of the season.
"I just told the guys, 'We came on this road [trip] .500, we're going home above .500,'" Collins revealed to Mike Puma of the New York Post. "We've got to take that as a positive, not a negative. Should we have won more? Maybe. But we didn't. Can't worry about that."
The Mets departed Citi Field with a 3-3 record last week. They began the road trip with a three-game sweep of the Phillies before continuing their success with a 16-inning marathon win Thursday night against the Marlins. But New York went on to lose the next three games in Miami, with the Marlins taking the lead in their final at-bats in all three losses.
Tags: Addison Reed, Josh Edgin
Mets RHP Matt Harvey limited the Marlins to two runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in six innings on Sunday in his third start of the season.
Harvey lowered his ERA to 2.45, but recieved a no-decision after the Mets were unable to generate run support until later in the game, which ended when the Marlins hit a walk-off home run in the ninth.
Harvey had five strikeouts and walked two batters.
Tags: Matt Harvey
The Mets are off Monday. They begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a three-game series against the Phillies.
Also on Monday, as he nears the end of his 15-game suspension, Jeurys Familia is scheduled to make his second minor-league appearance with Double-A Binghamton.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Miami Marlins, Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies, Zack Wheeler
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) J.T. Riddle hit his first big league homer, a walk-off blast with two outs in the bottom of the ninth off Addison Reed, to spoil a valiant Mets' comeback in the top of the inning. Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera temporarily saved the day, combining on a perfect relay to nail Marcel Ozuna at the plate to temporarily keep the game tied.
2) Traililng 2-0 in the ninth, singles by Travis d'Arnaud and Wilmer Flores, plus an error on Marlins right-fielder Giancarlo Stanton, put runners and second and third with two outs in the ninth. Cabrera stroked a pinch-hit single to tie the game, making him 6-for-7 with seven RBIs with runners in scoring position.
3) The Mets were held without a hit until Neil Walker singled off Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler with two outs in the eighth. Yoenis Cespedes followed with another single.
Tags: Addison Reed, Asdrubal Cabrera, Matt Harvey
The Mets (7-5) will play the final game of their four-game series against the Marlins (6-5) at Marlins Park in Miami on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Mets enjoyed seven strong innings from Jacob deGrom on Saturday, but lost 5-4 after Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton hit eighth inning homers off Fernando Salas.
Tags: Matt Harvey
Mets manager Terry Collins may avoid using Jeurys Familia is save situations for his first couple of outings upon his return from suspension in order to ease him back into the closer role, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Familia, who is serving a 15-game suspension to start the season, threw eight pitches in a 1-2-3 inning for St. Lucie on Saturday.
Tags: Jeurys Familia
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Nursing a 4-2 lead in the eighth, Fernando Salas retired the first two batters, walked the third and allowed back-to-back homers to Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton to give the Marlins a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish.
2) Jacob deGrom allowed consecutive homers to Justin Bour and Marcel Ozuna but was otherwise brilliant, tying his career high with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. He surrendered four hits and a walk and was lifted after throwing 97 pitches. DeGrom retired 11 straight batters after the home runs in the second and struck out three batters in the first, fourth and seventh innings.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
The Mets (7-4) continue their four-game series against the Marlins (5-5) at Marlins Park in Miami on Saturday night at 7:10. The Mets lost to the Marlins 4-3 Friday on J.T. Realmuto's walk-off double in the ninth off Josh Edgin after Noah Syndergaard had to leave after six innings with two bleeding fingernails.
The Mets won five in a row before Friday. ... The Mets are 11-6 in their last 17 games in Miami and 14-8 in their last 22 overall games vs. the Marlins. ... The Mets, who lead the majors with 21 homers, have homered in 10 straight games and have 17 home runs in their last six games.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Mets 1B prospect Dominic Smith and SS prospect Amed Rosario are excelling this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Entering Friday's game, Smith was hitting .406 with a .441 OBP and .594 SLG with one home run, three doubles, and four RBI in 32 at-bats.
Rosario entered Friday hitting .344 with a .353 OBP and .344 SLG in 32 at-bats. He has yet to hit an extra-base hit but has stolen two bases...
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is expected to make his next scheduled start after leaving Friday's game against the Marlins with two torn fingernails on his pitching hand.
Syndergaard told reporters after the game that he will put fake nails on his index and middle fingers, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Noah Syndergaard allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He was removed after tearing the a fingernail off his pitching hand. He's expected to make his next start.
2) Lucas Duda homered and reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. Jose Reyes reached safely three times, singling and walking twice in four plate appearances. Michael Conforto singled and drove in the Mets' first run with a sacrifice fly.
Tags: Lucas Duda, Noah Syndergaard
The Mets (7-3) continue their four-game series against the Marlins (4-5) at Marlins Park in Miami on Friday night at 7:10. Travis d'Arnaud's home run lifted the Mets over the Marlins, 9-8, in 16 innings on Thursday night.
The Mets have won five straight games. ... Thursday night's 16 inning game was the longest the Mets have played since an 18 inning game against the Cardinals in St. Louis on July 19, 2015. ... The Mets have homered in nine straight games and lead the majors with 20 home runs. ... Yoenis Cespedes, who is off tonight, played Thursday night's game -- and hit two home runs -- while battling the flu.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Noah Syndergaard, who allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking none and striking out nine in seven innings against the Marlins this past Sunday. He has struck out 16 batters in 13 innings this season while walking none.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
The Mets have called up LH reliever Sean Gilmartin and optioned INF TJ Rivera to Triple-A Las Vegas.
During their 16-inning win over the Marlins on Thursday night, the Mets used every one of their relievers.
With the move, the Mets now have a four-man bench and eight relievers.
Tags: Sean Gilmartin, TJ Rivera
The Mets demoted reliever Paul Sewald to Triple A and returned to having just seven relievers on the roster for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Then they played 16 innings, won, but used every relief pitcher on the team...
The Mets offense overcame a shaky start from Robert Gsellman to score nine runs off Marlins pitching in Thursday's extra-inning win in Miami.
Travis d'Arnaud had three hits and three RBI; Yoenis Cespedes and Wilmer Flores both homered, with Cespedes going deep twice; Jay Bruce had three hits; and Michael Conforto had a pinch-hit RBI double to tie the game in the eighth inning.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Michael Conforto, Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 0.69 ERA) and the Mets will play the second game of a four-game series with the Marlins tonight at 7:10 p.m.
Syndergaard gave up one earned run and struck out nine in seven innings against the Marlins on April 9. He has only given up one run in two starts this season.
Adam Conley (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for the Marlins. Conley gave up only one hit -- a home run -- and struck out six in five innings against the Mets on April 8.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Travis d'Arnaud hit a go-ahead homer leading off the 16th inning off the Marlins' scheduled starter for Friday, Adam Conley. He had a bases-loaded triple in the second and tied his career high with four hits and four RBIs.
2) The Mets trailed 4-0 in the first, rallied for seven unanswered runs and then fell behind 8-7 after five innings. Michael Conforto's pinch-hit double in the eighth tied the game, 8-8.
Tags: Robert Gsellman, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes
Michael Conforto said before Thursday's game against the Marlins that he believes it would be best for his development if he continues to play at the big league level, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com
"It's tough for me to say which would be better for me because I really believe the best thing for my development is going to be to play against the best in the world, to play at this level and consistently face these guys," he said. "I think that's going to be the best thing for me."
Tags: Michael Conforto
The Mets (6-3) open a four-game series against the Marlins (4-4) at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday night at 7:10. The Mets finished up a three-game sweep of the Phillies with a 5-4 victory on Wednesay night in Philadelphia.
The Mets have opened their road schedule by going 3-0. They have not started their road schedule 4-0 or better since 2007. ... Before losing 2 of 3 games to the Marlins last weekend, the Mets had won the prior five series against them. ... The Mets have homered in eight straight games and have 12 home runs over their last four games.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Robert Gsellman, who allowed three runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out eight last Saturday night against the Marlins in his first start of the season. Gsellman had a 2.42 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings in 2016, during what was his rookie season.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
The Mets have acivated Juan Lagares from the 10-day DL and optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Triple-A Las Vegas, it was announced Thursday.
Lagares played three rehab games for High-A St. Lucie while rehabbing his strained oblique.
Tags: Juan Lagares
Adam Rubin, SNY.tv:
Michael Conforto homered Wednesday as the Mets completed a three-game sweep in Philadelphia, giving him a pair of long balls and a .538 on-base percentage in limited opportunities this season.
Yet the numbers that dictate Conforto no longer belongs in the minor leagues were posted last year. During a pair of stints with Triple-A Las Vegas, Conforto hit .422 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Josh Edgin, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Rafael Montero, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
The Mets open a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Thursday night at 7:10.
Here are five things to know...
- Jay Bruce and Yoenis Cespedes are tied for the National League lead in home runs with four each.
- The Mets hit 10 home runs during their just-completed three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It was the second time in franchise history that they hit 10 or more home runs in a three-game series, with the other time coming last season in Philadelphia (12 homers from April 18-20)...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Zack Wheeler lasted 5 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Phillies, during which he struck out four batters, allowed three runs and earned his first win since 2014.
Getting his fastball up to 96 mph and mixing in effective off-speed pitches, Wheeler started the game throwing five scoreless innings, at one point retiring 11 batters in a row. However, in the sixth inning, he allowed three straight baserunners, prompting Terry Collins to bring in Hansel Robles, who immediately gave up a grand slam.
"It was a little stressful," Wheeler later said, when asked about being pulled from the game. "But, you can always count on these guys coming out of the bullpen. They're a solid group."
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Michael Conforto hit leadoff Wednesday for the first time in his career and went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three runs scored during the Mets' 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Conforto, a late addition to the lineup, replaced Curtis Granderson, who was originally scheduled to hit leadoff and start in center field.
After hitting a single and scoring a run in the first inning, Conforto came to bat in the third inning against Vince Velasquez and hit a 1-2 fastball into the left-center field stands.
It was Conforto's second home run in as many starts and the 23rd of his career...
Robert Gsellman (0-1, 4.50) and the Mets open up a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Gsellman is making his second start of the season and will look to improve on last start, during which he gave up three runs on six hits in a loss to Miami at Citi Field.
Wei-Yin Chen (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will get the start for the Marlins. In his first outing of the year, Chen pitched six innings, allowing one run on seven hits in a win against the Mets.
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Zack Wheeler's outing was a rousing success, despite Hansel Robles ruining the optics. In his second start since a 30-month hiatus due to Tommy John surgery, Wheeler took a two-hit shutout into the sixth, retiring 11 straight Phillies at one point. But he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk and Robles surrendered a first-pitch grand slam to Maikel Franco. Wheeler was charged with three runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
2) The Mets built a 5-0 lead on the strength of Yoenis Cespedes' RBI double and sacrifice fly, Michael Conforto's solo homer and Asdrubal Cabrera's two-run single. Conforto finished 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.
Tags: Michael Conforto, Zack Wheeler
The Mets (5-3) go for the three-game sweep against the Phillies (3-5) at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Mets blasted seven home runs, three by Yoenis Cespedes and two by Lucas Duda, in a 14-4 rout of the Phillies on Tuesday night.
The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies. ... New York has hit 45 homers in their last 21 games at Citizens Bank Park They have 15 home runs in eight games this season. ... The last time Zack Wheeler faced the Phillies was August 10, 2014. The heart of Philadelphia's batting order still included Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard.
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Mets SS Amed Rosario has been named baseball's top prospect currently playing in the minor leagues, according to ESPN's Keith Law.
Law, who had Rosario ranked third in January, has slotted Rosario at the top of the list in his latest update, as Andrew Benintendi and Dansby Swanson are no longer considered prospects.
Rosario started this season in Triple-A Las Vegas after just 54 games in Double-A, which Law sees as the Mets wanting the 21-year-old in the majors at some point in the near future.
Michael Conforto will play center field and bat leadoff tonight for the Mets, replacing Curtis Granderson, who was in the orginal lineup. The Mets released the revised lineup minutes later and said Granderson was simply getting the day off.
Conforto has appeared in six of the Mets' first eight games, starting once against the Marlins on Sunday when he homered and drove in two runs. The 24-year-old is hitting .333 (2-for-6) with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. This will be his seventh career start in center field.
Granderson batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks, two runs scored and three strikeouts in the Mets' 14-4 win on Tuesday. Through seven games, he's hitting .214/.258/.286 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Michael Conforto
Matt Harvey, who left Tuesday's start after 5 2/3 innings due to a cramp in his hamstring, will make his next start, manager Terry Collins said Wednesday.
Harvey is next scheduled to pitch on Sunday against the Marlins in Miami.
Tags: Matt Harvey
In his first season back from Tommy John surgery in 2014, Zack Wheeler will make his second start of the season tonight when he takes the mound against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
"I wanted to come out here and dominate today, sort of put my foot down that I'm back and I belong here," Wheeler said after the game. "It stinks that I lost, that I really didn't give our guys a chance to win. It's a long season and I will improve and do better."
Last Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins, Wheeler's fastball ranged 93-95 mph. However, he and Terry Collins both indicated he struggled to command his off-speed pitches.