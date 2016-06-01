The Mets (23-30) will continue their series with the Pirates (25-30) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field. Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates.

Matt Harvey and the Mets' bullpen combined to allow 12 runs as the Mets lost the series opener to the Pirates, 12-7, on Friday night.

Lucas Duda hit two home runs and moved into 10th all-time on the Mets' home run list.

The Mets and MLB dedicated a youth baseball and softball field to Shannon Forde, the team's late public relations official, who passed away at the age of 44 after a battle with breast cancer.

