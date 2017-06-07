RHP Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers (27-31) against the Mets (24-32) as the two teams complete a short, two-game series tonight in Texas.

"I feel an advantage if they haven't seen me before," Darvis said after his last start, when asked about facing the Mets for the first time since 2014. "If I can throw a lot of strikes, I think it's going to be a big advantage for me."

Career Stats - Mets vs. Darvish BATTER AB H HR RBI SO AVG OBP Jay Bruce 3 2 0 0 0 .667 .667 Asdrubal Cabrera 10 5 1 3 2 .500 .500 Yoenis Cespedes 16 3 1 1 11 .188 .316 1 0 0 0 1 .000 .500 Lucas Duda 1 1 1 2 0 1.000 1.000 Curtis Granderson 6 1 0 0 2 .167 .286 Jose Reyes 8 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Neil Walker 3 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 Totals 48 12 3 6 18 .250 .333

In his last start, Darvish tossed 104 pitches, gave up three runs (all on a three-run home run) and lasted only five innings while losing to the Astros.

According to Texas reports, in the days after losing to Houston, Darvish met several times to work with pitching coach Doug Brocail, neither of whom would divulge details of their discussions.

Matthew Cerrone (Twitter | Instagram | About Me) :

Darvish does a terrific job mixing up his pitches. He can sometimes look like Bartolo Colon, but with mid-90s velocity. He mostly throws a steady stream of fastballs, sliders, and cutters with pinpoint control, though he will occasionally toss in a sinker and change-up to keep the opposition on their toes. And it works, because it's quite clear anyone facing him is basically waiting on something specific -- rarely getting it -- and guessing at everything else.

If the Mets are smart, they'll do what Houston did, which is basically swing hard at the first pitch then only take a cut if the pitch is in their desired frame. Otherwise, keep the bat on your shoulder and hope he forces himself out of the game with a high pitch count.