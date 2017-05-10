Tommy Milone (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Mets debut when they face Matt Cain (2-1, 4.70 ERA) and the Giants in the final game of a three-game series at Citi Field on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Milone was claimed off waivers by the Mets this past weekend after he was designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier in the week.

In six appearances (three starts) this season with Milwuakee, Milone allowed 15 runs and 29 hits, including six home runs, while striking out 16 batters in 21 innings.

Matt Harvey said he was embarrassed about his three-game suspension, apologized to his teammates and said he hopes to hold himself more accountable going forward.

A four-run first inning propelled the Mets to a 6-1 win over the Giants.

Yoenis Cespedes could return from the disabled list in two weeks.

LHP Josh Smoker was sent to Triple-A to make room on the 25-man roster for Harvey.

